Hurley town-supervisor-elect Mike Boms is reaching out to see who would be interested in filling his seat on the town board. Boms has two years remaining on his councilmember seat, so that position must be filled.

In unofficial results from the November 7 election, Boms is leading incumbent Melinda McKnight 1211-1181. There are still a few outstanding absentee ballots from those who are overseas or in college.

The town board will vote to fill the seat. Boms said he will make a recommendation based on the responses. He is asking anyone who is interested to email him at mboms3@gmail.com.

There will be a special election next November for a one-year term, and then the following November for a full four-year term.

Boms said he wants to wait until the election results are certified in December before making policy decisions.