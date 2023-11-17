The Woodstock Public Library board has accepted a purchase offer for its historic 5 Library Lane building from Bearsville Center owner Lizzie Vann. Vann plans to preserve the front lawn and the original library facade.

Vann’s was one of two cash offers above the $785,000 asking price. The final sale amount will be announced when the contract is executed.

“Up at Bearsville, our dream from day one has been to dust off the cultural treasure that this town has accumulated over the years and give it relevance to today’s generations,” said Vann. In recent years, Vann has also purchased the former Woodstock Center for Photography at 59 Tinker Street, site of the well-known Cafe Espresso, and the former Lasher Funeral Home property at 100 Tinker Street.

“So many people live in or come to Woodstock looking to enjoy the creative riches that the town has in such abundance,” said Vann. “By applying the Bearsville philosophy of dusting off and sharing out this treasure to the buildings at Lasher’s and now to the iconic hub that has been the Woodstock Library, we hope to reach more people and build more of a sustainable artistic culture for the town.”

Vann envisions combining the grassy areas of the Lasher property and the library lawn to create a public park.

“My vision is for a mini-Central Park for the town, with shady play areas, seats and benches, a sustainability garden, and a nature reserve. Maybe even our own Central Park Pond,” Vann said.

Unlike when a property owner leases park space to a municipality, this green space will be owned and maintained by Vann. There will be no additional expense to the taxpayer.

There’s no grand plan for the property, but Vann said that’s where the community can play a part. She plans to convene a committee made up of representatives from the Woodstock School of Arts, Woodstock Land Conservancy, Woodstock Artists Association and Museum (WAAM), Woodstock Film Festival, and the library board to generate ideas for developing the property.

The assemblage of buildings that make up the library will be preserved as much as is feasible, Vann said.

Under a sale agreement expected by January, the library will lease the property back from Vann for up to twelve months for a dollar a month until the new building at 10 Dixon Avenue is ready to open.

“I am very pleased that this offer will help keep the library property accessible to the public even after we vacate the building,” said library board president Jeff Collins. “One reason Lizzie’s offer stood out from others was her stated commitment not only to keep the library lawn a forever-green space, but to expand it as a dedicated public park connected to the adjacent Lasher lawns.”

The 10 Dixon Avenue location is slated to open in 2024. Its renovation will include a sprinkler system, an ADA-compliant elevator, and a structural strengthening to support the weight of books on the second floor.

Recently, author Neil Gaiman donated $25,000 to create the Reading Circle, a gathering spot for story time and group activities in the future children’s wing.

This spring, Village Apothecary owner Neal Smoller made a $50,000 donation in honor of the Covid Busting Volunteer Army to fund a maker space in the new building.