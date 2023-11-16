Last Friday, Catskill Mountain High opened its doors as the next host of High Falls Canna NY Cannabis Growers Showcase. They will operate six days a week through December 31.

This cannabis growers showcase will provide a platform for local and regional cannabis growers to display their products, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the world of cannabis cultivation, discover exceptional strains and connect with knowledgeable experts in the field.

Visitors to the cannabis growers showcase can expect to learn the benefits of various cannabis strains and consumption methods, as well as the responsible use of cannabis products.

“We’re thrilled to provide our community with a unique opportunity to explore the world of cannabis and discover exceptional products,” said Jeanette Wolfe, co-founder of Catskill Mountain High. “Our goal is to offer a safe and educational environment where customers can make informed decisions and explore the benefits of cannabis.”

Catskill Mountain High is located at 308 Plaza Road in Kingston. Their hours are Tuesday – Friday 3:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 6:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.

For more information, email catskillmtnhigh@gmail.com, call 845-802-0831 or visit www.catskillmtnhigh.com.

Kingston also plays host to the Kingston Cannabis Showcase in the Keegan Ales parking lot, located at 20 St. James Street on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of the year.