The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Letter guidelines:

Hudson Valley One welcomes letters from its readers. Letters should be fewer than 300 words and submitted by noon on Monday. Our policy is to print as many letters to the editor as possible. As with all print publications, available space is determined by ads sold. If there is insufficient space in a given issue, letters will be approved based on established content standards. Points of View will also run at our discretion.

Although Hudson Valley One does not specifically limit the number of letters a reader can submit per month, the publication of letters written by frequent correspondents may be delayed to make room for less-often-heard voices, but they will all appear on our website at hudsonvalleyone.com. All letters should be signed and include the author’s address and telephone number.

A great Halloween in New Paltz

It was a great Halloween in New Paltz. Thank you to this awesome community for including The Bakery in your Halloween festivities. We are so appreciative of your participation and support. I was overwhelmed by the steady flow of people that lined up to view the pumpkins created by very talented pumpkin artists. We are happy and honored to continue the more than 25-year tradition of the “Night of 100 Pumpkin” contest at The Bakery.

We were impressed with the quality of pumpkin carvings and creations entered this year and hope to build the excitement for more entries next year. It’s so much fun to see the happiness the event brings to thousands of people of all ages. Our staff handed out free candy and gingerbread “Halloween” cookies to all that passed through, thanks for entertaining us with your costumes. And, Lydia, our local artist painted so many faces that night and was happy to create with each of you.

Pumpkins were awarded by age and in several different categories; painted, panoramic, peculiar, petrifying, pretty and classic jack-o-lanterns. We thank our judges, David Santner (the originator of the event and previous owner of The Bakery), Deb Abrams (local artist, jeweler and multiple-time winner of the contest), and Amelia Pape (local artist and Bakery alum staff and manager). Your thoughtfulness in this pumpkin art critique raises the bar for creativity. Thank you, Mike from the Bicycle Rack for all that you do to help.

Thank you to the generous New Paltz business community for donating prizes and helping to make our first Halloween so successful! We know that you are asked for donations often, we appreciate you: Manny’s, Inquiring Minds, Barner Books, Rabble Rise, Rhinebeck Artist Shop, Bike Depot, Rhino Records, Bicycle Rack, Handmade, Rock and Snow, Cocoon, P&G’s Restaurant & Bar, Hokkaido, Plaza Diner, Salix Intimates, Lola’s, Lemon Squeeze, Tokyo Sushi, Gadaletto’s, Karma Road, Grazery, Rocco’s Pizzeria, Susan Slotnick, Los Jalapenos, Ignite Fitness, New Paltz Karate, Indigo & Violet, Scarborough Fare, Good Fellows, Bagel Café, Simoniz Hot Wax & Shine, Tasteas, Village Pizza, Little Light of Mine Village Candle, Golden Light Acupuncture, Krishna Kitchen, Best Pizza, B-Side Grill, Pasquale’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, October Country Comics, Mixture Prints, Green Bar and Beck’s Home & Hardware. Please support these great local businesses.

The drummers bring so much energy to our event, thank you for sharing your music with us all. People follow the beat that can be heard up and down the streets that surround The Bakery. We look forward to having you join in again next year.

I especially want to thank the hard-working Bakery staff. From the bakers that bring us deliciously decorated sweets to everyone that works behind the counter and in the kitchen. Our whole team puts in many hours to create this community event. We all feel passionate about making this a place that everyone can be comfortable in and enjoy.

Thank you to the New Paltz Police Department, mayor Tim Rogers, the village board and the New Paltz department of public works for all that you do to make Halloween in New Paltz such a terrific event for the whole town. Keeping things safe for all is not an easy task with so many people meandering the streets. We appreciate all that you do.

Congratulations and thank you to the pumpkin artists, you bring us all much joy. Start planning for next year. You can find the list of participating local merchants and photos of the entries on our website, ilovethebakery.com. Please share your Bakery Halloween photos with us on Facebook and Instagram @ilovethebakery.com.

We’re already looking forward to next Halloween.

Thank you New Paltz.

Dawn Borrello

New Paltz

Friendship deeper than politics

A month ago when I came across one of Marybeth Majestic’s sisters-in-law at the supermarket, I disclosed that I was going to be supporting her opponent, Scott Arnold, for this election. She responded, “Sam, all that means is that our votes will cancel each other out.” There was no animosity nor any attempt to dissuade me. She went on to say that even her own parents, whom I loved, sometimes disagreed politically.

Congratulations to Marybeth on her fifth win, and thank you to Scott for running and giving us an opportunity for public debate.

Gardiner is a very small town. Unfortunately, our online debate often veered into unnecessary and regrettable attacks on candidates’ supporters — methods we have grown inured to in presidential politics in the era of trump. Ironically, none of the nasty stuff came from Republicans. Maybe in the future, we should all agree that insults and ad hominem attacks are out of bounds in our public discourse?

Scott recently sold his fabulously successful business, called Rycor. I have a feeling that in the years ahead he is going to be making significant contributions to our community and the entire area. Whatever his political affiliation, he is a good man capable of winning support across the political spectrum. I, for one, am grateful that he influenced me to shake hands with people I had once considered to be adversaries.

I am eager to watch whatever is next with Scott and Tracy.

Samuel Cristler

Gardiner

A Pandora’s Box in Woodstock?

“In 1980, there were ten percent more people that we have today. We had 6800 people in 1980. We have 6200 people today…we’re not at the density that we were 43 years ago.”

– Jeff Collins, HV1, 11/8/23

What Mr. Collins is not taking into account, is that this year, 2023 is now considered the hottest year, in all of record keeping history. Global warming is here. The Catskills had very little snow pack last year. This year stands to be the same, here we are in November, still no snow and few mornings of experiencing frost on the ground. Unusual for this area at this time of year.

By allowing multiplexes to be built in a town that does not have a reservoir, but only an aquifer as its only water source is very short sighted. The snow pack used to replenish the aquifers, the rains now tend to be hard, which basically runoff in to the streams, the water will not percolate down to the aquifer. The proposed housing density is based on a zoning map that is from another model, before global warming was confirmed. The HOTF is using a map from 2002, when the Catskills still had a snow pack every year.

“It adds up to what might be called a climate trap. As rising temperatures shrink rivers …towns have an incentive to pump more groundwater to make up the difference… “From an objective standpoint, this is a crisis,” said Warigia Bowman, water expert at the University of Tulsa (nytimes.com, 8/28/2023, interactive).

Mr. Collins and HOTF members please use current science for your rezoning. High density housing belongs to community that has multiple sources of water, not just an aquifer. This is plan is a Pandora’s Box and I am frightened for the future for Woodstock and generations to come.

Laurie Felber

Woodstock

And their decision will be?

This is what was sent to the ethics board: You wrote under state and local law, the building inspector does not report to the town supervisor, and thus town supervisor does not have the authority to direct the building inspector to take any action or override a decision by the building inspector. Yet building permit #23-147 issued to the premise located at 10 Church Road, the site of illegal dumping, read: Remediation of fill violation per engineer’s specifications and town board approval.

Additionally, the building inspector sent this request to Supervisor McKenna: “The permit [#23-147] fee for this, based on estimated cost, is $3020.00. Please verify the town’s position on issuing this permit without receiving the fee. Supervisor McKenna replied, “Please issue the permit without receiving the fee. The town will work to recover expenses incurred on the back end of the project.” In both instances there was no resolution presented or a vote taken by the members of the town board. So the question is; Did Supervisor McKenna violate the ethics board’s determination?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Central Hudson proposed rate hike

Central Hudson is asking for a rate hike which would increase electric bills by 16.4% and gas bills by 19%! This would amount to an average increase of $30.12 per month for electric bills and $30.13 per month for gas bills. The request has triggered a “Rate Case” with the New York Public Service Commission (PSC). Our bills are already too high, and now they’re trying to make up for mismanagement and inefficiencies by charging us EVEN more.

Currently, Central Hudson charges have become a stress and a burden to many people they “serve.” They have not followed through on many of the promises they made when they received their last rate hike. One of these was to stop promoting “natural” gas when in fact they are encouraging their customers to switch to “natural” gas. One of the requests in this rate hike request is for upgrading gas infrastructure! They should be upgrading electric infrastructure to support a more efficient transfer of electricity. This would show an attempt at compliance with NY’s climate law (CLCPA) and a willingness to address the problems of climate change.

This is not a company that has shown that they will try to do the right thing for its customers and for the environment. They have not shown that they will follow through on promises. We should not grant them a rate hike they don’t deserve — in fact, we should have them reduce their current rates!!!

Please join me in taking action. You can submit your opinion to the PSC in a number of ways. Information you need: case # 23-E-0418 and 23-G-0419. By snail mail: Michelle Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany 12223-1350. Toll-free line: 800-335-2120. Internet: www.dps.ny.gov. (click “File Search, enter case #, click on Post Comments) Thanks!!!

Amy R Kletter

New Paltz

Love and loss on the battlefields

In the quiet moments of remembrance, as the world pauses to honor Veterans Day, I find myself drifting back to the days of my youth, to a time when my heart was yet untouched by the harsh realities of war. In those days, love was a simple concept, untainted by the complexities of life and death that I would later learn.

As I reflect, I am reminded of a line from Erich Maria Remarque: “I am young, I am twenty years old; yet I know nothing of life but despair, death, fear, and fatuous superficiality cast over an abyss of sorrow.” How aptly these words capture the essence of my journey — a journey that began with innocent hearts marching towards an unseen abyss, armed with ideals of love for the country and fellow man, unaware of the actual cost of such love.

In the crucible of war, I witnessed love in its most unadorned form — a comrade’s hand reaching out amidst the chaos, the silent understanding between soldiers, and the shared burden of unspeakable loss. Yet, in the same breath, I saw how love could be eclipsed by the darkness of war, how easily the light of compassion could be snuffed out by the relentless winds of conflict.

But love, I have come to realize, is not solely a victim of war. It is also its antithesis. Amidst the ravages of battle, love persists — subtle yet unyielding. It resides in the quiet acts of kindness, the shared memories of those who never made it home, and the unspoken bonds that outlast even the most brutal of conflicts.

And now, as a veteran, my understanding of love has deepened. It has become a mosaic of experiences — romance, beauty, attraction, desire, loss and sacrifice. I’ve learned that love is not just the domain of the living; it extends to the memories we hold dear, the ideals we fought for and the legacy we leave behind.

As Veterans Day comes and goes, and the masses move on, forgetting the endless battlefields and the young lives forever altered, I witness the enduring power of love. I stand as a testament that even in the darkest times, love remains — unseen, perhaps, but ever-present, a beacon of hope in a world too often lost in fear.

In this reflection, I find sorrow and a sense of purpose. In its most valid form, love calls us to act, spread compassion and bridge divides. It calls us to remember that beneath the armor we all wear lies a heart capable of extraordinary love and profound understanding.

And so, I reach out with my words, a spear point aimed at the hearts of those shielded by armor. May these words find their mark, awakening a deeper awareness and greater empathy for those who have known the love and loss of the battlefield and for those who strive, in love’s name, to forge a more peaceful world.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Zoning hysteria

Zoning hysteria is not helpful. Careful analysis of the zoning proposal is helpful. Sharing your feedback with the HOTF is helpful. The HOTF is listening and incorporating our feedback. The scrutiny of the zoning proposal by informed citizens like Ed Sanders, Jude Sillato and Ken Panza has resulted in a number of positive edits and corrections. For example, as a result of Ken Panza identifying that the new zoning would include a golf course as open space, the HOTF recognized there had been an error due to “holdover language” and the correction was made. When Jude Sillato pointed out that there was no requirement for owner-occupied residences when adding an ADU, the language was clarified to reinforce the importance of owner-occupied dwellings. When confusion resulted due to tables and charts that were indecipherable, Judy Kerman adjusted the tables to make them digestible.

Questions remain concerning the potential building of three or four unit multiplexes in R3 (3 acre) and R5 (5 acre) zoning. The wording of the environmental protections still needs to be strengthened to include words like “required,” rather than “as needed.” Keep questioning. Keep analyzing. Keep reading. Stay informed. Stay in the conversation. Our voices matter.

Dr. Susan Paynter

Woodstock

Working together to move Woodstock forward

Thank you to Woodstock voters for your support in this year’s highly critical election! Thank you for re-electing Bill McKenna for supervisor and me as town council member and electing Anula Courtis as a first time town council member. Bill and I, in our time of service on the Woodstock Town Board, each have significant accomplishments, however, there is much still to be done. We are continuing our work in these many areas. Anula is already starting strongly. Bill, Anula and I, each with our individual backgrounds and strengths, will work together to move Woodstock forward. Thank you, Woodstock!

Laura Ricci

Woodstock Town Council Member

Moving into the future

Oh, old Woodstock, times are a changing. Zoning laws from 40 years ago need to keep up with this ever-changing world. I spent many many years in Woodstock and always felt there was room for more people living there to appreciate the past and new present of the town. I personally think it would help make the town more interesting, even if it leads to updating the sewer system. Whatever it takes to add more low cost housing attached to development and regulate Airbnb so the artists can return to the “town of artists.” It has its interesting history but let’s move into the future and start its new history.

Steven Perri

Miami, Florida

There were more voters!

In May 2021, voters in the Village of New Paltz elected to affirm our village board’s recommendation that we move village elections in May to November.

It has been long documented that increasing the number of times people have to vote decreases the chances of them showing up — or being able to show up. If you lived in the Village of New Paltz, it was possible to be eligible to vote four times a year: village, school board/budget, June primaries and November general election. Reducing that to three sought to improve participation — a desired goal for little “d” democracy.

It is well documented that national elections have the highest level of voter turnout, so it is not surprising that village elections had the lowest turnout as compared to even our town elections. For example, for the 2020 presidential vote, the turnout for the Town of New Paltz was 39% of registered voters, in a recent town supervisor election it was 26%, and in three recent village elections it ranged from a low of 6% to a high of 13%.

Additionally, we asserted that centralizing the administration of village elections at the county level would save village taxpayers money. The village budgeted $5,805 to host and administer the May 2021 election. This expense went away for 2023 and, moreover, the County Board of Elections also offered early, affidavit and by-mail voting.

The village election of 2015 included four candidates for mayor. There were debates, signs, mailings and an engaged public. On 2015’s election day, 871 votes for mayor were cast.

November 7, 2023 was the first time village elections were held with the general elections. The race for mayor was uncontested. There was zero to little discussion within the community about the election for mayor. However, 1,051 votes for mayor were cast. Even before adding the affidavit and absentee votes that still need to be counted, that’s a 21% increase compared to 2015.

Let’s hope we have fewer or no uncontested elections in the future. They are uninspiring. When we debate and discuss issues, we come up with better ideas and solutions. I believe the community deserves and also prefers a robust process where we get to choose elected officials.

I bet we could have had even more voters than 21% above 2015 had there been a race. Get involved now by going to meetings, volunteering on boards or commissions, or just chatting with your neighbors. This work can be important, interesting and sometimes fun.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

When we were fab

So, the anticipation is over. Now we settle into sentimentality, right? You say you want a revolution. Well, you know we had one a few weeks ago when the clocks literally got turned back. Yes, a new 45 rpm Beatles song featuring the complete Fab Four was released, 45 years after John Lennon began writing it — with the help of artificial intelligence.

It is 2023, and would you believe modern-day technology would turn a Lennon demo [with his voice] that’s called “Now and Then” into finished music. The demo was one of several songs on cassettes labeled “For Paul” that John made shortly before his death in 1980, which was later given to McCartney by Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono.

Not sure how I felt about this “getting back t’where you once belonged” stuff. It sounded like a marketing ploy. But I guess I needed to reserve judgment until hearing the music several times, right?

I would imagine that all of us reading these letter pages were with The Beatles from the start, and when hearing this new tune for the first time, it could pack an emotional punch. I thought, hmm, is this finally a good use of Artificial Intelligence? AI [DES or digitally extracted stereo], was able to extract John’s voice from a ropy little bit of cassette where it only had a poor recording of his voice and a piano, George Harrison’s guitar work from the 90’s was added making it, drumroll please … “The Beatles!”

Ok, can I give an honest opinion now, because I’ve heard it — “yeah, yeah, yeah” — several times. BUT first, is instant karma gonna get me?

Anyway, I was hoping for, and maybe even expecting another “Day in the Life.” However, I soon discovered my expectations were unrealistic. All I could think was: “I wanna be like an exciting rebellious teenager with Beatlemania fanfare and screaming with high squealing glee.” Running through my mind was: “Just enjoy the bloody song, do not over analyze, it’s the fab four, two are dead, two are in their eighties, give them a break and enjoy!”

Instead, I’m a bump in the groove and feel that the song had been mothballed for decades for good reasons. No offense to Paul and Ringo, but this cut-and-paste was kind of cheesy and exploitative. But that’s our world! I really wish I liked it more. I was muttering to myself: “Please, please, please, Sir Mega Macca, leave The Beatles alone. Let it be, please!”

Final note: I’m gonna just put this song with some other Beatles songs that I don’t care for that much and feel fortunate and thankful “that Yoko and her noises had been left off the record.”

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

The answer is not to destroy Israel and kill all the Jews!

Oh my goodness! Well educated New Paltz people deluding themselves in accusing Israel of apartheid, colonialism, genocide, making Gaza an “open air prison” and advocating the destruction of Israel by stating that Palestine will be free and from river to sea!

Come on! Do you know history?! Do you know how tenuous the allegations you make about Israeli policies and misbehaviors are?

Genocide! The Gaza population has grown by 500,000!

Apartheid — yes, Israel need fully stopped easy access to Israel and added security checkpoints in areas on the West Bank and especially with Gaza because of ridiculously so called “Martyrs” who routinely blew themselves up on buses and stabbed Israelis (and the Palestinian families are paid rewards for killing Israeli civilians!).

Yes, the numbers prove that blockading access was necessary, greatly reduced attacks and saved lives!

As to your “within our lifetimes”…

Within your lifetime I sincerely hope that Palestinians can freely express themselves as they haven’t been able to under PLA and Hamas rule!

Within your lifetime, I hope that, like in Israel, Palestinians, in Gaza and under the PLA can advocate freely for peace with Israel, that Palestinians can choose to observe any religion they wish, that they can have a free press and that the PLA and Hamas will use the billions of dollars they receive for clinics, education, hospitals, factories, tourism, etc. instead of weapons and underground tunnels.

In your lifetime, I hope Palestinians and you will see how genuinely evil Hamas is and that Hamas, like ISIS, like Iran, the Taliban, etc. is not the answer for their future!

In your lifetime, and soon, I hope you see that Palestine under Hamas will never be free!

I truly hope you see, soon, that the total destruction of Israel and of the Jewish population is the main goal of Hamas and Iran and ISIS etc!

Also, talking about Genocide, what are you going to do with the ten million Jews once Palestine goes river to sea?! Do you see some idyllic country where all live in peace and harmony based on the teachings of the Ayatollah and Hamas?

For you, in your letter, to ignore and then rationalize the brutal murder of children, the slaughter of innocent Israelis without any hint of moral outrage by you or mention of the Hamas horrors, is disturbing and very hypocritical to say the least.

How morally blind are you to Hamas behavior to make light of their murderous rampage under the guise or excuse that Israel has justifiably made Gaza a restricted zone with vigilant and necessary oversight!

Are you kidding me? None of you would want to live in a Palestinian state ruled by Hamas?!

You appear to be saying that the murders of Israelis and the face-to-face slaughter of children and concert attendees are justified?!

I do not support the fully merited counter attack at the level it is now. Certainly the bombings in south Gaza and the attacks by ultra religious Jewish settlers are unacceptable!

The Palestinians have suffered enough and not only from Israeli bombing but from the murderously hate filled history of Hamas and the self destructive actions of Palestinian leadership for decades.

FYI, I wonder, if Israel had not had the “Iron Dome” and, instead, all its cities and tens of thousands of Israelis were annihilated, would you still be waving that River To Sea banner?!

War is hell, horrible. In WWII, we destroyed the military and civilians of Nazi Germany and Japan with massive bombings. Dresden, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, etc.: were horrific. Poor innocent Germans and Japanese children were brutally killed in these horrific bombings.

Was there a realistic expectation of a compassionate ceasefire while Adolph Hitler was alive and surrounded his Nazi fanatics? The Japanese believed their Emperor to be a descendant of the G-ds and their death was required, kinda like the Islamist martyrs (KamiKaze sound familiar?).

Many of the followers of Hamas, Isis, Hezbollah, etc. also believe fully that they should die for the cause and kill, and that there can be no peace with Jews/Infidels!

For there to be peace it cannot be with Hamas anymore than in WWII we could not negotiate with Adolph Hitler and Nazis!

Read history, especially of the Middle East and use your brain!

The answer is not to destroy Israel and kill all the Jews!

Ron Stonitsch

New Paltz

Legislative district changes, who knew?

How surprised I was when I went to cast my ballot in Woodstock (town District 6, part of Zena) and noticed the Ulster County legislator, who was on the ballot, represents UC District 1 — Saugerties!

Woodstock was UC District 23, and now only one town district in all of Woodstock is now included in UC District 1.

I find this odd.

If my new representative secures funding for his district, then his funding would only go to the one district in Woodstock and not all districts in Woodstock?

This seems backwards to me.

I now see that parts of West Hurley (town District 5 along the Ashokan Reservoir) have now been included in UC District 23 — Woodstock.

How and why did this happen and how come no one is talking about it?

Natalie Cyr

Woodstock

More aggressive action by the town is needed to address the Shady dump

Protect Woodstock’s Water (PWW) was formed by a group of neighbors in Shady whose water wells are being threatened by the illegal “construction and demolition” (C&D) dump at 10 Church Road. Recently, PWW has sponsored several screenings of the Shady Waters documentary that summarizes the nearly four-year history of this illegal dump and the threats it poses not only to the neighbors’ wells, but also to the town aquifer. At the October 28 screening, two hydrogeologists with seven decades of experience provided a detailed analysis of the toxic chemicals (including PFAS and PFOS) that have been found at that dump. They argued forcefully that the town-authorized “sort and sift” operation was completely inadequate to resolve the threat and that complete removal of all toxic fill would be the only safe way to proceed. Furthermore, they completely tore apart the DEC’s summary dismissal of the threat, which the town supervisor has been using as cover for four years of in(adequate) action.

On the bright side, members of PWW met with Supervisor McKenna this past week, where McKenna promised to facilitate a meeting between PWW, the hydrogeologists, the town and the DEC in an attempt to force the DEC to correct their previous dismissal of this serious threat. In addition, McKenna promised to devote a forthcoming town board meeting to a public discussion of the illegal Shady dump. He offered November 21, a date that PWW subsequently agreed to. However, since the election, we have received no responses from McKenna to our requests for confirmation that the November 21 meeting will be devoted to the Shady dump issue. Now that the election is over, perhaps we can look forward to more aggressive action by the town. PWW is certainly not going to stop fighting to protect our water.

Luke Hunsberger

Shady

Three main issues

My number one priority is for the Town of Woodstock to completely remove the toxic material on 10 Church Road, known now as the Shady dump. This fill will contaminate our town’s drinking water.

My number two priority is safer and easier walkability of sidewalks, better and equal maintenance and sign enforcement. With winter and snow approaching, the time is now for the town to take responsibility for the problematic sidewalks instead of leaving it up to each business. Safe accessibility for visitors and older residents to maneuver through our narrow paths requires a skill many don’t have. I have heard excuses for almost 30 years and still need to step out in the street on weekends because of either crumbling pavement or sandwich boards blocking walkways.

My number three priority is giving support to the Colony of the Arts mantra that the town proudly claims on their website. What happened to the Arts Consortium from a dozen years ago? Where is the last comprehensive plan that was put on the shelf and stresses prioritizing the arts? We already lost the 40-year-old Center of Photography to Kingston. An ‘Arts Commission’ would help assist to find artist housing and contribute to the wonderful, historic arts organizations. A town entry, well designed sign instead of an advertising billboard at Route 375 “Welcome to Woodstock, Colony of the Arts” would be nice.

Let’s make Woodstock a better and safer place for tourists and residents alike.

Pat Horner

Willow

Rise above the rest

For my height, I’m extremely smart.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Thank you New Paltz

Thank you New Paltz voters for re-electing me as town justice. I sincerely appreciate each and every vote and will continue to apply the law to the best of my ability and uphold the Constitution in serving the community.

James Bacon

New Paltz

A compassionate request by Israel

In response to the many “pleas” by the media and others “begging” for a cease fire by Israel, now after Israel’s response since October 7’s brutal and sadistic massacre of Israelis by Hamas, I have this to say.

Israel is more than willing to agree to a cease fire and I am sure will do so, but ONLY if and when the 239 hostages held by Hamas are released at the same time.

It seems like a very simple quid pro quo and quite a compassionate request by Israel after Hamas war crimes against Israelis on October 7.

Susan Puretz

Saugerties

Israel fighting for us all

I implore you to stand with the Jews and Israel, to recognize Jews as equal members of humanity and Israel as an equal member among the family of nations. In a speech to the UN just last week, Israeli Envoy on Anti-Semitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh offers a global perspective, comparing October 7 to Hitler’s Kristalnacht. “We may be the bloody canary in the mineshaft, but the mineshaft WILL collapse.” If we fail condemnation of Hamas, “We are failing to protect our shared humanity, our shared principles of life and liberty.” The Islamic genocidal regime doesn’t stop at Jews, it comes for all “infidels” as it, she says “intends to build an alternate reality on the rubble of our shared civilization.” Israel is on the front lines, fighting for all of us.

Those of you who want a ceasefire, I ask you, what would that accomplish? Here’s what: Hamas would regroup, rebuild, and then repeat their attacks on Israel, with greater force and brutality than October 7. They have openly stated their intent. They also care not for Palestinian lives, using their own people as human shields, and their death counts to stoke anti-Zionist rage.

Gazan infrastructure is almost nonexistent, as billions of dollars granted the “refugees” has been funneled to the Hamas war machine with the singular purpose of annihilation of Jews, as well as allowing Hamas upper échelon to live like kings. If you care about the Palestinians, then please cut the criticism of Israel as she navigates the extremely dangerous, difficult and now unpopular work of crushing Hamas.

And please, remember, Israel has a right and a duty to protect and defend its citizens. We cannot lose sight of the 1400 brutally murdered, and the 239 hostages dragged into Gazan tunnels. It’s hell on earth for those civilians and their loved ones. So again, would a ceasefire help them? No, not at all. There is no doubt, that war is ugly, horrible. The loss of lives, so pointless, tragic. The plight of the Palestinians is a sad reality of what happens when a society is taken over by a Jew-hating terrorist regime. Yes, the Palestinians have been abandoned, used as pawns, by their own ruling party and yes, even by their own neighboring Arab brothers. Support Israel, as she is “the hope.״

Ellen Levine

Hurley

Netanyahu the failed watchman

While Prime Minister Netanyahu declares to his English-speaking audiences on Meet the Press (November 12), that he is only trying to “destroy Hamas and carefully avoiding civilian casualties,” he is telling his Hebrew speaking audiences back in Israel: “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember.”

In the Old Testament book of Samuel 15:3, the God of Israel gives this severe directive to wipe out a whole people:

“Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have and do not spare them. But kill both man and woman, infant and nursing child, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.”

It should be obvious what Netanyahu’s real intentions are after committing atrocity after atrocity involving innocent people, half of which are children.

Netanyahu may lie to the rest of the world and hold up the Bible in Israel to make himself appear righteous, as he commits genocide. But, according to the Old Testament prophet Ezekiel, not warning Israeli citizens when he was warned multiple times in direct telephone calls from Egyptian officials of the coming October 7 attack (Times-of-Israel), Netanyahu disregarded Ezekiel’s famous warning from God: “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, and the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand (Ezk-33:6).” Netanyahu knowing this important responsibility, declared in 2016: “The Jewish nation has never excelled at foreseeing danger…. That won’t happen under my leadership….This is what the state of Israel expects from me, and this is what I’ll do” (The-Atlantic). Netanyahu’s “Holy Bible” is a double-edged sword that demands he as a failed watchman must resign and be held accountable. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and thousands of affected angry Israelis agree.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

Zoning for the environment

The conservation subdivision law that the HOTF is proposing is insufficient for Woodstock. The proposed HOTF requirements for 50% protection of open space are relatively minimal and should be increased to protect Woodstock’s environmentally sensitive lands. Let’s be clear: other localities require the preservation of a much higher amount of open space and Woodstock should too.

What is a conservation subdivision? A conservation subdivision is a residential subdivision that devotes a portion of its potentially buildable land area to undivided, permanently protected open space.

The Town of Red Hook Conservation Subdivision open space requirement for their most sensitive lands is 85%! Eighty-five percent!

Woodstockers should demand that the town protect more of our environmentally sensitive lands by increasing the open space requirement to 85%. Open space should not include golf courses, or sewage treatment plants, or ball fields or playgrounds. Open space should consist of natural features such as: forests, wetlands, streams, rock outcroppings, and meadows.

Tell the town board to adopt the following environmentally strategic guidelines for open space requirements for conservation subdivisions in Woodstock!

• R8, Scenic Overlay and CEA: 85% minimum open space requirement.

• R5: 80% minimum open space requirement.

• R3: 70% minimum open space requirement.

• All remaining districts: 50% minimum open space requirement.

Jude Sillato

Willow