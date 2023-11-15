Saugerties plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Woodstock concert weekend. The original Woodstock Music and Art Fair concert was held in Bethel in August 1969. A Woodstock sequel took place at Winston Farm in Saugerties on August 12-14 in 1994, and Saugerties is planning a celebration for its 30th anniversary, Village deputy mayor Jeannine Mayer reported at the Village Board meeting on Monday, November 6.

The celebration would kick off on August 12 and run through August 19, Mayer said. “There’s going to be a dedication marker and probably include music, images and artifacts.” According to Mayer, many community organizations have expressed interest in participating, including the Woodstock Museum, the Saugerties Historical Society, the Arts Commission, the Rock Academy and Upstate Films. “Everybody has been contacted, and everybody thinks it’s a great idea,” Mayer said.

The original Woodstock celebration used a dove as its symbol, but “something about the peace sign…the veterans… We might do musical notes; we’re going to do something,” Mayer said.