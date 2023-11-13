As of Election Night, the race for supervisor of the Town of Gardiner was close enough to persuade the contenders to sit tight a few days before declaring victory or conceding defeat: 1,087 votes (51.01 percent) counted for Democratic incumbent Marybeth Majestic to 1,044 (48.99 percent) for Republican/Green Gardiner challenger Scott Arnold. However, it became clear by later in the week that the absentee ballots trickling in would not budge the percentages significantly, and Arnold conceded the win to Majestic. “Scott sent me a text message congratulating me, on Thursday,” Majestic confirmed.

While the Ulster County Board of Elections had not yet posted “official” results as of Monday, November 13, the trend was clear: Majestic had ten more votes in her column (50.98 percent) while Arnold had added eleven (49.02%). Gardinerites cast a grand total of 2,152 votes in the supervisor contest.

In a statement to the press, Arnold wrote, “After a hard-fought race, my campaign fell a bit short from our goal. I wish the best for Supervisor Majestic and hope we can work together to create a better Gardiner that we can all be proud of for generations to come. I would like to thank my wife Tracy, my sons Ryan and Corey, my incredible campaign team and our community for all the support they have shown me during this race. I look forward to staying involved in our community and fighting for the issues that matter so much to me and you.”

On Monday, Majestic was busy attending a conference and said that she would release her victory statement later in the week.