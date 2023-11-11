It’s not clear if the act of segregation was intentional or not, but after village trustees spent two hours listening to landlords’ thoughts on a proposed “unreasonable rent increase” law on October 25, everyone who spoke at the November 8 meeting was either a tenant or an advocate for renters. An entire row of seats in the village’s community space was filled with individuals in support of shoring up tenants’ rights. Few of them spoke, and those that did also advocated for broader protections for renters.

Andrew Hiller, a New York City-based member of Democratic Socialists of America, thought that this law would be a good one “until we have the state protection we need.” Hiller has in the past demonstrated in favor of good-cause eviction, the concept that would limit the right of landlords to refuse to renew a lease.

Hiller also urged trustees to “move quickly” to complete a vacancy study that’s now underway. Per state law, the path to controlling rents begins with a study of rental buildings constructed before 1974, and have at least six units. If the vacancy rate is below five percent in those buildings, then the trustees could declare a housing emergency, which would lead to the inclusion of village representatives on the county rent guidelines board, which right now only holds sway in Kingston. Members of that board have the power to establish rental increase rates for units in those same surveyed buildings.

As for moving quickly on that vacancy study, it’s not immediately certain what more village officials can do to move it along. Mayor Tim Rogers noted at one point during the meeting that the same landlords who readily provided information for an informal survey a couple of years ago seem to be dragging their feet in response to the official version. Asked later about what can be done to compel participation, the mayor deferred a response pending input from county officials more familiar with the process.

Daniel Atonna, political coordinator at For the Many, testified that this proposed law to guard against unreasonable rent increases is a good “stopgap,” but added, “We think that good-cause eviction is the solution.” Advocates tried unsuccessfully to get a good-cause state law passed, after numerous local laws were struck down by judges who determined that this is a state-level power.

As it happens, this proposal was first floated two years ago as a way to provide some of those same protections, out of concern that those good-cause laws would be invalidated in just that way. Trustees resisted a pressure campaign that included For the Many’s political director, Brahvan Ranga, warning at the November 10, 2021 village meeting that they all could be replaced. At that time, Ranga dismissed as ineffective passing a law providing tenants a mechanism for challenging a rent increase, the very law now being considered again.

Rather than using threats, Atonna cajoled the board members, saying that there’s “nothing to be scared of” in being subject to a rent guidelines board. “Please do not pass up this exciting opportunity” to seek rent stabilization, Atonna added. Under the stabilization scheme, not only are increases subject to that external board, tenants have rights to lease renewals as well as essential services. Rent might even be lowered by fiat if required services are found to fall short. It was not clear if Atonna was aware of the ongoing vacancy study when making those comments.

Outside of the formal public hearing, others spoke in favor of stronger tenant protections. Steve Pampinella, an assistant professor on campus, advised that paying rent in New Paltz is not sustainable at that salary level. Others also spoke about the unaffordable nature of local rents. The local rental market is strongly influenced by the presence of a university in the heart of the village; housing on campus cost $10,466 for ten months, according to information on the SUNY New Paltz web site.

As is their invariable practice when a topic seen as controversial is being considered, trustees agreed to hold this hearing open; they have signaled that they are interested in gathering a significant amount of feedback before deciding on this measure.

Fridge feedback

The free food fridge in front of the New Paltz village hall has been open for nearly two years under the auspices of the nonprofit Millions of Butterflies, and founder Mariabella Rivera-Todaro checked in with village trustees at their November 8 meeting about how the project is going.

When Rivera-Todaro reported on the fridge’s opening, back in late November of 2021, that discussion was virtual because Rivera-Todaro had recently been potentially exposed to Covid. Rivera-Todaro attended this meeting virtually after having tested positive for the disease. The fact that this method of distributing food to those in need has always been low contact may have been one of the reasons it garnered a high level of support from village officials.

Rivera-Todaro recounted some of the logistical challenges of operating the fridge. For one, patrons help themselves not only to the food that’s there for the taking, but to supplies that are clearly marked as off limits, such as those for cleaning. “We can’t keep a can opener there consistently,” Rivera-Todaro added.

What’s being called a “self-care day” has been scheduled for November 27. Rivera-Todaro hopes to see vinyl flooring installed to make cleaning that surface easier, among other maintenance work. Based on a suggestion offered during this meeting, a light may be added outside the structure. To secure cleaning supplies, an ancillary cabinet that can be locked is also being planned.

Even with supplies secured to support the volunteers, Rivera-Todaro believes that the fridge needs a professional cleaning from time to time. That’s just a small part of how a “nest egg” the founder hopes to build might be used. With enough funds, Rivera-Todaro would like to see CSA shares purchased, and for there to be money to pay for the gas used to pick those up. There could even be shares purchased and raffled off to families, as a way to provide some longer-term food security.