Law enforcement presence will be increased at E.R. Crosby Elementary school after reports of an unidentified man looking into school windows Monday evening, resulting in the man being detained and questioned, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino.

In a statement to parents, Padalino said that though “there is no confirmed threat to students”, the increased police presence would continue for “the next several days”.

After the incident, Padalino told parents that “a Kingston City School District (KCSD) School Resource Officer immediately notified the Town of Ulster Police Department who was able to detain and question the individual. The investigation is still ongoing. In an abundance of caution, we will have additional security measures in place.”

School officials reminded the public of their online reporting form, iWitness, which can be used to report suspicious activity.