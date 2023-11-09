On Thursday evening, an estimated 400 protesters assembled in a large crowd outside of Congressman Pat Ryan’s office in Uptown Kingston to call for an Israeli ceasefire during the latest war in a long cycle Israel-Palestine violence.

Also present were an estimated 30 counter-protesters voicing support for Israel’s deadly offensive in retaliation for the unprecedented Hamas terrorist attacks which allegedly caught one of the world’s most sophisticated military surveillance and intelligence networks off-guard, killing an estimated 1,400 (mostly civilians) and holding dozens as hostages. To date, Palestinians estimate over 10,000 people (also mostly civilians) have been killed in the Israeli attacks on Hamas.

The protest advocating for a cease-fire was led by the Mid-Hudson Valley chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

Photos by Rokosz Most