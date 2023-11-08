Pickleball, an exciting blend of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, is making a racket in the Hudson Valley. Each year in recent memory has seen a new court open locally, often repurposed from abandoned tennis courts in public parks. Leagues are forming, casual games are happening around the clock, instructors and court rentals are proliferating. But those who haven’t had the pleasure of playing are asking: “What exactly is pickleball, and why is it suddenly so popular?”

The game sprouted in 1965, a brainchild of three dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum – who were looking for a backyard pastime for their children on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle. What started as a means to alleviate summer boredom evolved by the 1970s into a sport with formalized rules. From its Pacific Northwest origins, pickleball has in recent years volleyed its way to becoming one of the fastest-growing sports around.

The game has boomed in popularity in large part because it’s so accessible and easy to pick up. While true athletes battle it out at the competitive level, the game can be approached by non-athletes and played more casually like the friendly back-and-forth of its badminton and ping-pong counterparts. It’s one of those rare games that can be played by kids, senior citizens, and everyone in between. The equipment is straightforward as well. All you need to play are a couple of paddles and a pickleball (and perhaps a portable net and/or lines).

Played on a court similar to badminton’s but with a net height slightly taller than tennis, players use their solid paddles to volley a perforated “pickleball” (reminiscent of a wiffle ball) back and forth. The game can be played as singles or doubles.

Here’s where it gets interesting, There’s a no-volley zone close to the net, cheekily referred to as “the kitchen.” Players must refrain from smashing volleys when standing in this zone, adding a layer of strategy.

The objective? Just like tennis or badminton, you aim to score points by making the ball land in your opponent’s court without them returning it.

There are also specific serving rules. The serve must be hit underhand and diagonally across the court. Additionally, each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, making the opening exchanges of each point a delightful dance of patience and positioning. |

The game is typically scored using a rally point system, where only the serving side can score points, and games are usually played to eleven,15 or 21 points, with a team needing to win by at least two points.

Players have the choice of engaging in singles or doubles matches. Singles allows for a more individualized game where each player’s skill set is directly pitted against the other, demanding agility and quick decision-making. Doubles is the more popular format, with the excitement of teamwork and coordination as partners navigate the court together.

While many players participate in casual games, often at community parks, there’s a robust competitive scene as well. Local tournaments can lead to regional competitions, and for the elite national championships beckon. These competitive matches demand adherence to official rules, refined strategies, and a high level of skill.

Where can you play pickleball locally? We compiled a list of the most popular and easy-access courts in and around Ulster County:

YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County (507 Broadway, Kingston) – Four indoor wood courts with permanent lines and portable nets are included with YMCA membership. Non-members can get a $15 day pass to use the whole Y facility.

Break Point Tennis (470 Old Neighborhood Road, Kingston) – For serious pickleheads, Break Point offers amazing indoor play areas, pickleball lessons, hourly court rentals and even organized match play.

Loughran Park (18 Charlotte Street, Kingston) – A popular, free place for pickleball with five outdoor hard courts.

Grant Avery Park (3362 State Route 28, Shokan) – One free hard court, but you’ll need to create your own lines and bring your own net. At least there are restrooms and water. Technically, these courts are for residents only.

George W. Ross Memorial Park (202-220 Bowne Street, Ulster Park) – Small half-court with wall that’s great for practicing, and tennis courts can be commandeered in a pinch.

Berean Park (49 Reservoir Road, Highland) – You’ll find two outdoor tennis courts with overlaid lines here.

Thompson Mazzarella Park (42 Traver Lane, Rhinebeck) – Features two free outdoor hard tennis courts with pickleball lines overlaid (net will be taller than a typical pickleball net). There are restrooms here, and you can even reserve the courts.

Total Tennis (1811 Old Kings Highway, Saugerties) – Pickleball camp? For real. If you’re serious about the sport, Total Tennis offers a paid stay-over experience to perfect your pickleball game and get into competitive shape. Naturally, the courts are immaculate.

Cantine Field (Pavilion Street, Saugerties) – Here you’ll find four free outdoor courts with permanent lines, but you’ll need to bring your own net.

Rip Van Winkle Park (Lake Road, Tannersville) – You can’t beat the views at these two free outdoor courts. It’s another adapted tennis court with overlaid lines.

Hasbrouck Park (15 Mohonk Avenue, New Paltz) – While they’re in slightly rough shape, the two free, permanent outdoor courts are popular with the locals. These courts were installed just as pickleball was taking off.

Dinsmore Park (49 Old Post Road, Staatsburg) – At the rear of the Staatsburg firehouse are three nice outdoor courts, purpose-built for pickleball. Free to play.

Veteran’s Park (50 Scenic Road, Accord) – One free outdoor court with permanent lines, but you’ll need to bring your own net.

Accord Bank House (294 Queens Highway, Accord) – The slogan of this establishment is “peace, pool and pickleball.” Four hard courts: two indoors, two outdoors. Features permanent lines and portable nets. A one-time fee is required, and courts can be reserved.

Spratt Park (113 Wilbur Boulevard, Poughkeepsie) – Simple outdoor pickleball court with permanent lines.

Pulaski Park (162 Washington Street, Poughkeepsie) – Two dedicated outdoor pickleball courts. Cool off at the pool in warmer months.