Thu. 11/9

Craft & Conversation at the Rosendale Library, 10am.

Havana Hop at UPAC in Kingston, 10am.

Slow Stitch Club. Pack up your thread, needles, yarn, or hooks and join the slow stitch revolution Gardiner Library

Thurs-Gays. Friends, neighbors and customers to support the Hudson Valley queer community by providing a portion of every cocktail sold to a different LGBQT+ non-profit at Ollie’s Pizza in High Falls, 12pm.

People USA Presentation. Discussion about mental health, addiction, and trauma services available to you at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

iPhone Basics Class at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Mindful Aging: Living Life Fully as an Older Woman with Stephanie Speer at the Stone Ridge Library, 2pm.

Hearing Loss Association of America: Mid-Hudson Valley Meet-Up at Gardiner Library, 2pm.

Healthy Ulster Council Meeting at the Ulster County Department of Health and Mental Health in Kingston, 2pm.

Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre Senior Cinema in Hurleyville, 2pm.

The Rainbow Lounge: Senior/Older Adult Meet-Up. In partnership with SAGE, this group is primarily a place to relax and share ourselves with others at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Hudson River School Painting Inspired Collage Workshop with Jill Obrig at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Free Holistic Healthcare Clinic at the Lace Mill in Kingston, 4pm.

Fitness Hour at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Adult Book Discussion Group: Place & Story at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History. An online conversation organized by Starr Library with Dr. Ned Blackhawk discussing his recent book, The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History, moderated by Dr. Christian Ayne Crouch at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 4pm.

Kids Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 4pm.

PeopleUSA: Presentation on Free Community Services and Covid Vaccine Info at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

The Emu and The Oak at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 4:30pm.

Cattail Basketry Four-Part Series. First of a four part workshop, learn all about basket weaving and make a beautiful vessel with a local plant at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 4:30pm.

Rush to Judgment and Oswald’s Ghost with Filmmakers. Documentary double feature, with both films exploring how the JFK assassination has affected journalism, trust, and the American identity at Upstate Cinema Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 5:15pm.

Lecture on Environmental Scarcity Causing Violent Conflict in Peru. Professor Tom Deligiannis discusses the impacts of human induced environmental scarcity on the outbreak of violent conflict, with a specific focus on Peru in the Lecture Center at SUNY New Paltz, 5:15pm.

Narcan Training with Adult Hands Only CPR at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, 5:30pm.

Gender Adventurers. Group of youth and their adults who honor the full spectrum of gender identity; games, activities, field trips & fun at Morton Memorial Library and Community House in Rhinecliff, 5:30pm.

City Winery: Cidewinder. Intimate happy hour to celebrate the release with tasting alongside Angry Orchard Head Cider Maker Joe Gaynor and City Winery Winemaker, Travis Van Caster at The Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden, 6pm.

From Brushes to Computers: How Modernization Changed Chinese Writing. A discussion about the legacy of the Chinese writing reform movements that occurred from the closing years of the Qing dynasty through the mid-twentieth century at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

LGBTQIA+ Rock Climbing Meetup. Casual climbing meetup and hangout on the 2nd Thursday of every month at The Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Battle Scars: A book Discussion with Chip Reid and Members of the Vassar Veterans Association at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

The 128th Regiment in the Civil War by Carl Whitbeck at the Hudson Area Library, 6pm.

Free Educational Open House of Wiltwyck Crematory at the Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, 6pm.

Left Bank Cider and Cheese Tasting. Discussion of harmonious flavor profiles, best approaches to serving, production methods, and home fermentation at Churchtown Dairy in Hudson, 6:30pm.

The Third Thursday Environmental Series Presents A Forensic Forester’s Walk in the Woods. Find out how a forensic forester interprets those stories when Michael Gaige explains how forensic foresters reconstruct land use history from forest observations. Free and interactive webinar via Zoom, 6:30pm.

Virtual Banned Book Book Club with Carol Bergman. Please join educator and journalist Carol Bergman once-a-month at Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Double Exposure. The Graduate Vocal Arts Program and Collaborative Piano Fellows present an evening of opera scenes you have never seen. Spanning multiple styles, languages, and genres at Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6:30pm.

First Frost: Music, Art, Ink, Fire. A multi-sensory music and art event that celebrates the imagination, and creative spirit of the fall season; an inspiring evening featuring live music, captivating projection art, stunning tattoos, and more at The Yard in Beacon, 7pm.

stønefruit / Saapato / Brian Dewan at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Soren Song “i’m” Album Release Show / Chloe Cannon at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Hudson Nomads / Bski at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Archaeological Excavation at the Crispell Cottage Site at the Hurley Library, 7pm.

The OH Show: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly on Life at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 7pm.

Elder Odyssey Online Workshop on Zoom, 7pm.

Brooke Blanche and Mike Brown at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Open to the Public: The Secret Open Mic at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Sympathetic Magic. Discover the magic of one of the most brilliant and little-known plays in the American canon in this stunning new production at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Dicks: The Musical at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

Waynard Scheller & Rainbow Full of Sound at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Loosey Goosey with the Haus of Peculiar at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 10pm.

What? at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 10pm.

Fri. 11/10

Winter Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 9am.

Square Rule Timber Framing 2 at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

RSTB Presents: Simon Joyner & The Sirens / Anna St. Louis at Tubby’s in Kingston, 12pm.

Virtual Book Club with the Kingston Library on Zoom, 1pm.

Catskill Ukulele Group at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 2:30pm.

Woodstock Book Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Lauren Camp & Kasey Jueds Poetry Reading at The Poetry Barn in West Hurley, 4pm.

Paint + Sip: Teen/Pre-Teen Edition at Rural Center Refillery in Pine Plains, 4pm.

From Pedro Almodóvar: Strange Way of Life with The Human Voice & Pre Recorded Presentation with the Director at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm, 7pm.

Knitting Group at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Mid-Hudson Astronomical Association Monthly Star Party. Monthly stargazing party at Lake Taghkanic State Park in Ancram, 5:30pm.

Community Drumming Circle. All inclusive drum circle for all ages at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Everywhere Shop’s Opening Party. New queer and trans owned gift shop and art space pre-opening party at Everywhere Shop in Kingston, 6pm.

State Ballet Theater of Ukraine in Kingston this weekend

Fri. 11/10 • 7:30pm • Kingston. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is one of the country’s premiere cultural institutions. As ambassadors of the dreams and aspirations of their people, perhaps no time in its history has been more important than right now. So, the dance troupe’s 55 members staged secret rehearsals in a war zone and planned the complicated logistics behind leaving. And now, their Cinderella tour is soon to be half a world away, right on our doorstep.

Just as Cinderella contends with the cruelty of her stepmother and stepsisters, Ukraine resists a larger, more powerful neighbor’s attempts to exert control. The glass slipper that epitomizes Cinderella’s hope and eventual triumph becomes a symbol not unlike Ukrainian steadfastness in the face of adversity—a nation seeking to fit into the ‘slipper’ of self-determination and democratic ideals, stuck between the rock of political corruption and the hard place of brutal war. In these narratives, one fictitious and the other all too real, the underlying battle is for one’s rightful place, whether in the royal ballroom or in the global community. The glass slipper and Ukraine’s independence are both sought after freedoms that are fragile and precious, and must be fought for against seemingly overwhelming odds.

Tickets and info can be found at bardavon.org/upac.

Frequency Hip Hop at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 7pm.

Magic the Gathering at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Nicholas Bienstock, The Future of New York: A Real Estate Perspective at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Percussion Studio Recital with Guest Beatboxer Shodekeh. 12 percussionists perform recent works by Shodekeh, Caccese, Farrin, Matei, Seo, Snowden, and Treuting; free and open to the public at Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

John St. Jam: Back By Popular Demand at The Local in Saugerties, 7pm.

Myth Adventures: Five Greek Classics. Drama/comedy written by Eric Coble in the Joseph A. Phelan Auditorium at Rhinebeck High School, 7pm.

Simon Joyner / Anna St. Louis at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Cinderella: Ballet Of The Ukraine at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Psychodrama Open Session. Open to the public at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

New York Theatre Organ Society: Salute to Our Veterans. Free silent film screening of ‘Wings’ accompanied by John Baratta at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Sweet and Sad at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

“Pippin” at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Sympathetic Magic at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Eddie Pepitone / JT Habersaat at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Roar of Snowmobiles (1973) Followed by a Live Acoustic Set by The Black Lips at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sarah Lee Guthrie / The Mammals at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

The Grave Rave: A Disco Macabre with DJ Tryst at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 8pm.

Painted Blue Sky at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm.

Roomful of Blues at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Take Over at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

El Yaki y Juanma at the Newburgh Comedy Club, 9pm.

Brian Goss at Park Theatre in Hudson, 9pm.

Jack Spann + Friends at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Soul Patrol at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 11/11

Landscape Day at Wilderstein. Join Wilderstein’s landscape volunteers in preparing the site’s grounds for winter at Wilderstein Historic Site in Rhinebeck, 9am.

Adirondack Backpack Weaving at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Wiltwyck Quilters Guild Meeting. Business meeting and monthly guild activities, attendees will cut and piece squares for Quilts of Valor; participants should bring their lunches, red, white, and blue fabric, their machines and tools at the Grace Community Church, 9:30am.

Book, Bake and Chili Sale. hundreds of nearly new books, chili, plus holiday pies, cookies, candies, muffins and breads at St. Gregory’s in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Macrame Plant Holder Class with Poliana Danila. Come learn the ropes at this macramé plant hanger class at Gardiner Library, 10am.

International Writers Festival at Rosendale Theatre

Sat. 11/11 • 2pm • Rosendale .In a symphony of international voices, Rosendale Theatre will transform into a hub of multicultural dialogue and literary exploration this Saturday. The International Writers Festival, the latest installment of the Prosendale Series, will offer attendees an afternoon journey across continents through the prose and poetry of esteemed authors hailing from China, India, Africa, Russia, Belarus, and the Bahamas. Enthusiasts of world literature will be treated to a rare convergence of diverse narratives and cultural backdrops, providing a feast for the mind and soul without the need for international travel.

This year’s festival, produced by Joyce Sprafkin and co-produced and conceived by Laura Shaine Cunningham, marks the fourth program of its kind in the Prosendale Series, dedicated to bringing literary events to the limelight. “Few people have traveled to all of the countries represented in this festival,” says Cunningham, underlining the unique opportunity for attendees to experience such a breadth of perspectives in one setting. “No passports are required to experience the diversity of voices from near and far.”

The literary lineup is both rich and varied: Jai Chakrabarti (India), known for his compelling works published by Alfred A. Knopf and recipient of the Jewish Book Council’s Debut Novel award, will read from his acclaimed books. Laura Shaine Cunningham (Belarus) will share her grandfather’s much-anthologized story, enriching the event with her own globally recognized memoirs. Gwen Namainga Jones (Zambia) brings to the fore narratives steeped in African heritage, while Margarita Meyendorff (Russia/Estonia) offers a glimpse into a life marked by displacement and resilience. Christopher Rabley’s (the Bahamas, U.K.) and Chiu Yin’s (China) readings promise to encapsulate their varied experiences and cultural essences.

The festival will not only highlight readings but also provide a platform for interaction during a post-session Q&A. Furthermore, book signings with the authors present an intimate opportunity for fans to engage directly with the minds behind the works.

Visit rosendaletheatre.org for details and tickets.

Poca Poca Official Launch Event. Whole body herbal steaming, full body massages, and Japanese Omiki drinks at Cygnet’s Way in Kingston, 10am.

Rhinebeck Repair Cafe. Get your beloved but broken items fixed for free at the Pavilion at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck, 10am.

Information Session at Storm King School in Cornwall-on-Hudson, 10am.

Fall Family Hike with the Columbia Land Conservancy. Learn about the Nature Quest program on a guided walk of CLC trails at Schor Conservation Area in East Chatham, 10am.

Bird-Feeder Workshop. Family workshop dedicated to building a bird-feeder from scratch at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 10am.

Bard Math Circle Meet-Up. For middle schoolers interested in mathematical problem solving at Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

African Drum at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am.

Opus 40 Holiday Market. Locally made and curated apothecary goods, vintage clothing, decor, jewelry, textiles, art, prints and more all weekend long at Opus 40 Sculpture Park in Saugerties, 11am.

Mid-Hudson Orchid Society Orchid Show and Sale on Route 299 in New Paltz, 11am.

Geology Walk with Robert Titus at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 11am.

Princesses coming to skate in Saugerties

Sat. 11/11 • 12:15pm • Saugerties. Anna and Elsa, Disney princesses from mega-franchise Frozen, are stopping by the Kiwanis Ice Area this Saturday – well, minus the exorbitant licensing fees. For legal purposes we all need to refer to them as the “Snow Sisters”. There will be skating, photos, autographs, a live sing-along and more. Check out kiwanisicearena.com for details.

Beginner Crochet at Yarn Farm Kingston, 11:30am.

Herbs to the People: Lower Hudson Valley Herbal Community Gathering at All For One One For All in Goshen, 11:30am.

finocchi presents: pranzo at Common Table in Kingston, 12pm.

Brunch: Brother Other at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Ceremony Singing in the Bowl Fundraiser for Children of Gaza and Israel at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 12:30pm.

Banned Jezebel at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 1pm.

Highlights of the Landscape Tour at the Clermont State Historic Site in Germantown, 1pm.

Farmhouse Decorating Workshop. Marina Case of The Red Shutters will guide attendees through various techniques and styling options for spaces with historic ties. A Churchtown cheese board and light refreshments will be served at Churchtown Dairy in Hudson, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Dan Stevens Classical Guitar at Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Prosendale Presents: An International Writers Festival. Featuring authors Jai Chakrabarti, Laura Shaine Cunningham, Gwen Namainga Jones, Margarita (Mourka) Meyendorff, Christopher Rabley, and Chiu Yin at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Beginner Knitting at Yarn Farm Kingston, 2pm.

Of The Sign: Marjorie Welish in Conversation with David Grubbs at Flow Chart Space in Hudson, 2pm.

Tinker Street Social: Kasey Jueds / Lauren Camp / Oliver Radclyffe / Cari Pattison at Golden Notebook in Woodstock, 2pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

The Classics at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Willner and Trilling: Mr. and Myths Opening Reception at Wired Gallery

Sat. 11/11 • 4-6pm • High Falls. This Saturday, Wired Gallery will unveil “Willner and Trilling: Mr. and Myths,” an art exhibition showcasing the dynamic interplay between Andrew Willner’s woodworking mastery and JoEllen Trilling’s fantastical painted narratives. The Rosendale-based duo, united in both matrimony and artistic endeavor, bring forth an exhibit where rustic charm meets fairy-tale enchantment.

Andrew Willner, a man of multifaceted talents, has shaped his career with the grain of numerous disciplines: sculpting, furniture designing, boat building, city planning, and environmental activism. His commitment extends beyond the tactile as a renowned public speaker, blogger, and a stalwart proponent of bioregionalism for the NY/NJ area. As the Executive Director of The Center for Post Carbon Logistics and an instructor at the Wooden Boat School of the Hudson River Maritime Museum, Willner infuses his pieces with a deep-seated reverence for natural resources and sustainability.

JoEllen Trilling’s artistic voyage sails through the whimsical and the clothed sculpture to the canvas of oil painting. Her creations, which have captured the eyes and hearts of cultural icons like Elton John and Madonna, intertwine wire, cloth, and other eclectic materials to give form to the fantastical. Since her pivot to painting in 2001, Trilling’s oils have added another layer to her reputation, culminating in her New York City exhibition debut in 2008.

Visit thewiredgallery.com for all the details.

Bennett Harris at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 4pm.

Bluegrass Open Jam at Blackbird Infoshop and Cafe in Kingston, 5pm.

2nd Annual Benefit Party at the Newberry Artisan Market in Saugerties, 5pm.

Opening Reception: The Way We See It at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Healing Sound Journey with Paul Campbell at the Marbletown Multi-Arts, 5pm.

Pony Up Rescue Paint Night at Russell Brott Senior Center in Lake Katrine 5pm.

ARTy mARTini pARTy Fall Fundraiser for Garrison Art Center, 5pm.

Judy Abbott Art Exhibit at the Rosendale Theatre, 5pm.

Mocktails and Masterpieces. Enjoy a sweet treat and a delicious mocktail as you are guided in a painting workshop experience by Sarah Yonnetti at Queen of Rogues in Woodstock, 6pm.

Second Saturday Supper Club. An evening of drag, live vocals, and burlesque at Pamela’s on the Hudson, 6:30pm.

An Evening with Patti Smith: Words and Music. The iconic poet, artist, and activist performs at UPAC in Kingston, 7pm.

28-year-old Hudson Valley band plays final show of season

Sat. 11/11 • 7:30pm • High Falls. Do you know how hard it is to keep a band together for 28 years? Even if you’re not a musician, you know how dysfunctional we can be. If the fact that Pitchfork Militia has been playing locally since 1995 seems to defy all odds, that’s probably because you don’t know Peter Head, who is as high-functioning as he is “out there”.

Head is the unmistakable, one-of-a-kind character behind the Militia’s epic run, a prolific songwriter and performer in addition to being a kind and generous soul. He’s a legendary recluse in these mountains, like Rip Van Winkle except instead of getting drunk with Dutchmen and passing out for decades, he’s getting stoned and handcrafting instruments and dildos, then rocking out for decades.

Eccentric doesn’t begin to cover it – Pitchfork Militia’s music is a gumbo of rockabilly, punk, murder ballads, hard rock and country. Lyrical topics include farm animals, tractor maintenance, body disposal, Jesus, hard drugs, pollution, and how much Pennsylvania sucks. Head can solo like Hendrix and leaves even Jimi in the dust when he whips out his signature toy fire truck, slaps it against his Telecaster pickups and presses buttons to trigger samples for “Metro (The Firetruck Song)”, one of the band’s most widely recognized numbers out of the hundreds they’ve penned. Check out a live video of them performing it at the Rosendale Street Festival at shorturl.at/pFK23.

Head’s hysterics are boosted by the bumpin’ rhythm section of longtime drummer Joe Morgan and semi-recently added bass player Matt Goldpaugh (also one-half of Lara Hope’s Gold Hope Duo, who will also perform at this show).

Pro tip: If you’re looking to enjoy the High Falls Cafe’s menu, make a reservation as seating is limited. More info at highfallscafe.com.

Hudson Valley Improv Performance at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

Flying Cat Music Presents The Slambovian Circus of Dreams – Unplugged in concert. Voted best Hudson Valley band of 2022 by Chronogram Magazine, a rare unplugged trio performance by the acclaimed band’s founding members at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 7pm.

From Pedro Almodóvar: Strange Way of Life with The Human Voice & Pre Recorded Presentation with the Director at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

El Khat / Habbina Habbina at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jason Webley: Special Live Show at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

The Big Takeover at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Bored Teachers at MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Sympathetic Magic at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Pippin at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Slambovian Circus of Dreams: Unplugged at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 7:30pm.

Erehwon Ensemble in the Round: An Immersive Concert at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Walkabout Clearwater Chorus and Coffeehouse at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in White Plains, 7:30pm.

The Bobby Lees / Anemic Royalty at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Simon McTeigue & Friends at Park Theatre in Hudson, 8pm.

Live From Upstate: THIS with Adrienne Truscott at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

The Bobby Lees plays what might be their last Woodstock show

Sat. 11/11 & Sun. 11/12 • 8pm • Woodstock. What use is being a rising star in the music industry when major labels and tech companies are black holes sucking all the money out of the room?

Woodstock punk rock band The Bobby Lees launched into the stratosphere in recent years with hyper-energetic recordings and live shows that made them critical darlings with cutting-edge types and gained them thousands of fans all over the country, with Iggy Pop, Blondie and Henry Rollins among them. They were, at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, the fresh face of mass-appeal punk, on a bullet train to an exciting career in music.

Then, just days ago, The Bobby Lees announced on social media that they were calling it quits, at least for the time being, due to the headwinds of the digital music industry. They said “the main issue seems to be Spotify and streaming”, going on to repeat the popular musicians’ sentiment that “It’s wild most people are comfortable spending $3-$5 on a cup of coffee today, but they no longer want to spend that same amount on an album they listen to often because streaming has set a shitty standard that most of us have accepted.”

While it’s disheartening that this is the case, it’s not the best look to blame the music fans – the streaming services and top labels are by far more at fault for the sad state of music careers. There is an obvious fix: Spotify and streaming services could move to a so-called “User-Centric Payment System” (UCPS) or “Fan-Powered Royalties.” Instead of the traditional “pro-rata” payment model where streaming revenue goes into a single pot and is then distributed based on the percentage of total streams, the user-centric system allocates payments based on the listening habits of each individual subscriber. Under this model, the royalties an artist receives would be directly proportional to the amount of time that individual users spend listening to their music. This is clearly a fairer way of distributing streaming revenue because it more accurately reflects the preferences of individual listeners and would benefit most smaller, independent artists as opposed to primarily favoring top-charting stars. If half of what you listened to on Spotify was the excellent latest album from The Bobby Lees (Bellevue, out on Ipecac Records), they’d get half of what you’re paying for your individual Spotify subscription (less Ipecac and Spotify’s take). Overnight, many independent artists would see dollars instead of pennies piling up for streaming. It wouldn’t solve all of the problems musicians face, but it would help immensely. It’s also likely never going to happen due to the unrelenting hegemony of the profit-driven music business.

The age-old divide between musicians and music business sadly rages on (with AI stalking in the background), and we can imagine no band full of rage right now than The Bobby Lees. Their music deserves to be heard, and the band deserves to be compensated for their hard work and creativity.

“Can’t you marry a rich older band?”, asked one of the hundreds of fans to comment on their social media announcement.

If these are indeed the band’s last shows in their native Woodstock, they’re not shows you can afford to miss. Anemic Royalty and All Day Special will round out the bill on Saturday, with Ghost Prom and Robin the Hammer joining on Sunday.

Visit colonywoodstock.com for info and tickets.

Laugh It Up All Stars at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Squirrel Nut Zippers Presents: “Jazz from the Back O’ Town.” A magical, musical voyage to the birthplace of Jazz at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Improv Show at Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 8pm.

Bad Animals: The Heart Tribute at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Soul City at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm.

Vassar College Choir at Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Soultown to Motown. The Sensational Soul Cruisers Return for another night of Motown and Soul at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

EFW Presents: Joe McPhee with Strings. The legendary Poughkeepsie-based multi-instrumentalist performs with a large string ensemble at VBI Theatre at the Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie,

Free Your Soul at Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

DJ Back Pain at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 9pm.

Noel Carey at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Crawdaddy at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 11/12

Annual Children’s Clothing Sale at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, 9am.

Build an Acoustic Guitar. Part of a nine-session workshop at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Free Herb Clinic by ArborVitae School of Traditional Herbalism at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 9:15am.

Q-MoB Coffee Klatch. Meet old/new friends for queer men at Wylde Coffee & Cafe in Hudson, 10:30am.

Sunday Gathering at the Marbletown Multi-Arts, 10:30am.

Youth Ensemble Theater’s Improv Showcase at the Rosendale Theatre, 11am.

The Lesser Ape Jazz Brunch at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Acornfest. Family-fun day and open house with arts and crafts, a story journey on the nature trail, scavenger hunt with prizes, games, campus tours, snacks, hot drinks, and more at High Meadow School in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Breathwork with Pepper Monroe at Cygnet’s Way in Kingston, 12pm.

Pie Making Workshop with Susan Chiappini at Churchtown Dairy in Hudson, 12pm.

Tour & Veterans Tribute at Mesier Homestead in Wappingers Falls, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Join local knitters and crocheters, work on your own project and show off your work at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Forestry Through the Years at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 2pm.

Sunday Silents Presents: William Wellman’s Wings at the Rosendale Theater, 2pm.

Myles Burr at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Yearning for Justice & Peace in the Holy Land, A Teach-in for These Times at the United Methodist Church in New Paltz, 2pm.

Sympathetic Magic at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 2pm.

Pippin at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 2pm.

Book Signing with Holly George-Warren, coauthor of Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones by Dolly Parton at Rough Draft in Kingston, 3pm.

Meditation Led by Linda Mary Montano at the Lamb Center in Saugerties, 3pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Red Hook Ultimate Frisbee at Red Hook High School, 3pm.

Vassar College & Community Wind Ensemble at Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Hillbilly Parade’s Acoustibilly. Dance pop country party band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Free collage night at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Ingrid Sertso / Steve Gorn / Timothy Hill / Michael Bisio. Poetry and music at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 4pm.

Monthly Board Game Nights at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Finance & Investing Basics at Liberty Square in Ellenville, 5pm.

Queerly Sundays. Safe space, community building Queer focused gatherings at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Climate Change Theater Action: Your Stories at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 5pm.

Open-Level Adult Ballet at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Clare Boss at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Al-Anon Meeting at Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Quartet A (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Party Around Piano at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Chiara Izzi at South Street in Peekskill, 7pm.

Jim Yanda’s Empathy Gene / Herb Robert and Phil Haynes / Jefrey Brown at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

A Benefit for Summit Lake with Greg Farley / Philip Goth / John Medeski / Laura Zarougian and Little Tree at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The Land of Ozz at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Troker: Mexican Rock, Funk, Psychedelics and Jazz at The Local in Saugerties, 7pm.

Found Footage Festival Volume 10 Live at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Bobby Lees / Ghost Prom / Robin the Hammer at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 11/13

Staying in Place at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Virtual Watercolor Workshop with the Pine Hill Community Center via Zoom, 12pm.

Knitters Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Monday Mile Walking Club at Hurley Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Great Stories Club: Mother of the Sea at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Motherless Daughters Support Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Virtual Conversational French Class with Céline Lana Sahulka. Practice your French conversation skills in a relaxed, friendly setting; weekly online meeting hosted by experienced French teacher Céline is the perfect place to chat en français, on Zoom, 7pm.

David Hare: Beat the Devil. Playwright David Hare will perform his first-person solo play, followed by a conversation between Hare and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis at Joe’s Pub, 7pm.

Noon Concert: Conservatory Students Perform An Hour Long Program of Short Works in the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Learn How to Read the Tarot: The Magickal Path. Live online series via zoom, 7pm.

Artist Talk with Environmental Artist Tasha Depp Interviewed by Doug Sheer at Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, 7pm.

In the Court of the Crimson King at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Center for Moving Image Arts Presents: Celine and Julie Go Boating (1974) at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Planetary Music / Parashi. Hudson-based project from Nathan McLaughlin focused on the esoteric qualities of the planets at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The World-Famous Colony Open. House Guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tues. 11/14

Hands-On Wooden Boat Restoration. Each month, the museum highlights the restoration efforts on one boat in our collection with a hands-on seminar with master shipwright and Wooden Boat School lead instructor Wayne Ford that focuses on the restoration needs of that vessel. For the month of November, work on replacing a plank on 1950s racing sloop “Rascal.” at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Narcan Training with Adult Hands Only CPR at the Nuvance Health Community Education in Poughkeepsie, 11:30am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 2:30pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Brick by Brick at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

NaNoWriMo Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

After School Legos at the Town of Ulster Library, 4pm.

S.T.E.A.M. Stories at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Sisterhood Support & Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Local Author Showcase: Pete Crotty, Jode Millman, Julia Ponder, and Dorian Sinnott at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Adult Hip Hop at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 5pm.

Italian Conversational Round Table. Open to everyone interested in the Italian language and will be conducted exclusively in Italian at Gardiner Library, 5pm.

Chi Gung & T’ai Chi at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Medicare 101 with Karen Harding. Discussion led by a local, independent insurance broker specializing in medicare; evaluate benefits and costs and choose the plan that is best for you at the Gardiner Library, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

Bluegrass Jam at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

The Spotty Dog Trivia Night at The Spotty Dog Books & Ale in Hudson, 6:30pm.

WSW Slide Night at the Women’s Studio Workshop in Kingston, 6:30pm.

The Queer Bipoc Intersection at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Amanda Palmer Private Practice at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm,

Center for Moving Image Arts Presents: The Godfather Part II (in 35mm) at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Virtual Community Writing Workshop with Grace Bialecki. Drop-in virtual writing workshop on the second Tuesday of each month; a supportive space to get feedback on your writing projects, hone your editorial skills, and move your projects on Zoom, 7pm.

Hackers Hosted by Shanekia McIntosh at Hudson Hall, 7pm.

The Photography Program Presents: William Camargo at the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Oblong Online: Ken Babbs, Cronies: Adventures with Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady, The Merry Pranksters and The Grateful Dead on Zoom, 7pm.

Kyle Miller at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Open Jazz Jam. The Derby in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Composition Concert. A showcase of original works by composition students at the Julien J. Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Eric Andersen at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Vord (Filmed Locally) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 11/15

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 10:30am.

Kingston Rotary Community Services Foundation Event at Senate Garage in Kingston, 11:30am.

The Woodstock Senior Citizens Club at the Community Center in Woodstock, 12:30pm.

Social Circle at the Pine Hill Community Center, 1pm.

From Pedro Almodóvar: Strange Way of Life with The Human Voice & Pre Recorded Presentation with the Director at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

SPL Book Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Under Hallow Hills RPG at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Policy & Personnel Committee at the Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Wine & Cheese at the Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Yankee Enterprise: Finances and Fine Art in Church’s Heart of the Andes at Olana in Hudson, 6pm.

Women in Farming. Local farm networking at its finest. Sponsored by The Friends of the Saugerties Public Library, guests will snack on wine, cheese and “The Friends’ ‘infamous’ dessert bar.” The event also doubles as a food drive to benefit Saugerties food pantries, at Total Tennis in Saugerties, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice. Games of the Night: Net Runner and Meeples & Monsters at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Jazz Supper Club with Dave Laks & Tom DePetris at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

80’s Film Trivia at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Move Bingo with TMNT II: The Secret of the Ooze at Happy Valley in Beacon, 7pm.

Personal Vision: An Evening with Adger Cowans at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

30/160 Anniversary Celebration at the Loeb at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

The Curls / Sunburned Hand of the Man / Faccia Brutta at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Personal Vision: An Evening with Adger Cowans. Pioneering African American photographer and painter Adger Cowans will show selected works and discuss his seven-decade career and perspectives on being an artist with Brian Wallis, a photo historian at the Orpheum Theatre of Upstate Films in Saugerties, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Sings Community Chorus at the Trinity Episcopal Church Chapel in Saugerties, 7pm.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Next Year’s Words: A New Paltz Reader’s Forum at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Rager 4 Rager. An album release show and afterparty for Presence is a Present at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Kool Keith: The Black Elvis 2 Tour. Legendary oddball hip-hop pioneer at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Karaoke with Amanda at Half Moon in Hudson, 8pm.