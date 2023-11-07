The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the November issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.

Mrs. Van Ness, the first woman to become a member of the New Jersey Senate, spoke to the students of the Normal Friday morning. She urged all to take an active interest in the political and social welfare of our country. She was very much in earnest when she said, “Play the game!” She deems it not only the privilege but the duty of all to vote and vote intelligently.

The Normal School has been visited by many representatives of different jewelers during the past few weeks. As yet the Senior Class has not decided upon any ring, because more samples are expected.

At the next regular meeting of the Fire Department to be held Monday, November 6, ways and means of purchasing a motor truck will be discussed. A representative of the American La France Fire Engine Company will be present to give the boys some idea of what a motor truck would mean to the citizens of our village.

A nephew of Mrs.Varick has loaned to the Memorial House a knocker for the front door. It is unique in appearance being shaped like a porpoise. It was obtained after much search in Venice.

The historic Dutch Church was filled on Sunday morning with a worshipful congregation to dedicate the new Clock which struck at twelve o’clock for the first time. Dr. Clapp, the pastor, in his introduction spoke briefly of the purchase of the clock, the responsibility for which had been assumed by the Dutch Guild. His text for the sermon was “Whatsoever Thy Hand FindethTo Do, Do It With Thy Might” and his theme “Striking Twelve.” As the mellow sound of the bell struck the hour he closed with a dedicatory prayer. Florence Deyo Pratt of Highland, a charter member of the Guild, sang with much feeling, “How Beautiful upon the Mountains.” Judge Clearwater of Kingston, because of his great interest in New Paltz, the church and the clock, was then introduced to the congregation by Dr. Clapp. Judge Clearwater prefaced his address by saying that he had always had a vicarious interest in the church because his ancestor was the third baby to be christened in the Church at New Paltz in 1699. He told of coming to the “Paltz” in his boyhood and how he eagerly watched for the clock in the steeple when he turned the Bonticou corner. Before closing he presented his check for one hundred dollars toward the purchase of the clock.

The cider season is at its height at the Highland Cider Mill. To call there one would have the impression that all the world was made of apples. Mr. Coyler has seven men employed who are working until midnight each night to make into juice the stacks of apples that come in each day. Up to the 9th of November 800 tons of apples had been received, and they are being taken in at a rate of from forty to fifty tons a day. Sixty cents for common apples and seventy cents per hundred for russets have been paid.

Can it be remedied by voting machines? At a recent conference of Mayors of the cities of the State of New York held in Schenectady, NY, the question of the cost of holding elections throughout the state was taken up and discussed considerably to see if some means could not be devised to reduce the mounting expense without impairing the efficiency of the present system. To that end a committee was appointed to make an investigation. In view of the above, it might be of interest to the people of New Paltz to know that under the present system it costs the taxpayers of the town of New Paltz fifty-four and one-half cents for each vote cast at the last general election. The above amount does not include the town’s share of the cost of printing the ballots and other printed matter necessary for an election, which is paid by the county of which the town of New Paltz stands its share.

The town of Shawangunk will observe Armistice Day at Wallkill by dedicating a tablet to the young men who served in the world War.

Our chronic state of music famine will be relieved next Saturday evening by the Ukrainian National Chorus, who will sing on that date in the High School Auditorium, North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie. This is the first number given this season by the Dutchess County Musical Association.

Forest Glen boasts of some good poultry. Solomon LeFevre’s flocks of white Leghorns averaged 184 eggs each for the year ending October 31. Raymond DuBois had several trap nested birds that completed their year with more than 200 eggs each, the two highest being 249 and 250 eggs each.

The Gardiner Sunday School will hold its annual Thanksgiving social in the lecture room of the church on Thanksgiving eve, November 28. A collection will be taken for the benefit of the Industrial Home in Kingston. A barrel will also be waiting to receive your contributions of clothing, fruit or vegetables, or whatever it may be. Light refreshments will be served and a short program rendered.

Last Friday night N.P.N. suffered defeat at the hands of the fast basketball team at Beacon. New Paltz was outplayed from start to finish and at no time did our boys lead the score. Tonight N.P. N. will meet Ellenville High School at the normal Gym where better luck is hoped for. This is the first time that the “over-the-mountain” team has been on the schedule here for more than seven years.