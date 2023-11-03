Sun. 11/5 & Sun. 11/12 • 3pm • Saugerties

Samuel Coleridge’s Xanadu, also known as Kubla Khan, paints a vivid picture of an exotic paradise, complete with a stately pleasure dome, sacred rivers, and caverns. The poem captures both the beauty of nature and the power of the human imagination. The entrancing piece was penned during an opium-induced dream, as Coleridge had taken laudanum prior to its conception. Fitting that the eccentric work will be performed by our resident eccentricity laureates, the inimitable duo of Mikhail Horowitz and Gilles Malkine. Celeste Graves will accompany them with dance, and a 3pm meditation by Linda Mary Montano will kick off the event.