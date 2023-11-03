In light of the forthcoming road closure at Route 212 near the CSX crossing adjacent to AutoZone and Bottini Fuel on Tuesday, November 7th, the Ulster County Board of Elections is actively encouraging voters to cast their ballots without any inconvenience or delays by voting early.

To circumvent any potential traffic disruptions and detours resulting from the road closure, the Ulster County Board of Elections would like to emphasize the availability of Early Voting at the Saugerties Senior Center. Located at 207 Market St, Saugerties NY 12477, the Saugerties Senior Center offers convenient access for voters, providing a viable alternative for those seeking to cast their ballots in a hassle-free manner.

Early Voting will be available this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, ensuring that Saugerties voters can exercise their right to vote at a time that is most convenient for them. The Early Voting hours are as follows:

– Saturday, November 4th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

– Sunday, November 5th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

By taking advantage of Early Voting at the Saugerties Senior Center, you can plan your vote and avoid any potential traffic delays or detours that may affect your commute throughout the town of Saugerties on Election Day.

The Ulster County Board of Elections is committed to facilitating accessible and convenient voting options for all residents, and Early Voting is a valuable opportunity to ensure your voice is heard in the upcoming election.

For more information about Early Voting, polling locations, or any election-related inquiries, please visit our official website at voteulster.com or contact the Ulster County Board of Elections at 845-334- 5470.