Sat. 11/4 • 11am-6pm • Highland

As autumn leaves tumble, Bad Seed Cider is ensuring the “apple of its eye” doesn’t drop unnoticed. The upcoming Fall Back Festival is not just an ode to their fizzy fermented beverages, but also a toast to all things adored about fall in our scenic valley. Showcasing unique small-batch craft hard ciders prepared by Bad Seed from apples cultivated right on the grounds, the event also highlights delightful cider and beer selections from cherished local craft cideries and breweries. With an enticing array of drinks, delectable brick-fired pizza, inventive french fry dishes, and freshly made cider doughnuts, this gathering promises to be a harmonious blend of tunes and taste, accentuated by live music.

Head to badseedhardcider.com for the details.