Woodstock supervisor candidate Bennet Ratcliff questioned incumbent town supervisor Bill McKenna at the October 24 Woodstock meeting of the town board about surplus funds of the town water and sewer districts.

Ratcliff first asked why McKenna has proposed to use $7000 in surplus funds on the water district in addition to what had originally been proposed October 2.

McKenna explained the accountant had added $7000 to the projected surplus, putting it over the recommended seven to twelve percent of the budget.

“I would recommend that would be a good $7000 to begin water testing,” Ratcliff said.

McKenna said testing was done quarterly.

Ratcliff said McKenna had been looking for $18,000 to test water around the dumped construction debris on Church Road.

The supervisor said the money in question could only be spent on the water district.

“Well, the water district would be spending the money to test the aquifer, which is part of the water district,” Ratcliff replied.

“The aquifer is getting tested on a quarterly basis, on a regular basis,” McKenna again responded.

Council member Laura Ricci said the water was tested by an independent lab according to state guidelines.

Ratcliff again advocated additional testing. “I’m suggesting that we need to take greater precautions in testing our water. That’s my suggestion,” he said.

With the on-site sewer district budget, Ratcliff again questioned McKenna about a surplus in the budget, this time from a $15,000 increase in the fund balance.

McKenna again explained the accountant had calculated the additional funds would have exceeded guidelines, so the money would be used to reduce the tax levy for the district.

“I’m suggesting we reduce it by $10,000,” McKenna said. “So the taxpayer is going to save $10,000 in total on that. And I’ve increased pumping which you recall [water and sewer superintendent] Larry Allen suggested we do pumping in both the sewer and the on-site.”

For the hamlet sewer district, Ratcliff questioned a $10,000 increase in the fund balance. McKenna for the third time cited the reason as being updated figures from the accountant.

The money will be used for increased pumping, McKenna said.