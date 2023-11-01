The Woodstock Chamber of Arts and Commerce and The Secret City brought the annual Woodstock Halloween celebration to life on Halloween night. A staple of the cultural calendar and a hallmark of the town’s many annual celebrations, Woodstock Halloween took place on Halloween night on the Village Green. With a costume parade, prizes for best homemade costumes, free candy from participating merchants and the streets filled with costumed locals, Woodstock celebrated a ghoulish, interactive and joyful holiday.