For the second year, the New Paltz Halloween parade concluded on the grounds of Historic Huguenot Street. This beloved community tradition began at the New Paltz Middle School on Halloween night and made its way down Main Street, veering right onto North Front Street at the Elting Memorial Library. It then crossed Route 32 with the support of the New Paltz Police Department and continued past the iconic Jean Hasbrouck House. Participants were invited to collect candy bars and apples from the New Paltz Rotary Club. Folks enjoyed live music, fun Halloween-themed photo opportunities, juggling performances and more.