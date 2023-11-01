Sat. 11/4 • 8am-4pm • Kingston

In a world that has lately seemed to teeter on the brink of World War 3, reconnecting with the real faces of war seems like a smart move. The 10th annual God and Country Veterans Living History will bring eleven of those faces from across the United States to our area to share their wartime experiences and unique perspectives. Vietnam War nurses like the talented M’Lou Sorrin and WWII veterans such as Joseph “Peppy” Sciarra, will recount their wartime tales. Refreshments will be served and live patriotic music will be played. With Mark Cozzupoli taking center stage as the keynote speaker, tickets range from $25-$40 with dinner options available. Proceeds go to the Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration.

More info is available at godandcountryny.com.