The Kingston City School District’s Board of Education last week voted unanimously to adopt four updated policies, two relating to students, one to bus drivers and one directed toward the public.

Changes to the district’s dress code are nothing new, and in this case are being updated a little over a year after the policy was last amended. The changes, initially discussed by the school board in June, were the result of feedback from students and parents as to interpretation of some passages in the code. Most surveyed agreed that clarification would help, and the school board agreed during their meeting held on Tuesday, October 24.

Among the changes in the dress code are the deletion of any gender-specific language, as well as anything that might be construed as body-shaming or discriminatory.

The code already prohibited dressing or appearance which is “vulgar, obscene, libelous, or advocates discrimination or denigrates others on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, body type, national origin, ethnic group, creed, religion, religious practice, gender (including gender identity and expression), sexual orientation, age, marital/parental status, disability, political, social, socio-economic, lifestyle differences or predisposing genetic characteristic.”

The code also disallows wearing clothes that encourage illegal activities or violent crimes, as well as any gang colors or endorsements of gang activity. Clothing with messages favoring sexual activity, the use of controlled substances, illegal drugs, alcohol or tobacco use is also forbidden.

Other code violations include wearing of shirts with overlong sleeves, tops with shoulder straps narrower than the wearer’s second and third fingers in width; and shirts, shorts or skirt slits shorter than one inch beyond the wearer’s fingertips. Wearing hats or hoods is also not allowed, unless used in a utilitarian or protective nature, or is worn for religious or medical reasons.

“To promote health and safety,” footwear is also required while on campus, though the code does not specify what does and does not qualify as footwear.

Superintendent Paul Padalino and Suzanne Jordan, chair of the policy committee, credited the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion Kathy Sellitti, and assistant superintendent for secondary education Mary Beth Bonville for reaching out to students at Kingston High School (KHS) and J. Watson Bailey Middle School for feedback. A parent group comprised of representatives from all the district’s schools was also consulted.

“I just want to thank the community and the policy committee for their patience and perseverance in trying to really track something that was useful, and for all the people who gave us feedback,” said Jordan. “And the students in particular from Bailey and the high school, I want to thank.”

“It took a long time,” said Padalino. “But it’s one of our policies that really affects our students in the buildings every day and they that’s one of their concerns every day. So I think that we took the time, that we reached out to as many people as we could, and heard everything we could about it. And again, most importantly we got the students’ voice because they’re the people who are really having to live this.”

The dress code is part of the districtwide Student Code of Conduct and the Kingston High School Student Code of Conduct, also known as the Jefferson Code. It is reviewed annually and has been previously revised in June 2022, January 2017, August 2013, September 2009, and December 2007.

Students who violate the dress code are required to modify their appearance by covering or removing offending items, or by replacing it with something more acceptable. Students who repeatedly fail to comply may face further discipline, up to and including out of school suspension.

A dress code is also part of the district’s graduation ceremony policy, updated last week for the first time since June 2018. The updates were designed to ensure the graduation ceremony is a celebration of all students who are graduating, including asking speakers “in the spirit of inclusivity” to address the entire graduating class with their remarks rather than individual students. Speakers are also required to meet with the KHS principal or designee to discuss themes, motifs and messages that might arise during their speech to ensure they align with the district’s core values regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

“That was altered because of concerns of the board and administration,” said Jordan. “I think it’s led to a very positive policy.”

The school board also updated the district’s drug and alcohol testing policy for bus drivers for the first time since June 2008, allowing for testing throughout the school year, particularly if a driver has previously violated district policy and federal regulations, and even in instances where a supervisor believes they might have broken the rules.

“Generally, the required testing will be conducted at or prior to the time of employment and randomly throughout the school year,” reads the updated policy. “However, drivers are subject to additional testing under federal regulations when a supervisor has a reasonable suspicion that a driver has engaged in prohibited alcohol or controlled substance use; after certain accidents; prior to return to duty when the driver has been found to violate district policy and federal regulations; and after the driver’s return to duty.”

Finally, trustees approved the first amendment to its policy of broadcasting and recording of board meetings since its inception in September 2011. As their meetings are open to the public, and in most cases live-streamed, the school board encourages not only the public to attend, but also news media. Even with the district’s efforts to broadcast their school board meetings to allow those who cannot attend in person to witness the proceedings, policy allows for individuals to record and broadcast meetings “as long as the use of the device is not obtrusive or disruptive, or interferes with the deliberative process of the board, or the right of anyone attending to observe or listen to the meeting.”