Woodstock resident Michael Mulvey said at the October 24 Woodstock meeting of the town board he had taken the opportunity to share his complaint to the town ethics board and to the county district attorney alleging bankruptcy fraud by councilmember Bennet Ratcliff.

“The bankruptcy petition appears to contain discrepancies and false statements that may constitute serious fraud and possible tax evasion,” his letter read.

The 2019 bankruptcy included $626,148 in since-discharged federal tax liens filed between 2007 and 2015.

“The IRS and I spent several years discussing and reconstructing my family finances. After this review, the definitive conclusion by these agents and a judge was to completely release me from responsibility,” Ratcliff said after the meeting. “Now Mike Mulvey, a committed conspiracy theorist, claims to have uncovered a hidden key that our local district attorney should know about/”

Ratcliff said the real question was why supervisor Bill McKenna had underestimated revenues, and then was used the surpluses to fund his pet projects.

He also asked why McKenna refused to put the Shady dump cleanup on the agenda of the town board.