We’re no renegades

I would like to respond to Frances Marion Platt’s article last week about the Gardiner supervisor race. While it had much useful information, I felt it was inaccurate in important ways.

Platt writes, “While describing himself (Arnold) as “a strong believer in property rights” — putting him squarely in the GOP philosophical ballpark,” that fundamentally misrepresents the issue. It is Marybeth Majestic whom the chair of the Democratic committee called “the vocal leader of the Gardiner property-rights faction” after she lawyered up against the town and neighbors building a half-mile driveway up the ridge for a “family home” on a land-locked parcel. The very same parcel is now up for sale for $1.2 million.

Majestic continues to discuss weakening ridge protection, the crucial Lowest Feasible Elevation standard, which would allow housing much higher up on the ridge for all to see. It would be appalling.

Scott Arnold uses the phrase “property rights” to simply show that people deserve the right to enjoy their homes without threat of intrusive and lately in Gardiner often-illegal developments such as Jellystone and Awosting Club. This is definitely more democratic in sentiment than anything the supervisor has offered.

Later Platt states, “Arnold … has been embraced by the group of renegade Democrats as more of a committed environmentalist than the average Republican.” If I may speak for my brethren, I would say that we consider Scott Arnold not only more of a committed environmentalist than the average Republican, but far more of a committed environmentalist than the Democratic candidate herself, Marybeth Majestic

And with almost half of the town’s Democrats rejecting the supervisor in the June 27 primary, it is clear we are not renegades, but represent mainstream Gardiner Democrats who want conservation and preservation, open government, transparency, and fair play.

So when you have the following Democrats: Carl Zatz, former supervisor; Billy Richards, former town-board member; Michael Reynolds, former town-board member; Janet Kern, former town-board member; Matt Bialecki, former town-board member; Carol Richman, current town-board member and me, Tim Hunter, former long-time GDC member and primary candidate all Democrats endorsing Scott Arnold for supervisor, it is clear that this is more than just a few “renegades” but represents a large swath of not just prominent Democrats, but Gardiner Progressives and Democrats as a whole.

So I urge you to do your own research. Go to democratsforscottarnold.com which lays out the facts and issues. Then please vote for Debra Gregg Clinton for county legislature, Laura Matlow Wong Pan for town justice, Franco Carucci and Michael Hartner for town board and Scott Arnold for supervisor November 7.

Tim Hunter

Gardiner

Kavanagh responds to PAC money

I learned today that a conservative PAC, acting in response to the Soros PAC which has poured millions of dollars into DA races across the Country promoting an agenda, has placed an ad in the race for Ulster County District Attorney.

These PACs act independent of the candidates, without any contact or input from the campaigns.

Believe me, having fallen victim to Soros PAC four years ago, I understand the temptation to embrace this support. However, I remain forthright in my belief that no PAC, liberal or conservative, should attempt to interfere in local elections, certainly not in a race for district attorney.

The safety of Ulster County residents is at stake in this election and Ulster County should not be a test ground for any PAC or political party’s agenda. This is why I am running as a nonaffiliated candidate. I believe that the voters of Ulster County are educated voters and do not need any outsourced money in this campaign to make the right choice.

Michael Kavanagh, Candidate

Ulster County District Attorney

Manny is the right person for the job of Ulster County District Attorney

I am voting for Manny Nneji for Ulster County District Attorney. Here are a few reasons why:

• Manny is conscientious, experienced and deeply committed to Ulster County. He has been in the DA’s office for 30 years. He took a position in the NY State Attorney General’s Office during the Cuomo administration but returned to Ulster County after only a couple years, when the (Republican) DA beseeched him to come back. He took a large cut in pay and forfeited a potential career in state government when he came back. And he’s still here.

• Manny has served the community for most of his life. His entire career as a lawyer has been in the public sector. He has worked with youth for decades as a soccer coach and by speaking in schools about crime prevention.

• Manny did not come from a privileged background. He emigrated to our country from Nigeria as a child and has earned everything he has on his own. This includes his education. He worked his way through college as a dishwasher, janitor and at McDonalds. He almost left law school because he lacked the funds, but was helped by his teachers and friends, because they thought so much of him. He then earned a fellowship which enabled him to complete school.

• These challenges have ingrained in Manny a compassion and sense of fairness that underlie his work as a prosecutor. He cares about crime victims and is dedicated to victim safety. He is deeply committed to helping teenagers understand the impact of gun violence. He believes in alternatives to incarceration where appropriate, such as rehabilitation for drug offenders, treatment for the mentally ill, and restorative justice for nonviolent offenses.

Manny is the right person for the job of Ulster County District Attorney.

Wendy Rudder

New Paltz

The alphabet or the man?

Two extraordinary men are on the November 7th ballot. Their party affiliations are different, but their intelligence and integrity are of the highest order. The faith and fate of our community will be best served by electing them both.

These men have been prepared for duty by their improbable beginnings. It takes True Grit to be a self-made man. Their individual biographies may already be familiar to most voters, so I’ll be brief.

Emmanuel (Manny) Nneji learned the definition of justice from his father, a tribal chief in Nigeria, whose dearest friend (and Manny’s godfather) was accused of a crime. It shocked the young boy, who assumed that the close personal relationship would lead to acquittal. It did not. Manny paid for college and law school in America by working as a school janitor, and at McDonald’s. Building on his outstanding legal record as an assistant DA and 32-year prosecutor, Manny Nneji is now the Democratic candidate for Ulster County District Attorney.

Scott Arnold dropped out of college in his freshman year after the premature death of his father. He assumed responsibility for supporting his mother and three younger siblings and needed to get a job. Scott left academia for trade school to learn plumbing and heating. That training led to the founding of his outstandingly successful company, RYCOR, providing green tech heating and cooling to households across the northeast. Scott is now the Republican and Green line candidate for Town of Gardiner supervisor.

Their origins and accomplishments have led them to our communal Now.

Both men are charismatic, visionary and devoted to the common good in their individual lanes of law and leadership.

Both men are tough. Both men have ambition driven by honor, and have smiles that, as the saying goes, “light up the room.” Both men are indefatigable, and realize that conjoining aspiration and legislation is complicated.

There is, however, one difference between Scott Arnold and Manny Nneji. On the November 7th ballot, one’s name is followed by an “R,” and the other’s by a “D.”

Voters need to choose between voting for the alphabet, or for the man.

Janet Kern

Gardiner

Elect leaders who will work to preserve our way of life for our children

The premise for Climate Action is false and dangerous. There are no actions that we are taking that can change the climate. China is building coal plants. How can our actions remedy the earth’s climate?

Is climate remediation local to the US? Of course not? New York State is creating a totalitarian economy damaging the potential for economic growth by dictating a dangerous all-electric economy based on unreliable wind and solar power. The future of manufacturing electric vehicles is in China where they manufacture the batteries and they have the minerals necessary to make the batteries. The future of manufacturing gasoline vehicles is in the USA because we have plentiful oil and gasoline which is not being fully utilized. The world will be dominated by fossil fuel economies such as China, Russia, Iran.

Let’s elect leaders who are aware of the truth and will work to preserve our way of life for our children.

Ralph Mitchell

Kingston

Save Medicare from insurers

A few days ago, I sent to both our Senators the following:

Dear Senator,

I’ve just learned that CIGNA has agreed to pay the US government $172 million to settle claims that it has defrauded the government by making patients seem sicker than they are.

But that’s not the only fraud practiced by such Medicare Advantage companies. They delay or deny claims outright, deeming needed procedures as “unnecessary,” and finding other ways to cut corners so they can increase their profits at the expense of their clients’ health.

None of this, of course, will be mentioned at sign-up time, going on right now, when celebrities will make false and misleading claims to sucker in the unwary.

Senator, I think Medicare Advantage represents medical care at its WORST, yet so obscenely bloated are the profits of these companies that they regard $172 million as merely cost of doing business.

I, and all my friends need to know: What are you going to do about it?

We should all write such letters to our representatives!

PS: Today, in a doctor’s office, my wife and I overheard a woman saying that her late husband was on Medicare Advantage (MA) which sped his death from cancer by denying him the pain killing medicine that would have prolonged his life.

If you feel you have no other choice than MA, you should know that MA only SEEMS worthwhile — until you get sick.

Paul R. Cooper

Kingston

Let’s start with a cease-fire in Israel/Palestine

Unspeakable and unrelenting violence and brutality are being inflicted upon innocent and powerless humans throughout the world. In Israel/Palestine, in Yeman, Ukraine, Congo, Kashmir, India and Colombia. Sometimes it’s about land, sometimes religion, sometimes drugs, sometimes about resources like timber, metals or oil. But it’s always ugly and it’s always the innocent who suffer, or die, or become refugees. The mothers and the children, the sick and the weak, the poor with nowhere to hide and nowhere to run. The powerful, those with big guns and weaponry like tanks, fighter jets, missiles, bulldozers, war ships and bombs destroy and decimate all who get in the way. My own country perpetrated a genocide on 19-million indigenous peoples (which is still playing out today in places like Thacker Pass).

Recent history is replete with atrocities, genocides, and holocausts. It will only stop when we say it must stop. We must recognize the humanity of the “other” and respect the “others” right to exist. We must acknowledge that all people, particularly children and babies, are of equal value. There are powerful forces within the military/industrial/banking complex that have no reservations or regrets about murdering “others,” including millions of Vietnamese, a million Iraqis, tens of thousands in Hiroshima/Nagasaki or six million Jews to maintain power, profits and control. We must say no to mindless, military madness and spending. We must find human, humane and peaceful solutions. Let’s start with a cease-fire in Israel/Palestine.

Eli Kassirer

New Paltz

It takes all of us to create this wonderful community we proudly call Gardiner

Hello, my name is Scott Arnold. As you probably know by now, I am currently running for town supervisor of Gardiner. As we come closer to election day, November 7, I find myself filled with gratitude for our community and all the wonderful people that live here. I never would’ve imagined that simply running for town office would be such a privilege. The support and enthusiasm from all of you has been so positive and affirming that I just have to say, thank you. This experience has been one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. This campaign has given me the opportunity to realize how so many of us are passionate about the future of our town. So many of you have stepped up to assist me in so many large and small ways, and countless others have simply welcomed the opportunity to meet and have an earnest conversation with me about our dear town. Regardless of the issue, I must say that every discussion I have had has been enlightening and fulfilling. I can tell you that all of these wonderful meetings have made me even more optimistic about the future of our community and the vision that we all have for its continued success. Together as a united community, we will reach any goal we set for ourselves. We all play a role in each other’s lives — whether it’s a nod at the grocery store, a wave through a passing car window or sharing some great food at one any of our wonderful local eateries. I am also truly grateful to all of you. I would also like to thank the folks that provide so many of the public services we need for our town, whether it’s in our town hall, fire department, highway department, first responders, or all the other committees and boards. You are all amazing. There is no one person in this community that is less important than the other, and it takes all of us to create this wonderful community we proudly call Gardiner. My wife Tracy and I are overwhelmed with gratitude to each and every one of you for making our campaign a wonderful opportunity for us to meet you all and share your hopes and dreams for our town. Gardiner is a wonderful place to raise our two beautiful children Ryan and Corey. Regardless of what happens at the polls November 7, you have all made me feel like a huge winner. Thank you so much.

I’m looking forward to seeing you all in the future. May peace and joy find its way into all of your lives.

Scott Arnold

Gardiner

Vote for Saugerties

I want to say thank you for the tremendous support and encouragement I have received throughout this campaign as I continue to work hard to remain your town judge. I have served Saugerties for a lifetime and now ask YOU for YOUR VOTE to continue that work. Besides the many boards, committees and organizations that I am a part of, I serve you daily in our courts. I was honored to be unanimously selected by the town board as your town justice one year ago. I was also honored to be appointed as the Village of Saugerties associate village judge almost a year prior. I believe that my experience and reputation on the bench as being fair, compassionate, knowledgeable of the law and community minded set me apart from others who sought those positions then or now.

I have proven myself on the bench. I serve our diverse community which represents those from all socioeconomic backgrounds with fairness and I apply the law without bias. I have been graded by you the people, the defense attorneys, prosecutors and fellow judges. I am described as dedicated to our community and the court. I represent Saugerties as a community and our values! So now it is up to you. With YOUR VOTE, I will be humbled to continue to serve you as your town justice. Early voting is open to you and continuing through Sunday, November 5 at the Senior Center on Market Street. Election Day at your voting site is Tuesday, November 7.

Hon. Stanley R. O’Dell Jr.

Saugerties

Vote for Manny Nneji by voting early or on November 7

I write on behalf of Emmanuel (Manny) Nneji, candidate for Ulster County District Attorney.

While I am an attorney, I do not practice criminal law and met Manny when he announced he was running for DA.

I have heard Manny speak at various events. He impresses me as a very compassionate individual. To be a soccer coach for over 30 years working with our youth and with their families is a sure sign of compassion for the wellbeing of our community.

Manny, in his speeches, expresses sincere compassion for the victims of crimes, and for the defendants who transgress and are not beyond redemption. He shares his compassion for the wellbeing of our community to protect us all from being victims of serious crimes. Manny has persuaded me that after 30 years as an assistant district attorney, primarily for Republican DA’s, and including as first assistant for David Clegg, is proof that he is entirely qualified to do all he can do to foster a safe community in Ulster County

Please vote for Manny either by voting early at designated locations starting October 28 to November 5, or at your regular polling place on November 7.

Lanny E. Walter

Saugerties

Road rage’s quiet sibling

I have roamed New Paltz’s streets and trails as if they were etched on the palm of my hand — a cartography of my life’s chapters. Once a guardian of the town’s visible language through road signs and a ferryman, bus driver, and taxi owner, I know the roads; my years have stitched a tapestry where rubber meets road and foot meets earth. But as of late, the tapestry is fraying at its seams, torn by speed and silence.

Much like the wind that rushes past a speeding car, heedlessness on bike paths seems to whisper, ”Let the traveler beware.” It’s as if Robert Frost’s The Road Not Taken has manifested in a disturbing new reality. The less-traveled paths are now fraught with indecision and danger, lacking the courtesy to govern our co-existence.

On a recent walk with my wife on Mohonk’s Gatehouse Road, numerous bikers passed at speeds of ten to 30 miles per hour; no one warned us with a bell or their voice that they were behind us. The road sign read five miles per hour, and that was for motor vehicles.

I see a shortage of awareness, a certain apathy that places steel and speed above flesh and bone.

I recently read about the same disquiet on Henry W. DuBois Road and its bike path — the neighborhood streets where speeding cars and trucks frighten walkers and bike riders. Imagine a ton of steel and glass moving through a stop sign. Imagine a bike traveling ten to 20 miles per hour, reflecting the same road rage for those walking. The disturbance of going to a place of peace and tranquility gets sacrificed to speed and steel. This loss of sacred escapes in nature needs addressing on our walking paths and highways.

It’s time to mark the trails, not just with signs that caution but with a collective ethos that emphasizes we are all part of this intricate web of life — whether on foot or wheels. Our shared spaces shouldn’t be battlegrounds and race tracks but gardens where respect and courtesy bloom freely. After all, the trails we tread form the veins of our community, and it’s high time we stopped bleeding.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Top reasons to vote for Hurley Democrats

Three top reasons to vote for Hurley Democrats:

1. Lower taxes — two budgets in a row!

2. Improved service to residents — timely and professional communications.

3. Improved and updated transfer station — zero waste initiative is next.

Re-elect the endorsed Hurley Democrats, Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries, Gregory Simpson and Annie Reed.

Tobe and Meg Carey

Glenford

Flip-a-palooza!

I’m kraken up over this. “Former Trump lawyer” Ms. Sidney Powell woke up one morning and decided “Hey, I really don’t want to go to jail” … Several weeks back she was seeking a dismissal and now pled guilty! Really? They dropped the felony charges in exchange for her testimony in the upcoming trials. And then after this, MAGAt Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, another co-indicted defendant, who authored fake-elector memos has pleaded guilty in the Georgia election case also before his scheduled October trial date.

Chesebro’s defense was that he was offering “legal counsel to clients.” I hope the plea deal includes an explicit admission that these “clients” include DJT and not just Rudy Giuliani, he of the painted scalp. And last month, a lower-profile defendant in the case, bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall, pled guilty to five misdemeanor charges.

Tfg & orange blob must have “deuced” in his drawers. Powell was a “bulwark of Team Crazy.” Yeah, there’s no better way of putting it — TEAM CRAZY! I wonder what the first thought in the upcoming mornings will be for the other 16 defendants. I think Trump, Giuliani, Meadows and others are toast.

Trumpers are flipping like beached mullets at low tide. You don’t need to go to Harvard to know the law of the street, “First to squeal gets the deal.” Let’s get the small fry adjudicated and on their way to respectability and then we can all deal with THE BIG FISH.

I mean, great, but the fact there will be no meaningful consequences for Powell and Chesebro for their role in a coup attempt is quite galling in my opinion. However, the low dollar figures and the “only probation” in the penalties may be a reassurance to all collaborators who now see that if they cooperate, they may get off lightly. Could bring an avalanche of evidence against Trump. I hope so!

As a reminder, while Kraken Powell and Chesebro flipped, Trump was fined for violating his gag order, and major Trumpublican ass-kissing Rep. Jim Jordan failed multiple times in his bid to be Speaker of the House. He has now given up getting this important government position. To top it off, Cassidy Hutchison won’t have to ever clean Trump’s walls after his child-like tantrums! It has been great all these weeks for those of us who care about democracy and decency!

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Don’t be fooled by sweet-talking sales pitches

The hunt has begun, not just for deer but for people. Private companies are using false and misleading advertising to get you into their Medicare Advantage plans. Lower prices, gym membership and dental plans are some of the come-ons. Don’t be fooled. They want you to buy in because each person can bring big profits.

They need customers so they can exaggerate diagnoses and thereby cheat the government to the tune of $140 billion. If you stay healthy and don’t need your insurance, you might have a good deal. If you get sick, you will see their other side: hard to get referrals, phantom or hard to engage panels of doctors, refusal to honor prescriptions for the best but more expensive prescriptions, and lots of balkiness and stinginess. They protect their profits even if it will lead to your longer illness or maybe non recovery.

Traditional Medicare can be a bit more expensive, but you get what you pay for, honest coverage when you need it most. Don’t be fooled by sweet-talking sales pitches. Health insurance is a godsend when you really need it. A shoddy plan could lead to chronic illness, bankruptcy and even death.

Hal Chorny

Gardiner

Facts Matter, Experience matters!

Woodstock, I ask for your support.

I have the financial knowledge to manage your money wisely. I have maintained Woodstock’s financial rating as well as our bond rating. I have worked to finance projects for the greatest benefit to the taxpayer. I have helped to secure dozens of grants over the years.

I have the qualifications to see projects through, creating ADA compliant, energy efficient facilities. By providing good workspace, town employees can provide excellent service to residents. I have the dependability to be there during trying times like winter ice storms or pandemics. I have the management skills to ensure Woodstock’s employees work effectively. I have the humility to pick up a shovel if needed to get the job done.

I have the history to know the difference between a sign and art. Knowing how and why we got here is critical in helping us navigate where we head in the future. I have the abilities necessary to create policies to protect Woodstock, such as the fill and grade law, wellhead protection and 5G regulations. I have helped to preserve this beautiful community we love.

I have the courage to assume new responsibilities. I didn’t hesitate to assume town ownership of the cemetery. I have the talent and confidence to bring Woodstockers together to implement accomplishments. I have the vision to create a road map for Woodstock’s future with a new comp plan. This plan will help us create a diverse community, protect our environment further and make it more accessible.

I have the drive to continue as supervisor for the town we all love. In addition to supporting me, I ask you to support my running mates Anula Courtis and Laura Ricci; success takes teamwork!

Bill McKenna

Shady

The right choice for Saugerties

I am a lifelong resident of Saugerties and have served as a county legislator for the last 18 years. I have known Judge Stan O’Dell most of my adult life. It was no surprise to me that Stan was unanimously selected by both the town and village governments to serve as justice in their courts. Stan has been active in many community organizations including the Saugerties Elks, the Saugerties fire department, the village waterfront advisory board and many others. Stan had a distinguished career with the New York State Police retiring as a senior investigator in the BCI. In every organization Stan has been a part of he has been fair, open-minded and dedicated. As the town and village judge, Stan has displayed the same dedication and ethics to his responsibilities. Stan is the person that is there for others, sees the good in people and takes the high road when others don’t. I strongly believe that Stan is the right choice for town justice for the next four years. On November 7 please join me in electing judge Stan O’Dell as our Town of Saugerties judge.

Dean Fabiano, UC legislator

Saugerties

Support for Manny Nneji

I am patriotic. I love our flag, American and presidential history. I have voted in every election since I was 18. I consider voting to be a privilege and a duty.

In 2008 and 2012 I was honored to vote for Barack Obama as our first black president.

In 2011, I wrote a letter to Michelle Obama. I said how much I admired her and her programs for children, especially her reading initiative. I told her how much I loved teaching reading to my students and the methods I used. Her office wrote back to me! I applied and was accepted!

I spent a week making decorations and decorating the White House along with volunteers from across the country. I was assigned to work with a group of Gold Star Mothers. I sheepishly said to them: I don’t know why I am in this group as I am not a Gold Star Mother. They said they needed me for comic relief. They are amazing, strong women and I have kept in touch with them.

Michelle Obama spoke to us on our last night and thanked us for making the “The People’s House” so beautiful for Christmas. She looked out at all of us, a group represented by different ages, different races and religions, political leanings and geographic locales and she smiled at us.

I have been thinking back on this experience as we approach the election for district attorney. I look out at the group of young and diverse people that are now working at the district attorney’s office and the difference they are making for our community. I thank them.

Manny Nneji is a man of integrity, honor, knowledge and experience. I will be honored to vote for Manny Nneji, the first black district attorney to serve Ulster County.

Karen Clegg

Kingston

Manny Nneji’s record and crime rate

I’ve been closely following the district attorney (DA) race that stands out for me, but has not been discussed — our local crime rate. It’s an area where I believe Manny Nneji has made a significant, positive impact, and I’d like to share why I believe he’s the right choice.

Every single year the Clegg/Nneji DA administration has been in control, the overall crime rate has dropped. In 2022, violent crime dropped by 19.2%, in sharp contrast to the statewide increase of 22% from 2021 to 2022 (source: https://www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/tableau_index_crime.htm). Overall crime rate in Ulster County has dropped roughly 22% during Clegg/Nneji’s tenure, which is a testament to the effective strategies of the DA’s office.

This is not to say it was smooth sailing during their term. In 2019, New York State introduced new discovery laws that demanded prosecutors to quickly share all evidence with the defense. While this was a step forward for justice, it presented a massive challenge for our county’s DA’s office, which was already understaffed, like many others in the state. Manny led the initiative, developing a state-of-the-art digital system that streamlined the discovery process in Ulster’s DA office. His innovation facilitated a more organized and efficient access to evidence, necessitated by the new law.

To sum up: The transition to these new discovery laws was challenging, but this district attorney’s DA, who’s not only prepared for change but has also taken effective action during it, is crucial. We need results, not just talk.

For these and many more reasons, I wholeheartedly support Manny Nneji for Ulster County DA in the upcoming November election.

Dale Spencer

Kingston

We will continue to make Woodstock better

This year’s election is highly critical. I again thank the Woodstock Democrats for selecting Bill McKenna for Woodstock supervisor, and Anula Courtis and myself for Woodstock town council members in the June, 2023 primary election. You will see us on the Democrat line when you vote, either on Election Day, November 7 or early voting from October 28 through November 5.

Today, I ask all Woodstock voters for your vote for Bill, Anula and me. When we announced our candidacies in February, 2023, I believed we were the candidates who would serve Woodstock the best, and today I believe that more than ever.

Bill has served Woodstock in many important ways, including 18 years of service on the town board, with seven of those years as supervisor. I have eight years of service as a town council member, plus served on the planning board and as deputy supervisor before that. As detailed in my letter last week, Bill and I each, respectively, have moved Woodstock forward in many ways, each addressing different issues. We recognize there are more issues to be solved, and we are working them.

Anula has been serving Woodstock with her four years of human rights work and other leadership roles, and is already addressing issues.

We have different backgrounds and experiences, and we bring different ideas forward. What we have in common is that we all love Woodstock, we all want what is best for Woodstock, and we are each leaders who are dedicated to working together with the people of Woodstock to continue to make Woodstock better.

In this year’s highly critical election, I ask for your vote for Bill McKenna for supervisor, and Anula Courtis and me, Laura Ricci, for Woodstock town council.

Laura Ricci, Candidate

Woodstock Town Councilperson

Woodstockers, what are we thinking?!

This past summer, 150-million people in the US were under heat advisories while we Woodstockers cowered in our homes because of air outside choked by Canadian wildfires. Scientists say that the Amazon, once considered the lungs of our planet, may move from being a net carbon sink to being a CO2 emitter.

The Woodstock National property is one of the largest pieces of unfragmented forest in our area. Frankly, it feels like suicide to contemplate it being carved up for a luxury housing development.

Then there are all the other concerns: Construction impacts, traffic, water and aquifer impacts, pollution of the Sawkill Creek. And these are just impacts on us humans. Think of the many plant and animal species dependent on this kind of unbroken habitat that is vanishing so fast in Ulster County.

For any of us to say “well, that’s just this area, it’s okay if we cut down a few hundred acres of trees here and put a few hundred more cars on the road here, and further contribute to air quality problems and water quality problems in these streams and rivers…”

NO! That’s NOT okay. It starts here. We need to start really taking these things head on.

There are other places to carve up for luxury homes. We must not let this insanity go on.

Please support the good folks at stopwoodstocknational.org. You can help and you must.

Paula Silbey

Woodstock

Please join me in electing Manny Nneji as Ulster County District Attorney

I am writing to strongly support Manny Nneji, who currently serves as assistant DA, to become Ulster County District Attorney. With more than 32 years experience as a prosecutor, Manny has the experience and proven integrity to ensure public safety, fairness and justice for all. In addition to rigorously prosecuting violent crimes, Manny will implement innovative crime prevention programs, create a juvenile justice bureau, strengthen outreach and partnerships with community groups and schools and protect seniors from fraud, exploitation and violence. He has strong support from the staff in the DA’s office, and helped them to successfully implement a process to meet new discovery requirements.

Manny believes that in the end, justice is the best way to guarantee our safety and the enjoyment of our freedoms, and that a fair administration of laws is the right of everyone in Ulster County.

Please join me in electing Manny Nneji as Ulster County District Attorney.

Manna Jo Greene, District 19 Legislator

Cottekill

This is big time

Our town supervisor, Bill, has promised a second meeting about the zoning group’s proposal to be held in November. Woodstockers packed the first meeting and care to hear more about the truly immense changes decided upon by the zoning group. This group, ordinarily established by the federal government in several states so far were skilled at handling a possibly excited and unruly audience. Each member of a crowded audience was promised two minutes, uninterrupted’ to speak their piece. There were no responses, no interruptions and no discussion.

I hope that the second meeting might be just as civilized, but also offer time and opportunity for exploring the topics that were of concern to a majority of people at the first meeting. There also must be answers to questions about the implications presented by the map and the groups’ final decisions. We Woodstockers will not be voting on these decisions. Only the town officers will vote. Yet these zoning changes may very well be the law determining our relationship with our house, our back yard, (I love my back yard)! This is big time.

Joan Walker Wasylyk

Woodstock

2023 Woodstock election for supervisor

Many town supervisors have come and gone during our 45 years here, and Bill McKenna is one of the good ones. We unequivocally support him for town supervisor and the Democratic team for the town board in Woodstock.

We have always found Mr. McKenna to be dedicated and hardworking. He always shows up, having learned that and other lessons well from his mentor, Jeremy Wilbur.

Please come out and vote for Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis in this November’s election.

Martin Feinberg and Claudia Parrello

Woodstock

Justice for all

Manny Nnjei has had over 30 years of experience as assistant district attorney in Ulster County. He has dedicated his life to public service. He will pursue justice for victims of physical and sexual abuse, and crimes, https://mannyforda.com/cases and prosecute violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law. He also believes that the justice system can display compassion and will prioritize treatment, not incarceration, for those suffering from addiction or mental illness. I am proud to support and vote for Manny for district attorney on November 7.

Elizabeth Lee

New Paltz

Three very good candidates

One of the best things about living in Woodstock is being a part of a remarkable community. One in which there are so many wonderful people who contribute to their neighbors’ well-being. We are very fortunate to have people like Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis living in our great town and also offering to serve in our town government. Each one of them has already helped to make our town so much better than before they became involved.

Bill McKenna has successfully provided us all with many years of outstanding service. Bill has worked to successfully solve many problems and lead us through to positive conclusions. He also has set forth a course to seek out and allow many other community members to step into roles that utilize their talents and expertise to address town issues. We are lucky to have him run again for town supervisor.

Laura Ricci has given us many years of solid community service as a member of Woodstock’s town board. She has provided Woodstock with reasonable, fair-minded, neighborly advice and direction. Laura deserves to be reelected.

Anula Courtis is one of those wonderful people who have volunteered to serve on town committees, and she has demonstrated good judgment and fairness. Anula is now running to serve on our town board. It is clear that she will be an excellent town board member.

I encourage all Woodstockers to vote for these three great candidates on or before November 7. Also, Vote Row A for all the Democratic candidates. In these difficult times, the Democrats are offering the best solutions in a very capable and neighborly manner to help our town and our country.

Sam Magarelli & Cathy Magarelli

Woodstock

Support McKenna

I will vote for Bill McKenna. Why? He has proven over years of community service that he is a reasonable team collaborator willing to compromise in the interests of what’s best for Woodstock. Sure, there have been issues where I have not always agreed with his position, but I have learned that his willingness to change his mind is a valuable asset.

It is a challenging time for Woodstock. The need for affordable housing is not just a political slogan. Bill has shown a deep overriding commitment to find a path to support Woodstockers who are increasingly financially challenged.

There is no doubt in my mind that he can navigate these turbulent waters staying focused on the deep commitment he has shown to make this a better place for people to live.

Dick Goldman

Woodstock

Supporting McKenna, Ricci and Courtis for Woodstock

A number of people have stopped me in Woodstock wanting to know who I am supporting for town supervisor and town board. Without hesitation, I say I am voting for Bill, Laura and Anula. I believe Bill and Laura have shown their commitment and hard work on behalf of this town. They are thoughtful, solution oriented and honest. My support is based on my personal experience with each of them.

Bill not only promoted the town creating a comprehensive plan, he also made sure the town board implemented its recommendations by forming multiple volunteer committees to develop solutions to challenges. He effectively led the town’s response to Covid-19. He continues to push for affordable housing, which is key to keeping Woodstock the place we all love. His efforts helped realize the Comeau stewardship plan, preserving Woodstock’s central common open space.

Laura Ricci has worked tirelessly as well, showing leadership with the comprehensive plan and the zoning revision committee, as well as being an active liaison to the complete streets committee. She fought Terramor and has worked on well head protection laws. She is a project manager by profession and her work for the town is thorough and open minded.

The newcomer on this ticket is Anula Courtis. What I value most about Anula is that she asks questions in order to understand. She is a quick learner. She creates solutions to human problems for a living, developing software to lower drug costs to consumers. She has technical expertise that is lacking in our town’s government.

Woodstock is on a path to meet our challenges as a community. We are on the verge of realizing important elements of our comprehensive plan and I urge voters to support people who will stay the course.

Vote McKenna, Ricci and Courtis.

Susan Goldman

Woodstock

A Progressive vote for Bill McKenna

I met Bill McKenna in 2017 when, as a Woodstock homeowner, I attended a number of meetings he led seeking community input on STRs. This is one of the most divisive and heated issues our town faces and there were many passionate and opposing viewpoints. I was impressed by how McKenna led these potentially volatile sessions. The tone was always respectful and inclusive, he insured that everyone’s voice was heard, and showed genuine interest in the nuances of viewpoints expressed. As the ordinance was drafted there were more meetings, all led with transparency and a real eagerness to hear what people in town were thinking.

The law that resulted did not please everyone, but it was definitely an attempt to strike a balance in addressing the values expressed in those meetings. Throughout this process the leadership of Bill McKenna that I witnessed was mature and responsive, and resulted in real progress on a difficult issue.

In April of 2020 I again witnessed the supervisor doing his job. I responded to a post asking for volunteers to help shop and deliver groceries to Woodstockers during the pandemic. When I called to offer my services, it was Bill McKenna who answered the phone. He coordinated volunteers himself, using his cellphone and email, to help those who could not go out to shop for food themselves.

I will be voting for McKenna, Ricci and Courtis on November 7 and urge you to do so too.

John Allen

Woodstock

Endorsement for Laura Ricci

I am working with a collection of hardworking, civic minded individuals to see if community heat pumps would be feasible for Woodstock in an effort to reduce global warming. One of these individuals is Laura Ricci, who is representing the Town of Woodstock in her role as town board member. She has endless energy and is a dedicated and committed worker in this group. She has enormous intellectual capacity and is dedicated, organized and tirelessly committed in her efforts. She is a dynamo, who I strongly recommend for re-election to the town board. Woodstock needs people like her.

Debra Ross

Woodstock

A place in the history of the Palestinian genocide

At first, taking tens of thousands from the Israel Lobby seemed like a no-brainer to Rep. Pat Ryan. Who knows really where the money comes from? Some very rich “philanthropists” with close ties to Israel just like giving their money to members of Congress. And so many are on the take:

Charles Schumer, $546,007; Raphael Warnock, $489,917; Hakeem Jeffries, $439,790; and Robert Menendez, $109,800.

It is only when push comes to shove, that this yearly dole becomes something else. Those free trips to Israel and all that money take on a darker meaning. You are asked to support an apartheid state committing genocide on millions of Palestinians. You have to explain why you back the killing of 2,500 children in less than two weeks. You have to defend the death march of 2.3 million, without food, water or shelter. And you are called upon to promote even more billions in military aid to Israel when it somehow runs out of bombs. All of a sudden, Pat Ryan finds he has blood on his hands, and like Macbeth, all of “Neptune’s ocean” won’t clean them off again.

The familiar canards won’t work anymore. Is Israel just defending itself as it forces millions of civilians on a death march? That’s like the Nazis claiming self defense while Jews and Romani are shipped to Auschwitz. Pat Ryan will have his own place in the history of the Palestinian genocide. For he has sold his soul to virulent racism and ethnic cleansing, like most members of Congress.

Fred Nagel

Rhinebeck

Zoning for Woodstock National

The mission statement of Woodstock’s Housing Oversight Task Force states, “Zoning is the backbone of efforts to maintain quality and character of the town that Woodstock’s residents and visitors find so appealing … especially those environmentally sensitive areas and open space…”

Instead of protecting environmentally sensitive areas and open spaces, the new zoning law enables the Woodstock National Golf Resort, a project that obliterates over 600 acres of critical environmental area.

The new zoning law requires 50 percent of the area in a large project to be conserved as open space, but the golf course and a community septic system are considered open spaces. The law requires neighborhood clustering, but removes the planning board’s authority to require clustering for large projects. The promises made to conserve open spaces are removed in the details of the new zoning law.

Instead of a subdivision code that protects the town’s natural beauty, the subdivision code entrusts Woodstock’s open spaces to the developers. The revised subdivision regulations fail to protect Woodstock’s environmentally sensitive areas.

Ken Panza

Woodstock

Manny Nneji deserves our vote

Ulster voters will soon elect our next county district attorney. Manny Nneji, the Democratic candidate, deserves our vote. A skilled and dedicated prosecutor for 32 years, in both the county and the state government, he has been sought out and promoted as an assistant DA by both Republican and Democratic district attorneys.

Today, he stands ready, if elected as Ulster DA, to advance four major priorities that promote justice for all:

1. Tackling violent crime: Manny has prosecuted hundreds of cases, including hate crimes, domestic violence, gun violence, assaults and robberies. He aims to support a hate crimes unit in the department.

2. Preventing crime: Communities are safest when crime is stopped before it happens. Manny’s years of volunteer coaching kids’ soccer teams makes him determined to help young people especially. They need to understand the finality of gun violence. He aims to create a juvenile justice bureau and to partner with community groups and schools. Senior residents also need help: to avoid fraud, exploitation and violence.

3. Delivering justice with compassion: As chief Assistant DA, he is already training staff in trauma-informed prosecution, to avoid re-traumatizing victims and witnesses in trials. He will expand diversion programs and resources for nonviolent offenders, including restorative justice, drug courts and mental health services. And he will strengthen the conviction integrity unit to prevent, identify and remedy false convictions.

4. Building a next generation DA’s office of attorneys who share these values, are eager to put them into practice and collaborate in this spirit with local law enforcement.

These goals are not just political slogans. Manny Nneji has walked this walk for many years — because, as he says, “Justice, in the end, is the only way to guarantee our safety and the enjoyment of our freedoms.” He deserves our vote.

Bob Gelbach

Saugerties

A tale of two boards

The response from the current chair to my latest post relating to the political interference that resulted in the entire ZBA I chaired resigning was this: “from Supervisor McKenna…[there was] No political pressure. No suggestions. On the contrary, we are the ones who make the suggestions, such as raising the fees for applicants.”

Unlike that “suggestion,” the ones proposed by the ZBA I chaired minimized the pressure on the public. Those “suggestions” included numerous changes to the zoning law, such as section 260-26 B, which enabled owners of undersized lots to avoid requesting variances for the setbacks required by full-sized lots. We added an alternate member so as to avoid applicants having to wait to be heard because of a lack of quorum. More often than not, decisions were written and voted on by the next meeting, again so as not to have an applicant delay the start of their project.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Keep the receiver of taxes an elected position

On election day, be sure to review the five proposals on the back of the ballot. Read them twice, take the county comptroller’s recommendations on the first four and vote yes. However, the last one, which only pertains to Saugerties, is to change the receiver of taxes position from an elected position to an appointed one. This should be a solid no from every voter. Why do away with an elected position, a time-honored tradition in New York State government for more than a century? Power, control, influence? This position should never become an appointment. Strings are always attached to an appointment. When elected you are answerable to the people and should be isolated from internal pressures and controls by the governing body. Fear of losing your job can sway even the most ethical among us. Vote no on this proposition. Keep the receiver of taxes position an elected one.

In a town of almost 20,000 people, it is inconceivable that the town board thinks there is not one viable candidate out there to run for this very important elected position. Don’t buy it. Google the responsibilities of a receiver of taxes in New York State. This decision should not be taken lightly.

Given the cracks in the system we’ve seen lately, we need more transparency, not less. I cannot imagine that Peg Nau, who held the position of receiver of taxes for more than two decades and is now a councilperson, would support such a flawed idea by the board’s majority. Something’s not right.

If this passes, the next move will be a proposal to extend the supervisor’s term from two years to four. It happened in other towns, and it could happen here. It should not.

Keep the receiver of taxes an elected position.

Paul Andreassen

Malden on Hudson

My Position on town halls

My perspective on town halls is rooted in the very essence of democracy. As we consider the idea of introducing town halls to Woodstock, it’s important to remember the rich history of this concept, originating with the ancient Greeks and earlier civilization that recognized its value in empowering citizens and fostering their role in government.

Town halls aren’t merely an internal communication tool; they serve as a platform for elected officials and government bodies to engage with the public, community groups and other stakeholders. This collaborative approach is where the true power of democracy comes to life.

A town hall, when executed effectively, serves as a forum for informed discussions, aligning individuals around shared objectives. It’s a conduit for sharing vital information, gathering feedback and building a collective understanding of the issues at hand. This kind of open dialogue is at the heart of a thriving democracy, ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard and common goals are established.

As we contemplate Implementing town halls in Woodstock, let us remember that it’s not just a tool; it’s a symbol of our commitment to inclusive governance, open dialogue and the strength of our democratic principles.

Let’s lead the way to a brighter tomorrow, working together, with creative solutions that are practical and grounded in reality. Let’s focus on solutions that are financially responsible, community-oriented and that help build a community that is stable and thriving. As Eleanor Roosevelt said, “One thing I believe profoundly: We make our own history. The course of history is directed by the choices we make, and our choices grow out of the ideas, the beliefs, the values the dreams of the people.”

I ask for your vote for me — Anula Courtis, and for Bill McKenna and Laura Ricci on November 7.

Anula Courtis

Woodstock

Support for Debra Clinton

Until I read in this paper about Debra Clinton founding Move Forward NY in 2016, I didn’t participate in political groups. Voting in every single Democratic primary, general and school board/budget election was the extent of my political engagement.

After reading about Move Forward NY, I dropped an email to Deb, saying, “I want to do something,” and thanks to her, I’ve been “doing something” ever since. I write postcards, make phone calls, stuff envelopes, write letters to the editor in support of Democratic candidates and display candidate yard signs-something my husband and I would NEVER have done prior to 2016. Yeah, I know yards signs don’t vote, but they build awareness and make it difficult to forget to vote.

I’m not easily inspired and am generally cynical, but Deb’s good nature, smarts, personal warmth and genuine dedication are inspiring. Whether she’s focused on environmental sustainability, affordable housing, or women’s rights, Deb will be a huge asset in the Ulster County Legislature. If you live in Ulster County’s 16th legislative district — Town of Gardiner and a part of Town of Plattekill — vote for Debra Clinton!

Barbara A. Edelman

Gardiner

Molinaro votes for election deniers — twice!

After voting for election denier Jim Jordan twice for Speaker of the House, Marc Molinaro then voted for Mike Johnson. Johnson is not only an election denier and far-right MAGA supporter, but is also anti gay marriage and anti women’s rights — among other terrible stands. We have an important election coming up this November 7, but we have an even more important election coming up a year from now. When Marc Molinaro talks about bipartisanship and working across the aisle, let’s not forget who he really supports. It’s his vote, not his words, that are important to watch!

Richard Azoff

Saugerties

War is business in Woodstock

As the bombs continue to explode on the civilian population of Gaza, Woodstock citizens should realize that many of the weapons used in this terrible war depend on parts made in Woodstock. Ametek Rotron is part of the huge military industrial complex. One of their products is part of rocket launchers which are used to launch illegal cluster bombs. Cluster munitions are globally banned because they cause both immediate and long-term civilian harm, leaving behind unexploded remnants that act as landmines for years. Cluster bombs are part of the arsenal that Biden provides to Israel.

Ametek Rotron is the largest employer in our town. Almost every county across this nation is dependent on small and large weapon industries. This ensures that the local state and federal representatives keep supporting our endless wars.

Ametek Rotron is not about “peace and love”, We in Woodstock are being held hostage by these merchants of death.

DeeDee Halleck

Willow

Letter of support for Debra Gregg Clinton

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Debra Greg Clinton in the election on November 7 for the position of Ulster County legislator (District 16 — Gardiner and Plattekill).

I first met Debra several years ago at a volunteer outing to clean up the Wallkill River. Her enthusiasm that day in the shoreline muck and underbrush is just one example of her dedication to our community. Since then, she has repeatedly included my family and me in her local advocacy efforts. I can honestly report that she really brings people together to achieve meaningful results.

I have seen firsthand that Debra Gregg Clinton possesses the leadership skills, dedication and integrity that are essential for this position. Her passion for public service is evident. I urge my fellow community members to cast their votes in favor of Debra Gregg Clinton during the upcoming election.

Leigh Ettinger

Gardiner

Woodstock National

Just from an environmental perspective, we need Woodstock National like we need another pandemic.

Donny Kass

Woodstock

Support Scott Arnold for supervisor of the Town of Gardiner

It has been my privilege to work with Scott Arnold over the past 20 years and I can’t think of anyone who would be a better supervisor for the Town of Gardiner.

I met Scott when we were both starting many years ago; me a small builder and general contractor and Scott an even smaller (!) plumber and heating specialist. During those early years, we both worked really hard and led our respective companies to great success. Scott had his share of challenges in his early years with the loss of his father, but I never saw Scott let his hardships affect his positive outlook on life or his courtesy and compassion for everyone around him. I have seen firsthand how his plumbing company grew to be Rycor, the regional leader in green technology, now employing some 60+ people with annual sales in the tens of millions and still growing! That is just an incredible feat of business success that happened because of Scott’s unique skills: he brings people together, with great enthusiasm and positivity. Success and growth like that are not just found or given, they are earned. Scott has earned his success through hard work, honesty and integrity. When Scott tells you he’ll do something, you can count on it. In addition to being a man of his word, Scott has that rare quality of being a true gentleman and a truly considerate person. I have enjoyed working with him on many of our projects over the years and it was always a pleasure to work with Scott and his entire team.

That is why I am urging everyone I know to support Scott as he starts a new chapter giving back even more to our community. I know he will be an amazing supervisor for the Town of Gardiner. I’ve seen him in action! He has the character to lead people. He has the ability to bring people together, regardless of their differences and achieve success. He will get the job done. He has an intuitive sense of always trying to help everyone. At this time, I can’t think of skills that are more needed in our community. Please join me in supporting my good friend and colleague, Scott Arnold for supervisor of the Town of Gardiner.

George Sifre

Gardiner

Vote for Scott Arnold (R), plus all Democrats

Wouldn’t it be nice if November 7 were over with already? After unprecedented acrimony this election season, I imagine we are all going to be thankful to face normal life.

For supervisor, nobody expected that Scott Arnold — a Republican running while the stench of trumpism still threatens— would sneak up on the left side of the Democrat incumbent.

But he did, and he has my vote. He has my vote not only because he is a fresh face and a fresh attitude with youthful energy and charisma to burn (without fossil fuels, thank you), but mainly because he has persuaded me that he’s going to tackle the bugaboo that makes everyone call Gardiner the “wild west:” he’s going to work with Democrats and Republicans to strengthen environmental laws — and enforce them. That’s music to my ears.

If, like me, you can’t stomach the idea of voting for a Republican, vote for Scott Arnold as the “Green Gardiner“ candidate. Or just vote for him as a Republican and remember that his Democrat opponent ran twice as a Republican, and won. It just doesn’t matter. What matters is that you vote for Scott Arnold.

The rest of the Democrats’ lineup are all-stars: Franco Carucci, Michael Hartner, Laura Matlow Wong-Pan, Debra Clinton, Manny Nneji, Jen Metzger and Julia Hansen. For them, we all owe a massive debt of gratitude to the hard work of the Gardiner Democratic Committee.

REMEMBER: Vote all Democrats except supervisor. After all, what’s the point of having zoning laws at all if everybody can continue merely to ignore them?

Samuel Cristler

Gardiner

Vote for Keith Gurgui on November 7!

I’m writing to share about my experience working with Keith Gurgui and why I am a steadfast supporter of his candidacy for Ulster County legislator, District 3.

Keith was born and raised in the Town of Ulster. He graduated with honors from Kingston High School in 2009. In August of that same year, he suffered a spinal cord injury that resulted in quadriplegia. Since then, Keith has dedicated his life to advocate for people with disabilities and independent living both in his personal time and as the systems advocate at RCAL.

I’ve known Keith for the past five years through our work together in the New York Caring Majority. Throughout that time, I’ve gotten to see Keith play a pivotal role advocating for fair pay for home care workers and access to home healthcare for people with disabilities and older adults. We turn to Keith to explain complicated policy issues in plain language. We turn to Keith to be a voice of clarity and reason when we work to land a decision. He is informed, level-headed, dedicated and driven to make a positive impact in the world. And that’s why, when Keith talks, people listen.

I have had the pleasure of going door-knocking with Keith to talk to voters in the district several times. I’ve followed him from door to door through busy roads, trailer parks and treacherous, barely wheelchair accessible driveways. I have seen how Keith doesn’t just want peoples’ votes, he wants to make a connection and hear what voters in his district have on their hearts and minds.

As a legislator, Keith will be a strong advocate for expanding public transportation, increasing affordable housing, improving access to mental health and addiction treatment, environmental protection (including rail and freight safety) and smart economic development.

He has garnered endorsements from the Ulster County Democratic Party, Working Families Party, CSEA, and my organization, Caring Majority Rising Action PAC, to name a few.

Vote for Keith Gurgui on November 7, or during early voting now through November 5!

You can find out more about Keith at his website: https://keithforulster.com/.

Julia Solow

Saugerties

Scott Arnold gives back to help his community

I keep hearing Scott Arnold and I come from some sort of old money? I have to really laugh at that. Everyone who knows us from growing up in New Paltz and Gardiner know how untrue that statement is. We are grateful for what we have today. We sacrificed and have worked very hard to have achieved all that we have. We are very blessed and so happy to help the community that helped us in our time of need. Both Scott and I grew up in very difficult circumstances. Our family had very little and we depended on the community for help. Now things are different. We worked hard and achieved a level of success that we never could have imagined growing up. We are now so proud about being able to give back to the community that helped us. We care and always will. Scott and I have the story from not having anything to give to having a lot to give. I am very proud of Scott for stepping up and wanting to do more.

Tracy Arnold

Gardiner

Thanks local Central Hudson staff and Happy Halloween

We’re pleased our Ulster County executive pushed the NYS Department of Public Service to hold a public hearing recently about Central Hudson’s proposed rate hike. Central Hudson is a wholly owned subsidiary of NYSE traded Fortis (“FTS”).

Due to the company’s mismanaged rollout of its billing system, our community has struggled during the last two years having to endure billing errors. Many of us have found working with the subsidiary of this Canadian based, exchange-traded behemoth incredibly frustrating.

This period must have also been difficult and frustrating for many local Central Hudson staff that show up daily to do their jobs. As local government officials, we have had many positive experiences over the years working with local Central Hudson staff that are problem solvers and open to thinking creatively.

Our latest example involved adding a streetlight on Huguenot Street. A new light was initially going to be costly and complicated, but working together we figured out how it could get done without adding significant expense. This section of Huguenot Street is closed to traffic so there was flexibility directing the light without replacing its pole. We are pleased to share that the new light has been installed in time to help Historic Huguenot Street host New Paltz’s annual Halloween festivities.

Thank you local Central Hudson staff.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Vote for Marybeth Majestic to continue as Gardiner’s town supervisor

In nearly eight years as Gardiner’s town supervisor, Marybeth Majestic has proven to be a capable manager with a long list of accomplishments.

Under her leadership, the town updated its comprehensive plan and is revising the zoning code, developed a user-friendly inventory of the town’s natural resources, adopted a plan to protect open space and natural resource without burdening taxpayers, and fostered a climate smart initiative to prepare Gardiner for our changing environment.

Under her tenure, moribund parks and open space committees have been re-invigorated, and public participation in town government has increased. One of her first acts as supervisor was the creation of “Privilege of the Floor,” a time for any member of the public to directly address every meeting of the town board and planning board on any topic.

Marybeth has also worked to address problems she largely inherited, including amending the zoning code to effectively constrain and regulate the Jellystone campground — while avoiding costly litigation that was almost surely bound to fail.

It’s easy to offer vague promises and rosy scenarios to complex problems, but that pales in comparison to actual accomplishments. I’m sure during her eight years as supervisor, Marybeth has made a mistake or two, ruffled a few feathers and disappointed some people. But being a public servant and an effective town supervisor, isn’t about being perfect or pleasing everyone all the time. It’s about listening to people and carefully considering everyone’s viewpoint, and then doing the responsible thing for the greater good of the entire community. Marybeth has consistently done that.

That’s why I’ll vote for Marybeth Majestic to continue as Gardiner’s town supervisor. I hope you will too.

Marc Moran

New Paltz

Seeking your vote in Gardiner

I’ve been a member of various boards and commissions in Gardiner for the last six years and have had an opportunity to interact with all the components of town government. I chaired the environmental conservation commission for two years and continue to chair the drinking water protection committee.

I had no intention of taking on a commitment such as town councilperson when I retired as a school superintendent in 2012, but my volunteer work for the town has ignited in me a sense of civic responsibility. I see areas where improvements can be made and where the town’s direction can be more closely aligned with the desires of the majority of town residents, which I’ve either learned or had reinforced in recent weeks as I’ve campaigned door-to-door on my bicycle.

Examples of where I believe improvements can be made include employee recruitment practices, conscientiously adhering to our own ordinances, regularly assessing our effectiveness on both the board and employee level and pursuing “smart development.” I’m also concerned about recently expressed plans that would erode the strength of legislation adopted by Gardiner some 15 years ago to protect the treasured Shawangunk Ridge.

I grew up in a NYC suburb that, when I was a boy, looked much like Gardiner does now. In the last 60 years it has become intensely crowded with strip malls, houses, industry and traffic. We can avoid having Gardiner suffer the same fate, and at the same time make our region more resilient against climate change. Imagine a future where Gardiner has managed to retain its rural character while neighboring towns have succumbed to the urban sprawl.

There’s one more reason why I’m running for the town board. I watch the news every night and am appalled by the current state of politics on the national level. I have no illusions that anything a town councilperson could do would affect national politics, but I’m compelled to at least get involved to the extent that I can. Things will only get better if we all focus on demanding improvements in all levels of government.

I’d consider it an honor to represent the people of Gardiner on the town board and would appreciate your vote in the November 7 election. Thanks for reading this!

Michael Hartner

Gardiner

What truly sets Michael Kavanagh apart

I am writing to commend Michael Kavanagh and endorse him for the position of Ulster County District Attorney. Michael Kavanagh previously served as the chief assistant district attorney at the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office from 2015 to 2020. During this time, Mr. Kavanagh’s dedication, expertise and commitment to the pursuit of justice had a lasting impact on our community.

Michael Kavanagh is not only highly knowledgeable about the law, but he also demonstrates an unwavering passion for the cases he handles. His deep understanding of legal matters and his meticulous approach to each case have set a standard of excellence in our legal community.

One of Mr. Kavanagh’s exceptional qualities is his willingness to work closely with law enforcement and the victims in each case that he handles. He consistently goes above and beyond to provide guidance to law enforcement. Whether it is assisting in drafting search warrants or ensuring the precise wording of criminal charges in significant cases, Mr. Kavanagh’s expertise has proven invaluable.

What truly sets Michael Kavanagh apart is his approachability and dedication to the people he serves. His open-door policy makes it easy for individuals in our community to seek guidance and assistance, further reinforcing the trust and transparency in our justice system.

Michael Kavanagh’s role as chief ADA was highly instrumental in upholding justice within Ulster County. His legal prowess, genuine care for the cases he handles and strong relationship with law enforcement make him a true asset to our community. We were fortunate to have such a dedicated and competent legal professional leading our prosecution team while he was in office.

William E. Moylan

Retired Ulster police detective

Together we will find a cure

This past Sunday, I co-chaired my very first JDRF Walk event. I am happy to announce it was a huge success and we have surpassed our goal of $20K and are on our way to the $25K mark! I want to thank all of the students, families and friends who donated their time and money to this worthy cause. I especially would like to thank the following businesses who donated money, services, supplies and food: Accent Financial Group & Insurance Services, LLC; Marlboro-Milton Lions Club; Nuvance Health; Firstcare Medical Center — Highland, NY; Sawyer Savings Bank; Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union; Omnipod Deutschland; Frito-Lay Brands; PepsiCo; Wilklow Orchards; Bagels & Bites; Hannaford Supermarkets; ShopRite of New Paltz; Dunkin Donuts Highland, NY; Mike Arteaga’s Health and Fitness Centers; and Matt Cantele Tent Rentals

And a huge thank you to Peter Bellizzi for all his assistance with getting us the Hudson Valley Rail Trail at the Rotary pavilion site as well as Reg Osterhoudt, for supplying us with tunes all day! You guys are the best and we are grateful!

Diabetes is a relentless, 24-hour-a-day, life-threatening disease. I am grateful to JDRF Greater New York Metro for all of their support and the wonderful work they do. It is never too late to donate! Together we will find a cure!

Maria Peterson

Highland

How time flies

This week had two Mondays — and now suddenly it’s Wednesday!

Sparrow

Phoenicia

My two cents, vote for Marybeth

The Gardiner supervisor election is coming up, vote for Marybeth Majestic.

While I think that limiting terms for local officials is a good idea, I don’t think there should be a law about it, and in this election, I’m voting for Marybeth again. Marybeth and I do not agree on everything, and the fact of the matter is we don’t have to. We have our differences, but two items that I believe she chose the right path is regarding the campground on the Wallkill and the campground on the Palmaghatt Ravine. She proceeded slowly, making sure the “i’s” were dotted and the “t’s” were crossed.

Another item is the upgrade to the town’s accounting system, which has been long overdue, but is progressing. I’d like her to be able to wrap it up.

So, see on election day. Vote for Marybeth.

Rich Koenig

Gardiner

Vote for Aimee Richter so that justice is served to all Saugerties residents

Aimee Richter is clearly the most qualified town justice candidate on the ballot. She’s been a practicing attorney for almost 30 years and specializes in family practice. She regularly tries cases in NYS Supreme Court and Family Court. She also screens judges for courts at all levels, including New York’s highest court, the Court of appeals.

As a practicing family law attorney, Aimee has helped thousands of people through difficult situations such as housing, finance, domestic violence and custody. She will bring this same passion and expertise to the issues the town judge faces — from traffic cases, small claims, eviction proceedings to misdemeanors and violations — with fairness and impartiality.

Elect Aimee Richter to Saugerties town court so that justice is served to all Saugerties residents.

Margo McGilvrey

Saugerties

Vote Row A all the way in Woodstock

Our Democracy is currently under tremendous stress. The past eight years have been a steep, scary and also exhilarating learning curve for so many of us. I’m uncomfortable with the level of conflict and cruelty in our collective political life and work hard to sort through what seems important and real in any given moment.

The Republican’s ongoing attack on Democracy has made me seriously ponder the concept that in a Democracy, we hold an election and then we all agree to accept the results. If we’re unhappy, we can try again next time and keep working to make things better. But we accept the will of the majority of voters and do our best to become part of the solution, no matter what. Someone wins, someone loses and we get on with governance.

In the Woodstock Democratic primary this year, we had record-breaking numbers of voters come out and choose their candidates for supervisor and town counsel. Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci and Anula Curtis won. Our voters were very engaged in this process, attended two candidate forums to SRO crowds and did immense amounts of personal research about all of our candidates. On June 28, voters came out in large numbers and made a choice.

As a member of the Woodstock Democratic Committee, I support the will of our Democratic voters. I support our Democrats…both the voters who voted and the candidates who won.

Bill, Laura and Anula are the duly elected, chosen Democratic candidates, I have spent a lot of time with them. They are solid, thorough, thoughtful, steady and dependable and I believe, well worth our votes. I also believe in the collective wisdom of the voters who came out in June. It’s not just about Bill, Laura and Anula, it’s also about the Woodstock voters who chose them to serve. I support their collective wisdom, I support our slate and will vote ROW “A” all the way.

Amy Fradon

Woodstock

McKenna, Ricci and Courtis have the ability to move Woodstock in the right direction

I have known Bill McKenna and Laura Ricci for many years. I am newly acquainted with Anula Courtis. I find them to be eminently qualified to lead the town. They are all competent, and have the ability to move the town in the right direction . I have spoken at length with Bill and find him to be a hard-working, trustworthy and diligent leader and would hope that everyone gives him and his team their full support. Bill has carried out the vision of our beloved Jeremy and is dedicated to looking after the best interests of our town.

Joan Elliott

Stephen Robin

Woodstock

Keith Gurgui is a creative and determined leader

I’m writing to support the candidacy of Keith Gurgui for county legislator in Ulster County’s District 3.

Keith, in my opinion, has a unique lived experience that will make him one of the most extraordinary legislators. He has forged an independent life for himself based on intelligence and raw grit, with a disability that could have taken him down a very different path. But the path he chose — to complete his education with distinction and to work as a full time professional, determining and shaping accommodations for himself and others with similar challenges, demonstrates more than anything that Keith is a creative and determined leader.

He understands how the system works as a long-time advocate and strategist in vitally important campaigns to change the wage and hour conditions for the thousands of people in our state who are professional care workers and those who require their services — individuals with disabilities, members of our aging population and even young children whose parents or guardians must work long hours. Keith brings remarkable skills and sensitivities as well as great potential to become a political leader in our community.

Marjorie Leopold

Saugerties

Proven leadership for Woodstock’s future

Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis are asking for people’s votes so they can keep our town running as smoothly as we all expect it to. Since Bill has been our supervisor, Woodstock has received the highest ratings of fiscal management from NYS’s controller, every year! All of Woodstock’s bridges have been upgraded to meet climate change requirements. Our roads continue to be maintained to the standard we have all grown accustom. Next year, new sidewalks will be built along the west end of the Village Hamlet on Tinker Street, completing the five-year renovation of Woodstock’s main street.

For the first time in 56 years, Woodstock has adopted a comprehensive plan. Alignment to this comp plan has resulted in new laws for land use, upgrading our telecommunications and additional protections for our scenic overlay, water ways, town wellhead and aquifer. All of these updates were proposed in the town’s new comp plan.

Laura Ricci’s leadership has contributed to numerous town initiatives including the preparation of these new laws. Laura’s work with the complete streets and zoning revisions committees, and also the committee responsible for authoring the comp plan, is evidence she is deserving to continue as a town board member.

Anula Courtis, business owner that provides healthcare services for underserved citizens, also has led local organizations supporting the rights of women and minorities. Anula is a proven leader and is the highest qualified candidate to be our newest town board member.

As Woodstock’s supervisor, Bill’s achievements are far beyond this brief list. The leadership skills of Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis and the loyalty to them from our town’s workers make them the best qualified candidates and the reason why they have my vote.

Kirk Ritchey

Woodstock

Make the right choice for Woodstock

Just a reminder about this strange election in Woodstock. Bennet, Michael and I are Democrats that are running on the Working Families Party line. So, we are Democrats running against Democrats. The difference is that we will listen and work with EVERYONE! As a town board member, you represent EVERYONE.

Vote for the people that will give you what you want to see in Woodstock.

1. Clean up the Shady Dump.

2. Provide affordable housing solutions that won’t allow overdevelopment.

3. Make every decision based on how it will affect our environment.

4. Work together respectfully with our committees to find better solutions.

5. Work to create a better understanding of our budget and allow residents a voice in decision making by holding town meetings where peaceful exchange of ideas can happen.

6. Keep taxes low. Help people who are struggling to remain in their homes. Promoting the Home Share program and controlling STR permits to be able to help those that are struggling to keep their homes.

7. Strive for town and volunteer employees to act with civility and professionalism in all town and public discussions.

8. Promote and support our Colony of the Arts and music venues.

9. Stop Woodstock National and any other development that will hurt our environment and our water.

10. Support our seniors and youth with programs that will connect them to the intergenerational community, to our TV station and community garden where they can learn and interact with each other.

Please vote for us for a better and safer Woodstock! Ratcliff, Lover and Veitch!

Linda Lover

Woodstock

Shattered

On October 7 I was shattered by the news of Hamas’s murderous attack on Israeli Jews. I have friends, family and colleagues in Israel, and many Jewish friends here. I share their anguish. I long to see the hostages returned safely.

I am also shattered by Israel’s savage response. As I write, on October 27, over 7000 Gazans have been killed, nearly 1.5 million displaced. Half of them are children. Israel has cut off water, food and fuel. People are dying of dehydration. Families are forced to leave Gaza City and then bombed as they try to walk to safety. Palestinians in the West Bank — who are not represented by Hamas — are also being murdered, their villages torched by Jewish settlers while the Israeli army stands by.

Please, people, especially those whose post-trauma response makes you demand revenge, please try to hold these complicated but not incompatible truths in your heart:

• Murder of civilians is unjustifiable, no matter their ethnicity.

• Revenge makes nobody safe.

• What Hamas did was an atrocity.

• It did not come out of nowhere.

• Resistance to occupation is inevitable, and permissible under international law.

• When Israel and the world ignores or outlaws peaceful resistance, it is tragically predictable that some will resort to violence. This is not a justification.

• If we do not look at root causes we will never understand or change.

• The only way to build peace in Israel/Palestine is for Palestinians to have the same rights as Israeli Jews, including the vote.

The United States is entirely complicit in the genocide now taking place. The US could end this horror overnight by withdrawing military aid to Israel. The refusal of Biden and almost all of Congress to insist on restraint is a disgrace. I salute the few who speak out.

Jo Salas

New Paltz

Blowing in the wind

Wake up — a new day — joy, pain — what to do?

We can see nature give an opportunity to make good, share and be each other’s keeper. How are we doing? We can see our disrespect for nature (including ourselves), our outright destruction of humans and the Earth and disregard for our neighbor. We are making some choices to change direction. Are they enough? The negative winds are and have been strong, but we can still envision the beauty that can still be nourished. Be part of the strong, soothing, peaceful wind that can more than counteract the negativity we see and hear. There are so many people doing so much good right now — young and seniors alike, and many in-between. Might we stay or maybe join this latter group to become part of true strength. The choice is ours. We may sometimes make mistakes but can always work for the betterment of ourselves and others. Do we choose the winds of negativity or a new direction for the good of all? Don’t leave the answer blowing in the wind. Peace.

Terence Lover

Woodstock

The truth shall set us free

Facts matter but only the truth shall set us free.

Chris Finlay

Woodstock