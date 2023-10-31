Thu. 11/2

Claire Wasser Art Exhibition Opening. On display until the end of the year at the Elting Memorial Library, 10am.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week at various restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Poetry with Rosemary Deen at Stone Ridge Library, 1:30pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Community Hours at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Adult Book Discussion at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

OFL Friend’s Group at Olive Free Library, 4:30pm.

Open Mic. Play music, read poetry or your favorite book passage before the John Mulaney show at UPAC across the street at Rewind Kingston, 5pm.

Words That Don’t Quite Fit: Challenging the Untranslatable in the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Poster Pop Up with Artist Sui Jenneris. Twenty signed and dated prints of the work, “Purebred Honey” at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

The Pearl Moon Open Mic at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

How People Forage in Space and in Mind at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Revival House: The Plot Against Harry at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

2023 Business Excellence Awards at The Culinary Institute of America Marriott Pavilion in Hyde Park, 5:30pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

“Meet the Artist” Talk with Marcus Xavier Chormicle. Free and open to the public with coffee, tea, and snacks are served at CPW Kingston, 6pm.

…and Just Like That, Sex in the City Drag Bingo at City Winery in Montgomery, 6pm.

Killers of the Flower Moon at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

RCAL’s 2nd Annual Friendraiser. With the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce, a cocktail party featuring hors d’oeuvres, pasta, music, and a silent auction at Stonehedge Restaurant in West Park, 6pm.

Passive House Tour and Phius Annual Meetup at Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

North Country Hollow at Snug Harbor in New Paltz, 6pm.

Get Down to Business at Barnfox Kingston, 6:30pm.

Mankind –The Men’s Group at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

We Love Gardening at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

“Rethinking Foreign Correspondence”. Lecture by Amanda Sperber, the 2023 James H. Ottaway Sr. Visiting Professor of Journalism at SUNY New Paltz, 6:30pm.

John Mulaney In Concert. Witness the two-time Emmy and WGA award winning writer, actor, and comedian on stage for an evening of good fun and laughs at Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, 7pm.

Debut Short Film Made in the Hudson Valley: Through The Brush at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

A Galere of Poetic Autopsies at Park Theater Hudson, 7pm.

Woodstock Dance Party at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 7pm.

One Book One New Paltz: Artificial Intelligence, Kara, and Our Future. Lecture and discussion by Don Grice at the Elting Memorial Library, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Mary Lattimore / Growing at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Reader’s Choice Book Club at the Esopus Library, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Murali Coryell Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Evenfall. Featuring choreography by students of the Dance Program at Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Dicks: The Musical at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Consider The Source / SkyDaddy at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Brendan Bartow at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Open Mic at Snug Harbor in New Paltz, 9pm.

Fri. 11/3

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one-mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Mahjong at Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Catskill Ukulele Group at the Olive Free Library, 11am.

Holiday Bazaar at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kingston, 12pm.

Catskill Hudson Area Health Education Center 20th Anniversary Event at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 1:30pm.

Reimagining The Discarded: Pop Up Show at the Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 3pm.

One Book One New Paltz: A Presentation and Discussion with Reverand Allison Moore at the Elting Memorial Library, 3pm.

Mini Modern Artists at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Hudson Valley Portfolio Day. Opportunity for local youth to speak with college representatives, get their portfolio critiqued, and receive a true advantage as they contend for merit-based scholarships in the arts at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Joan Baez I Am A Noise at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm, 7pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Photon Fossil: Emma Hines Solo Exhibition at 415 Gallery in Rosendale, 5pm.

Holiday Auction Cocktail Party at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 5pm.

One Book One New Paltz: Artificial Intelligence Screening and Discussion at the Elting Memorial Library, 5pm.

Community Drumming Circle at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Craft and Sip: Fall Buzz at Plan Bee Farm Brewery in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

Men Drawing Men au Natural. We draw & we pose in a large private Rhinebeck studio in the Village of Rhinebeck, 6pm.

DJ Magic Juan at West Kill Supply, 6pm.

Build a Picture Frame. Weekend-long workshop at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Inspire Me: Art by Kim Schneider Opening Reception at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Rich Kelly / Me and My Grandma / Field Service at Snug Harbor in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Golly Presents an Evening with Melissa Ferrick at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Talking to Kids About Climate Change at the White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Film: The Women at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

Please, Justice, and Sustainability Film Series: A Place at the Table at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

From Being Where You Were Intensity 20.15. Grace Chase by Claire Chase together with This is Mary Brown by Winsome Brown at PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

The B-Boyz at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Richard Nelson’s Sweet and Sad at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Evenfall at Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Brit Floyd at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, 8pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher. As Wicked provides a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, the story of Peter and the Starcatcher provides a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character of Peter Pan, his arch-nemesis Captain Hook, Mrs. Darling, and Tinkerbell at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Satellite of Love: A Tribute to the Music of Lou Reed at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Jak Lizard / LEÓN / Yan Ley / Teacher Maria at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Night One at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Humans. One of the longest-running community theater companies in the area presents the Tony Award-winning Comedy at County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Faculty and Guest Concert in Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

DJ Shaman Vybez at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

JB + The Dirty Funk Contingency at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 10pm.

Sat. 11/4

Shawangunk Grit Mohonk Preserve. An epic gravel ride on the Shawangunk Ridge benefitting at Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, 8am.

God & Country Veterans Living History Event at the Best Western Hotel in Kingston, 8am.

Becoming Artists & Authors: A Hudson Valley Writing Project Event. Creative experiments, creating comics, and making books at SUNY New Paltz, 8:30am.

Vendor and Craft Fair. Local vendors, giveaways, raffles, bake sale, and more at Mount Marion Firehouse in Saugerties, 10am.

St. Nick’s Church Fair. An annual community gathering and fundraising event for St. Nicholas-on-the-Hudson in New Hamburg. There will be holiday items and handmade crafts, baked goods, homemade chili to go, raffle baskets, food at St. Nicholas New Hamburg in Wappingers Falls, 10am.

Knitting Group at Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Take and Make Art and Artists at Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Build a Robot: One Book One New Paltz at the Elting Memorial Library, 10am.

Ukulele Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Gong Meditation with HariPrakaash at the Olive Free Library, 11am.

Fun Mission to Space with Nutty Scientists Hudson Valley at the Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 11am.

Community Care Clinic. Join Monarda Community Care for a free drop-in care clinic, which will include ear acupuncture, ear seeds, acupressure, a wide variety of free herbal medicines, Narcan, Fentanyl test strips, zines, and more at Hudson Area Library, 11am.

Dance Meditation Class with Anne Rogers at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

Gene Dauner and Stephen Blauweiss at CPW Kingston, 11am.

Luis Moses Gomez: Three Centuries of History in the Hudson Valley at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Bank of America Museums On Us. Free admission at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 11am.

Guided Hike with the Elting Memorial Library at Mill Brook Preserve in New Paltz, 11am.

Bad Seed Fall Back Festival at Wilklow Orchards in Highland, 11am.

Regenerating Life at Stone Mountain Farm in New Paltz, 11am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

New York Cannabis Awards Music Festival at Minard’s Family Farm in Clintondale, 12pm.

Of The Sign: Art of Marjorie Welish Opening Reception and Walkthrough at Flow Chart Space in Hudson, 12pm.

Paint & Sip. Get ready to unleash your creativity while sipping on your favorite Tapas drink at the Palenville Fire Station, 12pm.

Adult D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 12pm.

Concerto Competition Fall ‘23 at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 12pm.

Britishmania: Beatles Tribute Band Performance with Lunch at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Brunch: Glenn Roth at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Inner Beauty Wellness Panel. Panel of local wellness organizations to speak on movement, food equity, language justice, and mental wellness at the Trolley Barn Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Animals in Art at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 1pm.

Talk on the Lenape People in the Hudson Valley. A talk about the local history of the Lenape Native Americans, the first inhabitants of the region at the Mount Gulian Historic Site in Beacon, 1pm.

Live Music Far Trio at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Family Day at the Loeb. Free fun-filled afternoon of art for all ages, exploring our current exhibitions Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection and Interwoven Histories: Prints by the Gee’s Bend Quilting Collective. Drop-in and explore at your own pace at The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

NYSL Warzone Gauntlet Presented by Army National Guard at the Contender eSports Gaming Center Hudson Valley in Wappingers Falls, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

“Between Two Worlds: In Search of Who I Am” Visual Studies Workshop at Cornell Creative Arts Studio in Kingston, 2pm.

Bard Math Circle at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Terri Thai In Conversation with Happy Traum at the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, 2pm.

Evenfall at Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm, 7:30pm.

Second Chance Book Club: A Spot of Bother. Coffee, donuts, and conversation with the Kingston Library at Half Moon Rondout Cafe in Kingston, 3pm.

Opening Reception of Altars: Objects of Personal Spiritual Relevance Incorporated Into Art at Arts Society of Kingston, 3pm.

Student Dance Summit. Program featuring choreography by young artists ages 8 to 18 and an original dance work at the Kaatsbaan Theatre in Tivoli, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

“Catskill Love Song Coloring Book” Book Signing and Talk at the Historical Society of Woodstock, 4pm.

Grampfather at West Kill Supply, 4pm.

Turkey Supper at the Hopewell Reformed Church in Hopewell Junction, 4:30pm.

Opening Reception: Collectors. An exhibition where the artists present art from their private collection rather than their own work at the Lace Mill Gallery in Kingston, 5pm.

Library Forum: Frank Spinelli: Mushrooms Exposed at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Opening Reception: Valerie Hoffmann. Enjoy signature cocktails + hor devours while experiencing unique art at the Folk House Collective in Kingston, 5pm.

Grammy Award Winning Organist Paul Jacobs: Organ Virtuoso at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Newburgh, 5pm.

Gently Down the Stream Opening Reception at Headstone Gallery in Kingston, 5pm.

Kyle Miller / Jules Olson at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6pm.

Harvest Hop Dinner Dance at the Chateau in Kingston, 6pm.

Deli Dinner. Featuring Italian and Jewish delicacies by the Reher Center at the Children’s Home of Kingston, 6pm.

Anderson Foundation for Autism Pay It Forward Annual Gala at The Grandview in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Elly Wininger with Lou Pappas. Woodstock-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist Elly Wininger brings her very own brand of acoustic to Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7pm.

Inaugural Bootlegger’s Ball in the Brewery. Speakeasy theme harkening back to the prohibition era in American History when private, restricted-entry bars were created to subvert laws prohibiting alcohol sales at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Sam Now at the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Jen Zimberg – Joan of Arc: A Folk Song Opera at the Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 7pm.

“Witchy Sisters Return with Mayhem and Murder.” A parody mystery, “Hocus Croakus” at The Playhouse at Museum Village in Monroe, 7pm.

Comedy Show at the Wappingers Columbus Club, 7pm.

Exodus: Jewish Composers in Exile at Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Fall for Art. Opening of virtual juried art show, sale and community fundraiser showcasing 36 Hudson Valley artists, presented by Jewish Federation of Ulster County, online at fallforart.org, 7pm.

Top Rank Tattoo 3rd Anniversary Party with Gone Mad / Glutton For Suffering / Wet Specimens / Killer Kin at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Nico Soffiato Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Waterfall Strainer Show at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 7pm.

Hudson Valley English Dance at the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, 7pm.

Tales From the Catskills Amateur Competition at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 7pm.

Deadgrass at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Richard Nelson’s Sweet and Sad at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Lucas Handwerker: Make Light at Cygnets Way in Kingston, 7:30pm.

The Humans at County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Freeqûency Collective at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Molly Parden at WYLDE Hudson, 8pm.

Gary Lewis & The Playboys and Mitch Rider: The Diamond Rind and The Devil Tour at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

Lissie at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Night Two at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Midnight Ramble featuring Morley and Chris Bruce at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

EMEL’s Hudson Valley Debut at The Local in Saugerties, 8pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Vassar Treble Chorus. Conducted by Christine Howlett; free and open to the public in Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Pink Martini / China Forbes at Tarrytown Music Hall, 8pm.

Paranormal Investigation at the Hudson Valley Resort in Kerhonkson, 9pm.

Banned Jezebel at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Bob Digiovanna at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Sun. 11/5

Esopus Fire Dept. Breakfast at the Esopus Fire Department in Port Ewen, 8:30am.

Train & Hobby Show of the Hudson Valley at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Build an Acoustic Guitar. Nine session workshop at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Bard Math Circle Meet Up at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Close Up: I Like It Here with Director Ralph Arlyck at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Don Miller Jazz Trio at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Hawthorne Valley School Student Hip Hop Showcase with Loki at the Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 12pm.

Community Reiki at the Gardiner Library, 12pm.

Brunch: The Four Horsemen at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Season Finale Pig Roast with Music from Peter Einhorn’s Jazz Trio at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Nourishing Soup Workshop with Holly Shelowitz at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Richard Nelson’s Sweet and Sad at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 1:30pm.

Witchy Sisters Return with Mayhem and Murder at The Playhouse at Museum Village in Monroe, 2pm.

Soul City at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Barbara de Vries, “Living Upstate” at the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, 2pm.

Faculty Recital: Peter Wiley, Cello, and Anna Polonsky Perform Beethoven, Brahms, and Mendelssohn at Bito Conservatory Building at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Exodus: Jewish Composers in Exile at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Singer-Songwriter Karyn Oliver Presented by First Acoustics at UUCC Kingston, 2:30pm.

Wreaths/Fairie Crowns with Jessica Williams at the Gardiner Library, 3pm.

Pone Ensemble to Perform Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire. Originally composed in 1912; daring, highly controversial, and deeply influential on later composers at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 3pm.

Bard College Conservatory of Music String Trio in Concert. Saugerties Pro Musica presents a program of Bach, Sibelius, Tartaglia, Penderecki and Bottesini at Saugerties United Methodist Church in Saugerties, 3pm.

Xanadu. Meditation Led by Linda Mary Montano and “Xanadu” Performance by Celeste Graves, Mikhail Horowitz and Gilles Malkine at the Lamb Center in Saugerties, 3pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Concert Series: Claude Bourbon at the CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 4pm.

Jazz with Tim Berne / Hank Roberts / Aurora Nealand at The Local in Saugerties, 4pm.

Piano Master Class: Anna Polonsky at Bito Conservatory Building at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 4:30pm.

Monthly Board Game Nights at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Queerly Sundays at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Tales From the Catskills Amateur Competition at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Unleash Your Inner Goddess at the Marbletown Multi Arts, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

R&B Showcase: Boogie Ricardo at the Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 7pm.

BackStage Pass at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Guillermo Klein Quintet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jon Mueller / Jeremy Young at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Davide Pannozzo Trio at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 11/6

Retirees of the New Paltz Community meeting. Dave Lent, ex-Supervisor of the Town of New Paltz, will discuss his tenure from 1990-1996 at New Paltz Plaza Diner, 8am.

Mastering The Mind with Maria Desilets at the People’s Place in Kingston, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitters Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Drop-In Tech Time at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Elting Book Club at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Writers Group 2 at Stone Ridge Library, 4pm.

Standing on the Edge of a Dream Featuring Saba Hamzah. A poetry reading and conversation on women, home, exile, and identity featuring poet-scholar and activist at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Speaker Series: Eddie Chambers at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Help! Why Does My Child Keep Doing That? at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties in Hudson, 5:30pm.

A Reading with Nicole Sealey. Followed by a discussion at the Bito Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Charcuterie Board & Mocktails Workshop at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Protocols for Engaging Tribal Partners in Research and Programming at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Introduction to Medicare at the Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Lee Fields: Faithful Man at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Franny Reese Park… Then and Now. Town historian Joan Kelley shares facts and photographs chronicling the park’s development over the years at Highland Public Library in Highland, 7pm.

Center for Moving Image Arts Presents Landscape: Lessons of Darkness (1992, West Germany) Mother and Son (1997, Russia) All My Life (1966, USA) at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

An Evening of Music from Monogamy with Penny Guitar & Sheepish Wonder at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Ava Mirzadegan / Adult Mom / Gary’s Dream at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Kathy Mattea Live! at the City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 8pm.

Tues. 11/7

Hands-On Wooden Boat Restoration at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Mahjong at Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Passport Appointments at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Permaculture Ethics and Principles with Diana Seiler at the People’s Place in Kingston, 1pm.

Signing Friends ASL Playgroup at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Farm Animal Story and Craft with Woodstock Animal Sanctuary at the Saugerties Public Library, 1:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Brick by Brick at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

Drawing Workshop for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

NaNoWriMo Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 4pm.

Reading and Writing Class for Homeschoolers. A fun and interactive reading and writing class for homeschoolers in Hudson Valley at Stone Hollow Farm in Kingston, 4pm.

Fun with Foxes at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Her Story: Empowered & Engaged at the Rosendale Theatre, 6pm.

My Life As A Prayer: A Multifaith Memoir by Elizabeth Cunningham at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Health Coaching Group at the Red Hook Community Center, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

The Godfather (1972) at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Dream_Mega / Sinking Body / Midnight Dental at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Laurel Masse. Founding member of Grammy award winning vocal group The

Manhattan Transfer. The internationally-known jazz performer and recording artist plays the Studley Theatre in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Creature From The Black Lagoon at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 7pm.

Wed. 11/8

Shawanagunk Senior Breakfast at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk, 8am.

2023 Multi-Disciplinary Team Training for Child Advocacy Centers at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in Poughkeepsie, 9am.

Havana Hop at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 10am, 12pm.

Magic Movement: Infants with Caregivers at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Tea Time Book Club at Stone Ridge Library, 11am.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Volunteen at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Discover SUNY Ulster Days: Business and Professional Studies in the Library Mountain View Room at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 4pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Guitar 1: Small Group Guitar Lessons for Kids 5-8 Years at the Gardiner Library, 4:30pm.

Ulster Women in Leadership Meetup at the Bearsville Theatre, 5pm.

Carceral Care: Prison Work Through The Lens of Black Correctional Officers in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:15pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Kristallnacht opening reception at Washington Hall Science and Art Building at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

Comida y Tierra at La Hacienda Restaurant in Kingston, 6pm.

Our Bodies, Our Selves, Our World with Drew Minter at Marbletown Multi Arts, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: Wild’s of Eldraine at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Climate Study Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Latin Supper Club with Benji & Rita at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

BYOB Club. Find unexpected recommendations and share your recent favorites at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Coming Together: Black History is American History at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Music Fan Series presents In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. Documentary about the British progressive rock band King Crimson on their 50th anniversary tour at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

The Golden Grass / Sun Voyager / Geezer at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Lance Lopez: Blues Night. Blistering Texas Blues at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Ripe at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Luxury Skin / What? at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Spiritualized at Basilica Hudson, 8:30pm.