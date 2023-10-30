The ghosts, witches, warriors and fairy tale characters of Saugerties lined up for the annual Saugerties Halloween parade on Friday, October 27, sponsored by the fire department and auxiliary.
The parade route started at the village parking lot off Partition Street and ended at the fire house, where costumes were judged and bags of candy were distributed and cider and doughnuts were served.
