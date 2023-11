It was a fun time for both children and adults at MyKingstonKids’ Halloween parade and festival on Saturday, October 28. The parade stepped off at 2 p.m. from the Hannaford Plaza, turned down Broadway and ended at the YMCA’s parking lot. At 3 p.m. participants were given tickets to enter the festival where there were plenty of Halloween performances, including singers, costume contests, all kinds of music, dancing and much more. There were also vendors, trick-or-treating and food.