As the curtain rises again on the Apple family of Rhinebeck, theatergoers are in for a poignant exploration of connections, crises, and shared history. Whether you’re already acquainted with the Apple family from Performing Arts of Woodstock’s (PAW) previous production, That Hopey Changey Thing, or are stepping into their world for the first time, Sweet and Sad by Richard Nelson promises an evocative portrayal of the modern family navigating the tides of tragedy and time.

Set to unfold at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, the backdrop for Sweet and Sad is a somber one: the 10th anniversary of 9/11. This devastating event had prompted Barbara Apple to leave the hustle and bustle of NYC for Rhinebeck, the serene town her younger sister Marian had called home for years. Not long after the move, Barbara took in their uncle Benjamin, a distinguished actor grappling with dementia, who had been a pillar of strength in their childhood.

Jane, the second younger sister and a writer, is nestled in NYC with her inconsistent partner Tim, an actor by profession. Completing the family ensemble is Richard, a lawyer transitioning from his role in Governor Mario Cuomo’s office to a mismatched private-sector position, all while juggling financial plans for his daughters’ education.

However, a pall of unease hangs over the Apple clan. Marian, for reasons initially shrouded in mystery, has abandoned her marital home to stay with Barbara and Benjamin. Tragically, the play hints at Marian’s daughter’s recent suicide without elaborating on its correlation to Marian’s faltering marriage.

Yet, this narrative is not merely a tale of woe. It is a study of mature, logical individuals attempting to navigate their responsibilities, beliefs, and emotions. In today’s polarized era, shared experiences can both unite and divide. Sweet and Sad delves deep into the resilience of familial bonds when confronted with divisive events.

Opening night is Friday, Oct. 27, and the show runs through Nov. 12. See performingartsofwoodstock.org for showtimes and tickets. Fri. 10/27 – Sun. 10/12 • Woodstock.