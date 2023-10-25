The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Lack of leadership in Woodstock

The public hearing the other night was an embarrassment to the Town of Woodstock. When concerned citizens of Woodstock arrived and capacity had been exceeded, Supervisor McKenna should have postponed the hearing to a new venue. But no, he decided to continue. What if a fire alarm went off, some of those people had never been to the town offices before — where are the exits? That is when panic kicks in and people get pushed and trampled. McKenna clearly showed lack of leadership skills and compassion for others that night and as a member of the fire department he should know better — shame on him!

When our neighbor Shandaken had a meeting with a large turnout, their fire chief closed down the meeting because it wasn’t safe.

Our Woodstock dispatch was called because of the overcrowded room the other night and no one showed, no police, no fire chief, no one. Only to discover that dispatch never logged the call nor did they contact any officer.

Where is the leadership?

Natalie Cyr

Woodstock

An election dilemma

Dear Gardiner and my supporters from the June 27th primary:

I’m facing a dilemma and I need your assistance. My run for supervisor was for compelling reasons that I know many of you also see, since I came just 49 votes short. Afterwards, there was hope for change and reconciliation, but our overtures were rebuffed, culminating in my being threatened by the chair of the Gardiner Democratic Committee that he would “ruin my reputation,” and “make me a pariah,” unless I wrote a Marybeth Majestic letter, so here it is.

I cannot support a candidate who prioritizes personal interest over the town’s well-being. E.g,: subjecting the town to a lawsuit by inappropriately interceding against a proposed liquor store which could harm her family’s financial interests; scarring the Ridge with her 1/2 mile driveway over the lawful objection of neighbors and boards; allowing illegal developments like Awosting Club to operate for three years and counting; permitting Jellystone to convert campsites into 134 mobile homes; and vindictively stifling opposing viewpoints. More details at: democratsforscottarnold.com.

As a parent of children of color, I cannot support a supervisor who objected to “I Can’t Breathe” and “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” on a mural created by high school students.

As a 20-year resident of Gardiner, I cannot support a supervisor who allows rampant overdevelopment and continues to threaten Ridge zoning protection.

I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, and with the Gardiner Dems since 2007. This decision is not taken lightly. My hope is that we can unite around a higher ethic, setting aside polarization and negative tactics and lies. Also, local elections have always been less partisan. The supervisor herself ran twice as a Republican. I urge my 329 voters, and other Dems, to examine their hearts and consider the bigger picture. Why can’t we choose to not support an issue-plagued local Democrat/DINO?

I remain a loyal Democrat, and do believe that this race is not indicative of the entire party, so I hope you vote for all of the other great Democrats.

My hero, Pete Seeger, always stood up for the truth and for doing what’s right.

I hope we can all do the same.

Tim Hunter

Gardiner

Why do I

McKenna took part in my removal without cause from the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA). I was on the ZBA for 15 years as a member and chair. During that time, the ZBA’s decisions allowed, among other projects, the installation of the cell tower and the building of the highway garage and KTD and caused numerous changes to be made to our zoning law basing our decisions on the law. I instilled in every new ZBA member that the ZBA was a relief valve for the public.

Because I was summarily removed, the entire ZBA board resigned. They gave the following as part of their reason for resigning

“Recently though, it has become increasingly difficult to do our “job” due to the lack of follow up by the zoning enforcement officer and also the town board’s political intrusion into our cases and decisions. [McKenna was found guilty by the ethics board of attempting to influence a volunteer board.] The last straw was your decision last night to remove from the ZBA a volunteer who has worked tirelessly for the Town for many years.”

“We have sought to hear all cases according to the zoning law as written in order to protect the town and insure fair treatment of applicants. It is embarrassing to find that the recent action of the town board to not reappoint Chairman Harris.”

“I no longer wish to serve at the bequest of the town board which has lost faith and confidence in the ZBA over the past 1-2 year time frame when we as a board would not submit to popular political opinions and pressures.”

So yes, I write a letter every week and point out what I and others believe to be McKenna’s missteps just to remind him that there are repercussions to his actions. Need I mention his handling of the illegal dumping of construction debris at 10 Church Road?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Heaven and Hell

Hell is a lot like a prison — but so is Heaven.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Don’t sit out this election because you think it’s “only” local

Please don’t sit out this election because you think it’s “only” local. These are the elections that shape your community’s future, vision and oh yes — your taxes!

Row A, the Democratic line, is filled with public servants who have proven themselves to share your values: they are all committed to racial, gender, housing and environmental justice.

It’s been a special honor to meet and campaign with Manny Nneji, candidate for district attorney. We are lucky to have such a wise, compassionate, experienced and ethical public servant ready to assume this office! Voting for Manny will ensure that restorative, not retaliatory, justice is served.

Also, if you’re wondering how I’m going to vote on the propositions on the back of your ballot, check out my Facebook Page — Kitty Brown for our Town.

Kitty Brown, Candidate for town board

New Paltz

Very bad timing on Trump’s part

Former president and current criminal defendant Donald Trump, the front-runner in the GOP presidential primary, is getting worse. Now he’s throwing the leader of Israel under the bus during a major crisis. Recently, Trump used his political instincts at a rally to reprimand, NO, to SLAM, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I mean Israel is a problematic ally but it is our most stable ally in a nation in the most important region in the world for right now.

First, Trump sharply criticized Netanyahu over an “intelligence failure,” and he followed that by praising the intelligence of the terrorist group Hezbollah while they were attacking Israel along its northern border despite deadly barbaric attacks by Hamas against Israel in the south. Whose side is Trump on? He probably feels that there are very good anti-Semitic people on his side. Republicans should be appalled by him.

And still some of you want Trump as our president? Really? Come on, please wake up people!! It’s not a shock the way Trump idolizes the biggest monsters on the planet. He is a morally repugnant toilet bug and a scumbag. AND he is everything a “good American” would despise in another human being.

The dumbbells of America who watch Fox network are such gullible stooges. It is scary that we have so many people in this country that are so morally lost and intellectually broken. They are willing to blindly follow a twice-impeached, four-times indicted pied piper of a con man without even questioning his true character. How do people see a man “as being fit to lead our country” with multiple criminal actions and decades-long records of deceit.

• Only 13 presidents failed to get re-elected.

• Only five presidents failed to win the popular vote.

• Only four presidents have been impeached or resigned.

• Only one president has ever been criminally indicted.

And only ONE president has done ALL FOUR

Who would vote for that mess? By the way, Trump couldn’t find Gaza on a map unless you placed a thick black magic marker circular line around the whole Middle East region for him. I’m also now wondering if any of those classified documents he had at Mar-A- Lago found their way to Hamas? He did demonstrate loose lips with Israeli Intel once before back in 2017.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Manny is the right person for the job of Ulster County District Attorney

I am voting for Manny Nneji for Ulster County District Attorney. Here are a few reasons why:

• Manny is conscientious, experienced and deeply committed to Ulster County. He has been in the DA’s office for 30 years. He took a position in the NY State Attorney General’s Office during the Cuomo administration but returned to Ulster County after only a couple years, when the (Republican) DA beseeched him to come back. He took a large cut in pay and forfeited a potential career in state government when he came back. And he’s still here.

• Manny has served the community for most of his life. His entire career as a lawyer has been in the public sector. He has worked with youth for decades as a soccer coach and by speaking in schools about crime prevention.

• Manny did not come from a privileged background. He emigrated to our country from Nigeria as a child and has earned everything he has on his own. This includes his education. He worked his way through college as a dishwasher, janitor and at McDonalds. He almost left law school because he lacked the funds, but was helped by his teachers and friends, because they thought so much of him. He then earned a fellowship which enabled him to complete school.

• These challenges have ingrained in Manny a compassion and sense of fairness that underlie his work as a prosecutor. He cares about crime victims and is dedicated to victim safety. He is deeply committed to helping teenagers understand the impact of gun violence. He believes in alternatives to incarceration where appropriate, such as rehabilitation for drug offenders, treatment for the mentally ill, and restorative justice for nonviolent offenses.

Manny is the right person for the job of Ulster County District Attorney.

Wendy Rudder

New Paltz

Elect leaders who will work to preserve our way of life for our children

The premise for Climate Action is false and dangerous. There are no actions that we are taking that can change the climate. China is building coal plants. How can our actions remedy the earth’s climate?

Is climate remediation local to the US? Of course not? New York State is creating a totalitarian economy damaging the potential for economic growth by dictating a dangerous all-electric economy based on unreliable wind and solar power. The future of manufacturing electric vehicles is in China where they manufacture the batteries and they have the minerals necessary to make the batteries. The future of manufacturing gasoline vehicles is in the USA because we have plentiful oil and gasoline which is not being fully utilized. The world will be dominated by fossil fuel economies such as China, Russia, Iran.

Let’s elect leaders who are aware of the truth and will work to preserve our way of life for our children.

Ralph Mitchell

Kingston

Vote for Marybeth Majestic for supervisor because results matter

In May, I expressed my endorsement for Marybeth Majestic for Gardiner town supervisor in the primary race, because I believe that results matter. In that letter to the editor, I highlighted her effective leadership and numerous achievements during her tenure. It emphasized her commitment to the well-being and sustainable growth of the community. The accomplishments mentioned in the letter included:

1. Adoption of a Natural Resource Inventory and the Community Preservation Plan to protect resources and open space.

2. Installation of an electric vehicle (EV) charging station to promote clean energy and EV use.

3. Enhancement of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and approval of the Riverbend Trails project for outdoor activities.

4. Replacement of the basketball court at Majestic Park.

5. Replacement of a 30-year-old temporary bridge on Clove Road and improvements to the sewer system in the Central Hamlet.

6. Adoption of the Community Choice Aggregation local law for renewable energy sources.

7. Collaboration with the New York Rural Water Authority to analyze water resources.

8. Passage of new local laws regulating campgrounds and dog kennels.

9. Active support for updating the Emergency Preparedness Plan and enhancing emergency communication.

10. Prudent fiscal management resulting in a reduction of town property taxes for the past three years (and soon to be four).

11. Adoption of the new Comprehensive Plan, outlining a clear vision for the future of Gardiner.

Today, I reaffirm my endorsement for Marybeth Majestic for Gardiner town supervisor. Since May, the town board’s accomplishments under the leadership of Marybeth include:

1. Securing a grant of $96,615 from the Ulster County Parks & Recreation for the expansion and enhancement of the skate park and adjoining areas at Majestic Park.

2. Collaborating with the town’s code enforcement officer to address derelict buildings, a stark contrast to misleading claims made by her opponent’s supporters. Facts matter!

3. Hired a part-time building department clerk to further support an always busy building department staff.

4. Partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension to develop a webpage for the town website addressing climate change emergencies and providing residents with valuable information on preparing for natural and weather-related emergencies.

5. The Community Choice Aggregation plan was officially implemented, bringing green, renewable electricity to Gardiner’s residents.

6. The project to convert the town’s streetlights to energy-efficient, dark-sky compliant LED lights continues to progress.

7. The town board unanimously passed a resolution in February notifying the owner of the Awosting Club campground of the rejection of the application for a campground license. Through litigation in the Ulster County Supreme Court, the judge sided with the Town of Gardiner in August. Upon receiving the decision, the town board began working with the town’s attorney to initiate the injunction process against the illegally operating campground.

8. Engaged with Edmunds to replace the town’s aging financial management system.

9. Marybeth’s draft budget, currently under discussion, reflects her vision for fiscal leadership by allocating funds for the objectives identified in the Comprehensive Plan without raising property taxes for a fourth consecutive year!

Let us not be swayed by armchair critics; instead, let us support a candidate who consistently demonstrates commitment to the betterment of Gardiner. Vote for Marybeth Majestic for Gardiner town supervisor…because results matter!

Franco Carucci

Gardiner

In support of Stan O’Dell

It is my pleasure today to write this letter of support for judge Stan O’Dell in his campaign for town justice in Saugerties.

In an interview in 2013, my late father judge Daniel Lamb, who was elected to seven consecutive terms as town justice, referred to his position as “The court closest to the people.” It is precisely for this reason that Stan O’Dell is the only choice to serve in this position.

For a town court to serve the people of its community effectively, it needs to be administered by someone who represents and understands its constituents. Stan is that man. He has repeatedly given his time and energy to various civic organizations and causes with an eye towards helping and serving his fellow citizens.

Being a respected member of the community does not alone qualify someone to serve as town justice. Fortunately, Judge O’Dell has the credentials as well.

Having served a long-decorated career in law enforcement, and now as a town and associate village judge, Stan knows how the weight of legal decisions can impact individuals. A lifetime of experience allows him to make measured and just decisions.

The position of town justice is not a political one. It is a position which exists to fairly and effectively represent the needs of our growing and varied community. A community that Stan knows and understands as a lifelong resident.

Please join me in casting a vote for judge Stan O’Dell on November 7th.

Alex Lamb

Saugerties

A vote for Donald Allen is a vote of confidence in Woodstock

This year when voting for our local officials, we are lucky to have a clear choice in voting for Donald Allen for Town of Woodstock highway superintendent. Donald was born and has lived his life in Woodstock so he knows and understands the maintenance and seasonal needs of Woodstock’s roads, ditches, signage and bridges. Ask Donald a question about your road or hiking in the Catskills and he can tell you the history or the current status.

Woodstock has a respected and hard-working highway department. Donald was a City of Kingston firefighter for 31 years with 20 of those years holding the job of deputy chief. This leadership experience understandably qualifies him to head up Woodstock’s fine highway workers. His 37 years also working as a heavy equipment operator gives Donald hands-on experience. But most importantly, Donald is a smart, congenial and accessible man who will put public and employee safety and job efficiency at the top of his agenda.

My husband, Stan, was a Woodstock highway superintendent before his untimely death. I know personally what a rewarding job this is for an individual with character who truly cares and wants to help Woodstock’s citizens and those who visit to have safe and accessible roads. The highway superintendent is a demanding job and requires a leader who can handle the day to day but also has the vision to give Woodstock the best environmental solutions for our future.

Donald Allen has my vote for highway superintendent and a vote for Donald is a vote of confidence in Woodstock.

Kathy Longyear

Woodstock

Vote for Stan O’Dell on November 7th

As an attorney trying cases for over 50 years in many upstate counties, I have appeared before many judges, from justice court to the court of appeals. In my judgment, Saugerties town justice Stan O’Dell is a fine judge who deserves to be elected on November 7th. He is courteous, attentive and fair to the parties appearing before him. As a former Saugerties town justice, I know how important those qualities are in a judge.

Judge O’Dell is so well respected that the administrative judge of the Third Judicial District appointed him to hear and decide a case in a town justice court in an adjacent county. Town justice courts are described as “The courts closest to the people.” By his compassion and fairness, Judge O’Dell’s election will assure that Saugerties justice court will continue to be such a court.

Please vote for Stan O’Dell on November 7th.

Michael E. Catalinotto

Saugerties

What’s needed and not needed in Woodstock

As a longtime resident of Zena Highwoods Road in Woodstock, New York, we are completely opposed to any part of the Woodstock National LLC proposal for land use off Sawkill and Zena Highwoods Roads. Since Covid, the hundreds of city dwellers who have moved here have greatly increased the traffic on Sawkill Road and Zena Highwoods Road. Both roads are narrow with dangerous curves. The increased number of vehicles for about 200 new homes will be added to the already heavy traffic load.

Also to be considered is the fact that the destruction of this important wildlife corridor will impact eagle foraging areas and nesting areas for herons and other birds and disrupt many wildlife homes, as well as native sacred sites.

It is important to note that the Woodstock Fire Department is a VOLUNTEER organization. We respond every day to multiple calls — medicals, fire alarms, car accidents, home fires and the occasional lost hiker or brush fire. What will be the added burden placed on our company if this many houses and vehicles are added? Something to consider seriously!

Lastly, the Town of Woodstock has always been a unique community that is fiercely protective of local businesses and our natural environment. We need to hold the line against the influx of those who would use our town for their own profit and undermine the independent spirit of its people.

Paul and Donna Albright

Woodstock

What Ulster County needs in a district attorney

The need for an independent district attorney in Ulster County has become increasingly apparent. While the former county finance commissioner has pleaded guilty to grand larceny charges, it did not appear that the district attorney’s office was in any hurry to find out if there was any fire when the smoke first appeared.

The audit of the Ulster County CARES II Grant program revealed at best gross malfeasance if not something much worse. Again, the district attorney’s office did not appear to have been very concerned about the one million ($ 1,000,000) in grant funds.

A recent criminal case in the Town of Ulster revealed a suspect’s blood wasn’t drawn for laboratory analysis despite it having been legally authorized. The district attorney’s office could offer no legal explanation in court other than they “weren’t mandated to follow through with the testing.” Justice is not supposed to be arbitrary and capricious.

Ulster County needs and deserves a district attorney who understands and meets the requirements of the position, who can communicate clearly and directly with the public to the extent that is appropriate in the pursuit of justice.

The last four years have not appeared to meet that standard, and the elevation of the chief assistant district attorney to the position of district attorney is not likely to do so.

Stephen L. Hermele, MD

Kingston

Save Medicare from insurers

A few days ago, I sent to both our Senators the following:

Dear Senator,

I’ve just learned that CIGNA has agreed to pay the US government $172 million to settle claims that it has defrauded the government by making patients seem sicker than they are.

But that’s not the only fraud practiced by such Medicare Advantage companies. They delay or deny claims outright, deeming needed procedures as “unnecessary,” and finding other ways to cut corners so they can increase their profits at the expense of their clients’ health.

None of this, of course, will be mentioned at sign-up time, going on right now, when celebrities will make false and misleading claims to sucker in the unwary.

Senator, I think Medicare Advantage represents medical care at its WORST, yet so obscenely bloated are the profits of these companies that they regard $172 million as merely cost of doing business.

I, and all my friends need to know: What are you going to do about it?

We should all write such letters to our representatives!

PS: Today, in a doctors’s office, my wife and I overheard a woman saying that her late husband was on Medicare Advantage (MA) which sped his death from cancer by denying him the pain killing medicine that would have prolonged his life.

If you feel you have no other choice than MA, you should know that MA only SEEMS worthwhile — until you get sick.

Paul R. Cooper

Kingston

Let’s start with a cease-fire in Israel/Palestine

Unspeakable and unrelenting violence and brutality are being inflicted upon innocent and powerless humans throughout the world. In Israel/Palestine, in Yeman, Ukraine, Congo, Kashmir, India and Colombia. Sometimes it’s about land, sometimes religion, sometimes drugs, sometimes about resources like timber, metals or oil. But it’s always ugly and it’s always the innocent who suffer, or die, or become refugees. The mothers and the children, the sick and the weak, the poor with nowhere to hide and nowhere to run. The powerful, those with big guns and weaponry like tanks, fighter jets, missiles, bulldozers, war ships and bombs destroy and decimate all who get in the way. My own country perpetrated a genocide on 19-million indigenous peoples (which is still playing out today in places like Thacker Pass).

Recent history is replete with atrocities, genocides, and holocausts. It will only stop when we say it must stop. We must recognize the humanity of the “other” and respect the “others” right to exist. We must acknowledge that all people, particularly children and babies, are of equal value. There are powerful forces within the military/industrial/banking complex that have no reservations or regrets about murdering “others,” including millions of Vietnamese, a million Iraqis, tens of thousands in Hiroshima/Nagasaki or six million Jews to maintain power, profits and control. We must say no to mindless, military madness and spending. We must find human, humane and peaceful solutions. Let’s start with a cease-fire in Israel/Palestine.

Eli Kassirer

New Paltz

Vote for Manny Nneji on November 7

Good district attorneys prosecute criminals and make our lives more secure. Better district attorneys prevent crimes before they happen. Democratic candidate for Ulster County District Attorney, Emmanuel (Manny) Nneji falls into the “better” category.

As chief assistant district attorney, Nneji’s created the One Life Only project — a program to help young people understand the finality of gun violence. His plans for crime prevention include creating new and strengthening current partnerships with schools and community groups; appointing an assistant DA dedicated only to juvenile cases, with responsibility for a case from start to finish; and an initiative to protect senior citizens from fraud, exploitation and violence.

This November, Republicans want to take back the DA’s office, and they’re using the national GOP attack playbook to do it. Republicans and their DA candidate — who lost to David Clegg in 2019 — are distorting the facts, deceiving voters and defaming public servants. It’s their way. Lie, get elected, do nothing for their communities and do everything possible for themselves.

Vote for Manny Nneji for Ulster County District Attorney on November 7!

Barbara A. Edelman

Gardiner

Profound but mistaken

I am responding to Ron Gold’s profound letter in last week’s issue of HV1. After forcing myself to watch a very graphic recently released video of heartless-Hamas-terrorists murdering defenseless Israelis outside of their homes, I totally understand Mr. Gold’s sentiment. What I saw was more than despicable and reminded me of my own grandfather’s story. When he was a boy, his whole family was taken out of their house and brutally murdered, one by one, in the Armenian Genocide. My terrified grandfather, the only survivor, hid in a pile of dead bodies that was being bayoneted by passing Turkish soldiers and incredibly he escaped to Russia and then to the US. We as peace loving humans cannot resort to that level of depravity and inhumanity by knowingly orchestrating a genocidal/humanitarian crisis upon the Palestinian people. Creating a genocidal/humanitarian crisis involving 1.5 million people is much more serious than what Mr. Gold describes as “getting caught in the crossfire”.

We can do better and at the very least, follow the rules of war according to the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, established in response to the Jewish Holocaust and not commit war crimes. My heart feels for the Israeli families like those of us who are of Armenian descent feel for our murdered family members. Even so, I also feel for the Palestinians who have been subjugated, oppressed, discriminated against, had their homes bulldozed, lands absconded, their children shot in the back and much more injustice that should not happen to anybody.

The Palestinians have real grievances, unlike the Nazis who in their delusional-grandiose-evil imagination invented the stigmatization of the Jews. Alternatively, when you force 2.5 million people to live in what human rights groups have described as the “world’s largest open-air prison” and make them “live like dogs” (Moshe Dayan), expect violent behavior to show up. No amount of reciprocal violence can change that, but only make it worse. Genocide is never forgotten and may wisdom and peace prevail!

Steve Romine

Woodstock

After the election

Like many Woodstockers, l have a wish list of things l hope to see happen in the next governmental term, regardless of who is victorious.

I’d like it to be quieter when possible. I’d like a cleaner town. I’d like to see sidewalks provided. I’d like to see traffic lights at certain key junctions like where 375 and Mill Hill Road/212 meet. I’d like to see more senior friendly services like an in-village urgent care facility. I’d like to see more affordable housing and retention of long time residents. I’d applaud town spending on the visual arts and artists — in the form of galleries and studio spaces. I’d hope we can preserve public access to water, trails and greenery. Let’s preserve our natural resources and keep our animals, our water, air and our soil clean.

Let’s not be tempted to greatly expand the town through mega projects that will swamp the resources of our beloved Town of Woodstock.

Many of these wants would require public spending or a blend of public and private collaboration.

Understandably, some require ascent by the state, such as traffic lights. But, let’s that not prevent asking for them.

After the election let’s renew our efforts to work together on these goals.

Doug Sheer

Woodstock

Indoor basketball gym

New Paltz needs many things, but the most necessary thing is an indoor basketball gym. New Paltz has a large basketball community, which is forced to play on an outdoor court. Playing on an outdoor court is vastly inferior to an indoor court and the experience is night and day. Currently, most people either play at Hasbrouck’s basketball courts or at the college courts, neither of which are great. Oftentimes, at the college court, there are too many people and players that have to sit out and wait. In addition, during the winter there is absolutely nowhere to play. If there was an indoor court players could play all year round. Basketball is a winter sport, the fact that there is pretty much nowhere to play during that time is criminal.

Finally, the courts would help strengthen the community and be a place for players of all ages to play and bond. I think every one of the basketball players in New Paltz would appreciate an indoor court for everyone to play on. New Paltz as a whole would improve, and it would show that sports and health are especially important for the town.

Leone Schikowitz

New Paltz

In Gardiner, vote values, not party lines

Gardiner’s Democratic Committee (GDC) has endorsed all Gardiner’s current town board members. Yet voters may be unaware that the board’s majority acts contrary to Democratic values. In an effort to promote its endorsee, incumbent Supervisor Majestic, the GDC is pitting itself against progressive Democrats, distorting truth and severing long-term ties.

Besides the nuts and bolts of town management, Gardiner’s most fundamental duties are to engage its public, shape its community and adopt zoning laws that determine land-use and environmental protection.

Government transparency took a hit with a failed motion to require the board to provide the public with “tracked changes” of proposed amendments to local laws. Code enforcement remains understaffed, yet certain applicants were offered so low a salary they lost interest. Despite agreeing to do so, Gardiner’s website still does not have a job “tab” listing openings.

Most notably, contrary to GDC endorsements, conservative “property rights” values control the board’s land-use decisions with only lip-service paid to environmental protection. The board has grasped the low-hanging fruit of Climate Smart Gardiner’s efforts and almost unanimously embraced the Open Space Commission’s heavy-lifting to roll out the Community Preservation Plan to purchase open space.

But what about the rest of Gardiner’s privately-owned forests, wetlands and Ridge properties? The board rejected inclusion of the word “biodiversity” in protections listed in the amended Comprehensive Plan’s mission statement.

On the table are amendments to Gardiner’s zoning law to be decided by the incoming board. The board’s majority is willing to limit stream corridor buffers and Supervisor Majestic is showing her disdain for the requirement that development in the Ridge’s SP-District be sited at the lowest elevation of the property. Eliminating this provision will erode the invaluable fragile biodiversity of the Ridge.

Scott Arnold, running for town supervisor, pledges to protect the environment, provide government transparency, enforce zoning laws and improve housing affordability. These are my values. In this race, party affiliation shouldn’t matter; allegiance to Gardiner’s people and protecting our land and environment is paramount.

Carol Richman, Town Board member

Gardiner

Democrat for Stan O’Dell, Saugerties town judge

Stan O’Dell is currently a judge in Saugerties and has served as a judge in the village and town. He knows the job is 24/7 — getting called to court in the middle of the night, weekends, holidays. New York State allows non-lawyers to be town judges. In fact, 62% of the judges in towns and villages in New York State are NOT lawyers. Experience is what counts. Stan is so well thought of as a judge that he is serving as a travelling judge when other counties need coverage. Stan is also retired. He has the time to do the job and lives full-time in Saugerties.

As a committed Democrat, I’m supporting Stan O’Dell because he is the right person for the job, with the time and experience to devote to it. Being a judge is a non-political position. I urge my fellow Democrats to vote for Stan.

Elizabeth A. Murphy

Saugerties

Keep Saugerties thriving

Voters in Saugerties have clear choices in the upcoming election. Our current town board is ably led by supervisor Fred Costello and his allies Mike Ivino and Leeanne Thornton. Among their most prominent accomplishments are fiscally responsible budgets, major steps to reduce the town’s carbon footprint, a new property maintenance law and a start on the new animal shelter. More fun accomplishments include new pickleball courts, a dog park and improvements at the Brighton Beach park. We can trust them to work to alleviate the affordable housing crisis and to assure that the proposed development of Winston Farm protects our environment and community character. Vote to re-elect Fred, Mike and Leeanne.

We also have an opportunity to elect an experienced lawyer as town justice. Aimee Richter has over 30 years of experience working within the justice system and is the only candidate for that position who is a lawyer.

Turnout in local elections is often quite disappointing. I hope that 2023 will see more citizens assume their civic responsibility and cast their ballot during early voting at the Senior Center or on November 7th at their regular polling place.

Kathy Gordon

Saugerties

War, huh, yeah

What is it good for?

Making Northrop money!

Coincidence? I’m not on that fence.

The only peace this will bring is an everlasting one.

A war in which no leaders will ever pick up a gun.

We will never learn.

Pigeon Boy

New Paltz

Endorsement of Michael Kavanagh for district attorney

I was delighted to learn that Michael Kavanagh is again a candidate for district attorney of Ulster County.

Mike is exceptionally qualified for this position which is so important to the citizens of Ulster County and beyond. This conclusion is based on several important factors:

His experience as a prosecutor for nearly 20 years in indicting, charging and convicting some of the most dangerous criminals in Ulster County speaks for itself. It’s importance goes beyond that, however. A prosecutor in our system of justice is a “quasi-judicial officer.” The position requires carefully developed evaluations on when to charge a crime (and when not to), what crime to charge and the ability to exercise the mature, analytical and critical judgment to truly do justice — to always do justice objectively and without favor or rancor.

Mike has demonstrated over the years as a prosecutor, including his leadership role as chief assistant to former DA Holley Carnright, that he qualifies to fill this professional mandate. He has shown good judgment and foresight. Mike understands well that our democracy depends on the rule of law, requires equal treatment for all and never surrenders to the highest bidder. This requires integrity and independence. Mike has exhibited both time and time again.

Michael’s qualities go beyond, however. He has addressed the harsh reality of domestic violence in striving for prevention, served on the Elder Abuse Task Force, advocated for a holistic approach to mental health and drug abuse issues, and, so importantly in these unpredictable days, school safety. Accordingly, I take great pleasure in adding my whole-hearted endorsement of Michael Kavanagh’s candidacy for Ulster County District Attorney.

Judge Joseph J. Traficanti (retired)

Saugerties

Why I am voting for Aimee

I’m voting for Aimee Richter for Saugerties Town Justice because she is a highly qualified attorney with a real connection to Saugerties. She spent weekends and summers in Ulster County in her youth and has owned a home in Saugerties since 2012. She is a long-time member of the board for the Saugerties Animal Shelter and her husband is an engineer with Markertek. But what a lot of folks don’t realize is how highly regarded she is professionally. Not only is she a full partner in an international law firm and has frequently taught law, she was selected to screen candidates for the New York State judiciary, so she certainly knows what it takes to qualify for town justice. Please join me on November 7th in voting for Aimee for judge.

William Barr

Saugerties

Mike Boms should be our next Hurley town supervisor

Mike Boms should be our next Hurley town supervisor. As an experienced teacher, coach and current Hurley councilman, Mike is a natural team builder. He’s wise enough to know that he needs good people around him to get good work done. That’s why he’s running on the Keep Hurley Hurley ticket along with Diana Cline (D) for town council, Tracy Kellogg (D) for town clerk, and Mike Shultis (D) for highway superintendent.

Mike is relentless in pursuing the best solution given any challenge that arises. When rural residents all over Hurley were denied cable services the rest of the town had enjoyed for years, Mike was doggedly determined to change things. He led the charge and worked closely with then town supervisor John Perry (R) and forced Spectrum to provide every home in Hurley access to high-speed internet. Against all odds, he made that happen, just in time for kids to study from home and adults to work from home, during Covid.

Mike doesn’t care about political labels — that’s why, as a Democrat, he’s running on the Independent Keep Hurley Hurley ticket, while also garnering the support of the Republican line. A Hurley neighbor of mine recently shared some thoughts about Mike Boms. “I like Mike, I trust Mike — I know he’s not in this race for the money or power — it’s the fact that he is earnest in his caring for our community, without exception — and that means all of us.”

Ellen Levine

Hurley

Yet another Gardiner Democrat who has been paying attention

It is not much of a democracy if you don’t have a choice. Finally in the Town of Gardiner we have a good choice for town supervisor. I have met and heard Scott Arnold several times and I am impressed by his decency and values. Although I have been a registered Democrat since I registered to vote 54 years ago, I will be happy to vote for him. Our so-called Democratic town supervisor has not acted as what I think of as a Democrat. She has ignored our zoning laws in order to allow illegal developments and ignored the complaints of the neighbors of those projects. Think of the Jellystone campground expansion to permanent housing with “waivers” to many zoning laws allowing illegal units, which was okayed by her. The Awosting glamping resort on the Ridge, totally illegal, ignored for three years. The cell tower, with her “hands tied” — not true. Her much too long driveway up the Ridge, after she forced the property owners in her way to give up their legal fight due to lack of money, in order “to build a family house,” but now she is selling the land. Her writing a letter on town stationary to the Liquor Authority to try to stop a liquor store which would compete with the present liquor store on family property.

If you can’t vote Republican, vote on the “Gardiner Green” line, truly a description of Scott’s platform. For more information, see his campaign website at votescottarnold.com.

Andi Weiss Bartczak

Gardiner

Democrats for Kavanagh

In early October, I had the opportunity to attend the Ulster County Chamber of Commerce session for our next district attorney. Having the chance to listen to both candidates’ side by side, answering questions and putting forth their plan for the next four years for the office, the disparity between the candidates was obvious and substantial. The experience, leadership and plan put forth by Michael Kavanagh was far and away superior to that of his opponent.

Mike’s experience comes from being a prosecutor but also being on the other side of the table. He has not only prosecuted but also stood shoulder to shoulder, and passionately represented individuals accused of violent crimes. We need a district attorney that not only fights for justice but roots out and addresses injustice as well. Mike’s well-rounded career experiences uniquely positions him to deliver on both of those aspects.

Based on every measure the last four years, under DA David Clegg and lead assistant DA Mr. Nneji this office is in complete disarray. During this term, 40 plus cases have been dismissed simply due to the district attorney’s office failure to file paperwork in a timely manner. Mr. Nneji spoke about cracking down on violent crimes, however for the most violent crime murder, his office has lost three out of the last four cases.

Mike has professionally delivered leadership during his previous service as assistant DA and has continued to demonstrate that much-needed quality during this campaign. Instead of baseless accusations, Mike has detailed out an aggressive plan to bring integrity and accountability back to this office.

The selection for our next Ulster County District Attorney is important on so many levels that I, as a registered Democrat, am asking you to join in supporting Mike Kavanagh for district attorney.

Jeffrey Riozzi

West Camp

Please stay informed about Woodstock housing

I’d like to help clear up some misinformation that is circling on the internet about a housing map proposal for Woodstock. Some folks mistakenly assert that the map represents a zoning proposal. It assuredly DOES NOT.

The map was created for analysis. The result of the analysis is that the Housing Oversight Task Force has determined that multi-family housing larger than a duplex is EXCLUDED from R8 and the Scenic Overlay. Multi-family housing is limited to R5 and smaller zoning.

I hope this is helpful. Misunderstanding can circulate quickly. Please stay informed.

Susan Robinson

Willow

A different Biden speech

Imagine this hypothetical scenario: Russia has succeeded in subjugating Ukraine. Russia maintains a total blockade on Ukraine over its continued resistance to Russian domination. Ukrainians cannot leave the country. They are rationed the minimum of food, water and energy to keep them barely alive but unable to thrive. They are prisoners in their own land. The Ukrainian resistance is labeled a terrorist group. Russia periodically bombs Ukraine as punishment for cross-border rocket attacks by the resistance.

The United States has become a close Russian ally. The boycotting of Russian goods by Americans in protest of Russia’s treatment of Ukraine is illegal. The US gives Russia billions each year in military aid. Ukrainian journalists are periodically assassinated by Russian soldiers. Ukrainian houses are routinely leveled. Desirable Ukrainian territory is confiscated for the exclusive use of Russians. Ukrainian young men are shot down in the street; ambulances are blocked from reaching them and are fired on. Ukrainian fields are burned.

Ukraine launches a surprise attack on an undefended section of the border. Ukrainian forces wipe out an unprepared Russian brigade, kill most of the civilians in a neighboring Russian village and take hundreds of Russian hostages back to Ukraine. Most of the Ukrainian fighters are killed when Russian troops arrive.

How do we see the Ukrainian fighters? Are they sub-human for killing Russian civilians indiscriminately? Do we agree that they are terrorists? Or are they desperate, brave men striking a blow against their oppressor? Do we side with Russia or with the Ukrainian people? Since in this scenario our official national policy is to support Russia and denigrate Ukraine, many of us would curse the Ukrainian fighters as sub-human monsters. Some of us would be unable to accept that conclusion. We would be labeled anti-Russian and likened to Nazis.

Matt Frisch

Arkville

Wolf in sheep clothing, not!

CD #19 representative Marc Molinaro has twice voted for extremist Jim Jordan for House speaker!

Jim Jordan — a supporter of the January 6 insurrection, who personally leads the phony “investigations” of President Biden and the Justice Department. Jordan’s extreme non-policies against women and human rights, would be a disaster as speaker.

Molinaro consistently votes with the MAGA team, but still hopes he fools us with his glib talk of “moderate”.

In the New York Times on 10/19/23, he “justifies” his allegiance:

“Representative Marc Molinaro, a moderate narrowly flipped a Biden district on promises of bipartisanship, appeared to have reached a very different conclusion — voting for Jordan — the damage of elongating the House’s paralysis would be worse than electing a right-wing speaker whose policy and style is different than his.

Molinaro, before voting: “Most people I represent wouldn’t know the speaker of the house if they backed over them with a pickup truck”, he said.

An attitude of disdain and insult towards his constituents, couldn’t be more evident, which is why he doesn’t care about a moderate and fairer assessment of who we are.

That is why voting in every election is so important! It is our citizen privilege and opportunity to get it right with good people who respect and honor the people they represent. Marc Molinaro isn’t one of them.

Michelle Spark

Phoenicia

Why you should vote for Scott Arnold for Gardiner town supervisor

I met Scott Arnold through the Citizens for Local Power Kingston program of which Rycor is a partner. The program is invested in helping people find employment in the Green Energy Sector. In 2021, I spent a week with Rycor, learning all phases of mini-split installation. Scott’s enthusiasm for not only what Rycor does, but helping people was impressive. He spoke to everyone with kindness, respect and dignity. What also impressed me about Scott was that he was so passionate about the environment. Rycor was installing solar panels on the roof of their building on Route 32 the first week I was there! That proved to me he was sincere.

Fast forward to April of 2023, and I’m now a Rycor employee. I had the opportunity to choose between working for several companies, but I chose Rycor because they have such a high level of professionalism, integrity and caring.

Over the years, Scott has given back to our communities in ways big and small, like his donations to local fire departments, food pantries and the YMCA infant room to name just a few. His enthusiasm for life overflows in his service to his employees and the larger community. In a world so divided, where people often make judgments about others based on presumed differences, we often do not see the full picture of the person — their accomplishments, their vision and their integrity. That is why I know Scott Arnold would make a great town supervisor for Gardiner. Please vote for Scott Arnold for town supervisor!

Charlie Tadduni

Hurley

Vote for Laura Matlow Wong-Pan and Debra Clinton

After succeeding brilliantly at the most important job in the world — motherhood — these two women have sent their kids off to college and are now ready to give their full attention to serving our community.

I have known Laura Matlow Wong-Pan since her kids were little. Her family have been welcome guests in my home on numerous occasions. I know her lawyering to be broad-ranging, fair and flawless. This, combined with her years of volunteer service in town government, makes her exceptionally qualified to be town justice.

It’s impossible to imagine anybody stepping into Tracey Bartels’ shoes as county legislator, but if anybody can, it is unequivocally Debra Clinton, who for many years has been a highly respected middle school principal.

These women are both running as Democrats. I am also supporting the Republican (and “Green Gardiner”) candidate for supervisor, Scott Arnold. He’s committed to something that’s never been attempted by the four-term incumbent: initiating enforcement of Gardiner’s zoning code and strengthening laws to protect my neighbors. Gardiner needs change. Gardiner needs Scott Arnold.

Samuel Cristler

Gardiner

Manny Nneji is a hardworking public servant

My full support in the DA race goes to Manny Nneji. Manny is a self-made man who worked his way through college and law school. He is the current assistant DA and has served as a prosecutor for 32 years with only Republican DA’s in Ulster County until he was appointed by David Clegg, the first Democratic DA for 100 years in our county. Obviously, he has been greatly valued.

Manny is a hardworking public servant who through the years has taken on the most difficult criminal cases, including murder cases and the worst hate crimes. He continues to do that while running for office, unlike his opponent, Mike Kavanagh, who in 2019 took zero cases to trial while campaigning. See the New York State Unified Court System report for 2019 Ulster County Criminal Trials.

Manny has demonstrated his steadfast commitment during a series of shocks to New York’s criminal justice system — from bail reform and new disclosure of evidence requirements in the midst of an exodus of Assistant DAs, including from the Ulster County office. Manny’s opponent compromised public safety when he failed to prepare for the new evidence disclosure requirements, and refused to work with the new DA on a proper transition of power.

Further, Manny is pro-choice and will always protect women who seek abortions and their pro-choice allies from red state extradition. Manny should make us all feel safer. You can find a list of all the differences between these two candidates at mannyforda.com.

Lanny E. Walter

Saugerties

Please consider Carmine Mele for town judge in Gardiner

This letter is in support of Carmine Mele for the position of judge in the Town of Gardiner in the upcoming elections on Tuesday November 7.

I got to know Carmine when we were both candidates for town board in 2009, and then the four following years that we served together on the board. Carmine wears many hats: son, brother, husband, father, engineer, lawyer, ambulance and fire truck driver, etc. For me, when we were on the board, he was most helpful in understanding the laws that governed us, as well as understanding, collating and tracking the finances during budget development each year, carefully considering all options when making a decision.

The position of judge does not come up very often in Gardiner, with judges serving long terms, unopposed, until they decide to retire. Carmine would like to continue his long service to Gardiner by being elected to the vacancy that is being created by judge Bruce Blatchly leaving.

Please consider Carmine Mele for town judge when you vote this year. He cares about the future of our town. He has my vote.

Rich Koenig

Gardiner

No party in Woodstock!

As the beautiful seasons of nature change from one to another, we also find ourselves in the season of elections. Particularly in Woodstock, I would like to encourage voters to make their selections of candidates based upon the qualifications of integrity, truthfulness, willingness to work for and support all age groups/populations and character. Whether a voter is enrolled as a Republican, Democrat, Independent, Working Families Party, any other affiliation, or no affiliation, the utmost consideration should not be party loyalty but loyalty to the betterment of the town. Seek to identify those candidates who will represent, listen to, respond to and work on behalf of all residents. To be locked into voting primarily or solely according to a particular party is to surrender the freedom to vote according to our conscience and personal discernment. How a voter makes their choices may be a reflection of their dedication to the democratic process. There are choices to be made — I urge voters to choose responsibly and for the benefit of each resident of Woodstock.

On the road to casting a ballot, please consider who will best represent and take care of the needs of our youth, our senior citizens, our families, the environment and safety. How would you make a decision when the choice involves saving money or “doing the right thing”? Please always keep in mind who will maintain the historical character of the town and support its evolution in a responsible manner. Honor the past — protect and nourish the present — and have a vision for the future.

Terence Lover

Woodstock

Stop wasting precious time — instead, help BE the solution

“Woodstock was a community where the principles of peace, civil service and socialist values were intricately woven into the fabric of our daily conversations, from the cafes to stores to the Village Green. We echoed the words of Bernie Sanders, “In the wealthiest nation in history, every American deserves a fundamental right to a safe, decent, accessible, and affordable home.”

This fundamental right should make us reflect on the way we care for one another in our community. However, we cannot overlook the prevalence of NIMBYism in various forms within our town.

A telling example emerged during the zoning revisions and HC policy public hearing, where folx presented a theoretical map analysis, conducted over a year ago, aimed to assess the impact of changing zones in Woodstock on our environment. The outcome of this study recommended adhering to the existing zoning map, dating back to the 1980s, and excluded any consideration of new multifamily housing options in R8 and Scenic Overlay districts. Notably, elected councilmembers Ratcliff and Conte were made aware of this well in advance, with the information readily available on the town website in a ‘Geospatial Narrative Analysis’ since June 2022, yet they failed to rectify this misconception for the public.

Over the past 22 months, our town has unfortunately descended into chaos, division and unwarranted fear mongering. This tumultuous period has consumed an inordinate amount of time from dedicated town employees and volunteers who have selflessly sacrificed their time away from their jobs, families and personal lives. Meanwhile, workers, EMTs, firefighters, seniors, families and artists find themselves on the brink of financial instability, just one paycheck away from homelessness, as we engage in protracted debates over solutions that have already been thoroughly researched and vetted, right before us.

Be the solution; or get out of the way!”

Urana Kinlen

Woodstock

Inspired by Scott Arnold

I want to take a moment to share my experiences that I have had with Scott Arnold.

Just about four years ago I was working as a chef in New Paltz. I was tired of being in the restaurant industry and I decided to pursue a career in HVAC.

I was brand new to the field and had just finished my schooling. Scott gave me a chance as an apprentice. He gave me my start knowing that I knew very little about the field. I quickly moved up to a lead installer and now I am the manager of the office with an entire office staff to lead.

Scott was able to see the potential in me and he encouraged me in each step of my growth in the company. He has the ability to motivate people by simply being so kind. He treats us like family and there is nothing better than that.

Scott has to be one of the most generous people I know.

I do want to talk about one specific event that I think illustrates the type of person Scott is perfectly. I am a scout leader in New Paltz and have been for about eight years now. The scouts hold an annual food drive called Scouting for Food. We distribute empty bags to houses all over the community one weekend and then go back to collect the bags that have been filled with food. Scott decided to make arrangements to donate box truckloads of food to the drive! He also let us use his property to sort and distribute all of the food that was collected. It was more than generous. He has continued to donate these massive amounts of food each year for the last four years. And he plans to donate again next month. I can’t even imagine how many people he has helped with this one act of kindness.

On a personal level, I see Scott as a perfect role model for my 12-year-old son. The way he has grown his business from nothing. The way he treats everyone with a level of respect. The way he will drop everything to help you with anything. He has always gone above and beyond for the people in his life. It’s truly inspiring.

Brian Boshko

Highland

Supervisor Marybeth Majestic asks for your vote on November 7

For those who I haven’t met, I’d like to introduce myself and to explain my dedication to Gardiner. I have enjoyed being Gardiner’s town supervisor for almost eight years, prior to being elected I was the secretary to three previous supervisors. A resident for 43 years, I met my husband and raised my three children here. I graduated from SUNY New Paltz majoring in political science with journalism and speech communication minors. I know how things work. I would respectfully like to ask for your vote for supervisor on November 7.

In my four terms as supervisor much has been accomplished. I pride myself in the numerous infrastructure improvements made: Clove Road bridge replacement, sewer district improvements, resurfacing of the rail trail and a new pavilion and basketball court at Majestic Park. This was all done without raising taxes, but using existing reserve funds and grants. Working with Highway Superintendent Stiscia, the town’s truck fleet is up to date providing the necessary equipment to keep our roads safe. The NYS comptroller’s office recently scored Gardiner’s financial health at its highest level, indicating that there is no fiscal stress in Gardiner. As CFO, under my leadership $700,000 of our funds have been used to offset increases in taxes. Gardiner’s taxes have actually declined for the past three years. I plan to beef up our reserve funds to secure maintenance of our parks, town hall, transfer station and rail trail for future generations. Under my leadership the comprehensive plan was updated, a natural resource inventory established, a community preservation plan adopted to provide this funding to protect open space. We joined a community choice aggregation program, completed greenhouse gas inventories and installed an EV charging station. We are now updating our financial management system.

I believe elected officials should have open minds and a willingness to learn all sides of an issue before making decisions. As supervisor, very difficult decisions need to be made: the cell tower, Lazy River campground and the Awosting Club are a few. The town board worked with residents addressing their concerns about the cell tower resulting in a stringent special use permit. Lazy River took years to resolve. Waivers were granted and residents were happy with the ban on amplified sound and prohibition of any further development. At a recent board meeting, one of the neighbors most impacted by the campground, thanked the town board for one of the best summers she had in years. The Awosting Club issue is something the town board is, and has been working on for several years. We are close to resolving this matter. The town board has five voting members that must consider local, state and federal laws. More stringent laws may be required to protect the town from out-of-control development.

Transparency in Gardiner’s government has never been greater. Agendas and backup information for upcoming town board meetings are published online in advance. All meetings have in person or zoom options. Zoom recordings are available on the new and improved website. Town board meetings have extensive privilege of the floor sessions so all residents can be heard.

Gardiner faces big challenges ahead: development pressures and code enforcement are two top priorities moving forward. I have always felt governing is about balance. How do you continue to provide services without increasing taxes, how do you address affordable housing while protecting the environment? How do you govern for everyone, not just those who voted for you? These are difficult decisions that need to be approached with an open mind and hard work. I assure you this will occur if I am re-elected.

With appreciation,

Marybeth Majestic, Supervisor

Town of Gardiner

Facts matter

A well done documentary presents all the facts, all sides of an issue. On June 20, Chris Finlay asked me for an interview for his film. I happily agreed to do so as well as participate in a panel discussion after the screening. He never followed through and “finished” his film without ever asking me any questions. In fact no one from the town or the DEC was involved.

The June 26 screening did not take place. The film maker blamed some vague threat of a lawsuit.

Eventually, he got over the concern of legal action and the film was shown at the library. Other viewings were scheduled.

This past week I was again approached, this time by the Shady Waters folks and asked to consider sitting on the panel for the October 20 screening at the Community Center. Without hesitation, I agreed to do so. I looked forward to addressing misinformation and half quotes. The group even advertised my presence on Facebook.

Between the invitation on Wednesday and Friday morning, something changed. The Shady group withdrew the invitation to speak at the Friday screening. This is now the second time I have been asked to address this important issue, only to be denied at the last minute.

My question: What are they afraid of?

Bill McKenna, Supervisor

Town of Woodstock

Rhetoric vs. reality: The toll of hidden agendas in global affairs

In the shadowy recesses of the global stage, where power plays and hidden agendas often obscure the truth, it becomes painfully evident that the common man and woman’s lives are perpetually thrust onto the front lines of these geopolitical dramas. The prospect of sacrificing one’s life for God and country in a world where the public knows so little of the truth becomes a daunting and soul-wrenching choice.

“For what does a man profit if he shall gain the whole world and lose his soul?”

— Matthew 16:26

Those of us who oppose war find ourselves armed with rhetoric to counter the war rhetoric, striving to inject reason and compassion into the discourse. Yet, the souls and lives of ordinary folks bear the brunt of these decisions. All too often, the rhetoric of war is devoid of soul, spirit and humanity, stripped of emotional and natural intelligence. This leaves us grappling with the grim consequences of war outcomes, often resorting to manufacturing denial at both the personal and governmental levels.

And yet, when decisions that affect the entire planet are made by dictators, an imbalance emerges — a stark contrast to the harmony of the animal kingdom, where nature’s laws reign. Dictators lead hordes into battlefields of death, not unlike the horrors of the Holocaust. The fear-stricken general populations, stripped of unity and liberty, follow orders, often unaware of the true implications.

“In the animal kingdom, unity is a survival strategy; in the human realm, it’s a moral imperative.”

— L. Winters

In this complex theater of global affairs, our support for Ukraine and Israel is a stark reminder that the fate of nations is decided behind the scenes. We must be acutely aware of the heavy toll that war exacts, not only in terms of human lives but also in the erosion of our collective humanity.

The need remains to attempt to dull the pinpoint decisions made by dictators and manipulators whose choices reverberate across the planet. Change would be instant if these dictators were on the battlefields, along with the hordes of ordinary folks. Their decisions would be deeply personal, etched with the realization of the lives they put at risk.

“As one person, I cannot change the world, but I can change the world of one person.”

— Paul Shane Spear

Our decisions should reflect our commitment to our interests and allies, the sanctity of life, and preserving the human spirit. In this endeavor, we can hope to be architects of a world where the equation of war equals death equals money equals immortality is replaced by a new equation that values peace, compassion and the shared humanity of all nations.

Ultimately, the ordinary folk whose souls mirror the summary of our collective history tell of their stories and sacrifices and must not be forgotten as we strive for a world where the decisions of dictators and manipulators will no longer hold the power to shape the destiny of nations.

“I make no apologies for writing about the after effects of War. If war has not touched you, be thankful for your denial.”

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Biased reporting on Woodstock

Many Woodstock readers will no longer read HV1 due to the biased reporting on our town. An example of the bias can be seen by viewing the three newspapers who wrote about the public hearing on zoning this past Tuesday night. The Daily Freeman and Times Union reflected the essence of what happened while HV1 devoted most of the article to the statements prior to the meeting even beginning. Please allow freelance reporters to cover Woodstock and share this concern with the Woodstock reporter from Hv1.

Dr. Susan Paynter

Woodstock

Please vote for Scott Arnold

I am writing today to encourage Gardiner residents to vote for Scott Arnold for town supervisor in the upcoming election on November 7th. I first met Scott Arnold about two years ago, when we were both assigned the task of interviewing people interested in getting into the green businesses. Communities for Local Power is a small non-profit based out of Kingston and runs a program called Empower Kingston, giving people 18+ years old the ability to gain experience with several local, green contractors, to hopefully obtain a job before or upon completion of the program.

I coordinated one round of the program and got the pleasure of spending time with Scott at one of the interview sessions. Two applicants never showed up, and in that time Scott and I were able to take a deep dive into our lives, our pet peeves, our job histories and brainstormed about what my future career path could look like. Not long after this discussion, Scott called me out of the blue and offered me a job at Rycor when my contract ran out. He didn’t even have a position available; he just believed in me and wanted me to be a part of the team. Scott is by far the best boss I have ever had on top of being a genuinely amazing human.

I believe in his ability to create lasting change and make impactful and ethical decisions for the greater good of his community. I have never met anyone so passionate and committed to his family, business, employees, customers and the future of this floating rock we reside on, called Earth. Knowing that Scott started Rycor from the ground up, and bearing witness to its rapid growth, makes me proud to walk into work every day. Please vote!

Jackie Martin

Rifton

Scott Arnold would be a welcome change in Gardiner

I am writing to endorse Scott Arnold for town supervisor of Gardiner. I have had the pleasure of knowing Scott for almost 30 years now, and I can confidently say that he possess the necessary qualities and skills to excel in this position.

His company, Rycor, which he built from the ground up, has stopped tens of millions of gallons of oil from being burned by installing green energy solutions. He is the most environmentally conscious person I know with the highest level of integrity. He is true to his word, believes in transparency in government and would be a welcome change in Gardiner.

As a citizen of Gardiner, I believe that it is essential to elect leaders who are committed to improving our community and Scott Arnold is one such leader. He has demonstrated his commitment to public service by volunteering for several causes, including the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Toys for Tots, Maria Ferrari Children’s Hospital and the Boy Scouts of America. I believe he will continue to work tirelessly to make our community a better place.

I strongly urge you to vote for Scott Arnold in the upcoming election. I am confident that he will make a positive impact and work towards the betterment of our community. Please join me in supporting Scott and electing him as town supervisor for Gardiner, New York.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Joann Decker

Gardiner

Michael Hartner for Gardiner town board

I am writing to urge my fellow Gardiner citizens to vote for Mike Hartner for the Gardiner town board.

I have had the pleasure of working with him over the past year on a town committee focused on stewarding Gardiner’s groundwater, and his leadership as chairperson has convinced me that he would be an excellent addition to the town board. He has led the committee with diligence and fairness, listening to opposing points of view and finding paths forward that are acceptable to everyone.

I know he will work to preserve our beautiful environment while ensuring a vibrant economic future for our town. I heartily encourage all those who love Gardiner to vote for Mike Hartner!

Jon Benner

Gardiner

I will fight until Election Day, November 7, for Marybeth Majestic for supervisor

After reading Sam Cristler’s letter in last week’s issue, I realized the emotional temperature of the race for Gardiner’s Supervisor has gotten too hot and I have been a major contributor to it. I resent the obfuscation of our Republican opponent. If he is as liberal as he is portraying to Democrats, then there is no reason for an average Republican to vote for him. If he is at all in sync with his party, then there is no reason for any Democrat to vote for him, which is why I am triggered by members of my own party falling in line with him against their rightful Democratic nominee. So, I wonder, “Who is Scott Arnold anyway?” And I believe voters should too. He made millions selling HVAC equipment. I am told he’s an excellent salesman.

But I regret some of the more inflammatory things I have said over the last month or so, in letters to the editor, but mostly on social media, responding to perceived deceptions and, especially the defamation of a good public servant, a good woman. For helping to turn up the heat, I apologize. I think even my old friends/current adversaries want what is best for Gardiner and I understand them fighting for their beliefs.

Accordingly, I have delegated the monitoring of social media for the last two weeks of the campaign to others. I will speak and write in favor of my candidate and ignore what our opponents say. This will be my last letter before the November 7 election and so I will attempt to lay out my case for Marybeth Majestic for supervisor as succinctly as possible.

1. After eight years on the job, Marybeth Majestic is superbly qualified. She has a long list of accomplishments to run on (see gardinerdemocrats.com/mbm) and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in municipal government. As Gardiner’s CFO, her financial management has been exemplary, and her infrastructure improvements and other accomplishments were accompanied by tax cuts! The fiscal health of the town is as good or better than it has ever been.

2. Her opponent has no government experience, either as a much-needed volunteer or as a paid official. That is a significant and undeniable fact. He is attempting to compensate for that with huge amounts of campaign cash.

3. Majestic is a woman of strong character and ethics who has endured withering attacks, including some from me in campaigns in 2015 and 2017, when she ran on the Republican line. After getting to know Majestic these past six years, I have done an about-face. She is smart, accomplished, hard-working, and, contrary to the smears, totally ethical. She tends to govern from the middle because she sees all perspectives and serves everyone, not just those who vote for her. That’s a virtue, not a vice.

4. We are at a delicate moment in the governance of Gardiner. We have a new comprehensive plan, spearheaded by Democrats, based on a vision emphasizing environmental protection, sustainability, agricultural maintenance and infrastructure. If a neophyte supervisor is elected, it will throw the whole process into disarray and delay for years the town’s forward momentum.

For these reasons I will fight until Election Day, November 7, for Marybeth Majestic for supervisor and for the other fine Democrats on our ticket. Early voting starts this Saturday at the New Paltz Community Center and five other locations around the county. Please vote for all our candidates on Row A.

Tom Kruglinski, Chair

Gardiner Democratic Committee

Open letter to progressive community about anti-semitism

This has been a time of stunning pain for Jews; but we and our friends recognize that the cataclysmic violence wrought upon the Israeli people did not occur in a vacuum. Israel is a country brimming with refugees from anti-semitic violence in other places. At the same time, Jews here are increasingly vulnerable to anti-semitic attacks. In May 2023, well before the horrific terrorism Hamas unleashed on Israeli and American civilians last week, the Biden administration released a report documenting sharp and steady increases in anti-semitic violence. “American Jews account for 2.4% of the U.S. population,” it explained, but they experienced “63% of reported religiously motivated hate crimes.” The report went on to add that “antisemitism has become increasingly ‘normalized’ in American society.” Yet, rising violence against Jews in America and abroad is all too often ‘explained away,’ allowing others to morally disengage from our trauma.

We, as Jews and allied Progressives, understand that dehumanization is a form of existential violence that all too often serves as a precursor to physical violence. We have now seen and witnessed the images of terrorist attacks on families the elderly, and noncombatant citizens in Israel. We are terrified that loved ones remain at risk. But with breakneck speed otherwise progressive allies proffer geopolitical justifications for terrorism and turn a blind eye to Jewish suffering and instead embrace a one-sided political narrative.

Fellow Progressives, we are aware of the suffering of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people, and we mourn the innocent lives of both people caught in the crossfire of terrorism, war and violence. We condemn hate crimes against all Palestinians and Muslims, including the horrific act of violence committed against the six-year-old Palestinian boy who was murdered this week in Chicago. In this letter, we are asking the Progressive community to show the same level of care, concern and condemnation when similarly violent hate crimes are committed against Jewish children, men and women. We wonder are you aware of the many violent attacks Jews have suffered right here in the U.S. in recent years while in synagogues, in the homes of loved ones, at work or simply walking down the street? Do you believe that any person of any country “deserves” to experience the rape, torture, murder and kidnapping Hamas inflicted upon civilians in Israel? And if you believe that the Israeli government is “entirely responsible” for Hamas’s attack, would you believe the same if a beloved member of your family was brutally kidnapped, tortured or killed by terrorists who disagreed with our government’s policies?

Many of our fellow progressives minimize the threats that Jews continue to face at home and abroad, instead embracing biased political justifications for abuses against Jews by terrorist organizations. We wonder where is the outrage from Progressives when a leader of Hamas called for an International Day of Rage, invoking the application of jihad, and Jews are attacked in China and France, with more incidents arising every day since? How can we ensure the safety of American Jews who are increasingly afraid to pray in their places of worship due to threats and violence committed against Jewish civilians around the globe?

When the progressive community minimizes religious extremism and terrorism exacted upon Jewish people, terrorist organizations are bolstered. This results in more vulnerability for Jews. So, we ask our fellow progressives to look terrorism straight on. We ask our fellow progressives to not leave us out in the cold when Jews are attacked and address how antisemitism and bias contributes to the vulnerability of Jews everywhere.

Linda Geary

Hubble-Mark Goichman

Barbara Graves-Poller

Richard Poller

Jason Mayer

Kimberly Mayer

Gardiner

Vote for Marybeth Majestic, your supervisor

Elections should not be for sale. But unfortunately, they often are in our political system, thanks to the infamous “Citizens United” decision in 2010 by the Supreme Court. Since then and even before, surreptitiously, the ultra-wealthy have bought their way into public office. It is now happening here in Gardiner.

Have you noticed the barrage of postcards in your mailboxes and the many many signs that have gone up for Republican Scott Arnold? How about the pizza parties at local restaurants paid for by Arnold?

Republican Arnold. a millionaire many, many times over, has been trying to sell himself to registered Democrats as an environmentalist and champion of Democratic causes. You probably noticed that he does not reveal himself to be a Republican in any of his literature. This is because he cannot win with Republican votes alone, as Democrats outnumber Republicans in Gardiner by a ratio of 2 to 1. But he is a Republican using Republican tactics, having changed to that party in 2017 after Donald Trump took office. He now tells Democrats he will switch to the Democratic Party after he wins the election in November. It is a full-court press.

We even learned recently that he made a sizable contribution to the campaign of the fine Democrat running for district attorney, Manny Nneji, to further bolster his fake Democratic credentials to other Democrats. While I welcome the money given to a good cause (Nneji far outshines his opponent, Republican Mike Kavanagh), I see it for what it is worth. A cynical gesture by a rich guy who can afford to contribute generously to a Democratic candidate he doesn’t believe in to gain credibility with Democratic voters.

By November 7, Arnold’s investment in the purchase of the office of Gardiner town supervisor will be $30,000 or more. For a part-time town job! That is more than three times the campaign budget of the Gardiner Dems for the entire six-member Democratic ticket. But this is an old Republican tactic Arnold is deploying. Don’t let him get away with it. Democracy should not be for sale. Vote for Marybeth Majestic, your supervisor. The one with actual public accomplishments.

Melissa Tierney

Gardiner

Gardiner needs Scott Arnold

I am a Democrat. I fell in love with JFK as a kid and never looked back. I have supported or campaigned for Dems, local and national, for decades: McGovern, Carter, Clinton, Clinton, Gore, Clinton, Obama, all Gardiner Dems, Zatz ’n Katz and was myself elected to our town board in 2005. True Blue, every time.

Until now.

I simply cannot support Ms. Majestic.

She has ignored too many important community needs while bragging about the admirable but easy “low-hanging fruits,” many of which were the product of others’ initiatives and efforts. She has betrayed the public trust.

But this letter is about Scott Arnold.

After much thought and many questions, I joined his campaign. My trust in and admiration for him increase every day.

He is intelligent, forthright, talented and humble. He is profoundly decent. He is a self-made man of humble beginnings with the vision and work ethic to achieve astounding success. In green energy!

While others, including myself, TALK environmental imperatives, Scott Arnold walked the walk by establishing Rycor (heat exchange technology). Door-to-dooring with him, many residents knew him already and broke into huge smiles of greeting. To know him is to like him.

Smart, honest, visionary and eager to “pay back” to community, this is a good and talented person eager to make use of his abilities on community behalf. He plays very, very well with others. He will transform the toxic vibe in town hall to one of trust and teamwork, optimism and pride.

Gardiner needs this moderate Republican. Vote Arnold!

Janet Kern

Gardiner

Vote for Bill McKenna, Anula Courtis and Laura Ricci

In this November 7, 2023 general election, with early voting from October 28 through November 5, I ask for your vote for Bill McKenna for Woodstock supervisor, and Anula Courtis and me, Laura Ricci, for Woodstock town council members.

This election is critical. We need leaders in our town who are problem solvers, fiscally responsible and work hard for Woodstock. There is a lot to do.

Happily, for each year that Bill McKenna has been supervisor, he has kept the town budget under the tax cap, and he has kept the annual spending within the budget. Under his leadership, major projects are being completed, including the impressive Comeau addition, to make the town offices safer and more accessible to employees and visitors. Youth Center updates will be realized next. Another major project is the Tinker Street NYS DOT project to improve our bridges and sidewalks.

As chair of the zoning revision committee, I have had several successes, with the help of great teams. We provided the Telecommunications and Water Protection Law updates, passed in 2022. We provided the Scenic Overlay Law update, ready for completion of the public hearing and passage. Pollinator, signage and short-term rental (STR) improvements are underway. Environmentally, I helped fight Terramor, am a supporter of Woodstock environmental commission (WEC) composting efforts, and, after helping secure a $100,000 grant, am working with NYSERDA, CHA and the Woodstock Transition Energy Group, to assess green geothermal heating solutions in Woodstock.

Anula is a successful business leader who is heavily focused on human rights. She continues to volunteer her time in Woodstock and is making a positive difference. It is important that we have her leadership, along with Supervisor McKenna and me, on the Woodstock town board.

This is a highly critical election! Your vote matters. Please vote for Bill McKenna for supervisor, and Anula Courtis and me, Laura Ricci, for Woodstock town council.

Laura Ricci, Town Councilperson Candidate

Woodstock

Save the Ridge … again

Dear Fellow Gardiner Voters,

Almost 20 years ago the Town of Gardiner passed one of the most progressive land use protection laws ever seen in the State of New York. “Ridge Zoning,” as it came to be known, was a response to the “Awosting Preserve” development proposed in the heart of the Ridge, which would have constructed a gated resort of 350+ luxury homes, a huge lodge and over 16 miles of roads. In short, the plan would have permanently destroyed over 2,000 acres of pristine Ridge habitat, forever.

But the people of Gardiner came together to stop this destruction, elections were won, endless meetings held, and in 2006, the new Ridge Zoning Law was adopted into town law. In the end? The State Parks Department purchased the property and almost 2,000 acres were added to the Minnewaska State Park, permanently protecting the land. The people of Gardiner had really Saved the Ridge

Unfortunately, almost 20 years later, the Ridge is being threatened again, by unscrupulous developers, profiteering land owners and efforts to weaken the Ridge zoning laws. Sadly, Supervisor Majestic has done little to stop these threats.

The worst of these is the “Awosting Club,” built along the Palmaghatt Gorge without any permits whatsoever. No planning board review, no Health Department permits, nothing. This “Club” has built seven new “geo-dome” cabins using outhouses for sanitary facilities. Seriously! Guests are literally poo-ing into kitty litter!

Gardiner residents began protesting against this illegal “resort” back in 2020. For over two years Supervisor Majestic was notified about this and did nothing to stop it. How could it take three years to stop such an egregious illegal development? Can you imagine if your neighbor parked seven trailers and outhouses on their property and started renting it out as a “glamping” resort? Imagine the threat to your water, your land, the peace and security of your property? No one in Gardiner should wait three weeks, let alone three years for our supervisor to act against such a threat.

Yet, Supervisor Majestic is now asking Gardiner voters for a fifth term. I strongly oppose her re-election and believe her failure to protect our town, specifically on the Ridge and at Jellystone Park, have disqualified her from holding office. Any supervisor who will not enforce the laws of the town, who will allow developers to threaten our neighborhoods, without consequence, has no place being our supervisor.

Fortunately, Gardiner has a choice. Scott Arnold will protect our neighborhoods from illegal developments. He will fairly enforce our town’s zoning laws. Scott understands that preserving and protecting your neighborhood should be the highest priority for our supervisor, not the last. Please join me in supporting Scott Arnold for supervisor, Town of Gardiner.

Matthew Bialecki, AIA

Gardiner

People over party

As a progressive person who believes in democracy, I have grown increasingly angry at the modern Republican Party. I believe the only people who deserve our votes put community good over party affiliation. So when I vote on November 7, I have a difficult decision to make. Do I vote for a registered Democrat who does not hold my democratic ideals, or do I vote for a registered Republican who does?

Too often the town supervisor has been slow in upholding existing town rules designed to ensure development that protects our rural nature one of our greatest public resources, the beautiful Shawangunk ridge. The town supervisor had done little to support town board approved small business development, providing no support for affordable housing development. While the Republican candidate, Scott Arnold, has acted in the communities best interest, preserving open spaces, proposing affordable housing, strongly supporting mental health services.

So I’m supporting a progressive vision for Gardiner and casting my vote for Scott Arnold for town supervisor. He has the record of accomplishment, vision for Gardiner’s future and personal integrity our community deserves. Please join me in voting for Scott Arnold on the Independent Row E!

Tom Penichter

Gardiner

We must stand together to stop Kavanagh

Yesterday my mailbox was filled with the worst kind of antisemitic crap directly from Mike Kavanagh’s campaign. Reading it made my heart lurch to see that a candidate for Ulster County DA would sink to the level of hateful MAGA and proto-nazi/extremist politicians and their backers. It must not go unanswered.

Kavanagh invokes the ultra-right wing trope of blaming George Soros (meaning Soros the Jew, Soros the globalist controlling banker) as the evil mastermind behind David Clegg’s winning 2019 campaign. This hateful mailing arrived just days after the murderous attack on Jews in Israel and adds to the rising level of antisemitism and Islamophobia gleefully stirred up by extremists.

The Anti-Defamation League has a long article on the use of Soros related themes and how they reek of antisemitism. Here’s an excerpt that fits Kavanagh’s mailing:

“Even if no antisemitic insinuation is intended, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes has the effect of mainstreaming antisemitic tropes and giving support, however unwitting, to bona fide antisemites and extremists who disseminate these ideas knowingly and with malice.”

The graphics and words tie Kavanagh to the most extreme elements of the GOP/Party of Trump. The deliberate graphic placement of Soros as the “puppet master” looming over Clegg and Nneji says it all. To quote the ADL again, “Many of those conspiracy theories employ long standing antisemitic myths, particularly the notion that rich and powerful Jews work behind the scenes, plotting to control countries and manipulate global events.” In this case Kavanagh’s mailing infers the notion that Soros masterminds Ulster County elections for some nefarious “Jewish conspiracy.”

All open-hearted candidates and Ulster County citizens must immediately speak out, denounce and act against this extremist attempt by Kavanagh’s campaign. To do anything less allows this political hate to take hold in our community. We must stand together to stop Kavanagh and what can only stir up more hatred and violence against Jews. He is unworthy of the office of district attorney and should drop out of the race.

Tobe Carey

Glenford

Garbage or kids? Which would you choose

I looked out my window to see an unbelievable scene unfold on my street in the Village of New Paltz.

A yellow school bus closed its doors after a young child mounted its steps. Her mother waved good-bye as the bus inched along. Cars parked on each side of the street allowed the driver about a foot or two of clearance.

At the head of the street, coming in the opposite direction, a garbage truck inched along, stopping at each house, the giant forked hands lifting each barrel to empty garbage into the bowels of the truck. The driver was attentive as he continued down the street.

The bus stopped, the youngsters sitting in their seats as the garbage truck continued its route. I gasped, knowing there was no way the two could pass side by side. The street was packed with cars. Would either vehicle back up the street to let the other pass? Was this a standoff?

No standoff. The garbage truck just kept coming, the driver intent on gathering the garbage, making sure the barrels returned to the street. Standing on tiptoe, I saw the bus driver inch her way past the parked cars and the front of the truck into a small clearing in front of my neighbors’ driveways. I held my breath Would she make it?

The garbage truck kept going. Was he oblivious to the near accident? As I watched the metal prongs lift my garbage barrel, the remains of our week’s living cascading down into the truck, I saw the bus slowly come into the center of the street. The driver had made it through and was on her way to pick up the next child.

Our village streets are too narrow, modern vehicles are too wide. How about alternate side of the street parking? As residents of our town and village, do we choose vehicles over the safety of our children?

Helise Winters

New Paltz

The hard work of being town supervisor is multi-faceted

Sometimes memories can be short. Consider the installation of the life-saving traffic light at Benton’s Corners on Route 44/45. Over many years there have been multiple auto accidents with horrible and/or deadly outcomes. Four or five years ago there were several in a short period of time, including the death of a valued Gardiner volunteer. As a community we were bereft.

Our town supervisor Marybeth Majestic took the lead to ensure action. She arranged a meeting with NYSDOT and Ulster County leaders (Benton Corners is an intersection of NYS and Ulster County roads.) I joined her at that meeting. We were schooled in the realities of the timing of budgets and coordination of efforts in our DOT region. We were looking, at best, at a two-year window.

Marybeth Majestic’s leadership in that meeting kept the focus on the immediacy of the need and our community’s despair. We shared with the dozen people at the table Gardiner’s efforts to foster safe driving in our town and handed out the rural roads brochure (which can be found on the town’s website).

Ultimately, the parties at the table agreed to evaluate strategies for addressing our need more quickly.

In short order the supervisor was informed the DOT made the necessary arrangements to install flashing warning signs without delay. Our most deadly intersection is now safer.

The hard work of being town supervisor is multi-faceted. It requires fortitude and familiarity with the history and workings of our town. Marybeth Majestic brings all that and more to the myriad challenges facing our community.

Thank you, Marybeth.

Laura F. Walls

Town of Gardiner

Ulster County comptroller’s subpoena enforcement

County Executive Jen Metzger published a letter defending her failure to comply with a subpoena issued by Comptroller March Gallagher regarding disgraced County Finance Commissioner Burt Gulnick, calling it “an overreach” and arguing that it threatens whistleblowers. Both contentions are without merit.

Comptroller Gallagher’s subpoena focuses on a report (the “report”) commissioned by the former county executive into Gulnick’s financial misconduct. The report was commissioned by the former executive in response to Gallagher’s investigation. The subpoena also seeks records from the county’s corporate compliance hotline that may disclose additional violations by Gulnick relevant to the comptroller’s safeguarding county assets, now or through procedures for the future. Gallagher issued the subpoena only after two years of requests were ignored.

The Ulster County Charter provides that the comptroller “is the chief auditing officer of the county.” It requires the comptroller to “examine, audit and verify” all records broadly kept by county administrative offices. The Charter authorizes the comptroller to “conduct studies and investigations” and provides subpoena power in that regard. The impact of the former finance commissioner’s acts and omissions on county finances is plainly within the jurisdiction of the comptroller.

The executive’s effort to defend non-production on whistle-blower grounds is misplaced. Although the Charter provides that subpoenas from the comptroller may not jeopardize “victims, confidential informants, witnesses and undercover officers or operatives,” those restrictions apply to external, not internal, investigations, such as here. In any case, the restrictions, by their terms, do not extend to whistleblowers, who are protected against retaliation, not disclosure. And even if such disclosure were problematic, protections, such as redaction of names, are available. An irony here is that the whistleblowers’ identities have already been disclosed in their lawsuits against the county for retaliation and wrongful discharge.

The executive should be mindful of her March 7, 2023 letter to county residents regarding the Gulnick matter. There she commended Comptroller Gallagher’s audit and praised her role in “ensuring the county’s finances are secured.” The executive promised that county records would be “open for review” as the investigation continued. In keeping with her pledge to “create the level of transparency, accountability and security taxpayers deserve.” The executive should honor the subpoena — and without expenditure of public funds to litigate her non-compliance.

David G White

Claryville

Support McKenna, Ricci and Courtis on November 7

We are writing to support Bill McKenna for supervisor and both Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis for the Woodstock Town Board.

Having worked with Bill and Laura for many years — we know them well. They are honest, hardworking people who have always been loyal to the values that Woodstockers care about. Anula Courtis is a welcome surprise — she is so smart, so technically savvy and has been fabulous to work with these last months. We urge our friends and neighbors to vote ROW A — Democrats. We have tough decisions to make as a community and we feel confident that Bill, Laura and Anula are capable, honest and talented enough to help us meet the challenges we are facing.

Terry and Mark Antman

Woodstock

Vote for people not party!

Early voting is October 28 to November 5. General vote is November 7!

Please vote. I know a lot of people have told me they are not voting for anyone for supervisor. I don’t believe that is the right thing to do. It may cause the person you don’t want to win. That said, think about “term limits.” If you believe in term limits, then vote for a change. The only way left , with all the issues our town has, is UP!

Supervisor is a two-year term. Give Bennet Ratcliff a chance. It’s two years! He’s got a lot of great ideas. I have heard them and have asked him tough questions. I believe him when he says he wants to work with everyone. At the last two town halls he demonstrated that he can listen to residents, explain the budget and was open for discussion about EVERYTHING. But let’s be kind to each other. No need to yell or berate us. We are trying to do good things for Woodstock and our Colony of the Arts.

Below is my platform. I hope you will vote for a new set of town board members and supervisor. We are team players ! We won’t let you down!

Think long and hard about what change you want to see in Woodstock!

Let’s give all Woodstockers what we want :

I will make sure that every decision is made with the environment as the most important factor. I will support cleaning up the Shady Dump.

I will work for a senior/youth center.

I will work for 100 % of affordable housing and less STR’s

I will work to include the voices of community members at town board meetings and town hall forums.

I will bring respect and ethics along with integrity to our town processes.

I will work toward creating a clear and transparent understanding of our governance.

I will work towards better communication between our various committees with more accountability.

I think we’re ALL on board with these measures. We are team players!

Let’s do this together!!

Vote Ratcliff, Lover and Veitch

Linda Lover

Woodstock

Unimaginable barbarianism

There were several thoughtful and expressive letters, last week, by Ron Stonitsch, Rondavid Gold and Tom Cherwin regarding the ugliness and brutality inflicted upon Israel by Hamas. Ron accurately outlines the entire situation in a nutshell, even acknowledging that Israel is not totally innocent in this long feud when he says, “I am not a blind supporter of all that Israel has done to contribute to the untenable status quo.”

Regardless of anyone’s views as to who is responsible for the decades of malcontent between Israelis and Palestinians, there is zero justification for Hamas’s actions in brutalizing the innocent elderly, women, children and infants of Israel through unspeakable bodily mutilation. There is no question that Hamas and Hezbollah need to be exterminated since they represent no positive socially redeemable value on this planet.

And these demonstrations on college campuses? While some would understand and agree with peaceful demonstrations for the innocent Palestinians only, some others would not understand and agree, even with peaceful demonstrations. However, the line is clearly crossed by those defending Hamas’s uncivilized actions while intimidating or even harming Jewish students on campus and other Jewish people elsewhere. Clearly these particular campus pinheads have lost their intelligence, reasoning and civility. Their emotions have suffocated their brains. They are too stupid or arrogant to acknowledge that Hamas has no regard or respect even for their own people by gutlessly using them as human shields, intentionally resulting in much higher collateral damage, ultimately trying to make Israel look bad. And these same pro-Hamas dangerous campus nitwits refuse to accept indisputable evidence, most importantly from Hamas’s own admissions on tape, that the hospital was bombed by Hamas’s own incompetence and not by Israel.

On a different subject, I’d like to thank Steve Romine for giving Neil Jarmel a much needed reality check in response to Neil’s misinformation and bias regarding RFK, Jr. Neil needs more of these

challenges from people other than George Civile and John Butz.

John N. Butz

Modena

Vote for Linda Lover and Bennet Ratcliff

Throughout this campaign season I have had the good fortune of getting to know Linda Lover and Bennet Ratcliff. I find them both to be very open, engaging, caring about Woodstock, full of great ideas, and willing to go to work on day one for our beautiful little town. Please cast your votes for the people who will, without a doubt, bring the positive changes we need. Linda Lover for town council and Bennet Ratcliff for town supervisor (and please consider voting for me too. I’m ready to join them in the hard work ahead:⁠-⁠)

Michael Veitch, Candidate

Woodstock Town Council

The deterioration of civility on the streets of Woodstock

This is my experience from a Woodstock rally against Israel this past Sunday, October 22 and my observations of the ways we engage one another on sensitive topics.

I approached a small group, all of retirement age, genuinely curious about their stance. I asked, “Why are you doing this?” and was taken aback by how quickly the conversation turned tense. After mentioning the heinous attacks on Israel, one man became confrontational, raising his voice and pointing fingers in my face. Given that I’m clearly pregnant, a woman, and was alone, his aggressive demeanor was intimidating and obviously meant to scare me into silence.

Another man accused me I didn’t care about Palestinian babies, merely, I guess, because we didn’t agree. This hurt. Clarifying I care deeply for the well-being of children everywhere, I reiterated never accusing him of not caring for Israeli babies despite his defense of the “from the river to the sea” chant that calls for the eradication of Israel and her people. It never occurred to me to attack his character. The hypocrisy is impressively brash, representatives of a “peace and love” generation supposedly older and wiser, a movement that proclaims they call for a ceasefire but can’t control their tempers on our own streets the moment they’re questioned.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict evokes strong emotions, but screaming, personal attacks and intimidation make activists mere offshoots of Trump himself and other egomaniacal figures they claim to despise. Disagreements are a part of life, but respect is paramount should we ever see peace. The emotional and mental outcomes of conversations with each other matter.

Our community should be a place where women are heard and respected, especially by those who claim to fight for just causes. I forgive these men for their verbal assaults and the women who silently stood by them as I stood alone and accosted, but I do not forgive their hypocrisy and contribution to the ruin of civility in our nation.

Sarah S.

Hurley

Green washing

Woodstock National is only the beginning. Woodstock’s new zoning proposal is encouraging these exact developments all while touting how good it is for the environment. It is encouraging large developments and multiplexes all over town, yet somehow this helps the environment?! The right words are used when it is describing the conservation subdivision. “Conservation subdivision shall avoid or minimize adverse impacts to the environment, plants, wildlife and natural resources.”

Fifty percent of the subdivision has to be left open. That also means 50% of that land is developed!

What is allowed in that open protected space that makes it so great for the environment? (202-42 Protection of Open Spaces page 81)

(g) Community septic systems

(i) Public ball parks and public golf courses

On page 82 under Site Design Criteria, it goes on to consider sanitary sewage disposal systems whether individual or community as open space.

Nothing protects the environment, wildlife habitat and ecological systems like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, pesticides and septic systems.

Donna Cole

Lake Hill

Antisemitic stain on Mr. Kavanagh’s campaign

Hudson Valley One is probably already aware of the antisemitic circular being distributed in Hurley in support of Michael Kavanagh’s campaign for Ulster County district attorney. Here’s how I learned about it: https://www.facebook.com/WillowMixedMedia.

The flyer is repugnant. Mr. Kavanagh really ought to resign from the race. This is the only sort of repudiation that would have teeth. A mere faux-apology would be meaningless.

As far as I can tell from the back-and-forth comments, Mr. Kavanagh’s supporters say that “independent” (aka Republican) Kavanagh doesn’t have a hateful bone in his body, and that the real problem is the “injection” of out-of-state money into a local campaign. But the return address on the flyer is from the Kavanagh campaign. This antisemitism is home-grown. So much for not having a hateful bone in one’s body. Mr. Kavanagh owns this letter. If he gains office, his term will be stained by what he has given his approval to.

The structural problem is Citizens United, which pulled the cork from the campaign donations jug. Out-of-state campaign contributions are common all over the country all the time. I suppose the people who are defending the Kavanagh flyer and criticizing Mr. Soros’s support are also criticizing people and organizations affiliated with the Federalist Society’s national efforts, both visible and cloaked, to defeat the true promise of our nation in terms of liberty, justice, women’s reproductive healthcare. It’s easy to cry wolf when it’s your candidate who’s not receiving the largesse.

The antisemitic problem is most visible in the demon face they put on Soros, at the apex of a triangle with Clegg and Nneji at the base.

I think Tobe Carey (whom I have never even heard of, let alone met) nails it: “The Anti-Defamation League has a long article on the use of Soros related themes and how they reek of antisemitism. Here’s an excerpt from Carey’s post, quoting the ADL, that calls out Kavanagh’s innuendos perfectly: ‘Even if no antisemitic insinuation is intended, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes has the effect of mainstreaming antisemitic tropes and giving support, however unwitting, to bona fide antisemites and extremists who disseminate these ideas knowingly and with malice.’” Given the facts, how do you distinguish intended from unintended? The deed is done through the distribution of material such as this.

I hope HV1 brings this development into the daylight and that this letter supports the effort. What is the purpose of a local newspaper if not to focus attention on a scandal of this magnitude?

William Weinstein

New Paltz

Ending the reign of terror

“Democracy don’t rule the world, you’d better get that in your head; this world is ruled by violence, but I guess that’s better left unsaid.”

— Bob Dylan (Union Sundown)

In her article “It only takes a second,” Susan Slotnick wrote “[despite the evil of the present terrorism] violence is always wrong.” She then advocated that those opposed to the recent terrorist attacks against Israel take defiant action by donating to the International Committee of the Red Cross which provides aid to both sides of the Gaza border. Susan closed by stating, “It is an act of defiance to believe everything will turn out well” without supporting violence. I would agree with Ms. Slotnick if the rulers of Iran and others who finance and support Hamas and other terrorist groups would send their money to the Red Cross instead of using it to support terrorism against Israel. Until that happens, the world would be better served if it accepted the view that unless a Kingdom is established on the earth, supernaturally, by a Deity that is all powerful and good, there will always be “wars and rumors of wars.” Moreover, until such a Kingdom comes perhaps everyone should acknowledge that the only way to stop terrorism is to destroy the terrorists.

Another writer Fred (Israel is always wrong) Nagel criticized Congressmen Pat Ryan and Marc Molinaro because they supported Israel despite the fact that the Nation’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, ordered a full siege of the Gaza Strip because of the murderous attacks against Israeli citizens by Hamas. This siege called for no power, food or gas because “We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly.” Mr. Nagel then accused the Congressmen of supporting the cutting off of all food and power for two million Palestinians trapped in Gaza and, unsurprisingly, suggested they might hold the Nazi like view that Palestinians are human animals not fit for life. However, Fred failed to point out that one can support Israel without agreeing with Yoav Gallant’s orders regarding the cutting off of supplies. And, to be fair, Fred could have pointed out that Gallant was referring to the Hamas terrorists as human animals and not all the Palestinians trapped by them. Fred could have also mentioned that the terrorists are willing to let Palestinian people die by attacking from where they live because they view Palestinians as martyrs for their cause of destroying Israel whether the martyrs like it or not.

The following are questions for Mr. Nagel: Fred do you accept Israel’s right to exist? If yes, have you ever criticized those in the Middle East or elsewhere that do not? In light of the fact that the Palestinians refused the initial offer of a Palestinian state during the negotiations for a Jewish state and have refused every other offer of a two-state solution since then-including one presented by the Trump administration-how should Israel respond to this present attack of Hamas and their sponsor, Iran? Should Israel, in defiance of the murderous cruelty of Hamas contribute to the Red Cross or should they seek to end Hamas’ reign of terror with violent military force: or should they do both?

George Civile

Gardiner

Local elections

When I moved to Woodstock ten years ago, I was a blank slate in terms of local political issues. The library battle was raging, and it wasn’t pretty.

Now we have the town board election with similar animosity. But this time, after attending town board meetings and candidate forum; reading candidate newsletters and social media posts; working as a volunteer and getting involved with some key issues, my choices are clear.

What does one expect of town leadership? At minimum, competence. Also, vision. But that has to be undergirded by an understanding of the political/bureaucratic processes, or it will go nowhere.

They need management skills of stuff and staff. That means garages and budgets, but also volunteers and committees who are the links between the board and the community and are crucial to developing and implementing policy.

The town leadership has to read lengthy, boring reports. They have to consider various opinions. They should understand applicable law. They should know how to secure grants and exploit opportunities.

In this community, the town leadership has to hear and represent a creative, smart and independent-minded population.

I believe candidates Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis can meet those criteria. I believe they can listen, study and attempt to address many of the challenges Woodstock is facing. I have seen that they can work hard.

I am optimistic that they can move together with the community on affordable housing and environmental conservation, building on work that has been ongoing over the past years.

I also hope they can install a swimming pool. And control reckless drivers so I can walk to town without fearing for my life!

Once the dust settles, I hope the elected leadership — all of them together — can get on with the job of serving Woodstock.

Susan Manuel

Woodstock

Shady political stunt gatekeeping the narrative

After reading Supervisor McKenna’s open letter that he was/is willing, though excluded from interviews for this film and the discussion panels at the screenings, I went to the 10/21 screening. During the ensuing panel discussion I asked the filmmaker Chris Finlay, who, if anyone directed him, to use which footage from specific town board meetings in this film; and, why did you omit the 7/12/22 board meeting where Supervisor McKenna puts forward motion 144-2022 which would have made a full removal of all the material possible? Finlay’s answer: John Conrad told me what town board clips to use… And as to the clip you mention, I know of it. I didn’t include it because I didn’t want to complicate the narrative. I thought best to keep it simple.

Conrad is the hydrogeologist on the Eighmey’s payroll. He is a paid witness in the Eighmey’s lawsuits against Woodstock, and presumably, the Conigliaros. So the paid witness directed the narrative, and the filmmaker made a conscious decision to not include essential evidence that would “complicate” this directed narrative.

How can a pseudo-documentary on the public issue of water safety claim to have any integrity if it intentionally avoids inclusion of the people it targets, or public authorities like the DEC, whose findings constitute the legal basis for any action Woodstock’s Town Board may, or may not, take under law?

In addition to going out of their way to make sure key elements of this story, and persons with actual evidence, were NOT included in the film, the filmmaker and those hosting the screenings are preventing an honest, inclusive discussion on a matter that affects the entire town. This is known as “gatekeeping the narrative,” a tactic that political contractors rely on to skew honest debate during elections.

Michael Mulvey

Woodstock

Oh Blarney!

The Woodstock Housing Oversight Task Force is at it again, loving tall tales all full of blarney. When did this all begin? In the spring, April 2023, when the HOTF asked for questions and comments about its new housing zoning laws. They said they were to respond to the community’s questions and comments via email. Yet, we never heard back. Did the HOTF say that or was it blarney??

Then, I asked for a more precise recording of the HOTF’s meetings like the minutes. Instead, I had an exchange with the supervisor on why the minutes are not required. The HOTF continued saying it believes in openness and they will answer all questions. “Oh Blarney!”

The final HOTF document finally came out! I tried to read it. It was hard without the maps to illustrate the difference between the area R-3 from R-5. I asked for precise maps since the ones on the town site seem to be bit blurry. What answer did I receive? Go to the Ulster County library said one member of the HOTF. From the supervisor, how dare I ask his secretary about a map. “Oh Blarney!”

I cross referenced all sorts of maps. I realized there are lots of high-density housing where it should not be. I said that at the open hearing.

The comeback was “…determined that multifamily structures in the R-8 and scenic overlay (the most rural and sensitive environmental areas of town) were not consistent with the Comprehensive Plan. As a result, the HOTF explicitly excluded multifamily housing from R-8 and the scenic overlay.”

See for yourself, there on the zoning map with overlays, the R3 and R5 residential zones along the Sawkill river and the McGill tributary.

Perhaps the reasoning is because the HOTF based their decisions from an outdated 2002 map!

“Oh Blarney!”

Laurie Felber

Woodstock