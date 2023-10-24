Thursday 10/26

Ulster County Civil War Round Table October Meeting at the Ulster County Office Building in Kingston, 7am.

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health at People’s Place Wellness Center, 9am.

Annual Breakfast and Performance of Lived Experience by People USA. Theatrical event based on the real lives of People USA staff and clients. The play follows four distinct individuals as they navigate through issues of mental health, addiction and trauma, chronicling People USA’s mission to shift the paradigm of behavioral health responses away from emergency rooms and the police, and towards a more humanistic approach using peer advocates. The performance will be followed by a discussion with the audience at UPAC in Kingston, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

iPhone Basics Class at the Elting Memorial Library, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

The Rainbow Lounge: Meetup for Adults 50+ at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Community Hours at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Adult Book Discussion Group: Place & Story at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

The Pearl Moon Open Mic at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 5pm.

From Cognitive Load to Cognitive Wrappers: How Understanding and Supporting Executive Function Can Increase Learning for All at Vassar College Main Building in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Sal Cataldi in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Farm to Fork Gala at The Grandview in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Capoeira Angola at the Campus Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Hatebreed / All Out War / Fuming Mouth at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Monster Mash with Authors Jennifer Dugan and Jessica Goodman at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances at the Town of Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Film & Brews: One Dam At A Time at Kingston Standard, 6:30pm.

We Love Gardening. Michael Boice from The Michael Boice Collaboration will be at the gallery to share his knowledge about fundamental topics for gardening lovers at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Screening of Horror-Comedy Classic WNUF Halloween Special at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Flesh Narc / Bugger / Super Always at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Mid-Hudson Sierra Club Meeting at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Whispering Bone 2023: An Evening of Ghost Stories at Park Theater in Hudson, 7pm.

Sir Paul: Tribute to Paul McCartney at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Lightning Bolt at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Skelton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Friday 10/27

Saugerties children’s Halloween parade. Starts in municipal lot behind Mirabella’s at 6pm, heading up Partition Street, with costume contests and fun kid activities.

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Examining Life: A Workshop for Women Exploring the Aging Process through Personal Writings at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Climate Adaptation and Vision Workshop Columbia Co. Carp South. Envision future scenarios and identify climate adaptation strategies at Columbia-Greene Community College, 1pm.

Catskill Ukulele Group at Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

2nd Annual Boo Bash at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Mini Modern Artists at Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Fall 2023 Weekend of Folk Music. A weekend-long gathering of Folk Music Enthusiasts where, like Brigadoon, we come together to create a community of singing at the Hudson Valley Resort and Spa in Kerhonkson, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

iHeart Hudson Valley Market: Costume Contest & Trunk Or Treat on Depot Street in Washingtonville, 4pm.

Cryptid Club for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Chill Out and Drop-In Hang for Teens at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center, 4pm.

Autumn Stroll at The Environmental Cooperative in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

The Hunt of New Paltz at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Markley & Balmer in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Artists Salon. Promotion techniques for artists by Terry Britton at the Arts Society of Kingston, 5:30pm.

Boo at the Zoo: Hocus Pocus at Forsyth Park Nature Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Family-Friendly Friday: A Cultural Food Workshop at the Andy Murphy Midtown Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Bloodshot Bill WSG Mary Simich Halloween Party at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Wooden Pen Turning Class at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Blippi: The Wonder World Tour at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Kelsey Jillette at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

TCRC at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Scary Stories in the Barn at Mount Gulian in Beacon, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Natural Shocks. Safe Harbors of the Hudson and RECAP partner to bring awareness to Domestic Violence Month with the staging of the powerful play by Lauren Gunderson at Safe Harbors Lobby at the Ritz in Newburgh, 7pm.

Spooky & Gay. Direct from an off-Broadway run, queer horror storytelling cabaret featuring original scary stories, standup and songs at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Based on the classic Halloween story by Washington Irving at Valatie Community Theatre, 7pm.

Doors at Seven Halloween at the New Paltz VFW, 7pm.

Film: The Clock at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

Baba Commandant and The Mandingo Band at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Bennett Harris Acoustic Blues Duo. Lively and energetic show; fingerpicking acoustic blues guitarist that is an engaging performer, who sings with good humor, gusto and passion.at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7pm.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Woodstock Bookfest: Story Slam at the Bearsville Theater, 7:15pm.

Movies From The Balcony: Metropolis at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Sound Bath: Steve Gorn, Peter Blum, Naaz Hosseini, Ev Mann at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Haunted High Falls: Tales from the Canal at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7:30pm.

Kingston Techno Halloweird Party at Big Cat in Kingston, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Halloween Ball at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

All 80s Dance Party, Light Show, and Costume Content in the Brewery at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm.

Sam Grisman Project at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Janis Joplin Experience / Lisa Polizzi at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

The Iceman Cometh at the Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Sean Matthew Whiteford’s House Party Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Halloween Bash with Sean Matthew Whiteford and the House Party Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Skelton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Dance Macabre: Hallows Eve Dance Party at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

DJ Uncle Rudy / Planet B at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, 11pm.

Saturday 10/28

Kingston Farmers’ Market. This Saturday costumes are encouraged, with a photo booth and trick-or-treating at Ulster County Courthouse Parking Lot in Kingston, 9am.

Halloween craft fair and scavenger hunt at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 10am.

Fall Farm Family Fun Weekends. U-pick pumpkins and U-pick flower bouquets; Hay rides & hay bale scramble; live music every 2 hours; farm animals; kids crop maze; food and refreshments (including Apple Cider Donuts) on Saturday and Sunday at Seed Song Farm in Kingston, 10am.

Halloween at Camp Seewackamano in Shokan, 10am.

Theatre on the Road: Matthewis Persen Reenactor at the Persen House in Kingston, 10am.

Climate Cafe at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 10am.

History Hidden the Woods at Staatsburgh State Historic Site, 10am.

African Drum at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am, 11:30am.

Kingston Repair Cafe at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kingston, 11am.

Saturday Morning with Illusionist Ryan Dutcher at the Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 11am.

Free Community Reiki Clinic at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 11am.

In Celebration of the Life, Music and Passing of Allen P. Murphy at the Woodstock Rec Center, 11am.

Sew on & Sew Forth at Olive Free Library, 11am.

Upstate Color X Forge Project Lunch. Intimate introduction to Forge Project’s work and collection of contemporary Native art with an informal tour, self-care focused activities, and lunch provided by Little Deb’s Oasis at the Forge Project in Taghkanic, 11am.

UlsterCorps’ 13th Annual Zombie Escape at Williams Lake Project in Rosendale, 11am.

Dance And Theater Arts Grand Opening and Open House. Class demonstrations and a showcase at Dance and Theater Arts in Red Hook, 11am.

Pooches & Pumpkins at Stone Ridge Orchard, 11am.

Kiva Dance at Marbletown Multi Arts, 11am.

Saugerties Farmers’ Market Halloween celebration, across from Cahill Elementary School in Saugerties, 11:30am.

Halloween Open House at Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Kerhonkson, 12pm.

Brunch: Mike Burns at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Trunk or Treat at the Elting Memorial Library, 12pm.

Learn Hexagon Quilting. Learn how to make a hexagon quilt using the paper piecing method at the Saugerties Public Library, 12pm.

Tinker Street Social at The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, 12pm.

Fall Harvest Festival in Celebration of Multidisciplinary Indigenous Art. Featuring a Sound Walk with Kite and Robbie Wing and works from artists at the Montgomery Place Estate at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

Sail and Sketch at Olana in Hudson, 1pm.

Community Playback Theatre: Rehearsal, Set-up, and Performance at Boughton Place in Highland, 1pm, 3pm.

It’s All Relative: Family Trees for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

All About Accordions. Learn variations of this fun and flexible structure for all kinds of book making at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 2pm.

Oktoberfest 2023 at the Bearsville Theater, 2pm.

Qoya Inspired Movement Class at Marbletown Multi Arts, 2pm.

The Lesser Ape in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Be Set Free. A talk by Christian Science healer Nicole Virgil at Christian Science Church in Woodstock, 3pm.

Reggie Harris. Singer/songwriter with fluid vocals and pulsing acoustic jazz chords at Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 3pm.

MyKingstonKids Halloween Fest at the YMCA in Kingston, 3pm.

Saturday Afternoon Comic Book Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop. Learn to create stunning fall-themed centerpieces for your home at Live Inspired Art – Dance – Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

HomeGrown at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Opening Reception of “The Three Hands: Animal Soul” by Jan Harrison. Solo exhibition of recent and earlier painting, sculpture, and installation at the Lockwood Art Gallery in Kingston, 4pm.

Fall Festival Fundraiser. Indoor and outdoor celebration of community support for Unison’s unique arts programming; wander the beautiful grounds in peak fall foliage season and enjoy snacks & drinks from top local vendors at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 4pm.

Michael Hearst’s Unusual Creatures at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 4pm.

Trunk or Treat, Messy Church and Chili at St. James Methodist Church in Kingston, 4pm.

Honk! Halloween Party with Young Fellaz Brass Band at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 4pm.

Halloween parade and haunted library. Starts at 3:30pm at Gardiner Reformed Church, followed by costumes, candy, chocolate milk and themed haunted rooms at the Gardiner Library, 4:30pm.

Opening Reception for Lost Kingston: Documentary Photographs by Gene Dauner at CPW in Kingston, 5pm.

Library Forum: Bluegrass Clubhouse with Brian Hollander, Fran Hollander, Tim Kapeluck & Geoff Harden at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Kids Party at Skate Time in Accord, 11am, All Ages Party at 5pm.

Trunk or Treat at New Beginnings in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Neon Moon with Hawk’s Nest Market at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

The Most Remarkable Restaurant in the World: Reviving the Magic of Windows on the World at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Movie Screening Plus Q&A: Stop Making Sense (2023) at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6:30pm.

Howloween. Presented by Glory Whole with food by Lekker 209 with pumpkin painting and more at PAKT in Kingston, 7pm.

Rise 2: Halloween DJ Sets at ArtBuoy Cafe & Gallerie in Kingston, 7pm.

The Big Shoe Halloween Show at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Big Yellow Taxi Plays the Music of Joni Mitchell at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Big Shoe at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Candy & Corsets. Spine-tingling entertainment and sultry seduction as we present the most tantalizing Halloween-themed Live Band Burlesque Show you’ve ever witnessed! Get ready to be enchanted by bewitching performances, mesmerizing music, transfixing costumes, and more at The 1915 Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Duff Thompson / The Ulsterados at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Uncommon Connections at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The Haunted Trails at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 7pm.

Teen Halloween Party at the Elting Memorial Library, 7pm.

Spooky & Gay at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Valatie Community Theatre, 7pm.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

MaMA’s 25th Anniversary Celebration: Music, Food, Wine & Community. Live music, food, wine and community at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

On The Big Screen: Nosferatu (1922) with Juan Cardona Jr. on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Sean Matthew Whiteford’s House Party Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Skelton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Jessia Lynn’s Decades Halloween Bash at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Carmen Lynch at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Iceman Cometh at the Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

First Annual Halloween Bash at The Tavern at Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, 8:30pm.

Halloween Bash at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 9pm.

Art OMI presents: Russell E.L. Butler (T4T Luv NRG) / DJ Guy / Scotia at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Halloween Spooktacular at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Rocky Horror Picture Show. The annual October viewing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the historic Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 9pm.

#FreakFest2k23. DJs and costume party at 189 Church Street in Poughkeepsie. 10pm.

The Sideshow Spectacular at the Colony in Woodstock, 10pm.

Sunday 10/29

Terraforming: Olana’s Historic Photography Collection Unearthed Closing Ceremony at Olana in Hudson, 1pm.

Zombie Run 5k. Community Halloween event that benefits the Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration at HITS in Saugerties, 9am.

Halloween. Wear your costume, for a daytime haunting filled with fun—including a spooky and historic scavenger hunt, a parade and costume contest, a live reptile show, live music, trails to explore and food for sale at Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Sunday Buffet Brunch at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 10am.

WWA Open Figure Drawing Marathon at Womenswork.Art in Poughkeepsie, 10:30am.

Bard Math Circle Meet Up at the Gardiner Library, 10:30pm.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Hudson Valley Cider Symposium 2023. Featuring tastings from over a dozen cider makers, talks, walks, workshops and lectures at Ross Hill Farm in Red Hook, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Peter Einhorn at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Art is Magic Closing Reception. Incantations connote mystery, charms give delight at the Arts Society of Kingston, 12pm.

Sunday Drag Brunch at Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh, 12pm.

Brunch: The Kenn Morr Duo at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Met Opera Live in HD: Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking (Encore) at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12:55pm.

Repair Cafe at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Trunk or Treat at the Esopus Town Hall in Ulster Park, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Litt Magazine at The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, 2pm.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Valatie Community Theatre, 2pm.

Skelton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Live From Upstate: The Unsilent Picture with Director Alex Harvey and Foley Artist Leslie Bloome at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 2pm.

House on Haunted Hill at Phoenicia Playhouse, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Halloween Drag Queen Bingo & Costume Party at Stockade Tavern in Kingston, 3pm.

One Book One New Paltz: Wall-E Screening and Discussion at the Elting Memorial Library, 3pm.

Latin Itinerary. A musical journey starting in Veracruz, Mexico with Huapango which features folk and dance music of the area and continues with piano concerto Nights in the Gardens of Spain at the Culinary Institute of America, 3pm.

The Iceman Cometh at the Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The American Brass Quintet at St. George’s Church in Newburgh, 3pm.

End of Season Celebration. Meet Clearwater and Morgan O’Kane in Kingston to celebrate another amazing season together on the Hudson River with friends and family at Gray Barn in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Little Shop of Horrors at Phoenicia Playhouse, 3:30pm.

The Bob Stump Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Halloween craft fair and scavenger hunt at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 4pm.

Monthly Board Game Nights at World’s End Cafe in Kingston, 5pm.

Ramona Lane at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Queerly Sundays. Safe space, community building Queer focused gatherings at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Spooky Stories Around the Firepit at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Trevor Watts / Jaime Harris Duo / Chris Turco / Jeff Mercel at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Al-Anon at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Julie Harris in The Haunting (1963) at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Dale Elliot Jr. Problem Child: Bad Pickney Tour at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Quinn Sullivan at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

The Haunted Trails at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 7pm.

Halloween Spook-tacular with Brian Dewan and Jenny Toomey at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Monday 10/30

Halloween Story Time at the Esopus Library, 10:30am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Noon Concerts at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Halloween Crafternoon at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Barbie’s Screamhouse. Haunted house fundraiser for the New Paltz Youth Program, suitable for 10 and up at New Paltz Youth Center, 6pm.

Psychic Readings with Rose at the Hurley Library, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Health Coaching Group. Working on improving your health, but finding a lack of support? Come join the Health Coaching Group for adults at the Red Hook Community Center, 6pm.

Sex, Cancer & Other Things My Mother Wishes I Never Had. Artist presentation talk, performance, analysis, and meditation by Brian Lobel at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Amanda Palmer’s Cavalcade of Spooky Cartoon Fun at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Halloween Party at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Harana Presents: Halohaloween at Skate Time in Accord, 7pm.

New Paltz Historical Society Presents: A Lecture on Sharkey the Sea Lion at the Elting Memorial Library, 7pm.

Full Moon Fever at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

Open Mic with O’Shea at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Landscape: Lessons of Darkness / Mother and Son / All My Life at the Ottaway Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Tuesday 10/31

Dominic Newsome Art Exhibition Last Day at the Elting Memorial Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Open Playgroup at the Elting Memorial Library, 10:30am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting and Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

NaNoWriMo Kickoff at the Woodstock Public Library, 3:30pm.

Trick-or-treating on Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 3:30pm.

Brick by Brick at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Halloween Open House with Dirty Mae at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Woodstock Halloween. Classic and beloved trick-or-treat event centered on the Woodstock Green, with candy handouts from many town businesses, costume contests, live music and more, 5pm.

New Paltz Halloween Parade. Starts at New Paltz Middle School at 6pm, followed by candy bar, apple and popcorn giveaways, live music, juggling and more.

CUNextTuesday Halloween Party at the Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Barbie’s Screamhouse at New Paltz Youth Center, 6pm.

The Queer Bipoc Intersection at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Karmic Karaoke Halloween Party. Costume contests, karaoke, spooky selfie booth, and dancing at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Halloween with Phantom Sleeze / WORLDSUCKS / RBNX / Icebox Cake / Of the Atlas at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Avant-Garde Program at the Ottaway Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Landscape Suites for Trumpet at the Studley Theatre in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Dracula (1931) on 16MM Film at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wednesday 11/1

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Unlock Secrets to Matching Stitches and Threads at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church in Lagrangeville, 12:30pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Peg’s Reading Circle at the Gardiner Library, 3pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

LBGTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Print Night at Left Bank Ciders. Come print funky designs on paper or your clothes and fabrics from home with artist Maeve McCool, and sip some ciders at Left Bank Ciders in Catskill, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Acoustic Supper Club with Anjali Aurora at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

One Book One New Paltz – The Creative Imagination: A Presentation and Discussion with Larry Carr at the Elting Memorial Library, 7pm.

Letters to the Deceased. A healing process to reach a peaceful place at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Open Mic at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

David Cook at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

The Hudson Severn Featuring Ian Hatton at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.