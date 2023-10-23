Following several election cycles in which little in the way of serious opposition was mounted to the Democratic establishment currently running the Town of Gardiner, this year’s contest is proving unusually spicy. Not only have Republican candidates stepped forward to vie for all the offices up for grabs (except for the Town clerk position), but there has also been a major split among local Democrats, especially with regard to the Town supervisor race.

Town Supervisor

Marybeth Majestic (Democrat)

Scott Arnold (Republican/Independent/Green Gardiner)

Though a registered Democrat, incumbent Gardiner town supervisor Marybeth Majestic originally ran on the Republican line in 2015 after failing to wrest the Dem endorsement from Carl Zatz, whose confrontational management style and very public clashes with Town Board members and employees had made him something of a community lightning rod at the time. Majestic successfully ousted Zatz and subsequently returned to the fold of the Gardiner Democratic Party, which supported her reelection in 2019 and gave her its official blessing once again this year.

Majestic’s style is much more efficient and contained, but ironically, she too has made some enemies among her party in recent years — particularly those most strongly opposed to development. Gardiner activist Tim Hunter unsuccessfully threw his hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination earlier this year, primarily representing those residents who had objected to the siting of Gardiner’s second cell tower on a town-owned highway department site on North Mountain Road. And now, a breakaway group calling itself Dems for Arnold has created a website listing its reasons for endorsing Majestic’s GOP opponent, Scott Arnold (www.democratsforscottarnold.com).

Arnold, the founder/CEO of Rycor HVAC in New Paltz, has been embraced by the group of renegade Democrats as more of a committed environmentalist than the average Republican, given his longtime professional investment in sustainable heat pump technology. While describing himself as “a strong believer in property rights” — putting him squarely in the GOP philosophical ballpark — Arnold translates this stance as a motivation for “standing up to unscrupulous developers who are taking advantage of our town and jeopardizing our neighborhoods.”

Many of the issues raised by Dems for Arnold are also cited in Arnold’s own election platform. The Republican candidate tells HV1, “Over the past four years, Supervisor Majestic ignored the following violations as developers ran roughshod over our zoning and land use regulations. Jellystone Park: Supervisor Majestic granted Jellystone a 37-page ‘waiver’ for dozens of illegal zoning violations. Chief among them was placement of 134 illegal mobile homes, which essentially became permanent structures developed on former camping sites.

“Awosting Club: For three years a 30+-bed ‘glamping’ resort was built and is operating on the Ridge with no permits whatsoever. Seven new ‘domes’ have been built using outhouses with wood chip kitty litter and no running water. We cannot let developers ignore our land use and sanitary regulations.

“Cell Tower: The tower was built on the Ridge without due consideration of alternative sites. Supervisor Majestic said a previous contract for the tower ‘tied her hands’ and made her obliged to approve the site. It was all a misrepresentation. The contract could have been voided and other sites considered.

“Liquor Store: Supervisor Majestic intervened in a liquor store application before the State Liquor Board and the Gardiner Planning Board. The Town is now being sued over her ill-advised actions. We must have all Town employees working free of conflicts of interest and favoritism.”

Majestic has declined to comment on the liquor store permitting lawsuit and subsequent ethics investigation, which alleges conflict of interest based on the fact that Gardiner’s one existing liquor store rents its space from a relative of the supervisor’s husband. She has plenty to say, however, regarding the other hot-button issues cited by her opposition.

“As supervisor, very difficult decisions need to be made: the cell tower, Lazy River campground and the Awosting Club are a few. The Town Board worked with residents addressing their concerns about the cell tower, resulting in a stringent Special Use Permit. Lazy River took years to resolve. Waivers were granted and residents were happy with the ban on amplified sound and prohibition of any further development of campsites. At a recent board meeting, one of the neighbors negatively impacted by the campground thanked the Town Board for one of the best summers she had in years,” Majestic writes.

“The Awosting Club issue is something the Town Board is and has been working on for several years. We are close to resolving this matter. The Town Board has five voting members that must consider local, state, and federal laws. Decisions are not made by one individual. Developments, like Wildflower, went through very stringent approval processes and the requirements of the law were satisfied. More stringent laws may be a result of the zoning work the Town Board is currently involved in, being required by law to update our municipal code to reflect the goals and recommendations of the new plan.”

On the proactive rather than reactive side, Majestic has a long list of accomplishments to tout. “I pride myself in the numerous infrastructure improvements made: Clove Road bridge replacement, sewer district improvements, resurfacing of the rail trail, new pavilion and basketball court at Majestic Park and work continuing at the Pole Barn. This was all done without raising taxes, but using reserve funds and grants. Working closely with Highway Superintendent Stiscia, the town’s truck fleet is up-to-date, providing the necessary equipment to keep our roads safe.

“The NYS Comptroller’s Office recently scored Gardiner’s financial health at zero. A zero score shows that there is no fiscal stress in Gardiner. As CFO, in the past seven years $700,000 of our fund balance has been used to offset increases in taxes and I plan to do this again this year. I also plan to beef up our reserve funds to secure maintenance of our parks, Town Hall, Transfer Station and rail trail for future generations.

“Under my leadership the Comprehensive Plan was updated, a Natural Resource Inventory established, a Community Preservation Plan was adopted and real estate transfer tax for buyers was implemented to help us maintain and grow our open space. We joined a Community Choice Aggregation program, completed greenhouse gas inventories and installed an EV charging station. We are now updating our financial management system.”

Going forward, Majestic cites development pressures and code enforcement as her two immediate top priorities, should she be elected to another term.

“Historically I have not been a political person. I’ve always been more focused on my local community. I think this is one of the reasons that I have support from both sides. We really need to unify Gardiner,” says Republican challenger Scott Arnold. While he has not served in a municipal position in the past, he regards his administrative work running a $26 million business employing 65 people as good preparation for a supervisor’s duties. Rycor has been a supporter of the Make a Wish Foundation, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Operation Smile, Wreaths across America, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, Citizens for Local Power, Boy Scouts of America, Toys for Tots, Ride for Mental Health and the Mohonk Preserve.

Besides resisting development pressures, priorities high on Arnold’s list should he be elected include protecting property values, housing affordability, government transparency, expanded Parks and Recreation programs, reduced energy consumption in government buildings and protecting the Shawangunk Ridge.

Town Board

Franco Carucci (Democrat), Michael Hartner (Democrat)

Dave Wingfield (Republican/Conservative), Katherine Ann Morrison (Republican/ Conservative)

Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Gardiner Town Board this year. Incumbent Democrat Franco Carucci is seeking reelection, while the other three contenders hope to take over the seat being vacated by Democrat Laura Walls, who decided to retire from the board following a bruising battle in public hearings over the proposed Short-Term Rental Law.

Franco Carucci

Franco Carucci has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry with a focus on project management, process improvement and change management, and brings that organizational skillset to his role on the Town Board. He also brought his environmental activism as a founding member of Climate Smart Gardiner. Since joining the board in 2019, he has carved out a reputation as the sparkplug behind such initiatives as adoption of a Natural Resource Inventory, passage of local laws for a Community Preservation Plan and Community Choice Aggregation, installation of an EV charging station at the Gardiner Library parking lot and replacement of streetlights with dark-sky-compliant LED lights.

“Local government should prioritize environmental protection and sustainability at the local level. This includes policies to address climate change, support renewable energy and protect natural resources. Many progressives also advocate for local sustainability initiatives, such as recycling programs and green infrastructure projects,” he writes.

Other priorities for Carucci include improvements to infrastructure, including replacement of the 30-year-old Clove Road bridge and upgrading the sewer system in the downtown hamlet. He serves as the Town Board liaison to the Gardiner Parks & Recreation Committee, where spearheaded the development of the new Riverbend Trails at Gardiner Park. For the near future, updating Gardiner’s decades-old Emergency Preparedness Plan, improving the Town’s Noise Ordinance and the ongoing project to bring zoning laws into full compliance with the new Comprehensive Plan are high on his to-do list.

Michael Hartner

Democrat Michael Hartner, a social studies teacher and school administrator by profession, is a familiar figure in local government, most recently as chair of the Gardiner Environmental Conservation Commission. His other civic/volunteer experience has included terms on the New Paltz School Board, Gardiner Board of Ethics, Gardiner Board of Assessment and chairing Gardiner’s Drinking Water Protection Committee. He spent two years as a nursing home ombudsman, six years coaching youth sports and works as a mediator at Kingston City Small Claims Court.

The human resources piece of Hartner’s background means that he’s all about clear communications, seeking consensus and maintaining a healthy work climate as the Gardiner government wrestles with escalating development pressures. “Procedures need to be put in place to ensure that the full board stays apprised of and is involved in decisions on potentially controversial issues. Recent examples that highlight this need are the Awosting Club and Lazy River matters,” he notes.

“I believe local government officials have an obligation to support the initiatives and laws existing when they take office, to listen attentively to input from residents and to work toward changes only when there is a clear consensus for doing so. Among those issues of importance to me are preserving the natural environment in light of climate change that threatens to disrupt essential ecosystems; expanding affordable housing that is consistent with the character of local neighborhoods; avoiding unnecessary spending; and ensuring that citizens are treated equally, regardless of their origins or socioeconomic circumstances.”

Dave Wingfield

From the Republican side, retired Hudson Valley DogWatch founder Dave Wingfield emphasizes his qualifications as a longtime entrepreneur and his “pragmatic approach to governance.” He writes, “In my many years of running a successful business, I’ve developed a keen acumen for understanding financials, drafting robust business plans and executing them to fruition. This hands-on experience has not only sharpened my analytical skills but has also given me a pragmatic perspective on fiscal management, ensuring every dollar is put to its best use for the benefit of Gardiner’s residents… My aim is to bring the same diligence, transparency and efficiency to the board that I’ve applied in my business endeavors, ensuring Gardiner continues to thrive and flourish.”

Despite coming from the other side of the political aisle from the incumbents, Wingfield’s assessment of the main challenges facing Gardiner in the future much resembles those articulated by the Democratic candidates. “Primary issues of importance to me include sustainable development, ensuring that growth is managed in a way that preserves the unique character and natural resources of Gardiner. Additionally, supporting local businesses, improving public services and enhancing recreational spaces are pivotal… I intend to prioritize investments in public services and infrastructure that are critical, ensuring they are modernized and efficient, without imposing a significant financial burden on our residents.”

Government transparency, community engagement and inclusivity are also high on Wingfield’s list. “Decision-making should be data-driven yet compassionate, balancing fiscal responsibility with the essential services and resources that enrich our community’s quality of life,” he writes.

Katherine Ann Morrison (Republican/Conservative)

The second Republican candidate seeking a seat on the Gardiner Town Board, Katherine Ann Morrison, did not respond to HV1’s requests for information on her background and platform in time for our deadline.

Town Justice

Laura Wong-Pan (Democrat)

Carmine Mele (Republican/Conservative)

Two candidates are vying for Gardiner’s Town justice seat being vacated by longtime incumbent Bruce Blatchly, who has decided to retire.

Laura Matlow Wong-Pan

In Gardiner, Laura Wong-Pan is largely known for her volunteer work on land use issues as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Open Space Commission. But her professional background – as a litigation attorney with a JD from the Northeastern University School of Law who has practiced law for over 28 years – she sees the Town Justice Court as her most appropriate municipal niche. “Courtroom experience and understanding of the law are important qualities for a judge at any level. Through my career, I have handled cases in many areas of federal and state laws, and have learned how to manage cases, evaluate evidence and testimony and conduct trials,” she writes.

Wong-Pan is also a neutral arbitrator, appointed to hold hearings and decide financial and employment disputes. Before opening her law practice, she served as a senior assistant county attorney for 10 years, and also worked as an attorney and hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board. Her volunteer experience includes three terms as president of the Mid-Hudson Women’s Bar Association and serving on the Board of Directors of the Wallkill Valley Land Trust.

“The challenge that all Courts face, including Town Justice Courts, is handling a busy caseload and resolving cases in a timely manner so that justice is not delayed. The backlog that we see in many courts often results in a situation in which civil trials are scheduled at least six months to one year in advance. By the time the trial is held, the witness’ memories have faded. My goal is to minimize any delays in hearing cases that are assigned to me,” Wong-Pan writes.

“The other challenge Gardiner faces is filling the shoes of the departing Town Justice with a candidate who has the relevant experience to serve successfully in that position. I believe I am the only candidate for this position with courtroom and trial experience; has worked and trained as a neutral arbitrator and mediator; and has professional experience as a public servant… This is not a position that should be filled based on politics or political affiliation. Justices are relied upon to understand the law and to evenly and fairly enforce the law. In every case, legal rights are at stake.”

Carmine Mele

The Republican contender for Town Court justice is also a familiar face: Carmine Mele’s volunteer service to the Town of Gardiner includes 12 years on the Planning Board and four years as a Town Board member. He remains an active member of the Gardiner Fire Department and its Board of Directors.

Mele began his higher education on track to become a mechanical engineer, with a baccalaureate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, but went on to complete a law degree at St. John’s School of Law. “The majority of my career has been with IBM and GlobalFoundries in a variety of managerial and executive roles involving engineering, business and legal. Currently, I am lead counsel for our US sites and operations, government security matters and data privacy. Major aspects of these roles are ethics and compliance and as such, I am required to review facts and apply either legal requirements or company policy to make final determination on a variety of matters,” he writes.

“My top priority will be to provide an objective, fair and trustworthy court for the people of the Town of Gardiner,” Mele continues, arguing that Town Courts “should be run objectively, efficiently and immune from the influence of political issues of the Town. Of primary concern to me will be the accessibility of the court and assuring its objectivity to maintain the public’s trust in the court.”

In terms of trends that may affect the position in the future, Mele has concerns about recent legal reforms. “One of the biggest challenges facing the court today – and this is not unique to Gardiner – is the dynamic political views and resulting changes in the legislation regarding bail reform. There is significant discussion on both changes to the standards judges are to apply and how arraignments may be handled in the future. Local judges are going to be the front lines of these changes and determining how to administer them.”

Town Clerk/Tax Collector

Julia Hansen (Democrat)

Julia Hansen is running unopposed to fill out the unexpired term of longtime Town clerk Michelle Mosher, who retired in late 2022 with three years left to go. Hansen began serving as deputy Town clerk under Mosher in October of 2019 and was appointed as interim acting Town clerk upon Mosher’s resignation.