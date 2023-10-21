The ambulance diversion from HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston and Margaretville Hospital ended at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 21. According to WMCHealth, the local hospitals are now fully operational and have resumed admitting patients. There is an exception for emergency stroke patients, who will still temporarily be taken to other area hospitals.

The two hospitals remained open during this diversion. Walk-in patients were treated, assessed, and either released or stabilized.

The end of the EMS diversion has been communicated to all EMS operators, other area medical facilities, elected officials and the state health department..

The temporary diversion was necessary because HealthAlliance Hospital, Margaretville Hospital and Mountainside Residential Care Center experienced a cyberattack that impacted their IT systems. On Friday, October 20, WMC IT experts shut down all connected IT systems at the three facilities. Sufficient progress had been made by the bext day to regain all necessary capabilities to return to full operations and resume admitting patients.

HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley CEO Josh Ratner applauded all employees for all their hard work and dedication “while facing an incredibly difficult situation.” He said the hospitals, physicians, nurses and administrators from across the network had played a vital role “in making sure our patients were cared for as we worked to regain full operations, resume admitting patients, and minimize any impacts of this disruption.”