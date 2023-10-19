An exhibit by 29 Onteora High School art students is currently on display through November 12 at the YES Gallery at Woodstock Artists Association & Museum (WAAM).

“Beyond Subject Matter” includes work created as part of a May 2023 collaboration with Onteora High School and art teacher Jennifer Wentland. While studying traditional dark room photography as part of their regular curriculum, WAAM introduced students to historic abstract photographers from the Woodstock region. These photographers included Manuel Komroff, Konrad Cramer (one of the original WAAM founders), and Nathan Resnick. All three artists were instrumental in shifting the focus of photography from pictorialism to abstraction.

The following students are exhibiting artists: Eve Batista, Rhylee Berhman, Raina Bickel, Lucas Bruce, Brooke Burgher, Riley Fitzgerald, Giovanni Flores, Natalie Hastie, Karina Hicks, Lucinda Jennings, Adam Jordaan-Grady, Suzette King, Ferun Mayer, ProtusMayunga, Sunari McNabb Perry, Nicole Noeth, Jaelyn Ousting, Olive Parisi-Brannock, Danielle Payne, Emma Proper, Joseph Reese, Emmalyn Robles, Kira Stone, Arely Tapia, Abigail Taylor, Sparrow Weiss, Aidan Wiacek and Abigail Zeh.

“This is an incredible opportunity for these students to have their work showcased in a professional space,” said Wentland.

For more information, visit https://www.woodstockart.org/beyond-subject-matter/.