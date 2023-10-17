Here’s your opportunity to get wrapped up in the cozy, homespun sounds of folk while getting literally wrapped up in the cozy, homespun fibers of wool. ‘Tis the season, right?

Over 100 vendors will be on hand to help get you warm and fuzzy for the fall, along with food vendors, live performers, a podcasting stage and various craftspeople. The venue for this fibrous celebration is the sprawling industrial arts complex Foreland, towering over the nearby Hudson River in Catskill.

Admission starts at $28.75 for kids and $55.49 for adults. There’s also a $269.52 warm-up event on Thursday featuring a show preview, vendor mingle, live music and a dinner catered by Fig and Pig. Go to woolandfolk.com to acquire tickets or more info. Fri. 10/20 • 10am-7pm • Catskill.