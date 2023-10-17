Meat is having something of an identity crisis. In some circles, the backlash against carnivorous activity has reached new extremes, with the most radical of meat-haters calling for penal taxes or outright eradication on ethical and environmental grounds.

The trend away from meat consumption has laudable, noble virtues, but it’s also detached from reality. Meat – enjoyed by humans for millions of years and deeply ingrained in our culture – is still an important part of the diets of nine in ten Americans, a source of nutrition that cannot easily be replaced across the population, especially among the growing American poor. Being able to afford highly processed modern meat substitutes is, generally speaking, a class privilege in our country. You can’t shop at Mother Earth living paycheck to paycheck, as more than 60% of Americans do. Calorie- and protein-per-dollar matters more than ever as food inflation, shrinkflation and corporate price gouging continues unabated. There are millions of vegans and vegetarians that would argue these points and make valid criticisms – industrial meat production has plenty of problems – but as meat-eaters point out, animal products have a trump card: they’re delicious.

The most ethical, sustainable way to consume meat has to be sourcing it from local farms, and that’s what “Meat the Farmer” is all about. Attendees will relish in meat-forward dishes crafted directly from local farms, prepared by the region’s finest chefs. It’s not just about tantalizing the taste buds – this food festival seeks to bridge the gap between local producers and consumers.

The highlight of the day promises to be the Farm-to-Table Feast, where attendees can experience a plate full of Ulster County’s bounty, as local farmers generously contribute their top-tier meats, fruits, and vegetables. Additionally, guests will receive a complimentary cookbook, detailing the dishes that shine during the event. Beyond the flavors, “Meat The Farmer” encapsulates the heart of community spirit, celebrating the dedication and hard work of local farmers.

Tickets are priced at $15, and children under 5 can join in the festivities for free. Visit ulster.cce.cornell.edu for more info or to pre-register. Sun. 10/22 • 12pm-3pm • Saugerties.