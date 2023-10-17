Thu. 10/19

Adult Nature Hike- Walkway Over the Hudson. Meet at Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston, 9am.

8th Annual Tiny Terrors Halloween Art Show at the Rhinebeck Artist’s Shop of New Paltz, 9:30am.

Woodstock Chimes Warehouse Sale. Enjoy up to 80% off one-of-a-kind chimes, in-stock chimes, crystal chimes, fountains, gongs, garden bells, kids’ instruments, discontinued products, and more at Woodstock Percussion in Shokan, 10am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Good Vibrations Sound Meditation at Starr Library in Rhinebeck, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Let’s Move with the Library. This social group is a talking and walking group and the motto is: “We are only as fast as our slowest walker.” Meet new people and get some steps in while conversing with community members of the Stone Ridge Library. Meet at the O&W rail trail at the Cottekill Fire Dept. in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Gilded Age Scandals at Staatsburgh State Historic Site in Hyde Park, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

The Rainbow Lounge: Meetup for Adults 50+ at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Puppetry: No Strings Marionette Company presents The Hobbit. Family-friendly marionette version of the classic novel by Tolkien at Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 3:45pm.

Barnwood 2023 Preview. Created especially for art lovers, the preview offers collectors the opportunity to see the show and sale (and purchase their favorite works!) before it opens on Friday at Camp Kingston, 4pm.

Read to Fletcher at the Gardiner Library, 4pm.

Adult Book Discussion Group: Place & Story at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Imagine Gaming VR Club at 231 Clinton Avenue in Kingston, 5pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Trans Youth Group at the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory, 5:30pm.

Monthly Mending Nights at Apres Maison in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Zombie Doll Upcycling Workshop. Get ready to transform old dolls into spooky masterpieces at our Zombie Doll Upcycling Workshop. Bring your creativity and craft at Found & Fixed Hudson Valley in Highland, 6pm.

“Meet the Artist ” with Brenda Ann Kenneally. An illuminating talk with local and visiting artists at the Center for Photography at Woodstock in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

“Keep the Lights On.” Weekly Thursday night meetups at the rink, a lights-on, low-music session to practice your skating, learn new moves and meet your local skating community at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Alex Castle at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Haunted Rondout at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm, 8pm.

The Empty Kayak: An Evening with Author Jodé Millman. Jodé discusses her research of the Hudson River, what makes this river a nearly impossible crime scene to analyze, and how details of the true crime influenced her writing at the Town of Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 6:30pm.

We Love Gardening. The Michael Boice Collaboration will be at the gallery to share his knowledge about fundamental topics for gardening lovers at Gallery40 in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Unseen + Heard: An Evening of Music + Mediumship with Jocelyn Mackenzie. Golly Presents Jocelyn Mackenzie for an evening of music and psychic mediumship for her first ever tour of its kind at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Out of the Past with Film Scholar Sybil A. DelGaudio at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Jazz with Julius Rodriguez at The Local in Saugerties, 7pm.

Sound Bath (Stop Cop City Solidarity) at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 7pm.

Author Talk: Dynamic Characters in a Historic Town with Beth Hayes and Thea Burgess at Starr Library in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Annie Warbucks. The sequel to Broadway’s favorite musical at Highland High School, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Hunter Lodge Bluebird, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

5Rhythms ~ Living Waves: Hudson Valley at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7pm.

The Secret Open Mic (Open to the Public) at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Death Cafe at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Palmistry Classes with Ellen Goldberg at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Kingston Kiwanis Kapers. Annual music comedy show, “Ladies of the 80’s” written & directed by Steve Klein at George Washington Elementary School in Kingston, 7:30pm.

French Duo: Bojan Zulfikarpasic & Julien Lourau at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Corey Glover Soul Experience. Best known as the lead singer of Living Colour, the Grammy winning, platinum selling rock star plays at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Robert Burke Warren’s Young Songwriter Showcase IV at the Colony in Kingston, 8pm.

Blue Museum / Larry Locust at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Johnny Folsom 4: Tribute to Johnny Cash at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Ryan Bannon & Friends at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Fri. 10/20

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Cece’s Wool Trunk Show. The ultimate weekend-long wool extravaganza where you’ll find the most fabulous and cozy fibers to keep you warm at Made X Hudson, 10am.

Mahjong at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Wool & Folk Festival at Foreland in Catskill, 10am.

Cooks and Books. Celebratory German dishes at Stone Ridge Library, 12:15pm.

Brain Games at Starr Library in Rhinebeck, 1pm.

Piano Master Class with Pianist and Composer Michael Brown at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 3pm.

Barnwood Show + Sale. Browse the curated collection of works from more than 40 different artists, shop the Barnwood marketplace, and enjoy food + drink from the bar at Camp Kingston, 4pm.

A Haunting in Venice at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm, 7pm.

The Lesser Ape at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Tween & Teen Workshop: Five Nights at Freddy’s Bear Magnet at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

2023 Witches Crawl Hudson Fundraiser at Upper Depot Brewing in Hudson, 5pm.

Gartucky Karaoke Night at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 5pm.

Haunted Huguenot Street: A Poisoning at The Budd Hotel on Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 5pm.

Spookapalooza/FryteFest Outdoor Fall Festival. Join the ghouls, goblins, sirens, and ghost pirates for food fun and a haunting experience at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, 6pm.

DJ Tolten at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Duo Loco in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Kingston, 6pm.

Avant-Garde-Arama Returns To The Lace Mill. A smorgasbord of short works of cutting edge dance, film, music and performance art at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 6pm.

October Harvest; a Dinner & Sensory Soiree. Indulge your senses in an enchanting evening of culinary artistry in intimate connection with yourself, each other, & nature at ESKFF Nest in Woodstock, 6pm.

Fjord Hocus Pocus. An enchanting evening at Fjord Hocus Pocus where creative magic and wonder collide at the Fjord Vineyards in Milton, 6pm.

Rhinebeck Sweater Preview Party at Yarn Farm Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Hocus Pocus: A Sensory-Friendly Showing. Presented by the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Adult Skate Costume Party Featuring DJ Lemonade at Skate Time in Accord, 7pm.

Silent Disco. Featuring Rodan of MindChurch & DJ Shaman Vybes at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 7pm.

Beacon Players Haunted Coffee House. Musical performances, coffee, tea, desserts, and the introduction of the Younger Company with a surprise performance. The lobby will be transformed into a haunted coffeehouse, complete with ghosts and goblins at Beacon High School, 7pm.

Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Attractions. Named “Number 1 Haunted Attraction in America” with over ten attractions, gift shops, and cafés. Haunted hayrides, houses, walking trail, corn maze, and much more at the

Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, 7pm.

Hispanic Heritage Month Master Class & Party. Bachata Master Class, Live Salsa Band & Party Social with Social Dancing and Latin Food at Fred Astaire Dance Studios Dutchess in Wappingers Falls, 7pm.

Rodelinda. Internationally acclaimed opera director R.B. Schlather returns to Hudson Hall with a new and dynamic production of Handel’s Rodelinda – a timeless tale about love, power, loyalty, tyranny, grief, and ultimately, redemption at Hudson Hall in Hudson, 7pm.

Crawdaddy at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Annie Warbucks at Highland High School, 7pm.

Luxury Skin with Sarah Perrotta and Antonin Fajt at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Dance Party at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

The Deeper You Dig at the Denizen Theatre, 7pm.

Halloqueer: A Queer Halloween Bash. Get ready to slay the night at Costume Catwalk; vogue to the bank, an epic underground Beacon event where fun, sexy, and artsy meet at the Mechanics Savings Bank Building in Beacon, 7pm.

Psychodrama Open Session at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Kingston Kiwanis Kapers at George Washington Elementary School in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Haunted High Falls: Siren Theatre’s Immersive Theater Experience. Back from the dead and hungry for your attention, Siren Theatre and the D&H Canal Historical Society welcome you to the second year of a hair-raising, immersive theatre experience. Explore the 1797 DePuy Tavern and sections of the former D&H Canal; wake the dead and discover the terrible secret of those who lived, toiled and perished there. Inspired by true tales of hauntings and horror from High Falls and surrounding towns, this is a night you will never forget at the D&H Historical Society in High Falls, 7:30pm.

Fred Thomas of The JBs at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Migration at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Barnwood Opening Party Featuring DJ Go Go Gadget and Mizzaddy at Camp Kingston, 8pm.

Aloha, Say The Pretty Girls at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Geezer / Friendship Commanders / Interference at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Kingston Dead Night: High Time at Tubby’s in Kingston, 8pm.

Max Creek at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

“Psychic” Comedian Peter Antoniou at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Cash Box Kings at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Iceman Cometh. A play written by Eugene O’Neill in 1939 and first published in 1946, premiered on Broadway the same year. Directed by Donna Betts at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Seapods at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do In A Situation Like This? A hilarious story of the eccentric Sparks family, whose clamming business has been devastated by World War II, and based on a true story at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Demons. Step into the spotlight and witness an unforgettable evening as Hudson Valley’s finest drag queen, the one and only Andramada, takes center stage at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Jack Spann & Friends at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

B-Boyz at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 10/21

The New York State Sheep and Wool Festival. Annual gathering of fiber-arts enthusiasts in the United States that draws approximately 30,000 visitors and more than 300 vendors held all weekend long at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 9am.

The Third Act: Time to Claim Personal Power and Purpose Moving from Doing to Being: Strengthening The Heart of Feminine Wisdom at Marbletown Multi Arts, 9am.

Classics on the Farm Car Show at DuBois Farms in Highland, 9am.

Vendor and Craft Fair To Benefit Mentor Me of Ulster County at the Esopus Town Hall, 10am.

Theatre on the Road: Matthewis Persen Reenactor at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Bark Baskets at Olive Free Library, 10am.

SUNY New Paltz: Make a Difference Day at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Knitting Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Upholstery 101 at Brookelane in Kingston, 10am.

Ukulele Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Playpals Babies and Toddlers Playgroup with Yinan at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Bubble Fest. Free community party will transform the laundromat into an urban pumpkin patch, with pumpkin picking and decorating for kids, activities, games, food and more at Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 11am.

Children’s Day at Headless Horseman: A Tiny Taste of Terror. Enjoy a hayride and visit friendly characters along the way: experience the Magic Moon Maze, Haunted Gardens, Witch Hazel’s Halloween House, Dino Zone, with music and other surprises for families at Headless Horseman, 11:30am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

International Archaeology Day at Fort Ticonderoga, 11:30am.

Invest in the Hudson Valley + Real Estate Strategies for Today’s Market at Barnfox Hudson, 11:30am.

Autumn Wellness Weekend. Release sadness and grief and turn it into integrity and courage! Join us for seasonal practices for Autumn to generate courage and discipline, and maintain our integrity at Vitality Yoga Flow in New Paltz, 11:45pm.

Walktoberfest Farmers & Makers Market. Hudson Valley’s finest producers all together at one location all weekend with over 180 vendors exhibiting their products at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 12pm.

Community Still Life Workshop. Create a still life of the object of your choosing at this “paint and sip”-style event! Participants will use sentimental objects to form a meaningful community tableau in this workshop led by exhibiting artist and local educator, Melissa Small Cooper at the Trolley Barn Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Adult D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 12pm.

Brunch: Liana Gabel at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Met Opera: Live in HD, Dead Man Walking at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12:55pm.

Artmaking in the Afternoon. Join educators at this free drop-in artmaking program the third Saturday of every month in the Wagon House Education Center at Olana in Hudson, 1pm.

Spooktacular Sketches: A Halloween Themed Drawing Class for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Library, 1pm.

Dan Brother at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Teen Tech Support at Starr Library in Rhinebeck, 1pm.

Met HD: Dead Man Walking (Heggie) at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Mini Art Show at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Apple Pressing at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Wiltwyck Cemetery: Trials and Tribulations Tour. A historic tour focusing on the trials and tribulations of some of Kingston’s permanent residents covering the lives and losses of several historic figures from the 19th through the early 20th century buried within the grounds at the Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, 1pm.

Migration at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Launch of Jason O’Malley’s “All My Divas” Coloring Book. The Kingston-based artist & illustrator’s all new adult coloring book celebrates queer pop culture icons. Meet the artist & grab a signed copy of the book at Camp Kingston, 2pm.

The Deepest Breath with Director Q&A + Reception at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 2pm.

Drawing Workshop for Adults with Kathy Anderson at the Woodstock Library, 2pm.

Kathleen Watt in conversation with Sara Arnell at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Live Figure Drawing. A series of live figure drawing sessions during the event; registrants must bring their own materials – with a wide-range of mediums encouraged. We’ll provide the model + the mood, you provide the materials and your talents at Camp Kingston, 2pm.

AppleFest. Join The Vanaver Caravan for an afternoon of live dance and music, fiddle contest, pumpkins, apples, raffles, and more. Food, drink, beer and cider will be available for purchase Stone Ridge Orchard, 3pm.

Midnight Garden Closing Reception at Chicory Naturalist in Kingston, 3pm.

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 3pm.

Milea Estate Vineyard Tasting and Photo Booth at Yarn Farm Kingston, 3pm.

Ashbery Collage Collages Auction: Artist Reception and Viewing. Artist reception and viewing of the Ashbery Collage Collages auction artworks at Flow Chart Space in Hudson, 3pm.

Stained Glass Suncatcher Workshop for Beginners and Intermediates. Learn the basics of copper foil technique and go home with your own stained glass suncatcher you made yourself! The workshop will include basic instruction on how to design and structure your piece, create a pattern and template, cut glass, use a diamond grinder, apply copper foil, assemble and solder the pieces together at a private studio on Route 213 in Rosendale, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Soul Purpose at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Murder, Mayhem & Mystery: Tales of Saugerties Past Exhibit. Take a closer look at the mysterious past of the town presented by the Saugerties Historical Society at Kiersted Dutch Barn in Saugerties, 4pm.

Willow Wellness Workshop. Join Lucille Burr Gringon to learn about Memominee and Mohican nation gardening practices with a focus on the willow tree. Featuring storytelling and a hands-on activity at the Hudson Area Library, 4pm.

Guided Imagery & Sound Healing with Angel Readings. Hands-on healing by Lorry Salluzzi Sensei featuring seven Crystal chakra bowls to balance your chakras and clear them, and powerful gong wash with readings from several decks of cards at the Old Dutch Church, 4:30pm.

Marriage of Maria Braun at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4:30pm.

20th Anniversary Concert & Celebration. Featuring repertoire and artists from classical to contemporary at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Sean Morrison Trio at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Lola at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 5pm.

Show and Tell at Yarn Farm Kingston, 5pm.

Victoria’s Book Club at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.

Susan Slotnick Opening Reception at The Bakery in New Paltz, 5pm.

Opus 40’s Fall Foliage Gala. An incredible evening of art, music, bespoke cocktails, delicious food and wines, and grand company — under the tent, the stars & beside an extraordinary lighting environment at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Boo at the Zoo Movie Night. Forsyth Nature Center’s annual costume parade and movie night for the whole family. Wear your best costume, enjoy some snacks and bring a chair or blanket to watch Disney’s Hocus Pocus at the Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Avant-Garde-Arama at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 6pm.

The Review: Luke Schwartz / Danny Blume / Jon Light in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Kingston, 6pm.

Golly Presents : Kimistry + Holly Miranda at Graveside Variety in Woodstock. 7pm.

Living History Cemetery Tour: “The Burning of Kingston” at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7pm.

Emo Night Karaoke at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Annie Warbucks at Highland High School, 7pm.

Barnwood After Dark Featuring DJ Tommi Calamari at Camp Kingston, 7pm.

Landscape Suites for Trumpet Composed by Rebecca Coupe Franks at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

A Catskill Mountain Folk Festival: A Benefit Concert at Christian Science Church in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Deeper You Dig at the Denizen Theatre, 7pm.

Reading Willa Cather. The evening will feature readings from actors Mary Stuart Masterson and Jeremy Davidson, plus musical performances by Hailey McAvoy and Jonathan Lawlor at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 7pm.

Tick, Tick…Boom! at New Progressive Baptist Church in Kingston, 7pm.

Chad McLoughlin Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

The Deadbeats at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Suspiria with Pre Screening Dance Recital at the Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Concert: Apollo’s Fire: The Road to Dublin. In this new program from Jeannette Sorrell, haunting ballads and legends give way to driving reels as Celtic fiddlers set sparks flying at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 7:30pm.

Haunted High Falls: Siren Theatre’s Immersive Theater Experience at the D&H Historical Society in High Falls, 7:30pm.

Kingston Kiwanis Kapers at George Washington Elementary School in Kingston, 7:30pm.

The Ed Palermo Big Band. The world’s zaniest–eighteen-piece–big band returns to reform the music of Zappa, Pink Floyd, Yes, King Crimson, Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter and more at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Migration at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Halloweekend Gag Ball at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center, 7:30pm.

Butterfield: Celebrating the Music of Paul Butterfield Featuring Gabriel Butterfield & Special Guests at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Iceman Cometh at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Studio Two: The Beatles Before America at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do In A Situation Like This? at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 8pm.

Chris Forsyth’s Evolution Band / Blues Ambush at Tubby’s in Kingston, 8pm.

Aloha, Say The Pretty Girls at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Max Creek at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

EFW Presents: Sana Nagano’s Smashing Humans. Elysium Furnace Works proudly presents the remarkable prog-jazz group Smashing Humans, led by the gifted violinist and composer Sana Nagano at the VBI Theatre at Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Dive Bar Disco: Halloween Edition. Twirl to a spooky set of House & Disco all night long with DJs Prephab + Wisdom at Reason & Ruckus in Poughkeepsie, 9pm.

Dave Cohen at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Horror Hotel (1960). An entire town of New England witches (plus Christopher Lee!) are the feature this Halloween season as a young college student travels her way to the gloomy, forgotten town of Whitewood, Massachusetts. An atmospheric Halloween gem, “Horror Hotel” AKA/”The City of the Dead” remains a fun, horrifying witchfest with a terrific ending you’ll remember for a long time at The Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm.

Abraham & the Groove at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 10/22

Free Herb Clinic with ArborVitae School of Traditional Herbalism at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 9:15am.

Upholstery 201 at Brookelane in Kingston, 10am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Bard Math Circle Meet-Up at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

9th Annual R.Y.A.N.s 5K Run/Walk: Raising Your Awareness about Narcotics at Loughran Park in Kingston, 11am.

Open Air Studio 2023. An Open Air Party in lieu of the event at Robert E. Post Memorial Park in Kingston, 11am.

Jazz Brunch at Steve Raleigh at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Spirit Brothers. Join the Spirit Brothers for Community chanting. Come sing, dance, or pray and invoke the power of mantra to generate sacred space at Marbletown Multi Arts, 11am.

“Meat” the Farmer. Savor the flavor of local agriculture and meet your local livestock farmers, taste locally sourced meats, featuring an assortment of cuts, and enjoy a Farm-to-Table Feast at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties, 12pm.

Pumpkin Festival and Crafters Sunday. Local artists and crafters sell handmade crafts; pumpkin painting and halloween pendant making for children in Clinton Corners at Ruby Hill Farm, 12pm.

Jazz Brunch with Indigo Trio at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Eddie Seville at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

The Ukrainian Children Paint for Peace Benefit Auction. Featuring startlingly original works of art by war torn Ukrainian children ages eight to fifteen sold in a silent auction and featuring homemade Ukrainian food at the Rosendale Theatre, 1pm.

The Ukrainian Children Paint for Peace. Benefit auction with Ukrainian food, video presentations, music and more at Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, 1pm.

Drop-In College Application Help with Paola Gentry at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Lone Riders of the Apocalypse at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Herbaween at Stone Ridge Orchard, 2pm.

Aloha, Say The Pretty Girls at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

Annie Warbucks at Highland High School, 2pm.

Show and Tell at Yarn Farm Kingston, 3pm.

Campus Tour: Archtober. Includes the Architectural Archive and Research Library, containing 1200 architectural models; the Ex of IN House, a 980-square-foot experimental residence; and the Installation Trail with temporary and permanent outdoor installations by Richard Nonas, Oscar Tuazon, and Arlene Shechet at ‘T’ Space Rhinebeck Gallery, 2pm.

An Afternoon with Composer, Arranger, Conductor David Amram and Family at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 2pm.

Migration at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

“Lou Reed: A Biography” by Will Hermes at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Community Oral History Training Day. Learn the skills to conduct, record, and create your own Oral History! Professor and Food Studies scholar Dr. Willa Zhen will lead an educational and interactive workshop; teaching you tips and tricks to be an oral history expert at the Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History in Kingston, 2pm.

Halloween Garland Making. Create your own festive garland for Halloween at Ruby Hill Farm in Clinton Corners, 2pm.

Paint & Sip. Create an 11×14 painting; no experience necessary at Georgie O’s in Hyde Park, 2pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Halloween Monster Mash. Costume contest, photo booth, games, treats at MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 2:45pm.

Pulso de Barro: Free Mexican Folk Concert. An evening of traditional Son Jarocho music at the Beatrix Farrand Garden at Bellefield in Hyde Park, 3pm.

Carpool Choir. Directed by Eva Salina and composed of 35 residents from the tri-county area, Carpool Choir performs a concoction of traditional polyphonic songs from Balkan, Georgian, Corsican, Ukrainian, and American Traditions at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 3pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do In A Situation Like This? at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 3pm.

Rodelinda at Hudson Hall in Hudson, 3pm.

Circle at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

The Iceman Cometh at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Kingston Jazz Jam. Monthly opportunity for jazz musicians to get together to make music, and for jazz lovers to listen and enjoy! All instruments, including voice, are welcome at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Marriage of Maria Braun at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4pm.

Lady Evil / Lost Legacy / Another Demon / Overnight Sensation / Savage Amusement / Geezers Butler at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Concert Series: Guy Davis (Nave) at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 4pm.

Howland Chamber Music Circle Presents Salon Sèance “The End of Time” at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 4pm.

Farewell My Concubine at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4:15pm.

Unspoken Word: Love, Longing, and Letting Go. A poetry & performance event celebrating the publication of Mitch Ditkoff’s new book with visual and musical accompaniment by Barbara Bash and Steve Gorn at ASK in Kingston, 5pm.

Monthly Board Game Nights at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Queerly Sundays. Safe space, community building Queer focused gatherings at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Book Launch: Still Life At Eighty by Abigail Thomas with Sari Botton at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Sound Journey. Embark on a mind-blowing musical odyssey at Sound Journey, where captivating sounds will transport you to another dimension at 215 Main Street in New Paltz, 5pm.

Golly Presents: An Evening with Seth Glier + Sophie Chambers. Join us for a mixed media collage workshop from Sophie Chambers, followed by an evening of music from Seth Glier at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 5pm.

Open-Level Adult Ballet. Based in classical technique with a lens toward alignment, musicality, coordination, strength, endurance, and flexibility at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Leo Lovechild at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Lola at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6:15pm.

Al-Anon Meeting at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Marco Benevento & Friends: A Benefit for the Stop Woodstock National LLC Coalition at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Horse Jumper of Love / Fraternal Twin at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Gratefully Yours at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

A Haunting in Venice at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Paul Spring / Daniel Kleederman / TJ Douglas at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Rachel Z / Mino Cinelu / Jonathan Toscano at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

Haunted High Falls: Siren Theatre’s Immersive Theater Experience at the D&H Historical Society in High Falls, 7:30pm.

Mon. 10/23

Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt and Spider Craft at the Saugerties Public Library, all day.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Reflections From The Outstanding Jewish Pariah: Hannah Arendt on What Went Wrong with the Zionist Project in the Arendt Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Potion Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Tween & Teen Workshop: Nailed It! at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

Translation Made Me: What I Learned from Translating Maturana, Varela, Anzaldua, Glissant, and Many Others in the Olin Humanities Building at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Lola and Space Limited in Hudson, 5pm.

Bard Written Arts: A Reading with Adam Shatz at Bito Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale on Hudson, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Heaven Stood Still: The Incarnations of Willy DeVille at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Lessons of Darkness / Mother and Son / All My Life at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

Open Mic with O’Shea. House guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:15pm.

Tues. 10/24

Signing Friends ASL Playgroup at the Hurley Library, 9:30am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Spanish Conversation with Francisco and Varcia at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Brick by Brick at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

After School Legos at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 4pm.

S.T.E.A.M. Stories (Grades K-5) at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Intro to Tarot Reading for Teens at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Presents: Our Turn To Talk. Free movie panel and discussion; “a powerful film about resilience and hope” at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Fright Night. Oblong’s Frederick Rossero and Ari Mackoff will be your hosts for an evening filled with spine-tingling tales guaranteed to give you chills + fun horror trivia and prizes. A book signing on the porch will follow the program.at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 6:30pm.

The Ever-Present Conversation: Reconnect Through Embodied Conversation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 6:30pm.

Life is Like a Kudu Horn at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Keenan O’Meara at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Rodelinda at Hudson Hall in Hudson, 7pm.

Sally Rhoads Memorial Lecture: Charles Lang Freer and the Power to See Beauty by Lee Glazer at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

The Sorrow and the Pity at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

House (1977) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 10/25

The Power of Parenting at CoWork Kingston, 8:30am.

Painting The Abstract with Ellen McKay at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 10am.

Connect & Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Climate Adaptation and Vision Workshop Columbia Co. Carp North: Envision Future Scenarios and Identify Climate Adaptation Strategies at PS21. Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, 1pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

A Haunting in Venice at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

LGBTQ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Olive Quintet (Nave) at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 4:30pm.

Harvest Fest. Paint a pumpkin and indulge in fall festivities with food and drinks from the Kingston Standard at Hutton Brickyards, 5pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Girl Scouts Superpower Party. Learn how to get started as a Girl Scout or start a Troop in your area at the Chatham Public Library, 5:30pm.

Fall Hudson Valley Cannabis Roll Call 2023 at Seasoned Delicious Foods in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Book Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

The Academy X Ralph Bello. Weekly pop-up event that showcases the culinary talents of some of the best chefs in the Hudson Valley. Each week, a new chef will be featured, showcasing their unique style, flavors, and cooking techniques. This series will explore the creativity of each chef and their dishes at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Short Story Book Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Supper Club with Spaghetti Eastern at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:40pm.

Coming Together: Black History Is American History at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Close Up: Pain Hustlers with Local Author Evan Hughes. Co-presented by Oblong Books. Post-film discussion with Evan Hughes and moderated by Michelle Montalbano from Starr Library at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Baba Commandant and The Mandingo Band. First ever US tour at The Half Moon in Hudson, 7pm.

Truth Club / Jelly Kelly / Battle Ave at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Clio’s Muse: A History Reading Club at Stone Ridge Library, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Suspiria at the Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Gratefully Yours at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Ace of Wands / Sir Echo / Carolyn Marosy at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.