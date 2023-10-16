The Elting Memorial Library’s 66th annual Library Fair was the place to be in New Paltz last weekend. There were some 30,000 books for children and adults, a raffle, silent auction, fun for the children, vendors, food and live music throughout the day.

And what was that heavenly smell wafting up from Huguenot Street? It turned out to be the handmade pies and fritters for sale at Applestock, the annual autumn festival hosted by the Reformed Church of New Paltz. There were live music performances happening for most of the day, tantalizing vendor booths set up, a food tent and another selling locally made beer, wine and cider.