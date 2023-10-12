Picture this: One town full of 52 bands and musicians just rocking out on porches, many at the same time. Believe it or not, this is a real thing. It’s called Porchfest, it’s in Rhinebeck this Saturday, and you haven’t seen (or heard) anything like it.

The lineup is packed with local artists from every genre – we’re not just talking acoustic singer-songwriters, there will be full rock bands, a washboard jazz group, klezmer artists, and a Tom Petty cover band, just to name a few.

The Porchfest website (rbkporchfest.com) is an essential companion to your adventure, as it features a map of each location including a picture of each porch – don’t worry, they’re all within a few blocks of each other.

On hand to fuel your walk will be a bevy of local food trucks: Carole’s Hot Dogs, Djay’s Fish Fry, Forno Rosso Wood Fired Pizza, Pura Vida Kettle Corn, Rhinebeck Crew-Tacos, Spacey Tracy’s Pickles and Thailicious.

The musicians are the stars – but so are the porches themselves. Have you ever been to a music festival that entailed visiting 52 separate venues and stages? This is a super-unique opportunity to experience local music in perhaps the most immersive way possible. Sat. 10/14 • 11am-6pm.