Funding is now available for government agencies, non-profit organizations, schools and universities to implement stream projects in the Ashokan Reservoir watershed. The Ashokan watershed includes the upper Esopus Creek and Bushkill streams.

The Ashokan Watershed Stream Management Program (AWSMP) provides grant funding for stream-related education, planning, flood mitigation, infrastructure and restoration projects. Approximately $500,000 is available this funding round. Applications are due by Wednesday, October 25.

The AWSMP has awarded over $7.5 million for stream and floodplain management projects in the Ashokan watershed since the grant program began in 2009.

The grant program is currently funding 13 projects in the watershed towns of Shandaken, Olive, Woodstock and Hunter to improve community resilience to flooding and protect stream health and function.

For more information on Stream Management Implementation Program (SMIP) grants and application materials, visit: https://ashokanstreams.org/projects-and-funding/.

For more information about the AWSMP, visit ashokanstreams.org, call (845) 688-3047 or email info@ashokanstreams.org.

Funding for the SMIP grant program is provided by the NYC Department of Environmental Protection and managed by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County.