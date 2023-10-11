The peak of fall is upon us, and there are few autumnal locales more stunning than Ashokan Center in Olivebridge. This Sunday, bring the whole family on a wooded retreat featuring fresh apple cider pressing, pumpkin painting, blacksmithing, broommaking, hayrides, live music (Jude Roberts, Blue Gardenia and Adrea Maddox & The Hey Y’Alls), seasonal food and guided hikes. It doesn’t get more “fall” than this.

Tickets prices are based on age: $10 for 18+, $5 for 6-17, and under 5 are free. They can be acquired, along with more info, at ashokancenter.org. Sun. 10/15 • 10am-4pm • Ashokan Center, Olivebridge.