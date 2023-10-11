The annual remembrance of one of the darkest days in Kingston’s history seems to grow in scope every year. The event obviously doesn’t celebrate death and destruction, even if its logo of a colonial building engulfed in flames seems an odd icon for a fun festival. In fact, “The Burning of Kingston” is the ultimate attention-getter for a topic that isn’t quite as sexy: the history of the Revolutionary War.

The main event happens Saturday at 3pm, as street battles by colonial reenactors will rage throughout Uptown Kingston. But there’s plenty going on before and after the battle throughout the weekend, including film screenings, history talks, jazz performances, cemetery tours, and even a colonial ball and reception.

Many Burning of Kingston events are listed in our calendar of events, and a full list can be found at burningofkingston.com. Fri. 10/13 through Sun. 10/15.