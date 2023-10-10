The Saugerties Mum Festival is a true Saugerties tradition, open free to the public. It is a chance for the community and visitors from far and near to come and enjoy beautiful Seamon Park in all its glory. The festival was held last Sunday, October 8. There were childrens’ activities, local community not-for-profit organizations, a petting zoo, scavenger hunt for children, art shows, live music and food. The Mum Festival weekend actually began with the Mum Bowl football game at Saugerties High School on Saturday, where the coronation of the Mum Queen and her Court took place.