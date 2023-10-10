In a thrilling twist of events, New Paltz’s historic Huguenot Street will soon unravel a nearly 250-year-old mystery for the brave and curious. This October, an interactive theater experience promises to engage visitors in the true and chilling tale of the Budd family’s attempted poisoning — an enigma that once captivated the region, only to nearly vanish from the annals of history.

The theatrical journey kicks off on Fri., Oct. 13 at the DuBois Fort Visitor Center. Starting from 5pm, tours will embark hourly with the final group setting out at 8pm. For those itching for an encore, tours will also run on Sat., Oct. 14, Fri., Oct. 20 to Sat., Oct. 21, and Fri., Oct. 27 to Sun., Oct. 29. A slight change for the last date: on Sun., Oct. 29, tours will begin a tad earlier, from 3pm to 6pm.

“Visitors who attend this program will participate in solving the mystery of who poisoned the Budd family,” shared an event organizer. But a word of caution — the program delves deep into topics of death and murder, so children below 13 should be accompanied by adults.

Interested attendees are encouraged to secure their spots via pre-registration. Details and registration links can be found at huguenotstreet.org.