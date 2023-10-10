“Fo+rward” was the theme for this year’s O+ Festival held in uptown and midtown venues in Kingston last weekend. A parade stepped off Friday evening to start the festivities featuring bands, artists, dancers, performers, comedians and healers. However, Saturday’s afternoon rainstorm put a damper on outside events, some of which were accommodated inside.

Over 50 musical acts were planned throughout the weekend, including big headliners Amythyst Kiah, rock n’ roll singer Gail Ann Dorsey and comedian Bobcat Goldthwait. Also, five new murals were commissioned to add to the eclectic collection of Kingston’s cityscape.

From its inception, the premise of the festival was that artists and musicians receive free health services from volunteering medical professionals in exchange for sharing their talents. This year, the organization will be much closer to its goal as it hired its first full-time staff physician, Dr. Lizette Castillo-Edge, who will be the wellness director.