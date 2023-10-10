Thu. 10/12

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Indigenous Research Methods & Practice in the Liberal Arts. Second annual conference at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

Second Annual Conference of Rethinking Place: Bard-on-Mahicantuck. Weekend long event dedicated to the Native American and Indigenous people. Opening Workshop on Indigenous research methods & practice with Monique Tyndall in the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1:30pm. Full schedule online.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Adult Book Discussion Group: Place & Story at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

The Emu and The Oak at Olive Free Library, 4:30pm.

Putting the Garden to Bed: How to Prepare for Winter at the Cornell Extension Education Center in Hudson, 5pm.

Intro to Coding Club at the Town of Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 5pm.

Rhinebeck Bartender Wars 2023 at Terrapin in Rhinebeck, 5pm.

Marji Zintz at Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Free collage night at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm.

“Keep the Lights On” at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Open Mic at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6pm.

Skip Owens at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Season of the Witch Dinner & Masquerade. Fancy Feast Supper Club presents an evening of black and white with a menu inspired by the monochrome shades at Stonehill’s in Accord, 6pm.

The Art of the Cirkus: Community Celebration. Honor local artists, youth, family members, and partners who make Cirkus After School’s creative impact powerful in Columbia County at the Hudson Area Library, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at the Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Bindlestiff Exhibition and Celebration. “The Art of the Cirkus” is a special exhibition and celebration that honors the craft, visual, and photographic artists at the Hudson Area Library, 6pm.

Haunted Rondout at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Latinos in Local Politics at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Suicide Support at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 6:30pm.

In a Lonely Place at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Historic Murders in Dutchess County. Historian Shannon Butler discusses some of Dutchess County’s most gruesome murders from the 18th to the early 20th centuries using court records, early newspaper articles, and pamphlets at the Town of Wappinger Town Hall, 7pm.

The Bard Lectures: Neil Gaiman at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Dead Tooth / Glimmer / Optic Sink at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

TAiJi Classes & Qi Gong Fitness at Score Dance Studio in Kingston, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Pup Play: A New Play by Kat Baus and Andy Boyd. Staged reading and workshop discussion at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Jeff Slate & Friends Tribute to Tom Petty at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Glass Menagerie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

The Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase Kick Off Party & Concert. Annual opening showcase event featuring Sean McGowan, Tony McManus, Adam Miller, Peter Janson, and Preston Reed at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Catie Friel / Jake Klar / Samuel Boat at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

The Motet at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Brendan Barton at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Fri. 10/13

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Mahjong at Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Aging with Dignity & Mindfulness at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

USB’s Gardiner Branch Community Appreciation Day. Activities and entertainment include fun games and prizes at Ulster Savings Bank, 11am.

Catskill Ukulele Group at Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

Woodstock Book Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Mini Modern Artists at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Saugerties Food Truck Festival. A festival of flavor and fun on Friday the 13th! Food, beer, wine, local products and craft vendors. Dress in your best costume for the Costume Contest at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties, 4pm.

Canary at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm, 7pm.

Chill Out: Drop-In Hang for Teens. Weekly drop-in for teens 13 to 19 years old to play board games, use the computer, socialize, make art or meet people at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Rose Stoller at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Book Signing and Tap Takeover. Celebrate Beer Hiking New York State by Jason Friedman and Philip Vondra, Tap Takeover by Hudson Valley Brewing at Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, 5pm.

Haunted Huguenot Street: A Poisoning at The Budd Hotel. Who poisoned the Budd family? An interactive theater tour immersing guests in the mystery that happened nearly 250 years ago in New Paltz’s first hotel. Help solve the mystery at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 5pm.

Molly Farley & Friends in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Homegrown: A Mountaintop Film Feast Featuring Desert Hearts. Screening and panel for The Loss of Nameless Things at Van Dusen’s, 5:30pm.

Moon, Serpent, and Bone Oddities & Curiosities Night Market. All of the hidden dark treasures the Hudson Valley has to offer with unique crafters, makers, artists, taxidermists, magick makers, psychics, performers, and the unusual who will be showcasing their wares and talents with live performances and ending with a dance party at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Brian Goss: DJ Set Spinning Punk, New Wave and all the LES Ghosts at the Park Theater in Hudson, 6pm.

T(HERE) Opening Reception. A group exhibit of seven local photographers featuring Anna Victoria, Jessica Chappe, Luca Pearl Khosrova, Emily Sprague, Elizabeth Celeste Ibarra, Véra Haddad and Katherine March Driscoll at CREATE Council on the Arts in Catskill, 6pm.

DJ Galaexius at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Just Surrender / I Am The Pilot / Hudson / What Makes Sense / Wheelbite at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Our Non-Understanding of Everything Opening Reception. An immersive video installation created to help you consider the emotional and rational relationships you have with your personal tech devices at CREATE Council on the Arts in Catskill, 6pm.

Friday the 13th: Dare to Beware. After-hours hunt for creepy creatures, muster the courage to encounter some sensational spooks, and rally with at a real-life reptile show at the Town of Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 6:30pm.

Lorcana League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Revolutionary War Indigenous Loyalists: Oneida Nation: American Revolutionary War, The People of the Standing Stone. Pre-Film Talk by Evan Pritchard at the Old Dutch Church, 7pm.

Tango with Messiez Trio with Dancers and a Milonga at The Local in Saugerties, 7pm.

Chris Redd at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 7pm, 9:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Trippy Costume Party. Featuring mind-bending visuals, groovy beats, and an unforgettable night at RoseBud Entity in New Paltz, 7pm.

Shana Falana & The Crawlbabies / King Mike Entertainment System / Rager at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Bard Lectures: Neil Gaiman at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Local Star: Fridays at Seasoned Gives in Lake Katrine, 7pm.

BluCrush at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Haunted High Falls: Tales from the Canal. A hair-raising, immersive theatre experience at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7:30pm.

The Kane Bros. Blues Band / Abbie Gardner / Cindy Cashdollar at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Glass Menagerie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do in a Situation Like This? at The Phoenicia Playhouse, 8pm.

Zac Brown Tribute Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Cake at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals) at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Undead Masquerade with DJ Tryst at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Dance Party with DJ Majic Juan at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Sat. 10/14

Elting Memorial Library’s 66th Annual Library Fair. Book sale, live music, kid’s activities, vendors, authors, repair cafe, and more at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 9am.

Colonial Camp Re-enactments. Visit the British encampment at the Henry Sleight House in Kingston, 9am.

Cider Donut Bike Tour. Enjoy beautiful views while riding 20-23 miles along the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail making stops for cider donuts! Visit Wright’s Farm, Tantillo Farms and Dressel Farms and Kettleborough Cider House at the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, 9am.

Family Constellations with EveMarie Elkin at Marbletown Multi Arts, 9:30am.

African Drum at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Lessons From The Land: Walking in Wonder. Walk and discuss how human hands shape the landscape and how the land transforms us with The Outside Institute at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 9:30am, 10:30am.

Belleayre Fall Festival. Fun-filled activities for the entire family: sample tons of food & beverages, listen to live music, take in the sights with a fall foliage gondola ride, decorate a pumpkin, and more at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 10am.

5th Annual Catskill Covered Bridge Rally at Maurice D. Hinchey Catskills Visitor Center in Mount Tremper, 10am.

Native American Artwork Display by Judith Boggess at the Person House in Kingston, 10am.

Craft Swap at Olive Free Library, 10am.

Xeriscape Garden Tour. Master Gardeners guide you through the Xeriscape Garden at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 10am.

Knitting Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Take and Make Art and Artists at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Sashiko Mending Workshop at Brookelane in Kingston, 10am.

Porchfest. Featuring 50+ bands of all genres playing on 22 village porches on Livingston St & Chestnut St. in Rhinebeck, 11am.

Fall Fun & Pumpkin Palooza. U-pick pumpkins, live music, pick your own flower bouquet, hay rides, and more at Seed Song Farm in Kingston, 11am.

Friends of Historic Saugerties: Geology and History of the Rosendale Natural Cement Industry, presented by Steven Schimmrich. Community group whose mission it is to make local history accessible to the community through educational initiatives including shared inquiry, exploration of resources, and programs for learning and discovery at the Saugerties Public Library, 11am.

The Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase. 2-day fest featuring fine handmade acoustic guitars and stringed musical instruments exhibited by their creators; show & sale with live acoustic music all day, plus instructional clinics & workshops, concerts, and special events at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 11am.

Open Studio at the Carole Aoki Studio in Accord, 11am.

Bitter Farewell: The Esopus Indian Experience in the American Revolution. Talk by Justin Wexler of Wild Hudson Valley at the Persen House in Kingston, 11am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Kingston Burns. Kingston’s first Cannabis Showcase. A celebration of locally-based music, food, education, fashion, cannabis and more at Kingston Point Park, 12pm.

Fall Festival for All Ages. Face painting, pumpkin painting, nature crafts, puppet show, baked goods, apples, cider, donuts and ice cream at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock, 12pm.

School of Rock Beacon at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Scarecrow Fest. Enjoy family friendly fun, live music, local vendors, community action booths, delicious food, and of course Scarecrows!at Comeau Park in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Jim Pospisil at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

BAU Gallery October Exhibitions at BAU Gallery in Beacon, 12pm.

Black Artist Talk. Youth curators will lead a discussion with selected exhibiting artists about Black artistry and identity at the Trolley Barn Art Center in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Beaded Jewelry Making Class with Local Artist Pat Blanco at the Ellenville Public Library, 1pm.

Peter Einhorn’s Jazz Trio at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

16th Annual Harvest Hoedown 2023. Celebrate local agriculture and the harvest season with live music, square dancing, a pie-baking contest, and more at the Rondout Valley Growers Association in Stone Ridge, 1pm.

City that Drinks the Mountain Sky at Newburgh Urban Farm, 1pm.

Ohen healing Presents Portals: A Day Retreat. Shamanic Breathwork Journey, Cacao Ceremony, Yin Yoga with Reiki at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 1:30pm.

Prosendale Presents: An Author Showcase with Donna Minkowitz, Lance Ringel, Jill Dearman And Gerard Cabrera For LGBTQ History Month. Special edition of the bimonthly literary event series curated by Joyce Sprafkinat the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Movie & Panel Discussion: Winter on Fire, Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 2pm.

The Cake at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Woodstock School of Art Grant Arnold Exhibition. This exhibition by curator Bruce Weber will be the first extensive study of Grant Arnold and the Golden Era of Woodstock Lithography, 1930-1939 at the Woodstock School of Art, 2pm.

Lorcana League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 2pm.

Land Conservation: Easement Basics with Christie DeBoer at the Gardiner Library, 2pm.

October Sip and Sound. Sound Walk Meditation with Katie Down at Stone Ridge Orchard, 2pm.

Land Conservation: Easement Basics. For anyone interested in learning about voluntary land protection agreements; learn from an environmental conservation expert at the Gardiner Library, 2pm.

Lydia Davis (Our Strangers) in Conversation with Jenny Offill at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock, 2pm.

Grant Arnold Exhibition Opening. Curated by Bruce Weber, this exhibit is the first extensive study of Grant Arnold and the Golden Era of Woodstock Lithography, 1930-1939 at the Woodstock School of Art, 2pm.

The Burning of Kingston and Live Music with Sara Serpa at Rough Draft in Kingston, 2:30pm.

What Happened During the Burning of Kingston? A brief presentation highlighting some of the events that led up to the Burning of Kingston at the Senate House in Kingston, 3pm.

Poughkeepsie Harvest Fest 2023. Celebrate the connection of farm, food and community at The Environmental Cooperative at the Vassar Barns in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Dream Space: The Teen Resiliency Project – Opening Reception at Woodstock Artist Association and Museum, 3pm.

Shadowbox Workshop at Live Inspired Art – Dance – Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Eric Erickson in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Art = Healing: Inspired by Linda Mary Montano’s Life in Art – Opening Reception at the Lamb Center in Saugerties, 3pm.

Cookbook Author Susan Simon signs The Cook & The Rabbi: Recipes and Stories to Celebrate the Jewish Holidays at Paper Trail in Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Colonial Reenactor Uptown Street Battles. Uptown Kingston street battles by colonial reenactors culminating at the historic four corners throughout uptown Kingston Stockade District, 3pm.

Cruise Control Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Carnivale. Bring your own costumes, masks and instruments; open mic for music, poetry, theater, dance, spontaneous inspiration at Seed Song Farm in Kingston, 4pm.

Eleanor Roosevelt Quarter Release Party. An enchanting evening of coins, guest speakers, cocktails, appetizers, docent-guided tram rides to the stone cottage, and captivating conversations at the ERVK Conference Center in Hyde Park, 4pm.

Haunted Huguenot Street: A Poisoning at The Budd Hotel. Who poisoned the Budd family? at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 5pm.

Savage States: Settler Governance in an Age of Sorrow. The Inaugural Electa Quinney Lecture of Rethinking Place Presented by Audra Simpson at the Olin Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Bluegrass Open Jam at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 5pm.

AM Gold / Of The Atlas at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Jazz Vespers: The Plight of Slaves During the Burning of Kingston. Featuring The Christopher Dean Sullivan Jazz Ensemble / Ulster County Poet Laureate Kate Hymes: Original Works / Reverend Evelyn Clark: “The People Could Fly” by Virginia Hamilton / Minister Rob Sweeney: “Up from the Ashes” at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Comedy Weekend. LaCucina Rosalie and La Bella Pizza Bistro present a comedy weekend with headliner and NPHS Alumni Irwin Loring featuring Davin Rosenblat at La Bella Pizza Bistro in New Paltz, 6pm.

A Night at the Library. Join Full Moon Paranormal for an investigation of the library. These investigators use a compilation of evidence that either indicates or rejects the presence of paranormal phenomena. The building is over 100 years old: who knows what they might find at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

Identity – Opening Reception at Super Secret Gallery in Beacon, 6pm.

Spaghetti Eastern Music at Rock da Casbah in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

Driftwood Soldier with the Kondrat Sisters. Not your average mandolin-bass foot-stomping gutter-folk duo at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Pot Calling the Kettle Black. Get ready for a hilarious evening of calling out hypocrisy and laughing at yourself at Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Canary at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

The Bard Lectures: Neil Gaiman at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Soul Purpose at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Chris Redd at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 7pm, 9:30pm.

Desert Hearts. Talkback featuring Kera Bolonik of Dame Magazine and Desert Hearts co-star Patricia Charbonneau at the Doctorow Theater in Hunter, 7pm.

Eric DiVito Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Harry Smith’s Early Abstractions with Live Soundtrack at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Oliver Myles Mashburn at the Park Theater in Hudson, 7pm.

Living History Cemetery Tour: “The Burning of Kingston.” Theatre on the Road and the Old Dutch Church offer the 9th Annual Living History at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7pm.

Somesthesia by Laura Bochet + Grand Reopening at the Distortion Society in Beacon, 7pm.

Speed Dating (& Friending). Open to all genders, identities and orientations at Toasted in Newburgh, 7pm.

The Murderous Monster Mash-up: Halloween Mystery Dinner Party. Halloween themed mystery dinner show. The characters include all of your favorite monsters plus a few surprises. It’s a Halloween reunion of all of your favorite guys and ghouls at Hudson House & Distillery in West Park, 7pm.

Gwenifer Raymond at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Lucas Handwerker: Make Light. An interactive evening of intuitive readings, healing, trance states, and other symphonies of psychological wonder at Cygnets Way in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Haunted High Falls: Tales from the Canal. A hair-raising, immersive theater experience at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7:30pm.

Alexis P. Suter – Gospel of Love Concert at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Glass Menagerie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Violent Femmes at UPAC in Kingston, 8pm.

Neon Blues Fest at WYLDE Hudson, 8pm.

Colonial Ball and Reception. Travel back to October 1777 and meet six historic women that survived the Burning of Kingston. Their personal stories will give you a different perspective on our history at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 8pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do in a Situation Like This? at The Phoenicia Playhouse, 8pm.

The Burning Sun / Overheard / Maeve at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Dana Fuchs at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

String Sampler Concert. An international acoustic guitar and stringed-instrument makers’ festival featuring Grant Gordy and Ross Martin presented by The Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase at the Woodstock Playhouse, 8pm.

The New Century at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Hugo Ball Night: No Name, No Slogan. Speaker Greg Miller gives a lecture, Actor Andre Herzegovitch reads poetry, local musicians cover Talking Heads, and visual art displays on view at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

The Bones of J.R. Jones / Jarrod Dickenson at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Noel Carey at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Dog Knows at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

DJ Dirt / Leelee / Swim Ice at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 11pm.

Sun. 10/15

The 26th Annual Rosendale International Pickle Festival at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, 10am.

Fall Family Fun Fest. Fresh apple cider pressing, pumpkin painting, blacksmithing, broom making, hayrides, live music, seasonal food, guided hikes, and fun for all ages at The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Open Community Coffeehouse Hours at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 10am.

Introduction to Native and Invasive Plants at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Hudson, 10am.

Painting With Nature. An autumnal walk through The Willows; collect natural materials to use as brushes and stamps to make a painting at Willows at Brandow Point in Catskill, 10am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Sculpt & Move Workshop at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 11am.

Open Studio at the Carole Aoki Studio in Accord, 11am.

Children’s Story Time Featuring Noa Jones at Rough Draft in Kingston, 11am.

Bluegrass Brunch with Conor Wenk at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Third Sunday Music Concert Featuring Harpist Thistle at Bannerman’s Island in Newburgh, 11am.

Finding and Losing Ourselves Through Art. An introduction to art as therapy and audience discussion: “art in your life” with Nina Schmidbaur at Washburn Studios in Saugerties, 11:30am.

Hispanic Heritage Festival. Enjoy music, dance, visual arts, food and culture of the Hispanic community at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh, 12pm.

The Beacon Sloop Club Annual Pumpkin Festival at Pete and Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park in Beacon, 12pm.

Brunch: Pluck & Rail at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Bridal Show at R&W Farm in Wallkill, 1pm.

Walking Tour of Hurley Historic Main Street. A Burning of Kingston-themed walking tour of Old Hurley’s Main Street – learn where Kingston’s refugees lived, discover where the NYS capital was relocated to, hear the real story behind the British spy hanged in Hurley, and discover more about the many 300+ year old stone houses in the village (pre-registration required) in Uptown Kington, 1pm.

A Gathering of Old Cars at Staatsburgh State Historic Site, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Turkey Table Topper Sip & Paint at The Partition in Saugerties, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Amadou Gaye at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Hocus Croakus 2: Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner at the American Legion Post 1302 in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

The Glass Menagerie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 2pm.

Skeleton Crew at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

The Blessing of the Animals at the Chapel of Holy Innocents at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Myles Mancuso Band at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Sam Rebelein, “Edenville” at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 2pm.

The New Century at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Chamber Music of the Revolutionary War Period – Bard Conservatory of Music Ensemble. Pre-Concert Talk by Classical Music Master Leslie Gerber at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 3pm.

Walkway Talks: Prominent Families of Franny Reese Park at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Highland, 3pm.

Itay Goren. Solo pianist performing Beethoven, Brahms, Ravel and Schumann. Free show presented by Saugerties Pro Musica at Saugerties United Methodist Church, 3pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do in a Situation Like This? at The Phoenicia Playhouse, 3pm.

Lucky House at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Slow Jam at the Gardiner Library, 3:30pm.

Romeo & Juliet. Directed by Francis Karagodins at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 4pm.

Crip Camp. Film screening with an after-film panel including Co-Director Jim LeBrech at the Doctorow Theater in Hunter, 4pm.

Disciples of Rock, Eden: A Women of Rock Tribute with Natasha B at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Bloom / The B2s / Perennial at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 4pm.

Monthly Board Game Nights at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Latin ATM at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Sunday Night Swim: A Monthly Ambient Series at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Hipgnosis: Squaring the Circle at the Orpheum Theatre of Upstate Films in Saugerties, 7pm.

Harry Smith’s Early Abstractions with Live Soundtrack at the Orpheum Theatre of Upstate Films in Saugerties, 7pm.

Party Around a Piano with Lance Horne at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Canary at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

The Mahavishnu Project at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Haunted High Falls: Tales from the Canal. A hair-raising, immersive theatre experience at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7:30pm.

Celebrating the Musical Spirit of Codona & Creative Music Studio Benefit Concert at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Alejandro Escovedo at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Steve Scholz + Friends at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Mon. 10/16

Music with Miss Amy at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Staying in Place at the Woodstock Public Library, 10am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

International Mystery Book Club at Olive Free Library, 2pm.

Speaker Series: Proppanow at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Writers Group with Cathy Arra Group 1 at the Stone Ridge Library, 4pm.

Outreach Committee at the Saugerties Public Library, 4:30pm.

Health Coaching Group. Working on improving your health, but finding a lack of support? Come join the Health Coaching Group for adults at the Red Hook Community Center, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Become One With the Land And Community at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Live Music: EK Duo at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Sustaining Air: The Life and Poetry of Larry Eigner. Jennifer Bartlett presenting and in conversation with Charles Bernstein on the Life and Poetry of Larry Eigner at the Flow Chart Space in Hudson, 7pm.

Center for Moving Image Arts Presents: Germany, Year 90 Nine Zero and Wings of Desire at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

EK Duo at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Sarah Gross / Carly Walsh at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 10/17

Mahjong at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Stress Relief Bunny Petting Zoo with Reenie’s Rabbit Rescue at the Ellenville Public Library, 10:30am.

11th Annual Cider Tasting at Kimlin Cider Mill in Poughkeepsie, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Book Club at the Town of Ulster Library, 1pm.

French Conversation with Claudine Brenner at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 2:30pm.

Tween Sewing Workshop at the Stone Ridge Library, 3pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Brick by Brick at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

After School Legos at the Stone Ridge Library, 4pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

Family Night with Kelsey at the Hurley Library, 4:30pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Italian Conversational Round Table at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Hudson Valley Hives: Beekeeping Support Group at the Olive Free Library, 5:45pm.

How To Commit Crimes Against Reality at Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Writing as Sowing, Reading as Eating. Installation and food gathering by Juliana Steiner at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Author Talk and Book Signing with Alex Gino at Morton Memorial Library, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

2001: A Space Odyssey at Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Larry Locust at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild ixfn New Paltz, 7pm.

Tuesday Meditation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Wed. 10/18

Painting The Abstract with Ellen McKay at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 10am.

Story Time with Chiaki at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Connect & Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Mystery Book Club at the Stone Ridge Library, 11am.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Canary at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

SPL Book Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

After School Story Hour at the Stone Ridge Library, 3:30pm.

No Strings Marionette Company presents The Hobbit. A family-friendly marionette version of the classic novel by Tolkien at the Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 3:45pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Olive Quintet (Nave) at CTK in Stone Ridge, 4:30pm.

The Mashup at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 5pm.

Knit Night at Yarn Farm Kingston, 5pm.

Kirby’s Fender in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Qi Gong with Paul Bloom at the Woodstock Public Library, 5:15pm.

Arte y Lugares Especiales at the Hudson Area Library, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

MTG Draft Night at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Under Hallow Hills RPG at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

NAMI Mid-Hudson 2023 Annual Meeting & Volunteer Recognition Event at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Snacks Around the World at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Acoustic Supper Club with JV Squad at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Academy X Reconnect Foods. Academy Chef Series featuring Chef David Cruz at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

The Murderous Monster Mash-up. Another great production by the troupe from Theatre on the Road within the historic Beekman Arms. Local Dinner-Theatre at its finest at The Tavern at Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, 6:45pm.

James Maddock at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Gregory Alan Isakov / The Milk Carton Kids at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Next Year’s Words: A New Paltz Reader’s Forum at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Suspiria at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Golly Presents: Landlady (Solo) + Friends with Opening Set by Mistresses. Landlady’s Adam Schatz performs a unique set of solo songs with special guest appearances at Graveside Variety, 7:30pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Robert Burke Warren’s Young Songwriter Show at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Ladybird / Rangus / The Sews at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.