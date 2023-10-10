Voters in New Paltz won’t have much choice this November: they’ll be able to weigh in on whether the library should get more tax money, but every single local candidate is running unopposed. There’s some irony in that fact, because this is the first year that the village elections will be at the same time; one of the rationales for that change is that it might increase voter participation. After it was approved in 2021 — with roughly 200 people voting — this is the first year it will be in force. With no real choice among candidates in an election that’s now a county-funded partisan one, it may be difficult to pinpoint if the number that vote this year is positively affected by the move.

Candidates were asked one question: Why should someone want to vote for you?

Village candidates

In the village election, Tim Rogers is seeking reelection as mayor, and Alex Wojcik as a trustee. Candidate Stevie Susta is running for the first time.

Wojcik wrote, “Although I’m running unopposed, I hope I earn the votes of as many neighbors as possible this November 7, because that will demonstrate public support for the work I have done so far and will continue to do — fighting for housing justice, building a skate garden in Hasbrouck Park, transforming local government into a resource that achieves the goals of mutual aid and is more accessible for all.”

Rogers’ response was, “I remain committed to using defensible analysis to support various initiatives like how we pay for water, sewer and fire trucks. I believe in thoughtful municipal planning, sound process and enforceable code to protect community character, property values, and resident safety — thereby supporting our unique mix of families, SUNY students, young professionals, visitors and long-time residents.”

Susta did not respond by press time.

Town candidates

Town voters — which by definition include all village residents — will be asked to affirm some elected positions (town clerk and justice, and one town council seat) and to place a veteran local lawmaker in the other open council seat.

Rosanna Mazzaccari Rosenkranse is the current town clerk. “The community should want a town clerk’s office that is committed to providing the best service possible. My office does this by issuing a variety of licenses, collecting town and county taxes, filing vital records, following state, county and local rules and regulations, and providing information efficiently and effectively. Over the past 20 years working for the town, I have worked hard to build relationships with the residents so they feel comfortable coming to my office for help. This includes continuing to provide our community with a friendly and welcoming space. We always encourage people to call us with questions; even if we don’t have the answers, we will help find them. If that’s what someone values in a town clerk’s office, then that’s why they should want to vote for me.”

James Bacon, who is seeking another term as town justice, provided evidence of many years of dedication to “community and democratic principles as shown by 27 years of service on New Paltz conservation board (1.5 yrs), planning board (5 yrs), town board (5 yrs), and the last 16 years as New Paltz justice, presiding over more than 80,000 cases with hundreds of written decisions;” Bacon has also served on the Elting Memorial Library and Wallkill Valley Land Trust boards.

For the two open town council seats, the two candidates are incumbent Julie Seyfert-Lillis and Kitty Brown, who previously served on the council under supervisors Toni Hokanson and Susan Zimet.

Seyfert-Lillis wants to highlight a record of standing up for the environment, but also stressed that this focus is not myopic. The incumbent wants to continue working on the serious housing crisis in the town, as well as focus on improving the walkability and traffic issues that become central to the experience of residents. This will be Seyfert-Lillis’ third term, and that carries with it a certain amount of institutional memory. There’s also a learning curve for understanding the ins and outs of working in municipal government; Seyfert-Lillis believes there is some value to experience in navigating those many rules and processes.

If word count is taken as a proxy for enthusiasm, Kitty Brown can barely wait to get to work. “I’m very grateful to the hundreds of New Paltz residents [who] braved wind, sleet and snow to get me on the ballot,” Brown wrote. “I look forward to serving as an active and responsive town board member.

“A few things I’d like to work on:

“Affordable housing: I’ve lived here for 50 years and there has always been a shortage of affordable housing, but it is at crisis levels today. According to Pattern for Progress, ‘the average tenant in Ulster County doesn’t earn enough to afford rent.’ I like Senator James Skoufis’ thinking on incentives for affordable housing: ‘[state incentives] do not draw away from municipal budgets or take away property tax revenue,’ Skoufis said. ‘There’s a big difference between a few dollars coming out of $200 billion state budget and money coming out of far more modest municipal budgets.’ I’d like our town to explore incentives that do not exempt projects from local property taxes. The new [accessory dwelling unit] law is a great step forward.

“Joint meetings with the village board: I want to resume them. Are we duplicating efforts? Are we missing opportunities to work together rather than separately?

“Spectrum: volunteers are currently negotiating a new Spectrum contract. How will revenues and expenses be allocated?

“Wilmorite is back, except this time it’s called Commercial Street Partners and they’re not asking for a [payment in lieu of taxes]. The proposed development is for 724 single rooms, each with a private bathroom. It’s described as both student and multi-family housing in the [environmental assessment form submitted with the planning application]. How does that work? The project calls for annexation from the town of New Paltz to the village of New Paltz. Another reason to start meeting with the village ASAP.

“Town liaisons: more than a dozen volunteer boards, commissions and committees do a heroic job of steering the town through complex decisions. In the past, town liaisons gave brief reports on their work and I’d like to bring that back to town board meetings.

“Empire State Trail — Trans Hudson: this project has been quiet so this is a good time to work on the agreement between the town and Trans Hudson. I may have missed discussions about who will pay for maintenance of the restrooms and other amenities.

“Volunteers: there are so many community services our town offers. I’d like to bring back volunteer recognition day. I’d like to publicize the town donation page so that we can support them in ways other than taxes. Now that the volunteer [For Paws of Ulster Inc.] is defunct, people could donate to hire a cleanup crew for the dog park.”

Library proposition

Voters will also be asked to flip over their ballots to weigh in on this proposition: “Shall the annual contribution of the town of New Paltz provided in its budget for the Elting Memorial Library, a free association library, located at New Paltz, New York, be increased by sixty-five thousand ($65,000) dollars annually to seven hundred twenty-one thousand ($721,000) dollars annually?”