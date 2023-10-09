It was perfect weather with puffy white clouds for the ninth annual Ulster County Italian Festival held last Sunday on Kingston’s Rondout waterfront. This event was sponsored by the Ulster County Italian American Foundation.

The festival featured two stages, including one programmed by the O+ Festival. There was constant music in the air to the delight of festivalgoers, ranging from jazz and swing act Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses, Mike Dell’s Tribute to the Rat Pack, the Leonisa Ardizzone Quartet, the Vince Chiarelli Band and Andrew Hoben and Ars Choralis. The O+ stage featured music from all over the world, including West African group M’bollo, Portuguese/Brazilian folk act Benji & Rita and more.

Food also took center stage with choices ranging from local Italian favorites like Graziano’s softball-sized meatballs and Savona’s Pizza to Ecuadorian and Puerto Rican delights. There was dancing by the Vanaver Caravan with public participation of the Tarantella. The Clearwater Barn played host to a full day of storytellers, including a wine-making demonstration.

It was a la dolce vita day!