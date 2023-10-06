Did you know the Italian word “prego” has many uses? In English it can translate to “please”, “after you”, “you’re welcome”, “not at all”, and “don’t mention it.” Having learned this recently, I have been saying “prego” on a daily basis to strangers every opportunity I get. I’m getting many confused looks, but I’m pretty sure this Sunday it will all pay off.

The 16th annual Ulster County Italian American Festival once again returns to Kingston’s waterfront Rondout district this Sunday, and there will be much to be thankful for. Delicious Italian food and wine is a given, and there’s a spaghetti eating contest at 1:30pm if small bites are not enough. There will be Instagrammable “photo zones” of Italian landmarks, Italian cooking demonstrations like Nana used to make, language lessons (I’m set), storytelling and children’s activities.

While you’re filling your mouth, your ears will also be filled with live music from two stages – Italian classics will dominate the main stage at TR Gallo Park (featuring headliner Louis Prima Jr.), while more diverse sounds will emanate from a smaller stage curated by the O+ Festival.

The fest is free and shuttles are available at Kingston Plaza by Hannaford, Kingston High School’s Andrew Street parking lot, and Kingston Point Beach. Sun. 10/8 • 12pm-8pm • Kingston.

All the details are at uciaf.org. Prego!