When the vowels are dropped from the title of an event and the presenter is a two-noun business with a plus sign, you know you’re in for something trendy and boutique.

Field + Supply’s Fall MRKT at Hudson Brickyards is a “modern makers market” featuring over 300 vendors, fancy food and drink, live music and a wide range of crafty activities for all ages. It takes place riverside at the majestic, industrial-chic Hutton Brickyards in Kingston.

Vendors will be offering high-end fashion and furniture, artisanal beauty and bodycare products, vintage and antique wares, bespoke jewelry and accessories, and upper-class cookware.

There will be live performances from Jasperoo, Beast Mode, Dave Keller, Jack Grace, The Scarlet Runners, Saints of Swing, Will Play & Nina Mars, Brother Sal, The Good Morning Nags – several are performing more than one set this weekend. The activity list is long, with several opportunities to craft something to take home.

It costs $20 per person to get one day’s access to the vendors and entertainment. Discounts are offered for multiple day passes, and children under 12 get free admission. Fri. 10/6, Sat. 10/7 & Sun. 10/8 • 10am-6pm, Kingston. For details, which are numerous, visit fieldandsupply.com.