Before the skis comes the fall festivities. This October, Belleayre’s Annual Fall Festival invites you up the mountain to experience a family-friendly assortment of autumnal activities.

This free fest features live music, fall foliage gondola rides, pumpkin decorating, stein holding and donut eating contests, corn hole, disc golf, craft beer, K9 demos from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, Smokey Bear, mountaintop yoga, bounce house, arts and crafts, climbing wall, craft vendors, German fair foods and food trucks. Oh, and there’s also a job fair in case you fall in love with the place so much you want to start working there.

For a more premium experience, the $50 VIP package includes a couple free pours in a commemorative glass, a t-shirt and gondola ride. Belleayre’s store will also be offering special sales on ski equipment and other wares. Sat., 10/7 & 10/14 (10am-5pm), Sun. 10/8 (11am-5pm).

Visit belleayre.com for all the specifics.