Park Mobile app — new payment system

For years we received complaints from individuals who said village officials were not adopting a mobile phone parking app quickly enough. Many were outraged they were expected to keep metal coins on hand to pay for parking. We were even told, perhaps in jest, that coins are problematic because they can vibrate when listening to music in the car.

We have explored many mobile phone app solutions. These are not off-the-shelf products that can be implemented quickly or easily. They must integrate with existing parking enforcement handheld devices and back-office accounting systems as well as our third-party merchant of record who processes credit card payments.

Another challenge that required the village to exercise extreme caution involved privacy and data collection. We reviewed contracts from parking app companies with our attorney to prevent their use of data that could be collected nefariously for commercial, or worse, illegal purposes.

Years ago, we began down a path with a company that offered a phone app that integrated with a new parking kiosk we had just purchased. Before we could adopt and implement the phone app, we had so many issues with the kiosk that we had to cancel its contract, creating further delays before offering a different phone app and finding a new company which had a more reliable kiosk.

Parking meters and kiosks require regular and expensive maintenance. They can jam and be subjected to vandalism. Our treasurer’s department and public works staff spend significant time managing this hardware including having to come in during weekends when systems are down. Excluding these expenses, or the cost of maintenance contracts from manufacturers, kiosks run approximately $10,000 each and meters are $600.

We consciously tried to balance having a combination of areas that are “app only,” where there is less demand for parking or visitors tend to stay longer, with areas that have more activity, like Main Street, where the Park Mobile app plus a traditional meter are both offered. Had we purchased additional meters or kiosks in the areas that are now “app only” we would have had to raise parking costs across the board to pay for the hardware, their ongoing maintenance costs, as well as coin collection and counting.

(Please note: If one parks at a spot with a meter that is not working, then the app must be used.)

Meters on Main Street have cost $1 per hour for the last few years. The older meters that had been failing were 50 cents per hour. All of these older failing meters have now been removed. Each of the two kiosks at the Plattekill Avenue and Post Office lots have cost $1.45 for the first hour and $1 for subsequent hours if additional time is purchased all at once. (The additional 45 cents at the kiosk pays for credit card processing.)

Rates using the Park Mobile app had been set at $1 per hour plus fees, like the kiosk, before we learned Park Mobile could also offer ¼ hour increments plus fees. Originally, we were told $1 per hour was the minimum to use the app.

Cost examples to use the Park Mobile app:

• $1 per hour + 30 cent Park Mobile fee + 15 cents for Merchant of Record + 3% for credit cards = $1.49 TOTAL (2 hours would cost $2.51)

• $0.25 for 15 minutes + 30 cent Park Mobile fee + 15 cents for Merchant of Record + 3% for credit cards = $0.72 TOTAL

Parking enforcement is needed to make sure there is a rotation of parking spaces for those frequenting shops as well as for university students, visitors and residents living in the community. We believe we have a fiduciary responsibility to make sure the village’s parking enforcement efforts are not subsidized by property taxpayers but paid for by users of parking.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Gardiner Dems: Are you kidding?

In the mail I recently received a postcard from the Gardiner Democrats touting a list of candidates to vote for. I do plan on voting for this fine slate of individuals with one glaring exception. I do NOT plan on voting for Marybeth Majestic for town supervisor and I am baffled why the Gardiner Democrats are pushing her on the good people of our town. Majestic does not stand for Democratic values — the only value she seems to possess is a desire to allow outside developers to do whatever they want wherever they want. She is not a “green” candidate — the only green she understands is the money that her family, friends and cronies in the construction business are making from these deep-pocketed developers.

During her reign of terror in Gardiner she has allowed the Awosting Club, Heartwood/Wild Flower, Yogi Bear and others to flout town rules and regulations and desecrate natural areas with overdevelopment. Open spaces have been plowed over, river corridors have been built on, and excessive noise pollution has gone unchecked. She has bullied anyone attempting to speak at a town meeting, pushed out the beloved Michelle Mosher from town hall and alienated a large chunk of the populace with her dictatorial arrogance.

So I do not care whether she has a (D) or an (R) next to her name when I go to vote in November. I will be seeking honorable alternatives who want to run Gardiner for Gardinerites. Do not be fooled by any scare tactics to make you think otherwise — Marybeth Majestic is bad news on any slate of candidates and we in this town can do a lot better!

John Bohan

Gardiner

Support for responsible town government

Most people, and I count myself among them, are being careful about their individual and family spending. So, I am grateful that Saugerties supervisor Fred Costello and town board members Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino have respected our financial concerns by consistently keeping the town’s spending at or below New York State’s 2% mandated cap and providing amenities like the new dog park and pickleball courts through private donations and grants and not tax dollars. I thank these donors, and I thank Fred, Leeanne and Mike for their fiscal management and will support their re-election.

Marcus Arthur

Saugerties

That’s Bougie

Do you ever see the negative comments that something is Marxist? You think that by adding Marxist to something you don’t like will coerce the reader to share the negative view. Marxism is the framework for an economic system.

While Karl Marx was writing his Communist Manifesto, he was supported by an industrialist. Karl was smart but lazy. What he discussed in his book was economic oppression of the people by an elite class. The key thing was people were either the oppressed or the oppressors. The proletariats were oppressed by the bourgeoisie. Socialism was the economic practice of Marxism.

As we know, implementation of socialism guarantees ruin. And millions were killed by socialism in the 20th century in China, Germany, USSR and Cambodia. You might think Hitler’s National Socialists were prodigious practitioners of genocide with about 10 million people dying, but China is estimated to have killed about 60 million. Centralized government controls the economy (also controlling people) and the results are disastrous. There are a few countries still practicing socialism and they are not rocking it. North Korea, Venezuela, China and Cuba are several.

The academics that supported Marxism saw it lose traction in the last century. They still wanted revolution and needed another way to destroy our culture. Later in the 70’s, they found a new way to implement Marxism. Race was the new measure for oppressed and oppressors.

Late last century, Critical Race Theory (CRT) was proposed by Derrick Bell, a lawyer and professor. He eventually came to the conclusion that racism in the US is systemic and it can never be overcome. The practice of CRT is anti-racism. Anti-racism informs minorities that they are oppressed and white people are the oppressors. Every aspect of life is viewed through the lens of race. People are judged by the color of their skin, not their character. Anti-racism sounds racist to me. I hit the 300 word limit. I’ll have to continue later.

Tom McGee

Gardiner

Privatization of Woodstock’s beautiful waterfall

I had heard about the Woodstock Way Hotel and was troubled that many people saw it as a sign of the death of the “old Woodstock” and a blatant example of just how expensive our town has become I really wanted to hate the development. But today, for the first time I wandered down their macadam paths .I was happily surprised to see the many remaining and thriving trees and wildflowers. The buildings are exquisitely rustic and placed carefully on the hillside. They have green moss roofs! The view of the waterfall was just lovely. I have lived in Woodstock since 1980 and I had never seen that historic treasure! I looked down and in front of the falls is a wonderful park with a tastefully built fence and well-designed rustic benches. Wow! Such a gorgeous public place! What a wonderful gift for our town. Near and yet… oh oh!! What is that sign? Hotel guests only. What? This beautiful natural park is not for the people of Woodstock? Only if those pay the $275 a night? I think we need to react to this theft of our heritage.

DeeDee Halleck

Willow

Electing a lawyer as a judge

Isn’t it strange that NY law does not require our judges to be trained lawyers? In the November election, Saugerties voters have only one judicial candidate who is a lawyer. Aimee Richter was admitted to the NY Bar in 1994. As an expert in family law, she has practiced at all levels of our court system from municipal courts — like the Saugerties Town Court — to State Supreme Court. The wide variety of cases she has handled has given her the skills needed to see both sides of a story and to understand the vital role that judges play in determining an outcome fair to all She promises to bring fairness, inclusivity, and transparency to our town court through community engagement and efficient courtroom operations.

Kathy Gordon

Saugerties

Endorsement letter for ADA Manny Nneji for district attorney

My name is Robert Sykes. I am now a private citizen since retiring in May 2023 as first sergeant of the Town of Ulster Police Department.

In my 20-plus-year law enforcement career, I have never seen or known any ADA as hardworking, dedicated, trustworthy and knowledgeable as Manny. He respects, listens and guides law enforcement into areas needing further investigation in order to prepare a complete case for court proceedings. I have seen firsthand Manny’s direct and honest approach while in conferences, court proceedings and even during personal attacks made against him in the courtroom. Manny’s unvarying determination gives him the ability to overcome many challenges.

I have also witnessed his kind and compassionate side when dealing with victims of crimes and it shows he is a believer that doing the right thing, even when no one is looking, is the best policy and the best way to protect our community.

During my career, I’ve worked with Manny on many difficult cases including homicides and arsons. This arson case mentioned had a potential to lead to more serious crimes. A volunteer fireman burned down an old church and a shed so he could gain straight line of sight access with a rifle to the apartment of a woman who had rejected him. Detectives sought help at the time from DA Carnright’s office; Manny stepped up to assist and guided detectives through analyzing the evidence and offering advice on search warrants. Manny worked with us, put the case in the grand jury and indicted the volunteer fireman keeping the targeted woman and her unsuspecting neighbors safe in their homes.

This election for DA I am supporting and voting for Manny for all the reasons listed above, and I am asking my neighbors, friends and those who know me to vote for him as well. He is the best candidate, and his motivation is rooted in public service, as shown by his devout dedication to the office through thick and thin, day in and day out.

Robert Sykes

Town of Ulster

Bees are in danger

Bees are in danger which endangers a third of our food supply. If they don’t pollinate, fruits and vegetables don’t develop. Governor Hochul hasn’t signed The New York Birds and Bees Act and the Supreme Court has weakened the authority of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). This calls for continued grassroots action.

Neonicotinoids (neonics) are among the chemicals killing bees and other pollinators. Europe and Canada took action to curtail the spread of these dangerous chemicals and we need to pressure the US to get on board.

Call Michael Regan, EPA administrator (202-584-4700) or write (Regan.Michael@epa.gov). And help move The New York Birds and Bees Act into law; both state houses signed and sent it to Hochul where it languishes on her desk. (518-474-8390)

Doris Chorny

Wallkill

Proposed Woodstock zoning code will reduce STRs

In a letter to the editor last week, Ken Panza expressed concern that the proposed Woodstock zoning code changes would allow for the creation of more short term rentals (STRs) in the town. This has never been the case. In fact, the proposed code will create additional limits on STRs that are not in the current law.

In the current Woodstock zoning law, any residence in any zone can build a by-right accessory dwelling unit, and this by-right ADU is allowed to be a STR. A by-right ADU is an ADU that does not need to receive any planning board approval, it simply needs a building permit. So, under the current law, EVERY residence in Woodstock is allowed to build an ADU and have that ADU be a short term rental — subject to the separate STR rules.

In the proposed code, all residences are still allowed to have a by-right ADU, however, the proposed code specifically prohibits the by-right ADU from ever being used as an STR. It can only be used as a long term rental (LTR). So, contrary to Mr. Panza’s assertion, the proposed code will drastically reduce the ability to have an STR in Woodstock as compared to the current code.

Jeff Collins

Woodstock

Bill, if you believe that…

From HV1 regarding the Woodstock National project: The developer Evan Kleinberg said, “As you’re fully aware, we have learned a lot since our [planning board] meeting. We’ve studied the zoning changes, and there’s a high likelihood the golf-course portion of it doesn’t exist in the future or gets removed from our plan. We haven’t finalized that.”

When housing committee member Urana Kinlen pressed Kleinberg to make a public commitment, saying, “Will you be willing to consider … [taking] the golf course and the helipad off the table?” Kleinberg replied, “I just wanted to say that that’s how I started the whole meeting. I actually said we’re probably going to lose it. So take that for what it is.” This caused housing committee co-chairwoman Susan Goldman to believe developer Evan Kleinberg was a bit evasive about what was going to be in the plan when it was formally submitted.

Yet McKenna said expectations were raised for a major change in the plan during an update from developers. “There was a meeting of the town housing committee on September 13 and they announced that [the golf course] was off the table.” Is he one of those people who listens but does not hear, does he have an ulterior motive, or did he find it difficult to fathom the fact that Kleinberg was avoiding being specific in his responses?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Support these candidates in Gardiner

Gardiner voters will elect a town supervisor, two town board members, a town justice and a town clerk on November 7, 2023. The Gardiner Democratic Party has put forward a stellar lineup of candidates, with solid records of doing good things for the Town.

Debra Gregg Clinton is running for the newly redistricted Ulster County Legislative District 16, which includes all of Gardiner and the northern parts of Plattekill. A middle school principal in Marlboro, Debra is known for organizing Move Forward New York in 2016 which actively worked in the Hudson Valley to stop the Trump attack on the environment, good government and women’s rights. Debra is a lifelong resident of Gardiner.

Marybeth Majestic is widely recognized as a highly-competent town supervisor, supporting climate change and open space initiatives, creating better accounting procedures for the town, keeping track of the town’s finances and overseeing town committee work. Marybeth has led the town government expertly for the past eight years and Gardiner will be lucky if we have her for another two-year term.

Franco Carucci is seeking a second four-year term on the town board and has developed a solid reputation for his in-depth problem solving and hard work in tackling some of the town’s most difficult problems and deserves another four-year term. Gardiner is fortunate that he is running again for reelection.

Michael Hartner is an energetic volunteer on a number of Gardiner’s boards and commissions including the environmental conservation commission and the assessment board of review. Michael is data-driven and approaches projects methodically and thoroughly. He will bring those skills and his energy to the town board if voters choose him for a four-year term on that body.

Laura Matlow Wong-Pan is a litigator with close to 30 years experience in both the public and private sectors. Her vast courtroom experience will serve her well as town justice. A volunteer on several town committees, she is well known for her thoughtful approach to issues. Laura would be the first woman to be elected as a town justice in Gardiner.

Julia Hansen, currently serving as acting town clerk in Gardiner, was trained as deputy town clerk by former town clerk Michelle Mosher. Julia is running for a full four-year term as town clerk. She is running unopposed.

Gardiner’s government over the past decade has produced many great accomplishments in the areas of infrastructure, town legislation, planning and much, much more. I urge you to vote for these candidates so we can build on those accomplishments.

Linda Geary

Gardiner

The cost of speed

Illness holds wisdom like a nut holds its meat. It is hard to crack open the truths within, and there is always a price to pay for breaking the hard shell.

My recent illness gave me lessons explaining that the speed of how I am living will determine if I find the key to understanding my life. My destination often becomes my compass setting and reason for pressing the accelerator. Getting there and getting cash as my focus may lead to my coffin before knowing where I am.

Perhaps the “Do Nothing” slothful, lazy one sitting on the side of the road, watching the workers speed past, fills his tank with the jet fuel of happiness and sleeps like a baby in the tall grass. In the end, who leaves behind the eggs of grace that hatch into birds of paradise?

From Nutshells to Birds of Paradise

In illness, wisdom lays

Like a nut’s hidden prize.

To touch its core so sweet,

One must the hard shell beat.

The pace at which we tread

Defines life’s thread.

Destinations, loud and clear,

Drown the whispers we should hear.

Each task is done, a coin we earn,

Yet to what end, for what return?

For soon, that gold so fine

In our coffins will intertwine.

But behold the slothful’s grace,

Lying still in life’s vast space.

While others pass in blinding haste,

He savors joy, not a drop to waste.

He lives in the meadow’s embrace,

Beneath the vast, endless skies.

As others race and time they chase,

He dreams of nature’s quiet place.

In the end, when all is done,

Who’s truly lost, and who has won?

For who sows seeds that take to skies,

Becoming birds of paradise?

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Manny Nneji is the right man for the job

Our non-compassionate criminal justice system has given us a huge prison population with a poor recidivism rate. Tough on crime has led to little good but has disrupted many lives. For example, people can be sent to jail because they could not raise bail, even when their crimes are minor and non-violent. A more compassionate approach need not be the same as “soft on crime.” We need a district attorney who understands the difference. Violent and hardened criminals should go to jail to protect the rest of us. Manny Nneji has had an outstanding record sending serious criminals to jail. Those caught up in minor and non-violent offenses, who show signs they can be rehabilitated, should be given their opportunity. Manny Nneji is open to restorative justice when it is appropriate. He should continue as district attorney because he is the right man for the job.

Harold Chorny

Gardiner

Shady Waters thank you

I would like to thank the crowds of people that came out to watch the second screening of Shady Waters documentary last Saturday evening, September 30 and especially those that stood for two hours straight at the back of the Woodstock Library venue throughout.

I would also like to thank this newspaper for the marvelous coverage they gave this very important issue by giving the screenings front-page status in its September 11 edition. Paul Rubin, hydrologist with over 40 years experience was invaluable in the after-documentary panel discussion. Paul answered questions by simplifying the Shady dumping issue for concerned Woodstock residents. Julie Szabo was the moderator for that panel discussion and did a marvelous job. I’d also like to apologize to the people who had to leave due to lack of available seating and hope to accommodate you all with another screening in the near future.

Chris Finlay

Woodstock

Losing the promised land

POTUS Joe’s unpopular and Democrats fear that Donald Trump could regain the “promised land” of political power. With this in view, the following parody of Bob Dylan’s “Too Much of Nothing” reflects that fear.

(Stanza)

Too much Joe Biden

can knock a Vegan off his feet;

cause one Vegan to eat dairy

another one to eat meat

In this day of multi media

when past words are easily seen

Well, too much Joe Biden

can make a Vegan really mean

(Bridge)

Say hello to MSNBC:

Shout the name; lend them a hand

They’re trying hard to keep old Joe

living in the promised land

(Stanza)

And too much of Biden

can make a Democrat…lose his mind;

make progressives want to regress

and make a kind man be unkind

All the Left is in an uproar

and Independents are leaving town:

‘Cos too much of Biden

makes the world seem upside down

(Bridge)

Say hello to CNN

They’ll back Joe at any cost:

They helped him reach his promised land;

where the blind stay blind and the lost stay lost

(Stanza)

Too much Joe Biden

can make a VP want to change her name

Being next in line sure did sound fine;

but now it just seems lame

And though the pundits showed her favor

they now say to those within their sway:

“because of old Joe Biden

we want Kamala to go away”

(Bridge)

Say hello to old Joe’s son

say goodbye to Biden’s brand

Hunter makes it hard for Joe

to stay inside the promised land

(Stanza)

Too much of Donald

made Biden change all his laws:

now the country’s in an uproar

‘cos Joe’s new laws have great flaws

Immigrants pour into cities

and inflation’s still out of hand

Now, too much Joe Biden

May bring Trump back to the promised land

George Civile

Gardiner

Silly season

The election is just weeks away and that means it’s silly season.

The zombie Republican Party in Gardiner is running multi-millionaire Scott Arnold, who sold out his HVAC business to a private equity oil company recently and now wants to get into politics and become Gardiner’s supervisor. That’s typical Republican behavior. Run a rich business guy and claim that the skills transfer perfectly to a vastly different endeavor: running a government. Think Donald Trump.

The really silly thing is that Arnold, we hear, instead of peddling heat pumps now, is peddling to Gardiner Democrats that he is really a Democrat at heart and that he’s an environmentalist to boot, because his fortune was made selling electric HVAC equipment. Selling heat pumps does not an environmentalist make. In fact, the very notion that someone running in the party of Trump is green anything is beyond silly. Republicans don’t believe in human-caused climate change and are in favor of eliminating all environmental regulation. But Scott Arnold is different, folks! Scott Arnold is a “green” Republican! It’s the very definition of an oxymoron.

The explanation, of course, is that Gardiner Democrats outnumber Gardiner Republicans by a ratio of more than two to one. So in order to win, Arnold has to convince a large number of Gardiner Democrats that he is someone different than he really is: a Republican through and through. But Democrats are smarter than that. We know a grift when we see one. We have had the former guy to learn from since 2015.

Arnold will, no doubt, keep up this silly message to Democrats and he has plenty of cash to throw at the election. I have faith, though, in the BS-meters of good Democrats and unaffiliated voters, who will see through the cloud of smoke Arnold is blowing our way.

Tom Kruglinski

Gardiner

Low vibrations everywhere

kvetching over it is futile. hold a purring cat… strum a guitar.

[or] step out of the game as much as possible. stop senseless consumption.

reuse, recycle. carpool. switch off the TV. talk to your friends

read a book. sit in nature. congratulate a stranger. Ride a bicycle…

It’s a good time to be meditative.

sorry, I’ve been playing my didgeridoo this weekend.

I’ll keep off-of-it for a week and see if the vibrations improve.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Good news for Hurley

It’s good news for Hurley that the NY State Comptroller’s office has found the finances of Hurley to be among the best in the state. Thanks to the good stewardship of supervisor Melinda McKnight and the Hurley Town Board, the rating was one of the best reported. And this is after the town lowered local tax rates and improved services for residents. Keep up the good work, Supervisor McKnight.

Tobe & Meg Carey

Glenford

It is illegal to perform sex change surgery on a minor

In response to the letter writers who disagree with my support of transgender medical care, I will reiterate what I said in my previous letter. I support this treatment for transgender kids because it is endorsed and recommended by the vast majority of the medical profession, including the American Medical Association and National Academy of Pediatrics. Part of that treatment can involve prescribing hormone blockers before the onset of puberty. However, no treatment can be provided without extensive medical consultation, psychiatric evaluation and, most important, consent of the parents.

Transgender surgery is not something that has burst on the scene recently. The first sex change operation was performed in 1882. It is true that the issue has been in the headlines a lot lately. But most of stories I have read focus on the heartbreaking decisions families have to make when the states they live in ban the care their children need. I have read nothing about “children under 18 going through this irreversible mutilation process.” That’s probably because it is illegal to perform sex change surgery on a minor.

I have a young cousin who is trans. Jared, who I first knew as Abby, is now in college and living a fulfilling, happy life as a male. I’m so grateful he doesn’t live in Texas.

Mary Anna Cox

Willow

Aimee Richter: Most qualified candidate for Saugerties town justice

I’m voting for Aimee Richter for Saugerties town justice, the only attorney running for this office. In addition to her 30 years of experience practicing family law, Aimee will bring to the bench her compassion, wisdom, fairness and deep knowledge and understanding of the law. Saugerties is lucky to have such a smart and accomplished candidate for town justice.

Practicing in both Ulster County and New York City, Aimee has topped the list of leading women lawyers in New York City and has been cited for her incredible legal work by the New York Times and New York Magazine. Her accomplishments are too long to list. But as I have come to know Aimee, I think of the Greek philosopher Socrates’ description of the four qualities that are required of a judge: “To hear courteously, to answer wisely, to consider soberly and to decide impartially.” That describes Aimee Richter to a tee.

Ruth Levine

Saugerties

Be happy

Money can’t buy happiness, but neither can poverty.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Dirty hands

I have been in litigation with Central Hudson (“CenHud”) and its alleged regulator the New York Public Service Commission (“PSC”) for ten years until a few days ago, September 30, 2023 when I withdrew my last appeal. Lying seems to be the standard. From CenHud lying to the court and myself that its president, a defendant in a previous case, was no longer with them anymore. Meanwhile, they kept hidden that he was still on their board of directors. Also claiming refurbished analog utility meters are not allowed by the PSC. Meanwhile, PSC Freedom of Information Law (“FOIL”) responses reveal they are allowed if no aftermarket parts are added in the refurbishing process. The PSC also declared to the court and myself that there is no law that they must reveal the identification of their alleged 100+ peer-reviewed studies proving the biological safety of smart meters. Meanwhile, I used FOIL requests to get them to admit they had no records of any (not one) peer-reviewed studies that prove their claim of biological safety. Also, the PSC alleged in their official determinations (orders) that they had done an exhaustive review of the mythical peer-reviewed studies. Meanwhile, their own FOIL responses prove no such review by them was recorded to have ever taken place. So much more.

So why did I withdraw my appeal with all of this in my favor? It was because the corrupt court system protects the PSC and disregards sworn affidavits, which by legal precedents in case law must be accepted as established fact on the record if not challenged with a counter sworn affidavit. CenHud and the PSC filed none in ten years for fear of committing perjury by contesting anything I declared in my sworn affidavits. You can’t win in corrupted courts that violate your due process rights by disregarding the “foremost proof on motions,” the sworn affidavit ( New York Practice 5th Edition-Dr. David S. Siegel section 205, pg. 352-353). I may have lost, but they all have revealed their dirty hands.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

I’m supporting the Woodstock Democratic slate

I write today to endorse a remarkable slate of Democratic candidates in Woodstock and Ulster County. Their collective vision for Woodstock and Ulster County has earned my wholehearted support.

For Ulster County Executive, Jen Metzger is the candidate who embodies the qualities we need. Her deep understanding of local issues make her the ideal choice to continue leading Ulster forward.

Manny Nneji’s bid for Ulster County District Attorney is crucial. His commitment to justice, fairness and community engagement will make him the best top prosecutor.

In the Ulster County Legislature, Jeff Collins and Aaron Levine have proven their dedication to the needs of our residents. Their strong advocacy for issues like housing, economy and the environment will best represent us.

Bill McKenna for Woodstock town supervisor as well as Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis for Woodstock town council. Their dedication is undeniable and I believe they will best lead our town forward.

Donald Allen’s expertise and dedication to public safety make him a great choice for Woodstock highway superintendent. His commitment to ensuring the safety of our roads and protecting the environment is unmatched. He’s also a pretty good uncle.

For Woodstock town clerk, Jackie Earley’s experience and proven track record of serving our community make us fortunate for her and her team’s service.

Finally, for NYS Supreme Court, I endorse Daniel Lynch, Hon. Sherri Brooks-Morton and Hon. Richard Rivera. Their legal expertise, commitment to justice and strong moral compass are what we need on the bench.

I am confident that these Democratic candidates will lead with integrity and prioritize the well-being of our community. I urge all residents to support and vote for these candidates in the upcoming election.

Jonathan Heppner

Ulster County Legislature Majority Leader

District 23 — Woodstock, West Hurley and Glenford

The town is balking at increasing our funding

For the past 50 years, the New Paltz Rescue Squad has been a faithful partner with the town and village of New Paltz in providing an essential service to the residents of the community. Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality of emergency medical care. We have grown from a service that handled about 300 calls in 1974 to one that will handle over 3,000 this year. We grew from a service that provided emergency medical technician (EMT) level care to that of paramedic level (which brings components of an emergency room to your home).

Correspondingly, our budget has gone from around $20,000 a year to over $1.5 million. Our staffing has gone from all volunteers with no paid staff to about five volunteers and 25 paid staff. An ambulance cost has gone from around $30,000 to $150,000, and all the equipment in the ambulance has gone up proportionately.

The reason I am bringing this up is that the New Paltz Rescue Squad is currently in negotiation with the Town of New Paltz for our 2024 funding. To help the town through recent difficult times, we have kept that funding flat, going into our own reserves to carry us through. This was done with the understanding that at some point we would begin to catch up in our contract funding. The town is balking at increasing our funding. This is not a sustainable model for us. The town pays less money for more service than any other entity in the mid-Hudson Valley. Our staff has carried the burden of this discrepancy. We need the town to step up and bear its share of responsibility in providing this critical service for the community. Please help us by urging town board members to increase our funding so that we can continue to serve you with the highest quality care. Thank you.

Ted Reiss, Board of Director

New Paltz Rescue Squad

Pay attention

About three years ago I bought a book called Behind the Green Mask: U.N Agenda 21 by Rosa Koire. The book’s thesis was depressing. It argued that there is a national agenda to alter town and city zoning laws supposedly to discourage global warming, but actually to enable the ultimate control of the entire population. Unlikely at most, it seemed untrue. So, it ended up on my “maybe later” book shelf.

Recently, a friend who lives in a small town on the west coast told me about the controversy in her town. Radical zoning changes had been proposed by a new zoning group led by an experienced zoning expert. The town officials supported their work. The group had publicly offered the town up-to-date electronic tools to make their governing smoother.

Their zoning group’s proposal featured multi-family housing along a central business road in a town full of back yards. The supposed purpose was to save the planet. The new zoning board handled opposition by reminding the locals of their expertise and the inevitability of the modern correct way (with its fancy new terms).

The new Woodstock zoning board’s commitment to affordable housing has been seriously challenged. The value placed on the decision making of Woodstockers on the board is being questioned. I found and reread the book. So I am paying attention. I think we all should pay attention.

Joan Walker Wasylyk

Woodstock

Woodstock Library money pit

The Woodstock Library Board has screwed-up again — selling a building which they deemed “poorly insulated with inefficient HVAC, mold issues, structural issues…”

Per chair Jeff Collins “…renovating and adding on to the existing building (even if it were to be feasible) … more than the cost of purchasing and renovating the Dixon Ave location.”

HVAC, structural supports, and more for which we were not previously aware, are part of the renovation to the Dixon building. Now, the sprinkler system and water pump will cost “over $500,000.”

I specifically asked the town and publicly Collins about the sprinkler system and fire exits, no response.

Collins said, “We were actually smart enough to consult with commercial realtors … before we settled on a price.”

Yet, they weren’t smart enough to have the building inspected and negotiate.

One asked, “…anyone buying property today should have an inspection before buying. I turned to Jeff Collins and asked if he had an inspection done and what was the cost. His answer was ‘it’s a new building’. I then turned to the audience and said we have no idea if there is radon or mold in that building.”

Jeff Collins stated: “ … upgrade is completed, we will do air tests … also do surface soil tests …”

“ … the library has raised just over $95,000!” Where is the fundraising from previous donors?

The building will cost the taxpayers more than if the current library (on Library Lane for 100 years) was renovated.

Knowledgeable people know the importance of evaluations prior to purchasing. The board overpaid (taxpayer dollars) for a non-conforming building proves they lack comprehension.

This is nothing new, they have wasted close to a million dollars on past debacles.

Do you want them deciding how to spend your money?

Vote NO on the library budget on October 5!

Natalie Cyr

Woodstock

Manny Nneji for Ulster County District Attorney

I was 12 years old when I started playing soccer. Manny Nneji was the coach. I was having a hard time. Some of the players let me know that I was the worst player on the team. Manny saw that I was struggling. He believed in me. He must have seen something in me. I trained hard and got better. I wanted to make him proud of me.

I am still trying to live by the values that Manny taught us. “Be tough, not rough,” he would say. If two girls were fighting, he would make them partners in some game or make them piggyback each other across the field. He made it fun, and we all ended up laughing. We felt like a team. We were the Warriors!

My senior year of high school, I was team captain. After my best game ever — I scored six goals for a 6-0 win over Valley Central — a reporter asked me to comment on the game. I told him that my coach, Manny Nneji, deserved all the credit for the way I played.

Today, I am a teacher at Rondout Valley High School. I coach the girls’ varsity soccer team and I’m Manny’s assistant on the weekends. Looking back as a teacher now, I know that Manny was teaching me not only soccer, but life lessons. I would not be who I am today if he were not in my life. I always strive to be like Manny as a soccer coach and person. I compare myself to him and wonder how I can do better. I want to inspire and touch the girls’ lives the way that Manny has.

Manny’s campaign speeches always talk about how much he cares about kids. That comes as no surprise to any of us who were lucky enough to know him as, “Coach Manny.” He taught us about teamwork and fairness. He always asked us for everything we had. Give it your all!

That is who Manny Nneji is and that is what will make him a great district attorney. He will always be tough, not rough.

Kayley Jansen

Saugerties

Candidate for Woodstock highway superintendent

I am the Democratic and Working Families nominee for the position of highway superintendent for the Town of Woodstock. I was born and raised in our town and have recently retired after dedicating over 31 years as a professional firefighter and EMT. I live here with my wife Nancy, a local registered nurse and our two beloved dogs.

In my pursuit of this role, my primary focus will be listening to the diverse needs of our community and its safety. I am committed to advancing environmental protections and efforts through the highway department, fostering a positive working environment and advocating for the rights of our hardworking employees.

Professionally, I served as a retired deputy chief in the City of Kingston Fire Department for over three decades, and I bring over 30 years of experience as a local private excavator (holding a commercial drivers license). Since 2021, I have been a part-time/fill-in snow plow operator for the Town of Woodstock Highway Department. Additionally, I’ve served as the Woodstock fire inspector and assistant building inspector.

I’ve also been a local volunteer, including five terms as Woodstock fire commissioner. This includes being a member of the Woodstock Fire Department since 1975 and serving on various town committees, such as the zoning board of appeals, planning board, recreation committee and facility review committee. I’ve also been a member of the Woodstock Democratic Committee.

I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving our beloved community. I kindly request your support and your vote. Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts, concerns or questions.

Donald Allen

Woodstock