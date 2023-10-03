The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the October issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.

The Normal students made their annual fall pilgrimage to Lake Mohonk on Wednesday.

There are in the Normal School at present nearly 900 pupils in all. There are about 300 in the Normal Department, 120 in the High School and 460 in the grades. The pupils from the schools along the turnpike are brought to the Normal in three buses.

Last Saturday evening a large number of students of the Normal School gathered in the lecture room of the Methodist Church at the invitation of the members of that church and Sunday school. It was truly an evening of fun, frolic and fellowship. On arrival each guest was asked to register and a card was made out with the name. Later in the evening these cards were distributed and each person was required to page the one whose card they carried and label the original. All the latest songs were sung and some that were ultra-modern, such as “Barney Google”. One that said something about bananas seemed to be quite familiar. Another one told of a farm kept by a man called McDonald. The lady who won on the hidden names was clever but isn’t proud of the name she wore. The side that won the boat races did fine work, but, alas! What about their opponents? Our Normal students appear to be well-informed on the makes of automobiles. Refreshments were very popular and the liveliest part of the evening came after that. We are sure everybody had an enjoyable evening. The welcome extended on this occasion is typical of the cordial feeling of all the townspeople to those who have come to live and study with us for two or three more years.

Keen competition has developed in the Normal School in the formation of a boys’ basketball team to represent the School. Already a manger has been chosen and a schedule of games is being arranged which will bring snappy, clean-playing teams here. Practice is now under way and every afternoon sees the gymnasium bustling with peppy fellows eagerly following advice from the popular coach to improve their play. It is hoped that a girls’ team can be organized and that doubleheaders will be popular.The Athletic Association of the Normal School stands for a united effort to make this season a banner year in school activities and one hundred percent good fellowship.

The engine on the Wallkill Valley passenger train broke an axle on the driving wheel, while switching in the yard on Thursday afternoon, preparatory to making the run to Kingston. The way freight train was in this village at that time and the engine from this was used to make the passenger train run with. The wrecking crew from Kingston was called and the engine repaired sufficiently to be towed to Kingston. It was very fortunate that the break happened as it did, for if it had happened on the road a bad wreck would have resulted.

Why is it that the freight engine which passes through our village every night has to ding and fizz and spit and bang and hiss and pant and grate and grind and puff and bump and chug and hoot and toot and whistle, and wheeze and jar and jerk and howl and snarl and kick and growl and thump and boom and clash and jolt and screech and snort and snarl and slam and throb and roar and rattle and yell and smoke and smell and shriek like blazes?

Much interest is shown in the development of the new [Hasbrouck] park. According to the plan, there will be a fountain, two tennis courts and a swimming pool in the park. The work on the swimming pool has just begun, and when completed vines will be planted and trained to climb up over the wall. There will be winding walks with rustic bridges across the hollows. Little summer houses will beautify the cozy nooks. The general idea is to keep everything as nearly natural as possible so that the park will resemble a beautiful spot in a forest.

A site bordering on the east side of Eltinge Avenue, north, has been chosen for the location of two tennis courts in the Jean Hasbrouck Memorial Park. Work at plowing and grading began on Monday and has made rapid progress. Considerable filling in will be required at the corner of Hasbrouck and Eltinge Avenues. With favorable weather the courts may be ready this fall.

A cane which was once used to spank Matthew Vassar soon will be used in leading Vassar College cheers and songs. At the college chapel in an informal talk after the customary exercises Monday evening President Henry Noble MacCracken announced that the cane had been given to the college and would be turned over to the custody of the college song leader very shortly. Imbedded in the head of the cane, Dr. MacCracken related, is a small shilling piece, believed to be one of five with which Matthew Vassar was equipped when he once set out to see the world. It is recorded that Matthew Vassar was running away from home, when he set out to see the world, and five shillings were all he had. Upon his return he was greeted among other things with a cane, and, it is presumed, in his later years he had one of the coins placed in the handle as a souvenir of the occasion.

The first borings for the bridge across the Hudson at Poughkeepsie have been completed and the result is unsatisfactory. They extend across the river from Oakes to the Standard Oil Company’s property. The average depth to rock bottom was 150 feet and the expense of building piers here would be too great. It is reported that at a spot about opposite the Po’keepsie Boathouse there is a rock ledge much nearer the surface. Survey parties are at work on the Highland side studying locations for possible new roads leading up to the bridge site.

The surviving members of the 156th Regiment held their annual meeting on Friday last at the Blue Crane Inn [P&Gs]. More responded to roll call than were present last year. There were twenty-two who partook of the dinner which was very fine. The old veterans enjoyed themselves very much after dinner by telling stories about war times and smoking the cigars which George Johnston provided. Captain W. H. D. Blake made the arrangements and was the life of the reunion.

The committee appointed in New Paltz to locate Revolutionary soldiers’ graves have, with the help of Ralph LeFevre and Byron Terwilliger, located the graves of 43 men.

Nearly two hundred members enjoyed the Hallowe’en Party at the Huguenot Grange last Saturday evening. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Young assisted by Mr. and Mrs. Van Pine, had decorated the hall which resembled the interior of a spacious barn: shocks of cornstalks, straw, jack-o-lanterns, and autumn leaves were generously used to lend the proper atmosphere. The artistic lighting effects had been arranged by Harry Huling. The costumes were very effective and the judges found the awarding of the prizes a difficult matter. Appropriate refreshments were served, favors presented, and all enjoyed the dancing which concluded the evening’s entertainment.